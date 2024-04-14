- Home
- /
- Elk Grove Village
- /
- Ok Burrito - 832 S Arlington Heights Rd
Ok Burrito 832 S Arlington Heights Rd
No reviews yet
832 S Arlington Heights Rd
Elk Grove Village, IL 60007
FOOD MENU
BOTANAS Appetizers
- Nacho Platter Appetizer$9.00
Tortilla chips topped with your choice of meat, Beans, cheese, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers, sour cream and guacamole. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Quesadilla Appetize$9.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with cheese and lightly grilled. Served with lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
- Mini Taquitos Appetizer$9.00
8 mini rolled tortillas lightly fried with your choice of meat, served with guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and lettuce.
- Pico De Gallo 8 Oz$6.00
Chopped Onions, Cilantro, Tomatoes and lime juice.
- Cheese Dip With Chips$6.00
White melted cheese.
- Guacamole & Chips (8 Oz)$7.00
Avocado, onions, Tomato,cilantro and lime juice.
- Chips and Salsa$6.00
Home made Chips and Salsa
- STEAK FRIES$14.00
French Fries loaded with Skirt steak, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream and guacamole.
SOPE / GORDITAS / TOSTADAS
- Sope$5.00
Filled with beans, lettuce, tomato, cheese, Sour Cream and your choice of Meat. Served with Rice and Beans. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Sope (1) Dinner$11.00
One sope filled with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Your choice of meat, served with rice and beans. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Sope (2) Dinner$14.00
2 sopes filled with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Your choice of meat, served with rice and beans.
- Veggie Sope$5.00
Includes beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- 1 Veggie Sope Dinner$11.00
Includes beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- 2 Veggie Sope Dinner$14.00
Includes beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Gordita$5.00
Stuffed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- 1 Gordita Dinner$11.00
Stuffed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- 2 Gordita Dinner$14.00
2 gorditas stuffed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Veggie Gordita$5.00
Stuffed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. Your choice of veggies.
- 1 Veggie Gordita Dinner$11.00
1 gordita stuffed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- 2 Veggie Gordita Dinner$14.00
2 gorditas stuffed with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream.
- Tostada$5.00
Crispy tortilla filled with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, and your choice of meat.
- 1 Tostada Dinner$11.00
1 Crispy tortilla covered beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, and your choice of meat. Served with rice and beans.
- 2 Tostada Dinner$14.00
Crispy tortilla covered beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, and your choice of meat.
- Veggie Tostada$5.00
Includes beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream. WITH AVOCADO
- 1 Tostada Veggie Dinner$11.00
2 Crispy tortilla covered beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, and avocado. Served with rice and beans.
- 2 Tostadas Veggie Dinner$14.00
2 Crispy tortilla covered beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and sour cream, and avocado. Served with rice and beans.
- Shrimp Tostada$5.00
Crispy tortilla topped with Cooked shrimp, avocado, tomatoes, onion, and cilantro, all marinated in fresh lime juice.
- 1 Shrimp Tostada Dinner$11.00
1 Crispy tortilla topped with Cooked shrimp, avocado, tomatoes, onion, and cilantro, all marinated in fresh lime juice.
- 2 Shrimp Tostadas Dinner$14.00
2 Crispy tortillas topped with Cooked shrimp, avocado, tomatoes, onion, and cilantro, all marinated in fresh lime juice.
TACOS
- Taco$3.50
Served with cilantro and onions or lettuce, tomato and cheese. With your choice of corn, flour or hard shell tortillas. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Taco Dinner (2 Tacos)$12.00
2 tacos with choice of meat and your choice of toppings: Served with rice and beans *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Taco Dinner (3 Tacos)$14.00
Your choice of cilantro and onions or lettuce, tomato and cheese. Tortilla options: corn, flour or hard shell tortillas. Served with rice and beans. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Taco Dinner (4 Tacos)$16.00
Choice of toppings: cilantro and onions or lettuce, tomato and cheese. With your choice of corn, flour or hard shell tortillas. Served with rice and beans. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
TORTAS Mexican Sandwich
- Torta$9.00
Includes beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and sour cream.
- Torta Dinner$14.00
Includes beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeños and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Torta De La Casa-House Sandwich$11.00
Ham, Chorizo and Al Pastor. Includes beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and sour cream.
- Torta De La Casa-House Sandwich Dinner$16.00
Ham, Chorizo and Al Pastor. Includes beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
- Veggie Torta$5.00
Includes avocado, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and sour cream.
- Veggie Torta Dinner$11.00
Includes avocado, beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapeño, sour cream. Served with rice and beans.
QUESADILLAS
- Quesadilla Single$9.00
Giant quesadilla served with lettuce, tomatoes,sour cream and guacamole. Your choice of meat. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Quesadilla Dinner$11.00
Giant quesadilla served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- FajiQuesadillas Single$13.00
Giant quesadilla with your choice of meat, grilled onions and peppers. Served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
- FajiQuesadilla Dinner$15.00
Giant quesadilla served with lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole. Served with rice and beans.
- Corn Mini Quesadilla (2)$3.00
2 small corn tortilla quesadilla
- Flour Quesadilla (1)$3.00
1 small flour tortilla
BURRITOS
- Burrito Single$9.00
Filled with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes.
- Burrito Dinner$13.00
Filled with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes. Served with rice and beans. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- GIANT OK BURRITO$17.00
Filled with beans, cheese, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, cilantro, onion, Pastor (marinated pork), Steak, and Chorizo (mexican sausage). *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- GIANT CALIFORNIA BURRITO$20.00
Filled with FLANK steak, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and FRIES. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- GIANT FAJI BURRITO$20.00
Burrito filled with grilled onion and bell peppers, beans and cheese. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- California Burrito Single$12.00
Filled with FLANK steak, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and FRIES. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- California Suizo Burrito Dinner$15.00
Filled with steak, pico de gallo, cheese, sour cream, guacamole, and fries covered in melted cheese and ranchero sauce.
- FAJIburrito single$10.00
Burrito filled with grilled onion and bell peppers, beans and cheese. Rice and beans on the side. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- FAJIburrito Dinner$14.00
Burrito filled with grilled onion and bell peppers, beans and cheese. Rice and beans on the side. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
CHIMICHANGAS
- Single Chimichanga$9.00
Fried burrito filled with beans and cheese with your choice of meat.
- Single Chimichanga Suizo$11.00
Fried burrito filled with beans and cheese with your choice of meat covered in melted cheese and ranchero sauce.
- Chimichanga Dinner$13.00
Fried burrito filled with beans and cheese with your choice of meat. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
- Chimichanga Suiza Dinner$15.00
Fried burrito filled with beans and cheese with your choice of meat covered in melted cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, sour cream and guacamole.
CALDOS
- Caldo de Pollo - Chicken$13.00
Served with cilantro, onion, limes and choice of tortilla.
- Caldo de Camaron - Shrimp$17.00
Served with cilantro, onion, limes and choice of tortilla.
- Caldo De Pescado - Fish$17.00
Served with cilantro, onion, limes and choice of tortilla.
- Caldo Camaron y Pescado - Shrimp & fish$17.00
Served with cilantro, onion, limes and choice of tortilla.
- Caldo De Chile Relleno - Stuffed Pepper$17.00
Served with cilantro, onion, limes and choice of tortilla.
- Menudo$17.00
Served with cilantro, onion, limes and choice of tortilla.
CARNE ASADAS Steaks
- Carne Asada - Flank Steak Dinner$24.00
Skirt steak, served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Tampiqueña Dinner$26.00
Skirt steak with 1 suiza enchilada. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
- Mar Y Tierra Dinner$28.00
Skirt steak with grilled shrimp. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
- Carne Asada Mexicana Dinner$26.00
Skirt steak with grilled onions and jalapenos. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
- Carne Asada Con Huevos Dinner$26.00
Skirt steak with 2 sunny side up eggs. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
- Carne Asada Suiza Dinner$26.00
Skirt steak covered in melted cheese and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
FAJITAS
- Fajitas De Pollo - Chicken$20.00
Delicately spiced and marinated with onions and bell peppers, then grilled to perfection and served on a hot, sizzling skillet. Includes rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas.
- Fajitas De Res - Steak$20.00
Delicately spiced and marinated with onions and bell peppers, then grilled to perfection and served on a hot, sizzling skillet. Includes rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas.
- Fajitas De Camarón-Shrimp$25.00
Delicately spiced and marinated with onions and bell peppers, then grilled to perfection and served on a hot, sizzling skillet. Includes rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas.
- Fajita Texana (Mix)$25.00
Delicately spiced and marinated with onions and bell peppers, then grilled to perfection and served on a hot, sizzling skillet. Includes rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas.
- Fajitas Veggies$20.00
Delicately spiced and marinated with onions and bell peppers and cheese, then grilled to perfection and served on a hot, sizzling skillet. Includes rice, beans, sour cream, guacamole, lettuce, tomatoes and tortillas.
PLATILLOS MEXICANOS Mexican Dinners
- Chile Relleno (1) Dinner$12.00
Poblano pepper stuffed with cheese and your choice of tortilla. Served with rice and beans. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Chile Relleno (2) Dinner$16.00
2 Poblano peppers stuffed with cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Bistec a la Mexicana Dinner$16.00
Strips of skirt steak sauteed with tomatoes, onions, jalapeno and bell peppers. Served with rice and beans.
- Cecina Dinner$16.00
Thin steak covered in grilled onions and jalapeños. Served with rice and beans.
- Pechuga de Pollo Dinner$16.00
Strips of grilled chicken served with rice and beans.
- Chicken Milanesa Dinner$16.00
Breaded chicken, served with rice and beans.
- Steak Milanesa Dinner$16.00
Breaded steak served with rice and beans.
- Barbacoa Dinner$16.00
Shredded beef with adobo sauce, served with onions, cilantro and limes, rice and beans.
- Carnitas Dinner$16.00
Chunks of fried pork meat served with pico de gallo, rice and beans
- Carnitas en Salsa Verde Dinner$16.00
Chunks of fried pork meat covered in green salsa. Served with rice and beans.
- Mole Dinner$16.00
Strips of grilled chicken covered with mole sauce. Served with rice and beans.
- Flauta Dinner$16.00
Your choice of chicken or beef. Served with rice and beans, lettuce, tomato, guacamole and sour cream.
- Cheese Dip Flauta Dinner$16.00
Your choice of chicken or beef with flour tortillas and melted white cheese. Served with rice, beans, lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream.
- Pollo Con Queso Dinner$16.00
Strips of grilled chicken on a bed of rice covered with melted white cheese.
- Camarones Con Queso Dinner$16.00
Grilled shrimp on a bed of rice covered with melted white cheese.
- Super Alambre Dinner$16.00
- Enchilada Dinner$16.00
Your choice of suiza, green sauce or mole sauce. Your choice of chicken, beef or cheese. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Tamale Dinner$16.00
Your choice of chicken or pork covered in ranchero sauce and melted cheese.
MARISCOS
- Camarones a la Plancha$18.00
Grilled shrimp.
- Camarones al Mojo de Ajo$18.00
Grilled shrimp with garlic sauce.
- Camarones a la Diabla (Hot)$18.00
Grilled shrimp with hot sauce.
- Camarones con Huichol Sauce (Hot)$18.00
Grilled shrimp with hot sauce.
- Camarones a la Veracruzana$18.00
Grilled shrimp covered in ranchero sauce, grilled bell peppers and onions.
- Shrimp Tostada (Ceviche)$18.00
Chopped onions, tomatoes, cilantro, lime juice and avocado.
- Coctel de camarón$18.00
House cocktail sauce with chopped avocado, onions, cilantro, and tomato.
- Filete de Pescado a la Plancha$18.00
Grilled tilapia.
- Filete de Pescado al Mojo de Ajo$18.00
Grilled tilapia covered in garlic sauce.
- Filete De Pescado A La Diabla$18.00
Grilled tilapia covered in hot sauce.
- Filet Of Fish With Huichol Sauce (Hot)$18.00
Grilled tilapia covered in hot sauce.
- Filete de Pescado a la Veracruzana$18.00
Grilled tilapia covered in ranchero sauce, grilled bell peppers and onions.
- Mar Y Mar$18.00
Grilled tilapia and shrimp.
ENSALADAS
- Taco Salad$12.00
Fried flour bowl tortilla with your choice of mea grilled chicken, ground beef or shredded chicken. Stuffed with beans, cheese, guacamole, and sour cream on a bed of lettuce. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- House Salad$13.00
Grilled chicken breast with lettuce, tomato, cheese and sour cream.
- Burrito Bowl$10.00
Your choice of meat: shredded chicken, ground beef, or pork. Beans, rice, lettuce, tomato, cheese, sour cream.
KIDS MEAL
- Kids Taco$8.99
One Taco your choice of rice, beans or fries. Water or Honest kids organic Juice.
- Kids Burrito$8.99
kid Burrito your choice of rice, beans or fries. Water or Honest kids organic Juice.
- Kids Cheese Quesadilla$8.99
kids Flour Quesadilla served with rice, beans or fries. Water or Honest kids organic Juice. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Kids Flauta$8.99
Roll hard taco your choice of rice, beans or fries. Water or Honest kids organic Juice.
- Kids Chicken Tenders$8.99
Nuggets served with fries. Water or Honest kids organic Juice.
- Kids Grilled Chicken$8.99
Kids Meal choice of rice, beans or fries. Water or Honest kids organic Juice.
- Kids Beef Pizza Pie$8.99
Kids Meal choice of rice, beans or fries. Water or Honest kids organic Juice.
HUEVOS eggs
- Huevos Revueltos - Scramble Eggs$13.00
Mixed with your choice of red salsa, green salsa, ham or chorizo. Served with rice and beans and your choice of tortillas. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Huevos Rancheros$13.00
3 fried eggs covered with mixed bell peppers, onions, tomatoes, and ranchero sauce. Served with rice, beans and tortillas. *Notes are for preparations purpose and food allergies ONLY. Extras will NOT be honored.
- Huevos a la Mexicana$13.00
Scrambled eggs mixed with jalapeños, bell peppers, onions, tomatoes and ranchero sauce. Served with rice and beans with your choice of tortillas.
- Burrito Breakfast Meal$13.00
Scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes beans and cheese.
- Burrito Breakfast Single$9.00
Scrambled eggs with onions, tomatoes beans and cheese. Served with rice and beans.
- Huevos con Bistec Meal Breakfast$13.00
your choice of cooked eggs and strips of skirt steak
- Carne Asada con Huevos-Skirt steak with eggs$25.00
8 oz skirt steak with 2 sunny side up eggs. Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
- Chilaquiles$13.00
Tortilla chips cooked in green or red salsa with 2 eggs cooked any style.