Ojai Rôtie
469 East Ojai Avenue
Ojai, CA 93023
organic sourdough
2-lb organic sourdough boule (unsliced)
Our rustic, hand-stretched sourdough boule is a blend of organic wheat, spelt and rye. Every loaf ferments for a minimum of 24-hours.
1-lb organic sourdough boule (unsliced)
Our rustic, hand-stretched sourdough boule is a blend of organic wheat, whole spelt and rye. Every loaf ferments for a minimum of 24-hours.
1-lb sourdough baguette
Our sourdough baguette is a blend of organic wheat and whole spelt, and like any good baguette, it's all about the crust!
1.5 lb Six-Seed Organic Pain Rustique
Our 1.5-lb 6-seed organic sourdough loaf contains sunflower seeds, pumpkin seeds, flax seeds, poppy seeds, fennel seed and anise. Delish!
1.5-lb Olive Pain Rustique
A 1.5-pound long-rise rustic organic sourdough loaf with oil-cured Moroccan olives.
2.5 lb Organic Sourdough Sandwich Loaf
Our soft, hand-stretched sourdough sandwich loaf is a blend of organic wheat, organic whole spelt and a touch of rye. Every loaf ferments for a minimum of 24-hours.
3-lb organic sourdough country loaf
Our 3 pound sourdough organic country loaf is a blend of wheat, whole spelt and dark rye. This one will feed a good size group with extra left over for French toast!
Donate one loaf of bread to Help of Ojai
we will deliver one loaf of our organic sourdough bread to Help of Ojai to include in their food delivery
Donate one loaf of organic sourdough each day for a month to Help of Ojai
One rotisserie chicken will be given to Help of Ojai for an Ojai neighbor experiencing food insecurity
Side of Housemade Butter
Exceptional bread needs great butter! Made fresh every day.
Side of Toum
Side of Pickled Turnips
Add Avocado
Roasted Garlic Tomato
Snacks
bread & butter - small
our organic, slow rise pain au levain with a scoop of housemade organic butter
bread & butter - large
our organic, slow rise pain au levain with a scoop of housemade organic butter
grilled manouch (flatbread)
2 pieces, olive oil, house-made zahtar
aunt margie's deviled eggs
dill, pickles, horseradish, mayo, mustard, aleppo pepper
dish of lebne
with charred lemon, olive oil, zahtar and grilled flatbread
bowl of rôtie olives
our own house marinated olive blend
white bean hummus
roasted sage, olive oil, grilled zahtar flatbread
lamb kafta on skewer
lebne, cucumbers, radishes, harissa
charred eggplant
tahini, green onions, lemon, grilled zahtar flatbread
dippity dips
hummus, charred eggplant, muhammara, grilled manouche
Salad
makaela's fatouch
romaine, cucumber, radish, tomato, mint, parsley, green onion, flatbread, lemon, olive oil
spa chop chop salad
rotie chicken, papaya, persian cucumber, feta, tomato, frisee, watercress, citrus
fox street salad
butter lettuce, nueske’s bacon, local blue, crouton, red-wine vinaigrette
Soup
Main
chicken meal - whole
french-lebanese style, free-range rotisserie chicken (antibiotic and hormone-free), choice of two picnic sides + pickled turnips, whipped garlic and grilled lebanese flatbread
chicken meal - half
french-lebanese style, pasture-raised rotisserie chicken (antibiotic and hormone-free), choice of two picnic sides + pickled turnips, whipped garlic, grilled lebanese flatbread
chicken meal - quarter
french-lebanese style, pasture-raised rotisserie chicken (antibiotic and hormone-free), choice of two picnic sides + pickled turnips, whipped garlic, grilled lebanese flatbread
pick-up picnic for 4
Includes: 1 Whole Rotie Chicken 2 Large Sides 1 Hummus + Lebanese Flatbread 1 Sourdough Baguette Seasonal Fruit Crisp + Whipped Cream
a la carte chicken - whole
french-lebanese style, pasture-raised rotisserie chicken, antibiotic and hormone-free
a la carte chicken - half
french-lebanese style, pasture-raised rotisserie chicken, antibiotic and hormone-free
Donate a whole rotisserie chicken to Help of Ojai
One rotisserie chicken will be given to Help of Ojai for an Ojai neighbor experiencing food insecurity
Sides
pommes rotisserie (hot)
potatoes cooked in chicken drippings, lemon-pepper aioli
cardamon carrot & red quinoa salad
sumac chickpeas, harissa, parsley
caramelized cauliflower
turmeric, pine nuts, golden raisins, baby kale, orange
purslane tabooli
italian parsley, bulgur, mint, green onions, mint, cherry tomato, lemon
skinny cucumbers
with dill, red onion, aleppo, and rice vinegar
our slaw
green cabbage, fennel, jalapeno, blistered peanuts, cilantro-lime vinaigrette
tater salad
kennebec potatoes, pickles, celery, green onion, mustard, egg, aioli, 3-seed crunch
picnic side sampler
choose any 3 small picnic sides
Sandwiches
rôtie chicken sandwich
on grilled flatbread, with little gems, tomato, sumac onions, whipped garlic
chicken salad tartine
dried fig, dill, curry, sumac, mayo, butter lettuce, grilled sourdough
avocado tartine
organic cherry tomato, radish, micro cilantro, maldon salt, lemon
grilled eggplant sandwich
manchego, baby arugula, red onions, ojai pesto
habibi lamb burger
grass fed lamb, tour, watercress, tomato, harissa, manouche bun
Desserts
bea's hurricane brownies
with guittard chocolate, cocoa rouge, walnuts and sea salt
baklava AOC Ojai
three delightful pieces of handmade baklava ~ walnuts, lemon, lavender, honey
chocolate chunk cookies
bag of 4 cookies
seasonal fruit crisp
local gelato by sanders & sons - scoop
pistachio, turkish apricot, or chocolate with medjool dates
Glass Red/Rose Wine
La Bernarde - Côtes de Provence, 2020 Gls
Rosé, Walson Farms, Ojai, 2020 Gls
Pinot Noir, The Ojai Vineyard, Santa Barbara, 2021 Gls
Red Blend, Walson Farms, Ojai 2019 Gls
Syrah, End of the Road, Ojai 2016 Gls
Syrah Blend, Luc LaPeyre “L’Amourier”, Languedoc, France 2018 Gls
Rouge Cerise - Syrah - La Croix Gratiot Gls
Haut De Mourier, Cabernet, 2018 Gls
Sanguis Grenache Syrah Opti Gls
Glass White/Sparkling
Sparkling, M. Bonnamy, Cremant de Loire, France NV Gls
Sauvignon Blanc Storm, Santa Barbara 2020 Gls
Chardonnay, The Ojai Vineyard, Rancho Ontiveros, 2021 Gls
White Wine, Ojai Vineyard, Ojai 2019 /white Gls
Chardonnay, Marbeso, Buellton, Gls
Rose, Marbeso, Buellton, Gls
Chenin, Lieu Dit, Santa Ynes, 2019 Gls
White Blend, Walson Farms, Ojai, 2019 Gls
Viognier - End Of The Road - Ojai - 2021 Gls
Bottle Red/Rose Wine
La Bernarde - Côtes de Provence, 2020 Btl
Rosé, Walson Farms, Ojai, 2020 Btl
Pinot Noir, The Ojai Vineyard, Santa Barbara, 2021 Btl
Red Blend, Walson Farms, Ojai 2019 Btl
Syrah, End of the Road, Ojai 2016 Btl
Syrah Blend, Luc LaPeyre “L’Amourier”, Languedoc, France 2018 Btl
Rouge Cerise - Syrah - La Croix Gratiot Btl
Haut De Mourier, Cabernet, 2018 Btl
Sanguis Grenache Syrah Opti Btl
Pinot Noir, Mail Road, Santa Barbara, California 2015 Btl
Cabernet/Cinsault/Carignan, Chateau Musar, Bekaa Valley, Lebanon 2010 Btl
Syrah, Kimsey, Buellton, 2015 Btl
Grenache, Kimsey, Buellton, 2018 Btl
Pinot Noir, Bruno Clair “Les Longerois” Marsannay, Burgundy, France 2016 Btl
Bottle White/Sparkiling
Sparkling, M. Bonnamy, Cremant de Loire, France NV Btl
Sauvignon Blanc Storm, Santa Barbara 2020 Btl
Chardonnay, The Ojai Vineyard, Rancho Ontiveros, 2021 Btl
White Wine, Ojai Vineyard, Ojai 2019 /white Btl
Chardonnay, Marbeso, Buellton, Btl
Rose, Marbeso, Buellton, Btl
Chenin, Lieu Dit, Santa Ynes, 2019 Btl
White Blend, Walson Farms, Ojai, 2019 Btl
Viognier - End Of The Road - Ojai - 2021 Btl
Melon, Lieu Dit, Santa Maria, 2021
White Blend, Kimsey, Buellton, 2017 Btl
Chardonnay, Mail Road, Santa Barbara, California 2016 Btl
Beer/Cider
MadeWest Hazy IPA (Draft)
Lucky Day IPA (Draft)
Flying Embers - Kombucha (Draft)
Brooks Dry Cider, Sonoma (draft)
OVB - Sugarbush - IPA (Draft)
Enegren, Pilsner Moorpark (draft)
Calidad, Mexican Lager (draft)
M-Special, Dozer, Brown (draft)
OVB "Ranchero” Mexican Amber, Ojai (draft)
Ysidro Sake Spritz - Grapefruit N Sea Salt - Montecito ( Can)
Energren Valkrie Amber
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nestled in the center of Ojai’s historic downtown, Ojai Rôtie is a chef and farmer-driven, fast-casual patio-restaurant offering extraordinary French-Lebanese style rotisserie chicken, freshly-baked, handmade sourdough, an array of innovative side dishes, plus a wine and beer list that highlights Ojai Valley agriculture, viticulture, and the “Ojai Appellation”. The feel is fun, energetic, and evokes a perfect picnic. Everything from the simply crafted food and exhilarating local wine selections to the shaded landmark patio is suggestive of relaxed living and unfussy pleasure–more or less what people have come to think of as an Ojai state of mind.
