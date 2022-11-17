Restaurant info

Nestled in the center of Ojai’s historic downtown, Ojai Rôtie is a chef and farmer-driven, fast-casual patio-restaurant offering extraordinary French-Lebanese style rotisserie chicken, freshly-baked, handmade sourdough, an array of innovative side dishes, plus a wine and beer list that highlights Ojai Valley agriculture, viticulture, and the “Ojai Appellation”. ​The feel is fun, energetic, and evokes a perfect picnic. Everything from the simply crafted food and exhilarating local wine selections to the shaded landmark patio is suggestive of relaxed living and unfussy pleasure–more or less what people have come to think of as an Ojai state of mind.