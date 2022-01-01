Restaurant header imageView gallery

Collective - Okie Pokie

review star

No reviews yet

308 NW 10th St

Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl
Build Your Own Bowl
Cowboy Poke

Poke Bowls

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$14.00

Choose your own: Base - White Rice, Brown Rice, Salad, or Mixture (Half rice/Half Salad) Proteins (2 scoops): Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Crawfish, Spicy Tuna, Spam, Tofu Additional Protein is extra $2 Toppings: Edamame, Mango salsa, Cucumbers, Scallions, Red Onions, Corn, Tobiko, Pickled Jalapenos Premium Toppings (+$1): Crab Mix, Guacamole, Avocado Scoop, Seaweed Salad Crunchies: Fried Onions, Fried Garlic, Fried Wontons, Dried Seaweed, Panko, Cheetos

Tropical Tuna

Tropical Tuna

$15.00

Tropical Tuna comes with: White Rice 2 Scoops of Ahi Tuna Mixed with Togarashi Sauce Toppings: Guacamole, Mango Salsa, Scallions, Tobiko, & Fried Onions. Additional charge for any extras selected.

Aloha Bowl

Aloha Bowl

$15.00

Aloha Bowl is a more traditional poke bowl. The toppings are mixed in with your sauce and protein. It comes with: White Rice 2 scoops of Ahi Tuna Mixed with Soy Sauce & Sesame Oil Toppings include Scallions, Red Onions, Sesame seeds, and Cucumbers Additional charge for any extras selected

Cowboy Poke

Cowboy Poke

$15.00

Cowboy Poke comes with: White Rice 2 scoops of Shrimp Mixed with Spicy Mayo & Shallot Cream Cheese, & drizzle of Sriracha Toppings include Guacamole, Crab mix, Cucumbers, and Panko Additional charges for any extras selected.

King Salmon

King Salmon

$15.00

King Salmon comes with: White Rice 2 scoops of Salmon Mixed with Togarashi Sauce & Shallot Cream Cheese Toppings: Pickled Jalapenos, Scallions, & Fried Onions Additional charge for any extras selected

Red Rock Canyon

Red Rock Canyon

$15.00

Red Rock Canyon comes with: White Rice 2 scoops of crawfish Mixed with Togarashi sauce & Spicy Mayo Toppings include Pickled Jalapenos, Scallions, Togarashi Powder, & Panko Additional charge for any extras selected.

Spam Mail

Spam Mail

$15.00

Spam Mail comes with: White Rice 2 scoops of Spam Mixed with Togarashi Sauce Toppings include Seaweed salad, Pickled Jalapenos, Cucumbers, & Dried Seaweed. Additional charge for any extras selected

V Energy Bowl

V Energy Bowl

$15.00

V Energy Comes with: White Rice 2 scoops of Fried Tofu ( can come fresh) Toppings include Seaweed Salad, Cucumbers, Edamame, and Fried Onions Additional charge for any extras selected

Spicy Seaweed Stick

$0.50Out of stock

Extra Side Sauce

$0.55

Bottled water

$2.50

Poke Bowls

Build Your Own Bowl

Build Your Own Bowl

$14.00

Choose your own: Base - White Rice, Brown Rice, Salad, or Mixture (Half rice/Half Salad) Proteins (2 scoops): Tuna, Salmon, Shrimp, Crawfish, Spicy Tuna, Spam, Tofu Additional Protein is extra $2 Toppings: Edamame, Mango salsa, Cucumbers, Scallions, Red Onions, Corn, Tobiko, Pickled Jalapenos Premium Toppings (+$1): Crab Mix, Guacamole, Avocado Scoop, Seaweed Salad Crunchies: Fried Onions, Fried Garlic, Fried Wontons, Dried Seaweed, Panko, Cheetos

Tropical Tuna

Tropical Tuna

$15.00

Tropical Tuna comes with: White Rice 2 Scoops of Ahi Tuna Mixed with Togarashi Sauce Toppings: Guacamole, Mango Salsa, Scallions, Tobiko, & Fried Onions. Additional charge for any extras selected.

Aloha Bowl

Aloha Bowl

$15.00

Aloha Bowl is a more traditional poke bowl. The toppings are mixed in with your sauce and protein. It comes with: White Rice 2 scoops of Ahi Tuna Mixed with Soy Sauce & Sesame Oil Toppings include Scallions, Red Onions, Sesame seeds, and Cucumbers Additional charge for any extras selected

Cowboy Poke

Cowboy Poke

$15.00

Cowboy Poke comes with: White Rice 2 scoops of Shrimp Mixed with Spicy Mayo & Shallot Cream Cheese, & drizzle of Sriracha Toppings include Guacamole, Crab mix, Cucumbers, and Panko Additional charges for any extras selected.

King Salmon

King Salmon

$15.00

King Salmon comes with: White Rice 2 scoops of Salmon Mixed with Togarashi Sauce & Shallot Cream Cheese Toppings: Pickled Jalapenos, Scallions, & Fried Onions Additional charge for any extras selected

Red Rock Canyon

Red Rock Canyon

$15.00

Red Rock Canyon comes with: White Rice 2 scoops of crawfish Mixed with Togarashi sauce & Spicy Mayo Toppings include Pickled Jalapenos, Scallions, Togarashi Powder, & Panko Additional charge for any extras selected.

Spam Mail

Spam Mail

$15.00

Spam Mail comes with: White Rice 2 scoops of Spam Mixed with Togarashi Sauce Toppings include Seaweed salad, Pickled Jalapenos, Cucumbers, & Dried Seaweed. Additional charge for any extras selected

V Energy Bowl

V Energy Bowl

$15.00

V Energy Comes with: White Rice 2 scoops of Fried Tofu ( can come fresh) Toppings include Seaweed Salad, Cucumbers, Edamame, and Fried Onions Additional charge for any extras selected

Spicy Seaweed Stick

$0.50Out of stock

Extra Side Sauce

$0.55

SIPP Soda

$3.50Out of stock

Bottled water

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We wanted to bring you fresh made to order poke bowls in a fast and convenient way. Think of poke as the next generation of sushi -- fresh fish cuts with custom rice and salad bowls. So whether you’re a first timer needing a little guidance or a poke pro --we’d love to see you! Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

308 NW 10th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73103

Directions

Gallery
Collective - Okie Pokie image
Collective - Okie Pokie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Harvey Bakery & Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
301 NW 13th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Elk Valley Brewing Co
orange starNo Reviews
1210 N Hudson Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Collective - Shaka
orange starNo Reviews
308 NW 10th St Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Waffle Champion - 1212 N Walker Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1212 N Walker Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Molly's Tamales - Collective- Molly's Tamales
orange starNo Reviews
308 Northwest 10th Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Gogi Go! - 1325 N Walker Ave
orange starNo Reviews
1325 N Walker Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Oklahoma City

Cajun Corner - Uptown 23rd St
orange star4.6 • 5,576
312 NW 23rd Street Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
Melting Pot Oklahoma City
orange star4.6 • 3,074
4 E Sheridan Ave Oklahoma City, OK 73104
View restaurantnext
Patty Wagon
orange star4.7 • 1,882
3600 N MAY AVE OKLAHOMA CITY, OK 73112
View restaurantnext
Earl’s Rib Palace (Memorial)
orange star4.5 • 1,536
5508 West Memorial Rd Oklahoma City, OK 73142
View restaurantnext
Provision Concepts - Broadway 10 Bar & Chophouse
orange star4.4 • 1,250
1101 N BROADWAY AVE. Oklahoma City, OK 73103
View restaurantnext
The Hutch on Avondale
orange star4.6 • 1,059
6437 Avondale Drive Nichols Hills, OK 73116
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Oklahoma City
Edmond
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Yukon
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Newcastle
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
Norman
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
Stillwater
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Lawton
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (155 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston