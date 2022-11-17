Restaurant header imageView gallery
French
Middle Eastern

Ojai Rôtie

review star

No reviews yet

469 East Ojai Avenue

Ojai, CA 93023

chicken meal - whole
chicken meal - half
pommes rotisserie (hot)

organic sourdough

2-lb organic sourdough boule (unsliced)

2-lb organic sourdough boule (unsliced)

$10.00

Our rustic, hand-stretched sourdough boule is a blend of organic wheat, spelt and rye. Every loaf ferments for a minimum of 24-hours.

1-lb organic sourdough boule (unsliced)

1-lb organic sourdough boule (unsliced)

$6.00

Our rustic, hand-stretched sourdough boule is a blend of organic wheat, whole spelt and rye. Every loaf ferments for a minimum of 24-hours.

1-lb sourdough baguette

1-lb sourdough baguette

$6.00

Our sourdough baguette is a blend of organic wheat and whole spelt, and like any good baguette, it's all about the crust!

1.5 lb Six-Seed Organic Pain Rustique

1.5 lb Six-Seed Organic Pain Rustique

$13.00

Our 1.5-lb 6-seed organic sourdough loaf contains sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, poppy seeds, fennel seed and anise. Delish!

1.5-lb Olive Pain Rustique

1.5-lb Olive Pain Rustique

$13.00

A 1.5-pound long-rise rustic organic sourdough loaf with oil-cured Moroccan olives.

2.5 lb Organic Sourdough Sandwich Loaf

2.5 lb Organic Sourdough Sandwich Loaf

$13.00

Our soft, hand-stretched sourdough sandwich loaf is a blend of organic wheat, organic whole spelt and a touch of rye. Every loaf ferments for a minimum of 24-hours.

3-lb organic sourdough country loaf

3-lb organic sourdough country loaf

$15.00

Our 3 pound sourdough organic country loaf is a blend of wheat, whole spelt and dark rye. This one will feed a good size group with extra left over for French toast!

Donate one loaf of bread to Help of Ojai

Donate one loaf of bread to Help of Ojai

$6.00

we will deliver one loaf of our organic sourdough bread to Help of Ojai to include in their food delivery

Donate one loaf of organic sourdough each day for a month to Help of Ojai

Donate one loaf of organic sourdough each day for a month to Help of Ojai

$150.00

One rotisserie chicken will be given to Help of Ojai for an Ojai neighbor experiencing food insecurity

Side of Housemade Butter

Side of Housemade Butter

$3.00

Exceptional bread needs great butter! Made fresh every day.

Side of Toum

$2.00

Side of Pickled Turnips

$2.00

Add Avocado

$4.00

Roasted Garlic Tomato

$15.00

Snacks

herbs de ojai
bread & butter - small

bread & butter - small

$9.00

our organic, slow rise pain au levain with a scoop of housemade organic butter

bread & butter - large

bread & butter - large

$13.00

our organic, slow rise pain au levain with a scoop of housemade organic butter

grilled manouch (flatbread)

grilled manouch (flatbread)

$7.00

2 pieces, olive oil, house-made zahtar

aunt margie's deviled eggs

aunt margie's deviled eggs

$13.00

dill, pickles, horseradish, mayo, mustard, aleppo pepper

dish of lebne

dish of lebne

$14.00

with charred lemon, olive oil, zahtar and grilled flatbread

bowl of rôtie olives

bowl of rôtie olives

$16.00

our own house marinated olive blend

white bean hummus

white bean hummus

$15.00

roasted sage, olive oil, grilled zahtar flatbread

lamb kafta on skewer

lamb kafta on skewer

$18.00

lebne, cucumbers, radishes, harissa

charred eggplant

charred eggplant

$16.00

tahini, green onions, lemon, grilled zahtar flatbread

dippity dips

dippity dips

$28.00

hummus, charred eggplant, muhammara, grilled manouche

Salad

makaela's fatouch

makaela's fatouch

$17.00

romaine, cucumber, radish, tomato, mint, parsley, green onion, flatbread, lemon, olive oil

spa chop chop salad

spa chop chop salad

$19.00

rotie chicken, papaya, persian cucumber, feta, tomato, frisee, watercress, citrus

fox street salad

fox street salad

$18.00

butter lettuce, nueske’s bacon, local blue, crouton, red-wine vinaigrette

Soup

chicken, lemon, rice, egg, toasted avocado leaf, slice of bread
avgolemono soup

avgolemono soup

$15.00

Rich broth, chicken, lemon, rice, egg, slice of bread

Main

chicken meal - whole

chicken meal - whole

$33.00

french-lebanese style, free-range rotisserie chicken (antibiotic and hormone-free), choice of two picnic sides + pickled turnips, whipped garlic and grilled lebanese flatbread

chicken meal - half

$23.00

french-lebanese style, pasture-raised rotisserie chicken (antibiotic and hormone-free), choice of two picnic sides + pickled turnips, whipped garlic, grilled lebanese flatbread

chicken meal - quarter

chicken meal - quarter

$17.00

french-lebanese style, pasture-raised rotisserie chicken (antibiotic and hormone-free), choice of two picnic sides + pickled turnips, whipped garlic, grilled lebanese flatbread

pick-up picnic for 4

pick-up picnic for 4

$61.00

Includes: 1 Whole Rotie Chicken 2 Large Sides 1 Hummus + Lebanese Flatbread 1 Sourdough Baguette Seasonal Fruit Crisp + Whipped Cream

a la carte chicken - whole

a la carte chicken - whole

$23.00

french-lebanese style, pasture-raised rotisserie chicken, antibiotic and hormone-free

a la carte chicken - half

a la carte chicken - half

$16.00

french-lebanese style, pasture-raised rotisserie chicken, antibiotic and hormone-free

Donate a whole rotisserie chicken to Help of Ojai

Donate a whole rotisserie chicken to Help of Ojai

$20.00

One rotisserie chicken will be given to Help of Ojai for an Ojai neighbor experiencing food insecurity

Sides

choose any three small picnic sides
pommes rotisserie (hot)

pommes rotisserie (hot)

$10.00+

potatoes cooked in chicken drippings, lemon-pepper aioli

cardamon carrot & red quinoa salad

cardamon carrot & red quinoa salad

$10.00+

sumac chickpeas, harissa, parsley

caramelized cauliflower

caramelized cauliflower

$10.00+

turmeric, pine nuts, golden raisins, baby kale, orange

purslane tabooli

purslane tabooli

$10.00+

italian parsley, bulgur, mint, green onions, mint, cherry tomato, lemon

skinny cucumbers

skinny cucumbers

$10.00+

with dill, red onion, aleppo, and rice vinegar

our slaw

our slaw

$10.00+

green cabbage, fennel, jalapeno, blistered peanuts, cilantro-lime vinaigrette

tater salad

tater salad

$10.00+

kennebec potatoes, pickles, celery, green onion, mustard, egg, aioli, 3-seed crunch

picnic side sampler

picnic side sampler

$24.00

choose any 3 small picnic sides

Sandwiches

rôtie chicken sandwich

rôtie chicken sandwich

$17.00

on grilled flatbread, with little gems, tomato, sumac onions, whipped garlic

chicken salad tartine

chicken salad tartine

$18.00

dried fig, dill, curry, sumac, mayo, butter lettuce, grilled sourdough

avocado tartine​

avocado tartine​

$18.00

organic cherry tomato, radish, micro cilantro, maldon salt, lemon

grilled eggplant sandwich

grilled eggplant sandwich

$18.00

manchego, baby arugula, red onions, ojai pesto

habibi lamb burger

habibi lamb burger

$21.00

grass fed lamb, tour, watercress, tomato, harissa, manouche bun

Desserts

bea's hurricane brownies

bea's hurricane brownies

$11.00

with guittard chocolate, cocoa rouge, walnuts and sea salt

baklava AOC Ojai

baklava AOC Ojai

$12.00

three delightful pieces of handmade baklava ~ walnuts, lemon, lavender, honey

chocolate chunk cookies

chocolate chunk cookies

$11.00

bag of 4 cookies

seasonal fruit crisp

seasonal fruit crisp

$12.00
local gelato by sanders & sons - scoop

local gelato by sanders & sons - scoop

$8.00+

pistachio, turkish apricot, or chocolate with medjool dates

Frenchie Sandwich

Sopressata

$13.00Out of stock

Pit Ham

$13.00Out of stock

Glass Red/Rose Wine

La Bernarde - Côtes de Provence, 2020 Gls

$14.00

Rosé, Walson Farms, Ojai, 2020 Gls

$17.00

Pinot Noir, The Ojai Vineyard, Santa Barbara, 2021 Gls

$20.00

Red Blend, Walson Farms, Ojai 2019 Gls

$18.00

Syrah, End of the Road, Ojai 2016 Gls

$12.00

Syrah Blend, Luc LaPeyre “L’Amourier”, Languedoc, France 2018 Gls

$13.00

Rouge Cerise - Syrah - La Croix Gratiot Gls

$13.00

Haut De Mourier, Cabernet, 2018 Gls

$14.00

Sanguis Grenache Syrah Opti Gls

$18.00

Glass White/Sparkling

Sparkling, M. Bonnamy, Cremant de Loire, France NV Gls

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc Storm, Santa Barbara 2020 Gls

$14.00

Chardonnay, The Ojai Vineyard, Rancho Ontiveros, 2021 Gls

$18.00

White Wine, Ojai Vineyard, Ojai 2019 /white Gls

$14.00

Chardonnay, Marbeso, Buellton, Gls

$15.00

Rose, Marbeso, Buellton, Gls

$14.00

Chenin, Lieu Dit, Santa Ynes, 2019 Gls

$15.00

White Blend, Walson Farms, Ojai, 2019 Gls

$17.00

Viognier - End Of The Road - Ojai - 2021 Gls

$14.00

Bottle Red/Rose Wine

La Bernarde - Côtes de Provence, 2020 Btl

$42.00

Rosé, Walson Farms, Ojai, 2020 Btl

$44.00

Pinot Noir, The Ojai Vineyard, Santa Barbara, 2021 Btl

$60.00

Red Blend, Walson Farms, Ojai 2019 Btl

$46.00

Syrah, End of the Road, Ojai 2016 Btl

$36.00

Syrah Blend, Luc LaPeyre “L’Amourier”, Languedoc, France 2018 Btl

$39.00

Rouge Cerise - Syrah - La Croix Gratiot Btl

$39.00

Haut De Mourier, Cabernet, 2018 Btl

$38.00

Sanguis Grenache Syrah Opti Btl

$54.00

Pinot Noir, Mail Road, Santa Barbara, California 2015 Btl

$150.00

Cabernet/Cinsault/Carignan, Chateau Musar, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon 2010 Btl

$165.00

Syrah, Kimsey, Buellton, 2015 Btl

$145.00

Grenache, Kimsey, Buellton, 2018 Btl

$145.00

Pinot Noir, Bruno Clair “Les Longerois” Marsannay, Burgundy, France 2016 Btl

$156.00Out of stock

Bottle White/Sparkiling

Sparkling, M. Bonnamy, Cremant de Loire, France NV Btl

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc Storm, Santa Barbara 2020 Btl

$42.00

Chardonnay, The Ojai Vineyard, Rancho Ontiveros, 2021 Btl

$46.00

White Wine, Ojai Vineyard, Ojai 2019 /white Btl

$45.00

Chardonnay, Marbeso, Buellton, Btl

$52.00

Rose, Marbeso, Buellton, Btl

$39.00

Chenin, Lieu Dit, Santa Ynes, 2019 Btl

$49.00

White Blend, Walson Farms, Ojai, 2019 Btl

$44.00

Viognier - End Of The Road - Ojai - 2021 Btl

$42.00

Melon, Lieu Dit, Santa Maria, 2021

$49.00

White Blend, Kimsey, Buellton, 2017 Btl

$140.00

Chardonnay, Mail Road, Santa Barbara, California 2016 Btl

$150.00

Beer/Cider

MadeWest Hazy IPA (Draft)

$8.00

Lucky Day IPA (Draft)

$8.00

Flying Embers - Kombucha (Draft)

$10.00

Brooks Dry Cider, Sonoma (draft)

$7.00

OVB - Sugarbush - IPA (Draft)

$8.00Out of stock

Enegren, Pilsner Moorpark (draft)

$7.00

Calidad, Mexican Lager (draft)

$8.00

M-Special, Dozer, Brown (draft)

$8.00

OVB "Ranchero” Mexican Amber, Ojai (draft)

$8.00Out of stock

Ysidro Sake Spritz - Grapefruit N Sea Salt - Montecito ( Can)

$10.00

Energren Valkrie Amber

$8.00

NA Beverage

kellenaid

$7.00

ojai lemons with a pixie kick

fresh melon water

$7.00

iced syrian mint tea

$7.00

mountain valley water

$6.00+

Revel kombucha

$9.00

seasonal, on tap

Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nestled in the center of Ojai’s historic downtown, Ojai Rôtie is a chef and farmer-driven, fast-casual patio-restaurant offering extraordinary French-Lebanese style rotisserie chicken, freshly-baked, handmade sourdough, an array of innovative side dishes, plus a wine and beer list that highlights Ojai Valley agriculture, viticulture, and the “Ojai Appellation”. ​The feel is fun, energetic, and evokes a perfect picnic. Everything from the simply crafted food and exhilarating local wine selections to the shaded landmark patio is suggestive of relaxed living and unfussy pleasure–more or less what people have come to think of as an Ojai state of mind.

469 East Ojai Avenue, Ojai, CA 93023

Directions

