Caterers

Okane's Kitchen

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

4765 Highway N

Cottleville, MO 63304

Popular Items

side Grilled Chicken GF
House Salad GF
Cheesy Garlic Bread

Turkey

Whole Turkey

Whole Turkey

$130.00

Whole Roasted Turkey 18lb average, seasoned with butter and herbs

turkey breast

turkey breast

$75.00

5lbs perfectly seasoned Turkey Breast sliced serves 15-20

T-Giving Sides: small serves 4-5 people / large serves 8-10 people

Stuffing

Stuffing

$22.00+

toasted bread, carrot, onion, celery, sausage, bacon, eggs, seasonings, and turkey stock

Mashed Pots

Mashed Pots

$15.00+
Brussels

Brussels

$15.00+

Roasted Brussel Sprouts, bacon, parmesan, and garlic

Casserole GB

Casserole GB

$18.00+
Sautéed GB

Sautéed GB

$8.00
Sweet Pots

Sweet Pots

$18.00

Whipped Sweet Potatoes with a toasted marshmallow topping

Cranberry

Cranberry

$9.00

Fresh Cranberry Sauce with pears, cinnamon, sugar, and a touch of orange

Gravy

Gravy

$10.00

homemade turkey gravy from the turkey pan drippings, this is life changing!

Dinner Rolls (8)

Dinner Rolls (8)

$6.00

freshly baked yeast dinner rolls

Single Plates

single with pie

single with pie

$23.00

Thanksgiving plate including sliced turkey breast, gravy, mashed potatoes, homemade stuffing, cranberry relish, green bean casserole and a roll or choose the option with a generous piece of Pumpkin Pie

single plate

$20.00

Pies

Apple Streusel pie

Apple Streusel pie

$16.00Out of stock
Pumpkin pie

Pumpkin pie

$16.00
Pecan pie

Pecan pie

$18.00Out of stock
Cherry pie

Cherry pie

$16.00Out of stock

Creamy Chicken Wild Rice Soup

Chicken Wild Rice quart

Chicken Wild Rice quart

$20.00

a creamy delicious soup with sauteed carrots, onion, celery, wild rice and tender chicken served with French baguette

Chicken Wild Rice PINT

$10.00

Tomato Basil Soup GF

Tomato Basil Soup quart

Tomato Basil Soup quart

$16.00

creamy tomato basil soup, one quart with french bread

Tomato Basil Soup PINT

$9.00

Favorites

oven baked ziti tossed with meat sauce, house made red sauce, a touch of garlic cream, and topped with Italian cheeses
Lasagna & Salad (3)

Lasagna & Salad (3)

$28.00

with house salad; stacked layers of pasta, meat sauce, and Italian cheeses; choice of basil balsamic vinaigrette or creamy Italian dressing

Baked Ziti & Salad (3)

Baked Ziti & Salad (3)

$28.00

with house salad; oven baked ziti tossed with meat sauce, house made red sauce, a touch of garlic cream, and topped with Italian cheeses; choice of basil balsamic vinaigrette or creamy Italian dressing

Lasagna & Salad (6)

$54.00

Baked Ziti & Salad (6)

$54.00

serves 6-7

Lasagna & Salad (9)

$82.00

Baked Ziti & Salad (9)

$82.00

serves 9-10

Spaghetti Meatballs & Salad (3)

Spaghetti Meatballs & Salad (3)

$28.00

with house salad and choice of basil balsamic vinaigrette or creamy Italian dressing, add cheese for "baked spaghetti and meatballs" - YUM

Original Beef Meatballs

Original Beef Meatballs

$15.00

A must try! Eat alone or on your favorite pasta dish. A dozen meatballs per pan

Spag Meatballs & Salad (6)

$54.00
Sarah's Turkey Meatballs

Sarah's Turkey Meatballs

$14.00

Turkey meatballs to die for! Serve by themselves or on top of your favorite pasta. A dozen meatballs per pan

Spag Meatballs SINGLE

$9.00
Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$16.00

egg noodles & seasoned pulled chicken with carrots, celery, and onions in a rich chicken broth served with french baguette - one quart

Breads

Garlic Bread

Garlic Bread

$4.50

French bread topped with a buttery garlic spread. One order serves 3

Cheesy Garlic Bread

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$6.50

Blend of Italian cheeses on top of buttered garlic French bread. One order serves 3

French Bread

French Bread

$3.00

Classic French bread

Homemade Croutons

Homemade Croutons

$1.50

Salads

with our homemade basil balsamic vinaigrette
House Salad GF

House Salad GF

$9.00

House salad with blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, Italian cheeses, sliced red onion and grape tomatoes with a basil balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Italian Salad GF

Italian Salad GF

$11.25

Blend of romaine and iceberg lettuce, with Italian cheeses, artichokes, tomatoes, pepperoncinis, chickpeas, pimentos in a basil balsalmic dressing. Serves 3

Caesar Salad GF

Caesar Salad GF

$12.00

romaine, parmesan, black pepper, homemade Caesar dressing and homemade garlic croutons

Balsamic Vinaigrette GF

Balsamic Vinaigrette GF

$2.00+

great on salads and as a marinade

Caesar Dressing

Caesar Dressing

$2.50+

homemade blend including anchovy, dijon, mayo, parmesan

Creamy Italian Dressing

Creamy Italian Dressing

$2.00+

a light and creamy homemade dressing with herbs and lemon

Ranch Dressing Bottle

$8.00

Protein sides

side Grilled Chicken GF

side Grilled Chicken GF

$6.75

8 ounces of seasoned grilled chicken breast

side Grilled Salmon

side Grilled Salmon

$12.00

6 ounce grilled salmon filet finished with fresh herb oil and garlic

side Grilled Shrimp

side Grilled Shrimp

$10.00Out of stock

7 seasoned grilled shrimp

Veggie sides

side Broccoli

side Broccoli

$8.00
side Green Beans pan

side Green Beans pan

$8.00
side Sweet Potato Fries GF

side Sweet Potato Fries GF

$8.00Out of stock

baked hand cut sweet potatoes with a spicy dipping sauce

Extra sides

Nuggets with Mac n Cheese

Nuggets with Mac n Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

6 chicken nuggets and half-pint homemade mac & cheese

side Mac & Cheese

side Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Creamy cheese sauce tossed with cavatappi pasta- one pint

Baked Mac & Cheese

Baked Mac & Cheese

$12.00

one pan of homemade cheese sauce tossed with cavatappi pasta and extra baked cheddar and Monterey jack cheese on top serves 4-5 as a side

side Buttered Rotini

side Buttered Rotini

$5.00

Eat alone or add to your favorite dish! One quart

side Buttered Pasta

side Buttered Pasta

$5.00

Eat alone or add to your favorite dish! One quart

side Jar of Red Sauce GF

side Jar of Red Sauce GF

$5.00

Slow cooked red sauce, add to any of the favorites.

Breakfast

Breakfast Bites - six

Breakfast Bites - six

$8.00

almond butter, honey, vanilla, chia seeds, flax and oats

Overnight Oats/Brown Sugar

Overnight Oats/Brown Sugar

$9.00Out of stock

brown sugar, toasted pecans, cinnamon, oats, almond milk, chia seeds, milled flax

Breakfast Bites DOZEN

Breakfast Bites DOZEN

$15.00
Bacon Cheese Egg Muffins

Bacon Cheese Egg Muffins

$16.00Out of stock

one dozen

Sweets

Cookies

Cookies

$14.00

A bakers dozen of these soft and chewy homemade cookies

Dark Chocolate Brownies

Dark Chocolate Brownies

$12.00
Gooey Butter Cake

Gooey Butter Cake

$12.00

a rich and flake butter cake. A St. Louis Favorite made by Quaint Little Bakery

Cookies 2 pack

Cookies 2 pack

$3.25

2 soft and chewy chocolate chip cookies

Hot Cocoa Jar

Hot Cocoa Jar

$4.00

Hot Chocolate in a Jar - rich and creamy, and so cozy to share together! combine contents with 2.5 cups hot water or milk (serves two), Great for gifting!

Hot Cocoa Jar Pumpkin Spice

Hot Cocoa Jar Pumpkin Spice

$4.00

Hot Pumpkin Spice Chocolate in a Jar - rich and creamy, and so cozy to share together! combine contents with 2.5 cups hot water or milk (serves two), Great for gifting!

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Online orders must be placed Wed-Sun for pickup the following Tues-Thurs. Come in anytime to pick up any items listed below as "Grab n Go" or the Daily Specials

Website

Location

4765 Highway N, Cottleville, MO 63304

Directions

Gallery
Okane's Kitchen image
Okane's Kitchen image
Okane's Kitchen image
Okane's Kitchen image

