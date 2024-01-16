- Home
- /
- Coral Gables
- /
- Ojo de Agua - Coral Gables 219 Miracle Mile
Ojo de Agua - Coral Gables 219 Miracle Mile
219 Miracle Mile
Coral Gables, FL 33134
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
FOOD
DESAYUNOS
- ACAI BOWL CHICO$15.00
Delicious slices of banana with frozen acai pulp, mango, strawberry, blackberry, granola gluten free, shredded coconut and orgainc honey.
- ACAI GRANDE$22.00
Delicious slices of banana with frozen acai pulp, mango, strawberry, blackberry, granola gluten free, shredded coconut and orgainc honey.
- MOLLETES$14.00
Foccacia cut in half spread with beans, oaxaca, chihuahua, and ricotta cheese, pork sausage and pico de gallo (salsa made with tomato, onion, and serrano pepper).
- ENCHILADAS SUIZAS$16.00
Delicious white corn tortillas filled with chicken breast, covered with our special roasted green sauce, sour cream and melted manchego cheese.
- CHILAQUILES$13.00
Baked tortilla quarters mixed with our special sauces, red or green, with shredded cotija cheese, tomato, onion and avocado slices. Beans, cream and coriander. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- HUEVOS CONDESA$16.00
Sunny side up eggs over delicious grated and sautéed white potato with bell pepper, red onion, avocado and turkey bacon bits. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- AHOGADOS POCHE$15.00
Boiled beans with two poached eggs accompained with our roasted red/green sauce, with homemade bread and shredded cotija cheese and avocado. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- RANCHEROS DEL OJO$15.00
Corn tortilla, beans, two sunnyside up eggs, green and red sauce with avocado and coriander. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- AVOCADO TRUFA TOAST$14.00+
Two warm hand-crafted gluten-free bread with two sunny side up eggs over a delicious combiation of guacamole and truffle oil, cherry tomato and black sesame. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- HUEVOS TATEMADOS$17.00
Delicious parmesan cheese quesadilla stuffed with spinach and avocado with two sunny side up eggs, bathed with our red / green roasted sauce and paprika. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- ROAST BEEF POCHE$17.00
Homemade rye bread, mustard dressing, avocado, sun-dried tomato, homemade cucumber roast beef, fresh arugula and poached egg. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- QUESADILLAS OJO DE AGUA$13.00
3 Quesadillas with cheese and mushrooms, accompanied by pickled apple pepper in red onion and red sauce. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- HUEVOS CAZUELA$15.00
Soft boiled eggs, zaatar, lemon juice, sesame seeds, peppermint, chopped tomato, chopped green chili, chopped onion, pita bread. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- CINAMMON FRENCH TOAST ROLL$15.00
Brioche bread roll, filled with cinnamon and maple honey, soaked in vanilla syrup and caramelized with butter, and berries sauce.
- ACAI PEANUT BUTTER BOWL GRANDE$22.00
Peanut butter acai sorbet served with banana, kiwi, mango,figs, strawberry and a topping of cacao nibs, granola gluten free, and hemp seeds.
- ACAI PEANUT BUTTER BOWL CHICO$15.00
Peanut butter acai sorbet served with banana, kiwi, mango,figs, strawberry and a topping of cacao nibs, granola gluten free, and hemp seeds.
- PITAYA BOWL CHICO$15.00
Pitaya sorbet served with banana, raspberry, blueberry, plumb and a topping of coconut flakes..
- PITAYA BOWL GRANDE$22.00
Pitaya sorbet served with banana, raspberry, blueberry, plumb and a topping of coconut flakes..
- GUAVA PANCAKES$13.00
Deliciuos fluffy pancakes filled with guava candy , served with sugar-coated nuts and cacao nibs,coated with guava creamy sauce and a topping of berries.
- HUEVOS AL GUSTO$15.00
- VARIOS COCINA
- ORDEN TOCINO$6.00
- PAN MANTEQUILLA MERMELADA$6.00
- ORDEN DE ARROZ$4.00
- ORDEN DE AGUACATE$6.00
- ORDEN CHILES TOREADOS$6.00
- FRESAS CON CREMA$14.00
Cream with sugar, vanilla and cinnamon topped with pecans, almond, pine nut, amaranth and honey.
- FRUTIMIX$14.00
Season fruits. Mango, strawberry, apple, blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, golden berry, kiwi, star fruit, dragon fruit, With Honey/ granola / yogurt
- YOGURT VASO$7.00
Greek yogurt, gluten free granola, seasonal fruit, homemade jelly.
- SMOKED SALMON TOAST$22.00
- ORDEN FRIJOLES$7.00
- BURRATA ORANGE PANCAKE$20.00
Delicious fluffy pancake with fresh burrata filled with sesonal homemade jelly served with sugar-coated nuts and fruits syrup.
- GRILL BURRATA TRUFA TOAST$20.00
Delicious homemade brioche bread with fresh burrata and fresh truffle slices with grill seasonal fruit.
- Orden de CAMOTE$7.00
- Extra crema$2.50
- Extra queso cotija$2.50
- BREAKFAST SANDWICH$17.00
- INCRUSTADOS$17.00
- CROISSANT JAMÓN Y QUESO$17.00
- CROISSANT DE HUEVO$17.00
- ORDEN DE TORTILLAS$6.00
- EXTRA MIEL$2.50
- EXTRA PEANUT BUTTER$2.50
- EXTRA CREMA$2.50
- EXTRA ALMOND BUTTER$2.50
- SOPA DEL DÍA$7.00
- EXTRA LECHE$2.00
- EXTRA CORN CHIPS$4.00
- EXTRA PLANTAIN CHIPS$4.00
- EXTRA ADEREZO ENSALADA$4.00
- HUEVOS MOTULEÑOS$17.00
- CHEESECAKE DE GUAVA$12.00
- NUTELLA PANCAKE$13.00
- AÇAI SCOOP$5.00
- HUEVOS MOTULEÑOS$17.00
- BANANA WAFFLE$15.00
- CHEESECAKE DULCE DE LECHE$12.00
- BREAKFAST SALMON SANDWICH$21.00
- ACAI TOAST$15.00
- WAFFLE VEGANOS$17.00
- DUO TOAST$14.00
ENSALADAS
- SALMON Y UVA$25.00
Fresh greens, grilled salmon filet (marinated with salt, pepper and lime), green grapes, pecans, cherry tomato, avocado, cucumber, Parmesan cheese and our signature vinaigrette. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- TOMATE Y POLLO$20.00
Delicious sun dried tomatoes, chicken breast, fresh greens, cherry tomato avocados and cucumber. Sprinkled with pine nuts, Parmesan cheese and our signature vinaigrette. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- ATUN Y JENGIBRE$25.00
Mix of fresh greens, delicious seared tuna steak, cherry tomatoes, avocado, fresh cucumber. Accompanied with fresh ginger dressing and black sesame seeds.
- ROMERO Y PASTA$25.00
Our traditional mix of greens with pasta, chicken breast, Parmesan cheese, sliced almond, cherry tomatoes, avocado fresh cucumber and spicy rosemary dressing.
- CAMOTE PISTACHE$25.00
Kale, cherry tomatoes, avocado fresh cucumber, feta cheese, roasted sweet potato, roasted pistachio with salmon and spicy tangerine vinaigrette. Contain sesame seeds and sprouts.
- PESTO BOWL$25.00
Delicious bed of zucchini, spinach and mushrooms, with our exquisite pesto made with basil, olive oil, pine nuts with tuna or salmon fillet. On top a Parmesan cheese crust.
- THAI BOWL$25.00
Mix of cauliflower, with homemade Thai sauce, sautéed asparagus with clarified butte, mushroom, onion, roasted bell pepper with salmon or tuna fillet. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- PROTEIN BOWL$24.00
Rice bed with a delicious combination of sweet potato, beet, cherry tomatoes, lentils and avocado with a delicious chicken breast. Contains sprouts and sesame seed. Spicy mayo on the side.
- CAPRESE$20.00
Heirloom tomato, Burrata, goat cheese, avocado, fresh basil, oregano fig or grapes, capers, balsamic vinagre and olive oil. Contains sprouts and sesame seeds.
- CESAR KALE$25.00
Fresh baby kale, homemade cesar dressing, grilled salmon fillet, Parmesan cheese, avocado, and roasted garlic croutons. Contain sprouts and sesame seeds.
- MEXICAN BOWL$29.00
Brown rice bed with beans, zucchini, baby con, rib eye, sour cream, cotija cheese, guacamole and sprouts.
- HOJAS DE MARACUYA Y CAMARÓN$24.00
Our traditional mix of greens, avocado cherry tomatoes, fresh cucumber, grill prawns, passion fruit dressing, raspberry, Parmesan cheese, sesame seeds and sprouts.
- PULPO EN MOLE DE COLIFLOR$28.00
Grill octopus served with mix cauliflower, vegan homemade mole, spicy mayo, sesame seeds and sprouts.
- PLATANO RELLENO DE COCHINITA$22.00
Plantain served with cochinita pibil, spicy mayo, pickle onions, cotija cheese. Contains sesame seeds and sprouts. Homemade tortillas.