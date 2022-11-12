Okaloosa imageView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Okaloosa

review star

No reviews yet

311 Hudson Ln

Monroe, LA 71201

Popular Items

LUNCH SHRIMP PASTA
FRIED SHRIMP
SHRIMP SANDWICH

Coffee

Coffee

$2.50

Soda

COCA-COLA

$2.89

DR. PEPPER

$2.89

SPRITE

$2.89

ROOT BEER

$2.89

LEMONADE

$2.89

DIET COKE

$2.89

Shirley Temple

$2.89

Tea

SWEET TEA

$2.89

UNSWEET TEA

$2.89

Water

Tap Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$2.99

Appetizers

SEARED TUNA

SEARED TUNA

$13.90

lightly seared and seasoned + dipping sauce

MEATBALLS

$9.50

pork and beef blend + spicy marinara + parmesan + pesto

MEXICO CHEESE FRIES

MEXICO CHEESE FRIES

$15.00

all the good things

BOARDWALK FRIES

$6.00

signature crispy fries + parmesan + garlic + truffle seasoning

CRAB CAKES

CRAB CAKES

$14.00
SHRIMP COCKTAIL

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$15.00Out of stock

jumbo red shrimp on ice + cocktail sauce or remoulade sauce

Ranch

$0.25

New Orleans sauce

$0.50

jalapeno

$0.25

pickles

$0.25

Salads

SEARED TUNA SALAD

$15.00

lightly seared and seasoned + chopped romaine + wontons + pickled ginger + radishes + shaved carrots + praline vinaigrette

SEARED STEAK SALAD

SEARED STEAK SALAD

$16.00

seasoned and seared filet + chopped romaine + boiled egg + tomatoes + avocado + cucumbers + candied bacon + blue cheese crumbles + red onions + ranch dressing

Sandwiches

GROUPER SANDWICH

$16.90

blackened + tomato + shredded lettuce + tartar + sesame bun + chip or fries

SHRIMP SANDWICH

SHRIMP SANDWICH

$13.50

fried + lettuce + tomato + sesame bun + chips or fries + choice of remoulade sauce, mayo, or tartar

BEACH CLUB

BEACH CLUB

$13.00

herb roasted turkey + black forest ham + avocado and jalapeño relish + lettuce + tomato + cane syrup candied bacon + white bbq sauce + sesame bun + chips or fries

BACKYARD BURGER

BACKYARD BURGER

$13.00

black angus beef + lettuce + tomato + pickles + dukes mayo + sesame bun + chips or fries. impossible burger available add $3

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$16.00

impossible beef + lettuce + tomato + pickles + dukes mayo + sesame bun + chips or fries

CHICK FILET

$9.90

Thin fried chicken + spicy Mayo + house pickles + sesame bun

Prime Rib Sandwich

$17.00

Smokehouse smash burger

$13.00

Seafood Baskets

FRIED CATFISH

$14.00
FRIED SHRIMP

FRIED SHRIMP

$13.50

CAPTAINS PLATTER

$21.00

Featured Entrees

LUNCH SHRIMP PASTA

LUNCH SHRIMP PASTA

$13.00

sautéed red shrimp + creole cream sauce + fettucine pasta + parmesan

SPAGHETTI

$13.00

spicy marinara + trio of meatballs + parmesan + angel hair pasta

PANEED CHICKEN

PANEED CHICKEN

$13.90

lightly breaded + lemon butter caper sauce + mashed potatoes + dinner roll + side salad

Fresh-Boiled Crawfish

Fresh-Boiled Crawfish

$20.99+Out of stock

3 lb crawfish + potato + corn

Buffalo Chicken Tacos

$9.00Out of stock

Chopped Steak

$18.00Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$14.90

Chicken Tenders

$11.50

Desserts

Key Lime Pie

$6.50

Cinnamon Roll

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Kids

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$10.00

Kids Catfish and Fries

$6.90

Kids Fried Shrimp and Fries

$6.90

Kids Chicken Strips

$6.90

Sides

MASHED POTATOES

$3.99

FRIES

$3.99

HOUSE SALAD

$3.99

CHIPS

$2.00

Extra Roll

$0.75

Half Dozen Rolls

$4.50

Side of Mexico Cheese Sauce

$2.99

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

311 Hudson Ln, Monroe, LA 71201

Okaloosa image

