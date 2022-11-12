Okaloosa
311 Hudson Ln
Monroe, LA 71201
Popular Items
Appetizers
SEARED TUNA
lightly seared and seasoned + dipping sauce
MEATBALLS
pork and beef blend + spicy marinara + parmesan + pesto
MEXICO CHEESE FRIES
all the good things
BOARDWALK FRIES
signature crispy fries + parmesan + garlic + truffle seasoning
CRAB CAKES
SHRIMP COCKTAIL
jumbo red shrimp on ice + cocktail sauce or remoulade sauce
Ranch
New Orleans sauce
jalapeno
pickles
Salads
SEARED TUNA SALAD
lightly seared and seasoned + chopped romaine + wontons + pickled ginger + radishes + shaved carrots + praline vinaigrette
SEARED STEAK SALAD
seasoned and seared filet + chopped romaine + boiled egg + tomatoes + avocado + cucumbers + candied bacon + blue cheese crumbles + red onions + ranch dressing
Sandwiches
GROUPER SANDWICH
blackened + tomato + shredded lettuce + tartar + sesame bun + chip or fries
SHRIMP SANDWICH
fried + lettuce + tomato + sesame bun + chips or fries + choice of remoulade sauce, mayo, or tartar
BEACH CLUB
herb roasted turkey + black forest ham + avocado and jalapeño relish + lettuce + tomato + cane syrup candied bacon + white bbq sauce + sesame bun + chips or fries
BACKYARD BURGER
black angus beef + lettuce + tomato + pickles + dukes mayo + sesame bun + chips or fries. impossible burger available add $3
IMPOSSIBLE BURGER
impossible beef + lettuce + tomato + pickles + dukes mayo + sesame bun + chips or fries
CHICK FILET
Thin fried chicken + spicy Mayo + house pickles + sesame bun
Prime Rib Sandwich
Smokehouse smash burger
Seafood Baskets
Featured Entrees
LUNCH SHRIMP PASTA
sautéed red shrimp + creole cream sauce + fettucine pasta + parmesan
SPAGHETTI
spicy marinara + trio of meatballs + parmesan + angel hair pasta
PANEED CHICKEN
lightly breaded + lemon butter caper sauce + mashed potatoes + dinner roll + side salad
Fresh-Boiled Crawfish
3 lb crawfish + potato + corn
Buffalo Chicken Tacos
Chopped Steak
Chicken Parmesan
Chicken Tenders
Kids
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
311 Hudson Ln, Monroe, LA 71201