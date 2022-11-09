Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oishi Bakery

review star

No reviews yet

329 Driveway St

Fairbanks, AK 99701

Popular Items

Onigiri
Black Garlic Tonkotsu Ramen
Tonkotsu Ramen

Appetizer Menu

Edemame (GF,V)

Edemame (GF,V)

$5.00

Soy beans in the pod

Gyoza 5 pieces (Pork or Vegan)

Gyoza 5 pieces (Pork or Vegan)

$8.50

House made meat and/or vegetable stuffed dumplings

Bao bun

Bao bun

$13.00+

Fluffy folded bao bun with different meat or vegan, green onions, and special sauce. kewpie mayo addition recommended.

Drink Menu

12oz Hot Coffee

$3.00

16oz Ice Coffee

$4.00

Bottled water

$2.50

12oz Hot tea

$3.00

Gluten-Free Sweets Menu

Cheesecake Souffle

Cheesecake Souffle

$6.00

Japanese “Jiggly” Cheese Cake

Chocolate Raspberry Checkerboard Mousse Cake

Chocolate Raspberry Checkerboard Mousse Cake

$7.00

Raspberry mousse checherboarded with chocolate sponge and topped with chocolate glassage

Coconut Butter Mochi (4 pck)

Coconut Butter Mochi (4 pck)

$6.00

Hawaiian Chocolate Coconut Butter Rice Cakes. Gluten-free, vegan

Double Chocolate Cake

Double Chocolate Cake

$7.00

Chocolate sponge cake with whipped chocolate ganache, topped with chocolate truffles. Gluten-free

Double Fromage: Cheesecake

Double Fromage: Cheesecake

$7.00

From Top: Mascarpone cheesecake, baked cheesecake, sponge cake wrapped with chocolate glasage

Homemade Jumbo Marshmallow (5 pck)

Homemade Jumbo Marshmallow (5 pck)

$12.00Out of stock

House made marshmallow variety pack

Jumbo Flan

Jumbo Flan

$6.00

Japanese style caramel flan made with local ingredients.

Mango Shortcake

Mango Shortcake

$7.00

Raspberry Mousse

$7.00

AK raspberry mousse with melting white chocolate truffle inside, heart shaped sponge cake and raspberry glasage on top. Gluten-free

Strawberry Shortcake

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.00Out of stock

Japanese style sponge cake with fresh strawberries and whipped cream

Swiss Roll

$6.50Out of stock

Tiramisu Mousse Cake

$6.00

Layers of marscapone cheese mousse alternated with coffee soaked sponge cake topped with organic chocolate powder. Gluten-free

Yuzu Madeleine Cookie

Yuzu Madeleine Cookie

$2.00+Out of stock

Madeline cookies with yuzu marmalade center

Triple Layered Matcha Mousse

$7.00

Layers include dark matcha, regular matcha, and white chocolate mousse. Sweet Azuki bean inside

Cheese Cake Souffle -WHOLE

$48.00

Japanese Aerated “Jiggly” Cheese Cake

Chocolate Checkerboard Raspberry Mousse Cake WHOLE

$56.00

Raspberry mousse checherboarded with chocolate sponge and topped with chocolate glassage. Gluten-free

Swiss Roll-WHOLE

$18.00

Fluffy egg white sponge cake rolled with cream filling (different berry flavors available)

Custom Message WHOLE

$10.00

Custom message on couverture milk chocolate placard. Gluten-free. Please specify the message under special instructions.

Double Chocolate Cake-WHOLE

$56.00

Chocolate sponge cake layered with couverture chocolate ganache cream. Gluten-free

Double Fromage: Double Cheesecake-WHOLE

$56.00

From Top: Mascarpone cheesecake, baked cheesecake, sponge cake wrapped with soft sponge crumb

Mango Shortcake-WHOLE

$56.00

Strawberry Shortcake-WHOLE

$56.00Out of stock

Japanese double layer sponge cake with fresh strawberry

Tiramisu Mousse Cake WHOLE

$48.00

Mascarpone mousse layered in espresso soaked sponge topped with organic chocolate powder. Gluten-free

Merchandise

Oishi T shirt

$17.00Out of stock

Oishi mug

$12.00

Oishi beanie

$30.00

Sticker

$5.00