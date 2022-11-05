Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oki Bowl - Georgetown

1608 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest

Washington, DC 20007

Popular Items

CHICKEN POTSTICKER (4)
MISO RAMEN
KIMCHI RAMEN 🔥

Starters

SHRIMP SHUMAI (4)

$11.00
SPICY WAKAME SALAD

SPICY WAKAME SALAD

$10.00
CHICKEN POTSTICKER (4)

CHICKEN POTSTICKER (4)

$11.00
KARAAGE APPETIZER

KARAAGE APPETIZER

$11.00

Fried boneless chicken. Served with house-made spicy mayo.

EDAMAME

$8.00
OCTOPUS LEG

OCTOPUS LEG

$12.00

Fried octopus leg. Served with house-made spicy mayo.

TOFU TEMPURA

$8.00

Fried soft tofu topped with scallions and bonito flakes.

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$12.00

Lightly coated with tempura batter and deep fried.

TAKOYAKI (4)

TAKOYAKI (4)

$12.00

Savory deep-fried batter filled with diced octopus, topped with house-made spicy mayo, eel sauce and bonito flakes.

ANKIMO SALAD

ANKIMO SALAD

$14.00

Monkfish liver served with house-made special ponzu sauce.

KANI SALAD

KANI SALAD

$10.00

Crab stick and cucumber mixed with house special soy sauce. topped with pickled ginger and scallion.

TAKO WASABI

$12.00

Raw octopus flavored with wasabi.

TUNA POKE (4)

TUNA POKE (4)

$12.00

Cubed tuna sashimi, diced mango, pineapple and seaweed salad tossed in spicy mayo. Served on crispy wonton chips

SHISHITO PEPPERS

SHISHITO PEPPERS

$8.00

Lightly fried shishito peppers. Served with ponzu sauce and bonito flakes.

FRIED KALE WITH CRISPY ONION

FRIED KALE WITH CRISPY ONION

$8.00

Lightly fried kale with house made soy.

Ramen

MISO RAMEN

MISO RAMEN

$16.00

Rich miso broth topped with chashu pork, roasted sweet corn, scallion, bean sprout, seaweed, half of hard boiled egg and bamboo shoot.

OKI CURRY RAMEN 🔥

OKI CURRY RAMEN 🔥

$18.00

Curry and coconut milk broth. Garnished with shallot, pickled cabbage, fried chicken and crispy noodle.

TOM YUM RAMEN 🔥

TOM YUM RAMEN 🔥

$18.00

Red chili infused with lemongrass soup. Served with bean sprouts, cilantro, mushroom and lime juice swimming with jumbo shrimp.

SPIDER TOM YUM RAMEN 🔥

$19.00

Red chili infused with lemongrass soup. Served with bean sprouts, cilantro, mushroom and lime juice swimming with fried soft shell crab and hard boiled eggs.

KIMCHI RAMEN 🔥

KIMCHI RAMEN 🔥

$16.00

Inspiration from Korean soup, a rich earthy soup, redolent of garlic and chili topped with house-made kimchi, fried soft tofu, scallion and seaweed.

GALANGA RAMEN

GALANGA RAMEN

$15.00

Coconut milk steamed with galanga root. Served with fried kale and mixed mushroom. Vegetarian.

YAKISOBA

$16.00

Egg noodles stir-fried with scallions, onions, mushrooms, bean sprout, and yu choy. Topped with fried chicken and pickled ginger.

Rice Bowl

BEEF BOWL

BEEF BOWL

$18.00

Nice tender slices of flavorful beef and onion plied. Served over a bed of rice garnished with pickled ginger and scallion.

KARAAGE BOWL

KARAAGE BOWL

$16.00

Crispy fried boneless chicken marinated in a tasty seasoning house-made sauce. Topped with house-made spicy mayo over a bed of rice and garnished with pickled ginger and scallion.

MUSHROOM BOWL

MUSHROOM BOWL

$16.00

3 types of mushrooms stir-fried with earthy delicious house-made sauce.

CHASHU BOWL

CHASHU BOWL

$16.00

Braised pork belly served over a bed of rice. Garnished with pickled ginger, yu choy and half of hard boiled egg.

CHICKEN POP 🔥

CHICKEN POP 🔥

$16.00

Fried boneless chicken, red onion and cilantro mixed with house-made spicy lime dressing. Served half of a hard boiled egg over a bed of rice.

UNAGI RICE BOWL

UNAGI RICE BOWL

$18.00

Bed of rice top with grilled eel and house made sweet soy sauce. Companies with pickled ginger.

POKE SALAD BOWL

POKE SALAD BOWL

$17.00

Cubed tuna sashimi mixed with spicy mayo, seaweed salad, mango and pineapple. Served with spring mix and crispy wonton chips.

Dessert

MOCHI ICE CREAM (2)

$6.00

JAPANESE ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$8.50

SOFT DRINKS

COKE

$3.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

SPRITE

$3.00

GINGER ALE

$3.00

ICE GREEN TEA BOTTLE (UNSWEET)

$5.00

ICE GREEN LATTE (SWEET)

$6.00

ICE THAI TEA

$6.00

SLUSHY

$8.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

APPLE JUICE

$4.00

HOT GREEN TEA

$3.00

SPARKLING WATER

$3.00

THAI TEA LEMONADE

$6.00

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$6.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$3.00

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Come in and enjoy our Asian Fusion Cuisine!

Location

1608 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20007

Directions

