Omakase & Okane 669 Townsend St.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
669 TOWNSEND STREET, San Francisco, CA 94103
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Niku Steakhouse - 61 Division Street
No Reviews
61 Division Street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurant
Dumpling Time Express - 55 Division Street
No Reviews
55 Division Street San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurant
The Butcher Shop - 57 DIVISION STREET
No Reviews
57 DIVISSION STREET San Francisco, CA 94103
View restaurant
The Seven Stills Brewery & Distillery
No Reviews
100 Hooper Street San Francisco, CA 94107
View restaurant