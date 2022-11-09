Oishi Bakery
329 Driveway St
Fairbanks, AK 99701
Popular Items
Appetizer Menu
Gluten-Free Sweets Menu
Cheesecake Souffle
Japanese “Jiggly” Cheese Cake
Chocolate Raspberry Checkerboard Mousse Cake
Raspberry mousse checherboarded with chocolate sponge and topped with chocolate glassage
Coconut Butter Mochi (4 pck)
Hawaiian Chocolate Coconut Butter Rice Cakes. Gluten-free, vegan
Double Chocolate Cake
Chocolate sponge cake with whipped chocolate ganache, topped with chocolate truffles. Gluten-free
Double Fromage: Cheesecake
From Top: Mascarpone cheesecake, baked cheesecake, sponge cake wrapped with chocolate glasage
Homemade Jumbo Marshmallow (5 pck)
House made marshmallow variety pack
Jumbo Flan
Japanese style caramel flan made with local ingredients.
Mango Shortcake
Raspberry Mousse
AK raspberry mousse with melting white chocolate truffle inside, heart shaped sponge cake and raspberry glasage on top. Gluten-free
Strawberry Shortcake
Japanese style sponge cake with fresh strawberries and whipped cream
Swiss Roll
Tiramisu Mousse Cake
Layers of marscapone cheese mousse alternated with coffee soaked sponge cake topped with organic chocolate powder. Gluten-free
Yuzu Madeleine Cookie
Madeline cookies with yuzu marmalade center
Triple Layered Matcha Mousse
Layers include dark matcha, regular matcha, and white chocolate mousse. Sweet Azuki bean inside
Cheese Cake Souffle -WHOLE
Japanese Aerated “Jiggly” Cheese Cake
Chocolate Checkerboard Raspberry Mousse Cake WHOLE
Raspberry mousse checherboarded with chocolate sponge and topped with chocolate glassage. Gluten-free
Swiss Roll-WHOLE
Fluffy egg white sponge cake rolled with cream filling (different berry flavors available)
Custom Message WHOLE
Custom message on couverture milk chocolate placard. Gluten-free. Please specify the message under special instructions.
Double Chocolate Cake-WHOLE
Chocolate sponge cake layered with couverture chocolate ganache cream. Gluten-free
Double Fromage: Double Cheesecake-WHOLE
From Top: Mascarpone cheesecake, baked cheesecake, sponge cake wrapped with soft sponge crumb
Mango Shortcake-WHOLE
Strawberry Shortcake-WHOLE
Japanese double layer sponge cake with fresh strawberry
Tiramisu Mousse Cake WHOLE
Mascarpone mousse layered in espresso soaked sponge topped with organic chocolate powder. Gluten-free