Okashi Sushi Bar & Seafood
4761 East US Highway 83
Rio Grande City, TX 78582
Featured Items
- 956 Roll
Tempura shrimp, tempura fish, cheese, avocado, tampico paste, soy paper, topped with spicy crab, tempura crumbs and hot cheetos.$12.99
- Gator Roll
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, fried rice, tampico paste, tempura fried.$11.49
- Chester Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with hot cheetos and takis with spicy mayo and eel sauce.$10.99
FOOD
APPETIZERS
- (12) Wings$18.49
- (6) Wings$10.49
- (8) Wings$13.49
- Ceviche (LG)$10.49
- Ceviche (MED)$8.49
- Chicken Egg Roll
Whole grain egg roll filled with chicken mixed and a blend of fresh veggies.$8.99
- Ebi Okashi
Breaded shrimp stuffed with cream cheese, served with our special tomato sauce.$10.49
- Edamame
Steam soy bean pods, lightly salted.$6.49
- Fried Pickle Chips (LG)$9.49
- Fried Pickle Chips (MED)$4.49
- Fujiyama
Eel, cream cheese, avocado shrimp rolled in salmon, baked and served with spicy mayo sauce.$11.49
- Gyoza
Pork dumplings served with ponzu sauce.$6.49
- Mozzarella Sticks
5 jumbo cheese sticks, served with marinara sauce.$7.49
- Okashi Sampler
A trio of appetizers, Mozzarella sticks, fried pickles and chicken nuggets. Served with ranch and marinara sauce.$14.49
- Sake New Style Sashimi
Fresh salmon in olive oil, scallions and lemon soy sauce.$15.49
- Shrimp Bombers
4 premium tail-on shrimp filled with cheese and a touch of jalapeno.$9.49
- Shrimp Cocktail (LG)$11.49
- Shrimp Cocktail (MED)$8.99
- South West Egg Rolls
Filled with chicken, black beans, fresh corn, spinach, monterrey jack and jalapeno.$10.49
- Special Ebi
4 Grilled shrimps rolled in mozzarella cheese, served with spicy mayo.$9.49
- Spicy Calamary
Fried calamary a mix of greens and spicy sauce.$10.49
- Stuffed Jalapenos
4 Big Jalapenos stuffed with shrimp and cream cheese and wrapped with bacon.$11.49
- Tostadas De Ceviche (1PC)$3.99
- Tostadas De Ceviche (3PC)$10.49
- Tostada Campechana$5.00
SALADS
- Crab Salad
Cucumber, crab and cream cheese sauce with cream cheese and avocado on top.$6.99
- Sunomono Shrimp
Cucumber salad with choice of shrimp, crab and octopus, served with furikake and sweet vinegar.$6.99
- Sunomono Crab$6.99
- Sunomono Octopus$6.99
- Mixed Sunomono
Cucumber salad with shrimp, crab and octopus, served with furikake and sweet vinegar.$7.99
- Squid Salad
Seasoned squid, served over cucumber strips.$7.99
- Tuna Salad
Fresh tuna mixed with sesame oil, scallions, ponzu sauce and served over cucumber strips.$7.99
- Salmon Salad
Fresh salmon with cucumber, mixed with sesame oil, scallions, sashimi and ponzu sauce.$7.99
- Sashimi Salad
6 pieces of sashimi (chef choice) served over cucumbers, squid salad and ponzu sauce.$12.99
- Okashi Salad
Spicy tempura shrimp served over cucumber with crab and sesame seeds on top.$7.99
- Rio Salad
Mixed cucumber and tempura shrimp served with spicy mayo and avocado.$8.99
- Cucumber Salad
Cucumber strips with furikake served with our special sweet vinegar.$5.99
RICE
- Gohan$3.49
- Yakimeshi
Fried rice.$4.49
- Yakimeshi Chicken
Fried rice and chicken.$5.49
- Yakimeshi Beef
Fried rice and beef.$5.49
- Yakimeshi Shrimp
Fried rice and shrimp.$6.49
- Mixed Yakimeshi
Fried rice with shrimp, beef and chicken.$5.99
- Okashi Rice
Fried rice with shrimp, beef, chicken, mushrooms, bean sprouts and a touch of garlic.$6.49
TEMPURA PLATES
YAKI SOBA
- Yaki-Soba
Stir fried noodles with mixed vegetables.$8.99
- Yaki-Soba Chicken
Stir fried noodles with veggies and chicken.$11.99
- Yaki-Soba Beef
Stir fried noodles with veggies and beef.$11.99
- Yaki-Soba Shrimp
Stir fried noodles with veggies and shrimp.$12.49
- Yaki-Soba Mixed
Stir fried noodles with veggies, shrimp, beef and chicken.$12.99
- Yaki-Soba Beef & Chicken
Stir fried noodles with veggies, beef and chicken.$12.49
TEPPANYAKI
- Veggie Teppanyaki
Mixed vegetables cooked on the griddle served with fried rice.$9.49
- Salmon Teppanyaki
Salmon grilled with our special sauce served with vegetables and fried rice.$16.99
- Rib-eye Teppanyaki
Rib eye cut cooked on the griddle served with veggies and fried rice.$13.99
- Shrimp Teppanyaki
Shrimp grilled with our teppanyaki sauce, served with fried rice and vegetables.$15.49
- Chicken Teppanyaki
Chicken with mixed vegetables cooked on the griddle and served with fried rice.$13.49
- Beef & Chicken Teppanyaki
Beef and Chicken with mixed vegetables cooked on the griddle and served with fried rice.$13.99
- Mixed Teppanyaki
Chicken, beef, and shrimp grilled and served with fried rice and veggies.$15.49
- Chef Special
Salmon, white fish, shrimp, squid and mixed vegetables with fried rice.$18.49
SEAFOOD
- Fish Plate
Fried fish fillet served with rice, salad and fried.$12.99
- 6 PCS Of Shrimp
6 Fried jumbo shrimp served with fried rice, salad and fries.$12.49
- Fish & Shrimp Combo
A fish fillet with 3 jumbo shrimp fried and served with fried rice, salad and fries.$14.49
- Fish Tacos$10.99
- Mariscada For 2
Includes 2 ceviche tostadas, 2 shrimp cocktails, 4 fried fish fillets, 4 fried shrimp, french fries, onion rings, rice and salad.$45.49
SUSHI
- Maguro (Tuna) Nigiri$3.49
- Sake (Salmon) Nigiri$3.49
- Kanikama (Crab) Nigiri$3.49
- Ebi (Shrimp) Nigiri$3.49
- Tai (White Fish) Nigiri$3.49
- Unagui (Eel) Nigiri$3.49
- Tako (Octopus) Nigiri$3.49
- Maguro (Tuna) Maki$5.49
- Sake (Salmon) Maki$5.49
- Kanikama (Crab) Maki$5.49
- Ebi (Shrimp) Maki$5.49
- Tai (White Fish) Maki$5.49
- Unagui (Eel) Maki$4.99
- Tako (Octopus) Maki$4.99
- Maguro (Tuna) Tamaki$5.49
- Sake (Salmon) Temaki$5.49
- Kanikama (Crab) Temaki$5.49
- Ebi (Shrimp) Temaki$5.49
- Tai (White Fish) Temaki$5.49
- Unagui (Eel) Temaki$5.49
- Tako (Octopus) Temaki$5.49
SASHIMI (10PCS)
OKASHI BURGERS
- Classic Burger
Made with 1/2 pound ofour special hand seasoned beef, fresh avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions, served with fries.$10.99
- Avocado Burger
1/2 pound of our special hand seasoned beef, fresh avocado, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions, served with fries.$11.49
- Bacon Burger
Made with 1/2 pound of our special hand seasoned beef, smoked bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and onions, served with fries.$11.49
- Okashi Burger
Made with 12 pound of our special hand seasoned beef, pork ham, american cheese, swiis cheese, red sausage, topped with lettuce, tomato and onions, served with fries.$12.49
TEMPURA AND FRIED ROLLS
- 956 Roll
Tempura shrimp, tempura fish, cheese, avocado, tampico paste, soy paper, topped with spicy crab, tempura crumbs and hot cheetos.$12.99
- Awesome Roll
Surimi, avocado, cheese, shrimp, soy paper, tempura with tampico paste, serrano and sriracha.$10.49
- Crispy Chicken Roll
Deep fried roll with fried rice, chicken breast, cheese and avocado.$10.99
- Firecracker Roll
Fresh shrimp, cheese, avocado, tempura with spicy crab and hot cheetos on top.$10.49
- Gator Roll
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, fried rice, tampico paste, tempura fried.$11.49
- Godzilla Roll
Octupus, shrimp, kanikama, cream cheese, avocado with tampico paste on top with chipotle and spicy mayo.$10.49
- Hungry Roll
Fried fish, kanikama, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese, asparagus, topped with tampico paste, chipotle and spicy mayo.$10.99
- Karate Kid Roll
Shrimp, tampico paste, cream cheese, avocado, tempura and topped with spicy mayo.$9.99
- Rattler Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado with spicy crab on top.$10.99
- Rock-N-Roll
Crab, cream cheese, tampico paste, avocado, chipotle sauce and tempura.$10.49
- Snake Roll
Fried roll, with fried rice, tempura shrimp, cheese, avocado, pasta with spicy crab on top.$11.49
- Veggie Roll
Carrot, asparagus, mozzarella, avocado, breaded with mayo and togarashi.$8.99
- Volcano Roll
Crab, cream cheese, tempura with spicy crab on top.$10.49
- Yummy Roll
Crab, fresh eel, cream cheese and salmon breaded with sweet sauce on top.$10.49
- Zeus Roll
Octopus, shrimp, crab, cream cheese, avocado and tempura with sweet sauce.$10.49
SPECIAL ROLLS
- Amazing Roll
Cream cheese, shrimp tempura, avocado, cilantro in soy paper, topped with tampico paste and serrano.$9.99
- California Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado and sesame seeds.$8.49
- California Special
Crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese with masago on the outside.$8.99
- Chester Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, topped with hot cheetos and takis with spicy mayo and eel sauce.$10.99
- Chopstick Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber, topped with tuna, avocado, sriracha and serrano.$10.49
- Crazy Roll
Tempura shrimp, crab, cheese, topped with avocado, spicy crab and hot cheetos.$11.49
- Dragon Roll
Tempura shrimp, avocado, cream cheese with eel on top served with sweet sauce.$9.49
- Earthquake Roll
Fried fish, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus with tampico paste on top, with squid and spicy mayo in soy paper.$10.99
- Ebi Crunch Roll
Shrimp, tempura crumbs, avocado and spicy mayo sauce.$10.49
- Fajita Roll
Beef fajita, cream cheese, avocado rolled in soy paper and topped with pico de gallo and cilantro.$10.49
- Flaming Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado with tempura crumbs and hot cheetos on top.$10.49
- Gladiator Roll
Shrimp, kanikama, avocado, cream cheese with tampico paste, spicy mayo and chipotle on top.$9.99
- Hurricane Roll
Shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and crab on top.$10.49
- Incredible Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado with flamin hots around.$10.49
- Lightning Roll
Shrimp, smoked eel, crab, cucumber, avocado, cheese with spicy sauce and eel sauce on top.$10.49
- Magic Roll
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, eel, crab, masago, with spicy mayo and sweet sauce.$10.99
- Mexican Roll
Tampico paste and shrimp with avocado, cream cheese and kanikama on top with sweet sauce.$10.49
- Monster Burrito
Tempura shrimp, spicy kanikama, cream cheese, avocado with a layer of hot cheetos.$13.49
- Ocean Roll
Tuna, salmon, shrimp, hamachi, kanikama, flounder, masago, cream cheese and avocado.$12.99
- Okashi Roll
Tempura crab, cream cheese, cucumber, tampico paste with avocado on top, tempura crumbs and spicy crab.$10.49
- Panda Roll
Crab, cream cheese, avocado, tempura veggies and sweet sauce.$9.49
- Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese and sesame seeds.$8.49
- Rainbow Roll
Crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese with tuna, salmon and masago on top.$11.49
- Rainbow Supreme
Crab, cucumber, avocado, cream cheese with tuna, salmon, masago and spicy scallops on top.$13.49
- Red Boy Roll
Tempura shrimp, cheese, avocado, cucumber, spicy tuna on top with special spicy mayo sauce.$10.99
- Rio Roll
Crab, cheese, cucumber, avocado, topped with tempura shrimp and our special sweet and sour sauce.$10.49
- Roll On Fire
Tempura shrimp, crab, cream cheese, avocado with salmon on top with our special sweet spicy sauce.$11.49
- Safari Roll
A riceless roll with tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado and spicy crab, wrapped with cucumber.$10.49
- Shrimp Killer Roll
Breaded shrimp, fresh shrimp, tempura shrimp, cheese, avocado, tempura crumbs, mayo, spicy and sweet sauce.$10.99
- Skinny Roll
Riceless roll with fresh shrimp, kanikama, cucumber, cream cheese and avocado.$10.99
- Starr Roll
Breaded shrimp, avocado, cream cheese and tampico paste on top.$10.49
- Temptation Roll
Avocado, cream cheese, tempura shrimp, spicy kanikama, salmon on top, serrano pepper and spicy mayo.$10.99
- Texas Roll
Salmon, cream cheese, crab topped with shrimp and avocado with masago and spicy mayo.$9.99
- Thunder Roll
Salmon, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese, serrano pepper and sesame seeds.$8.49
- Tiger Roll
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado with spicy crab on top.$9.99
- Tokyo Roll
Tuna, avocado and scallions inside, fresh salmon outside with spicy mayo.$10.49
- Tornado Roll
Tuna, shrimp, avocado, cream cheese and crab on top.$9.99
- Tsunami Roll
Tempura shrimp, cheese, spicy kanikama topped with avocado and serrano.$10.49
- Unforgettable Roll
Tempura fish, tempura shrimp, cheese, tampico paste inside with avocado on top with spicy crab and tempura crumbs.$12.49
- Ying-Yang Roll
Breaded shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, fresh shrimp, crab with tampico paste and tempura crumbs on top.$11.49
SPECIAL COMBOS
- Combo #1
Yakimeshi rice with one sushi roll Combos may only include Hurricane, California, Starr, Philadelphia or Ebi Crunch Rolls.$11.99
- Combo #2
Crab salad with one sushi and 1/2 sushi roll. Combos may only include Hurricane, California, Starr, Philadelphia or Ebi Crunch Rolls.$11.99
- Combo #3
Yakimeshi rice, crab salad and 1/2 sushi roll. Combos may only include Hurricane, California, Starr, Philadelphia or Ebi Crunch Rolls.$12.49
OKASHI BOATS
PARTY BOXES
- Party Box #1
5 sushi rolls (your choice), and two sides to choose from: onions rings, chicken nuggets, french fries, cheese sticks or eda mame.$56.49
- Party Box #2
7 sushi rolls (your choice), and two sides to choose from: onion rings, chicken nuggets, french fries, cheese sticks or eda mame.$71.99
- Family Pack
2 sushi rolls, one yaki-soba and one mix rice.$33.99
KIDS MENU
DESERTS
- Tempura Ice Cream
Our special deep fried ice cream topped with fruit sauce.$6.99
- Banana Tempura
Tempura fried banana slices served with ice cream and fruit sauce.$6.99
- Molten Chocolate Cake
Filled with dark chocolate truffle. served warm with ice cream on top.$9.49
- Vanilla Ice-Cream
Served with chocolate syrup.$5.49
- Flan/Chocoflan$6.49
EXTRAS
- Avocado$0.99
- Bacon$1.49
- Beansprouts$0.99
- Beef rice$1.29
- Beef teppayaki$1.99
- Cheese$0.99
- Chicken teppayaki$1.99
- Chile toreado$1.49
- Crab$0.99
- Chrunch$0.99
- Fried$1.49
- Extra patty$3.99
- Extra sauce$0.75
- Fries$1.99
- Fried rice on rolls$0.99
- Fish fillet$3.99
- Extra squid$0.99
- Hot Cheetos$0.99
- Ham$0.99
- Masago$1.49
- Mizo soug large$1.99
- Salmon$1.79
- Octopus$0.99
- Mushroom$0.99
- Miso soup small$0.99
- Shrim rice$0.99
- Shrimp teppayaki (3)$2.99
- Chicken rice$0.99
- Soy paper$1.99
- Spicy crab$1.99
- Tuna$1.99
- Tempura shrimp$1.99
- Tampico paste$0.99
- Tortilla tostada (1)$0.79
- Tortilla tostada (3)$2.29
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
4761 East US Highway 83, Rio Grande City, TX 78582