Omakase & Okane 669 Townsend St.

669 TOWNSEND STREET

San Francisco, CA 94103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Omakase Tasting

$225 Dine in Tasting Menu

$225.00

$240 Dine in Tasting Menu

$240.00

Open Dessert

Open Nigiri

Corkage Fee

$60.00

Cake Cutting Fee

$10.00

Omakase Wine

Sake Pairing

$130.00

Beer

Kawaba

$13.00

Kyoto

$14.00

Ksa Draft

$13.00

Ksa Yuzu Draft

$13.00

N/A Beverage

San Pelegrino

$12.00

Benedetto

$12.00

Coke

$6.00

Diet Coke

$6.00

Sprite

$6.00

Tea

$6.00

Beer

Kirin

$9.00

Asahi

$7.00

Kawaba Seasonal

$14.00

Draft Sapporo

$10.00

Draft Ksa

$10.00

Draft Ksa Yuzu

$10.00

Wine

Corkage

$45.00

Albarino, Pazo Cilleiro

$14.00

Assyrtiko, Atlantis Greece '20

$17.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Geyser Peak Sonoma Coast 19'

$12.00

Champagne Palmer

$35.00

Chardonnay, Lucas & Lewellen

$16.00

Da Lucca

$11.00

Pinot Blanc Gustave Lorentz

$15.00

Pinot Noir - Lucas and Lewellen

$15.00

Rose, Chateau Ferry Lacombe Provence France '20

$16.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Foppiano

$15.00

Iron Stone Chenin

$15.00

Laurent Kraft

$12.00

Champagne Palmer, NV

$35.00

Crémant d'Alsace Brut Rosé (NV)

$30.00

Chardonnay, Massican, Hyde Vineyard, Napa Valley 18

$30.00

Chardonnay Kistler, ‘Les Noistiers,’ Sonoma Coast 2018

$40.00

Sauvignon Blanc/ Chenin Blanc Alheit Cartology 2019

$40.00

Gamay, Dom Des Rosiers Moulin Vent

$20.00

Sancerre, La Chapelle Berry 20

$32.00

Atlantis BTL

$68.00

Champagne Palmer BTL

$140.00

Da Lucca BTL

$22.00Out of stock

Devil's Fog BTL

$72.00

Ferry Lacombe BTL

$64.00

Foppiaono - Sauvignon Blanc

$58.00

Frog's Leap BTL

$56.00

Garden Spritz BTL

$20.00

Geyser Peak

$52.00

Gustav Loretz BTL

$60.00

Lucas & Lewellen BTL

$64.00

Lucas and Lewellen - Pinot

$58.00

Pazo Cilleiro BTL

$56.00

Walking Tree BTL

$72.00

Iron Stone Chenin Btl

$60.00

Laurent Kraft Btl

$46.00

Champagne Palmer, NV

$130.00

Champagne Palmer, Vintage 2012

$130.00

Crémant d'Alsace Brut Rosé (NV)

$110.00

Ruinart, Brut Rose NV (375ml)

$110.00

Ruinart, Blanc de Blanc NV

$160.00

Loriot-Pagel 'Cote d'Or, Festigny, Vallee de la Marne NV

$180.00

Hervieux-Dumez, Blanc de Blancs Brut, Sacy Montagne de Reims NV

$180.00

Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label

$200.00

Hervieux-Dumez, Brut Special Sacy Montagne de Reims '15

$300.00

Laurent Perrier Grand Siecle Brut NV

$350.00

Dom Perignon 2010

$700.00

Dom Perignon 2012

$775.00

Krug, Brut 2004

$700.00

Krug 169th Edition

$750.00

Louis Roederer Cristal Brut Champagne 2013

$1,040.00

Dom Perignon 2002

$1,440.00

Krug 21st Edition Brut Rose NV

$1,200.00

Pouilly-Fuisse, Domaine Béranger, Mâconnais France 2019

$88.00

Francois Raveneau, 'Montée de Tonnerre,’ Chablis 1’er Cru 2010

$1,500.00

William Fevre, ‘Bougros,’ Grand Cru Chablis 2015

$325.00

Louis Michel, ‘Vaudesir,’ Grand Cru Chablis 2016

$270.00

Domaine Blain-Gagnard, 'Criots-Bâtard-Montrachet,' Grand Cru

$600.00

Shafer, ‘Red Shoulder Ranch,’ Napa Valley 2015

$150.00

Shafer, ‘Red Shoulder Ranch,’ Napa Valley 2017

$150.00

Shafer, ‘Red Shoulder Ranch,’ Napa Valley 2019

$150.00

Domaine Blain-Gagnard, 'Criots-Bâtard-Montrachet,' Grand Cru

$600.00

Sauvignon Blanc (Skin Ferment) Maria & Sepp Muster, ‘Grafin,’ Styria 2016

$145.00

Sauvignon Blanc/Semillon, Morlet, ‘La Proportion Doree,’ Sonoma 2010

$275.00

Sauvignon Blanc, Miani, ‘Zitelle,’ Colli Orientali del Friuli 2016

$355.00

Assyrtiko, Anatolikos, Malagousia 2017

$50.00

Assyrtiko, Argyros Cuvee Monsignori Santarini 2017

$168.00

Chenin Blanc, Simonsig Stellenbosch South Africa 2021

$85.00

Chenin Blanc, Clos tue-loup, ‘Breze,’ Saumur 2014

$160.00

Châteauneuf du Pape,André Brunel, Les Cailloux 2019

$252.00

Chenin Blanc, Patrick Baudouin, ‘Les Gats', Anjou 2012

$150.00

Gavi, Luca Bosio,Piedmont, Italy 2020

$50.00

Gewurztraminer, Château d’Orschwihr, vin d'Alsace 1989

$200.00

Gewurztraminer, Gustave Lorentz Reserve, Alsace 2020

$75.00

Godello, Jose Antonio Garcia, ‘El Chiqueiro,’ Bierzo 2015

$100.00

Gruner Veltliner, Veyder-Malberg, Loibner Spitz, Wachau 2017

$160.00

Gruner Veltliner, Karolyi Estate. Pannon Hungary, 2020

$70.00

Macabeu, Le Roc des Anges, ‘L’Oca,’ Cotes Catalanes 2018

$160.00

Obaideh/Merwah Chateau Musar Lebanon 2010

$160.00

Pinot Gris, Eyrie, Dundee Hills 1997

$375.00

Sancerre, La Chapelle Berry 20

$125.00

Sémillon, Château Laribotte Sauternes 2017 (375)

$55.00

Silvaner, Keller, ‘Feuervogel,’ Trocken Rheinhessen 2015

$190.00

Viognier, Benetiere, ‘Le Riollement,’ Condrieu 2012

$300.00

Viognier, Benetiere, ‘Le Riollement,’ Condrieu 2013

$300.00

Vouvray, Laurent Kraft, Loire 2015

$56.00

Verdicchio, Bisci, ‘Senex Reserva,’ Verdicchio di Matelica 2010

$120.00

Mud House, Central Otago, New Zealand

$60.00

Kistler, Russian River Valley 2020

$160.00

Peay, Scallop Shelf, Sonoma Coast 2019

$200.00

Peay, Estate Ama Sonoma Coast 2019

$200.00

Domaine Serene Evenstad Reserve Willamette Valley 2018

$265.00

Hanzell, Sonoma Coast 2016

$280.00

Aurelien Verdet, 1st cru les damodes 2009 Nuit Saint Georges

$315.00

Domaine Faiveley, ‘Echezeaux,’Grand Cru 2012

$590.00

Carignan, Lioco Sativia, Mendocino Ca 2016

$100.00

Cabernet Franc, Chateau de Breze, ‘Tue Loup,’ Saumur, Loire Valley 2016

$100.00

Châteauneuf-du-Pape Les Cailloux Cuvée Centenaire (2016)

$1,000.00

Gamay, Anthony Thevenet, ‘Centenaire,’ Morgon, Cru Beaujolais 2017

$160.00

Gamay, Famille Dutraive, 'Grand Cour,' Brouilly Beaujolais

$115.00

Gamay, Jean-Claude Lapalu, 'Eau Forte,’ Beaujolais 2017

$85.00

Gamay, Jean-Claude Lapalu, ‘Alma Mater,’ Beaujolais 2017

$130.00

Gamay, Moulin a Vent Beaujolais 2019

$125.00

Mencia, Raul Perez, ‘Las Gundiñas,’ Bierzo 2016

$125.00

Nebbiolo, Roagna, ‘Pira,’ Barolo 2013

$300.00

Nerello Cappuccio & Nerello Mascalese Blend, Terre Nere, 'Calderara Sottana,’ Etna Rosso 2017

$200.00

Syrah, Jean-Baptiste Souillard, ‘Les Baties,’ Crozes-Hermitage 2015

$95.00

Suerttes del Marques 'La Solana' Listan Negro 2017

$80.00

Poulsard, Domaine de Saint Pierre, ‘Petit Curoulet,’ Arbois 2018

$125.00

Trousseau, Philippe Bornard, ‘Le Ginglet,’ Arbois Pupillin 2014

$190.00

Zinfandel, Maître de Chai Lodi 2016

$75.00

Buehler Cabernet Sauvignon 2016

$90.00

Oakville Cabernet Sauvignon 2014

$115.00

Shafer Cabernet Sauvignon 'One Point Five' 2015 Stags Leap

$220.00

Shafer Cabernet Sauvignon 'One Point Five' 2019 Stags Leap

$200.00

Tanbark Hill Cabernet Sauvignon 2014

$450.00

Chateau Trotanoy, Pomerol 1995

$775.00

Spring Mountain, Napa Valley 1979

$1,150.00

Corison, ‘Kronos Vineyard,’ Napa Valley 1996

$1,200.00

Château Angelus, 1er Grand Cru Classé SAINt.-Emilion Grand Cru 1989

$210.00

Stags leap SLV 2018

$220.00

Omakase Sake Carafes

Aperitif

$42.00

Akitabare

$57.00

Go Sen Ha

$129.00

Hakkaisan Kowagura

$95.00

Matsu No Kotobuki

$43.00

Niwa No Uguisu 50

$47.00

Koshi no Kanbai

$39.00

Sawahime Platinum

$95.00

Miroku

$129.00

Soma No Tengu

$43.00

Sohomare

$39.00

Toko Ultraluxe

$108.00

Yuki Shinshin

$55.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

669 TOWNSEND STREET, San Francisco, CA 94103

