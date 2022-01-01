A map showing the location of Oishi Sushi 721 N New Ballas RdView gallery

Oishi Sushi

721 N New Ballas Rd

Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Starters

Agadashi Tofu (4)

$7.00

Deep fried kinogushi tofu served with dashi sauce garnished with shitake mushrooms, fresh ginger, and green onion.

Crab Rangoon (5)

$7.00

Crab stick, cream cheese, salt and pepper.

Edamame

$6.00

Steamed and lightly salted.

Fried Rice, Side

$4.00

Pan fried rice with green onion, peas, and carrots.

Fried Tofu

$7.00

Served with sweet chili sauce.

Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Stir fried in garlic sauce.

Gyoza (Orejas 6)

$7.00

Japanese pot stickers.

Japanese Pickles

$6.00

Assorted pickles.

Oishi Platter (3)

$13.00

Crab rangoon, gyoza, spring rolls, and vegetable tempura.

Spring Rolls (4)

$6.00

Vegetables, cabbage and carrots.

Steamed Tofu

$3.00

Sushi Rice, Side

$3.00

Tempura Appetizer

$10.00

Lightly battered & deep fried.

Wasabi Shrimp (8)

$11.00

Deep fried shrimp, Oishi signature sauce made with wasabi.

White Rice, Side

$2.00

Yaki Tori (3)

$8.00

Grilled chicken, bell pepper and onions with teriyaki sauce.

Steamed Broccoli

$4.00

Soup + Salads

Garden Salad

$6.00

Miso Soup

$2.00

Octopus Salad

$8.00

Oishi Signature Salad

$14.00

Romaine, seaweed and octopus, salad garnished with avocado, asparagus and Japanese pickles.

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Small Salad

$3.00

A La Carte

Crab | Kani

$4.50Out of stock

Eel | Unagi

$4.50

Egg | Tamago

$3.50

Hokki Clam | Hokkigai

$3.50

Mackerel | Shimesaba

$3.50

Octopus | Tako

$3.50

Raw Shrimp | Ama-ebi

$7.00

Red Snapper | Tai

$4.25

Salmon Roe | Ikura

$5.00

Salmon | Sake

$4.25

Scallop | Kobashira

$4.50

Sea Urchin | Uni

$7.00

Shrimp | Ebi

$4.00

Smelt Egg | Masago

$3.50

Squid | Ika

$4.00

Tuna | Maguro

$4.50

White Tuna | Shiromaguro

$3.50

Yellow Tail | Hamachi

$4.50

Smoked Salmon

$5.00

Inari Tofu

$3.50

Classic Rolls

Asparagus Roll

$6.50

(6 pcs)

Avocado Roll

$6.50

(6 pcs)

California Roll

$8.50

Imitation Crab, avocado, cucumber, and smelt eggs. (8 pcs)

Cucumber Roll

$6.50

(6 pcs)

Dynamite Roll

$10.00

(5 pcs)

Eel & Avocado Roll

$9.00

(5 pcs)

Eel & Cucumber Roll

$9.00

(5 pcs)

Futomaki Roll

$8.00

Egg, cucumber, oshinko, kampyo, and cod powder. (5 pcs)

Kampyo Roll (Pickled Squash)

$6.50

(6 pcs)

Mixed Vegetable Roll

$8.00

Cucumber, asparagus, avocado, oshinko, and kampyo.

Oshinko (Pickled Radish) Roll

$6.50

(6 pcs)

Philadelphia Roll

$9.00

Fried cream cheese, salmon and asparagus.

Salmon & Avocado Roll

$9.00

(5 pcs)

Salmon Roll

$7.50

(6 pcs)

Salmon Skin Roll

$8.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$9.00

Shrimp tempura, asparagus, mayo and smelt eggs.

Spicy Salmon Roll

$9.00

Spicy salmon with pickled radish, sprouts, and crunch. (6 pcs)

Spicy Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy tuna with pickled radish, sprouts, and crunch. (6 pcs)

Spicy White Tuna Roll

$9.00

Spicy white tuna with pickled radish, sprouts, and crunch. (6 pcs)

Spicy Yellowtail Roll

$9.00

Spicy yellowtail with pickled radish, sprouts, and crunch. (6 pcs)

St. Louis Roll

$9.00

Tuna, avocado, and oshinko topped with smelt eggs and green onions.

Sweet Potato Roll

$7.50

Tuna & Avocado Roll

$9.00

(5 pcs)

Tuna Roll

$7.50

(6 pcs)

White Tuna Roll

$7.50

(6 pcs)

Yellow Tail Roll

$7.50

(6 pcs)

Avacado And Cucumber Roll

$7.50

Signature Rolls

Cardinal Roll

$11.50

Caterpillar Roll

$14.00

Eel, asparagus, avocado, shrimp and smelt eggs. (8 pcs)

Chirashi

$29.00

Assorted sashimi (chef's choice) on a bed of rice. (12 pcs)

Fried Ban-sai Roll

$13.00

Fried cream cheese, salmon, asparagus, crab and spicy mayo. (7 pcs)

Fried Dragon Roll

$12.00

Deep fried eel and tuna roll topped with mayo, smelt eggs and green onions. (7 pcs)

Golden Dragon Roll

$16.50

Salmon, spicy mayo, pickled radish, sprouts, crunch, green onion, and smelt eggs. (8 pcs)

Land and Sea Roll

$19.00

Spicy mayo, oshinko, sprouts, shrimp and steak. (8 pcs)

Lobster Rolls

$30.00

Lobster, avocado, spicy mayo and lobster salad topped with smelt eggs and green onions. (12 pcs)

Mini Lobster Roll

$20.00

Shrimp tempura, avocado, lobster salad topped with smelt eggs and green onions.

Oishi Deluxe

$20.00

1 Roll, 5 a la carte. St. Louis roll, sea bass, salmon, tuna, white tuna and yellowtail.

Oishi Roll

$10.00

Spicy crab meat, eel sauce, avocado, smelt eggs, shrimp and green onions. (5 pcs)

Oishi Simply

$20.00

California roll, crab, eel, egg, octopus, shrimp. 1 Roll, 5 a la carte

Oishi Spicy

$20.00

Dynamite roll and Oishi roll, 2 spicy tuna, a la carte 2 Rolls, 2 A La Carte

Rainbow Roll

$16.50

Crab meat, cucumber, avocado, green onion, smelt eggs, tuna, salmon, sea bass, and yellowtail. (8 pcs)

Red Dragon Roll

$16.50

Tuna, spicy mayo, pickled radish, sprouts, crunch, green onion, and smelt eggs. (8 pcs)

Salmon Zen Roll

$14.00

Asparagus, avocado, mayo and salmon. (8 pcs)

Spider Roll

$16.00

Soft shell crab tempura, asparagus, mayo and smelt eggs. (10 pcs)

Sunset Roll

$16.00

Eel, asparagus, tuna, salmon, avocado, smelt eggs and green onions. (8 pcs)

Tuna Zen Roll

$14.00

Asparagus, avocado, mayo and tuna. (8 pcs)

Vegetarian Lobster (Tofu) Roll

$15.00

Tofu, avocado, spicy mayo & green onions.

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Deep fried salmon and avocado roll topped with spicy scallops. (7 pcs)

Yum Yum Roll

$15.00

Lettuce, cucumber, spicy mayo, shrimp & smelt eggs wrapped in rice paper. (8 pcs)

White Tiger Roll

$15.00

Emerald Roll

$15.00

Angela Roll

$15.00

Ann Roll

$15.00

Lobster Salad

$25.00

Sashimi/Hand Roll

Sashimi Appetizer

$13.00

(5 pcs)

Sashimi Deluxe

$30.00

Salmon, tuna, yellowtail, white tuna, chef's choice (12 pcs)

Scallop Hand Roll

$6.50

Sea scallops, mayo, smelt eggs, rice.

Salmon Skin Hand Roll

$5.50

Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, sprouts, oshinko, smelt eggs, and rice.

Spicy Tuna Hand Roll

$6.50

Spicy tuna, oshinko, sprouts, rice, and spicy mayo.

California Hand Roll

$6.50

Tuna Tataki

$20.00

Yellowtail Tataki

$20.00

Yellowtail, cucumber, onions, jalapeno peppers, and cilantro. (6 pcs)

Dinner Combos

Sashimi + Teriyaki

$23.00

Served with a side of rice and soup.

Tempura + Teriyaki

$23.00

Served with a side of rice and soup.

Sashimi + Tempura + Teriyaki

$33.00

Served with a side of rice and soup.

Dinner Entrees

Beef Teriyaki

$19.00

Served with rice and vegetables.

Chicken Teriyaki

$15.00

Served with rice and vegetables.

Fried Rice

$12.00

Pan fried rice with broccoli, peas, and carrots.

Garlic Scallops

$22.00

Large sea scallops stir-fried with garlic and butter.

Ginger Stir Fry

$12.00

Stir fried with fresh ginger, carrots, shitake mushrooms and onions.

Green Curry

$14.00

Chili peppers, vegetables and herbs cooked in green curry paste with coconut milk. Served with vegetables and rice.

Katsu

$15.00

Deep fried chicken or salmon over rice.

Pad Thai

$12.00

Stir fried noodles with tofu, eggs, bean sprouts, green onions, and crushed peanuts.

Red Curry

$14.00

Chili peppers, vegetables and herbs cooked in red curry paste with coconut milk. Served with vegetables and rice.

Salmon Teriyaki

$18.00

Served with rice and vegetables.

Seafood Butter Yaki

$23.00

Seafood (salmon, scallops, shrimp and squid) with Oishi's signature sauce.

Sukiyaki

$23.00

Sliced beef, tofu, clear noodles and vegetables cooked in stock, soy sauce and Japanese herbs.

Tempura Dinner

$14.00

Tempura Udon

$12.00

Japanese noodle soup with tempura.

Unaju

$17.00

Eel over a bed of rice.

Yaki Soba

$12.00

Thin noodles. Stir fried Japanese noodles with carrots, shiitake mushrooms, onions and green onions.

Yaki Udon

$12.00

Thick noodles. Stir fried Japanese noodles with carrots, shiitake mushrooms, onions and green onions.

Yellowtail Jaw

$20.00

Yosenabi

$25.00

Seafood, clear noodles, onions and mushrooms cooked in a Shoju style broth.

Yaki Udon Plain

$8.00

Yaki Soba Plain

$8.00

Desserts

Tempura Fried Ice Cream

$7.00

Coated with pound cake, dipped in tempura batter, flash fried and topped with whipped cream and cherry.

Chocolate Fudge Cake

$7.00

Served with whipped cream and cherry.

Ice Cream

$4.00

Your choice of vanilla or green tea.

Extras

ALL NO SMELT EGG

ALL TOGO SUSHI

Eel Sauce

$1.00

Ginger

$1.00

Ginger Dressing

$1.00

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Miso Dressing

$1.00

Soy Sauce

Soy Sauce, Gluten Free

Soy Souce, Low Sodium

Spicy Mayo

$1.00

Sriracha

$1.00

Sushi Boat

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$1.00

Tempura Sauce

$1.00

Wasabi

$1.00

All No Wasabi

Soft Drinks

Apple Juice

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.00

Coke

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Hot Green Tea

$2.50

Iced Green Tea

$3.50

Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pelgrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$2.75

Water

Arnold Palmer

$2.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Authentic sushi, made entirely from scratch.

Location

721 N New Ballas Rd, Creve Coeur, MO 63141

Directions

