Okinawa Sushi and grill 400 Newark St Ste 8

Lunch Special From Sushi Bar

Chirashi Lunch Special

$21.26

12 pieces sashimi over rice.

Salmon Sashimi Lunch platter

$20.21

12 pieces salmon sashimi with side of rice.

Tuna Sashimi Lunch platter

$20.21

12 pieces tuna sashimi with side of rice.

Sushi Lunch Special

$16.01

5 pieces sushi with California roll.

Sushi and Sashimi Combo Lunch

$21.26

4 pieces of sushi, 5 pieces of sashimi and California roll.

Tuna Sushi Lunch platter

$20.21

5 pieces tuna sushi and 1 tuna roll.

Salmon Sushi Lunch platter

$20.21

5 pieces salmon sushi and 1 salmon roll.

Sashimi Lunch Special

$15.25

9 pieces sashimi with rice.

Maki Lunch

3 Rolls Combo Lunch

$20.25

Choose up to 3 rolls.

2 Rolls Combo Lunch

$15.25

Choose up to 2 rolls.

Soup

Miso soup

$3.26

soybean base, tofu,seaweed

Tom Yum Chicken

$6.75

Tom Yum Shrimp

$6.95

Salad

Garden Salad

$6.75

Lettuce, spring mix, cucumber, tomatoes, with ginger dressing

Avocado Salad

$10.75

Sliced avocado, lettuce, spring mix, cucumber, tomato

Seaweed Salad

$6.75

Japaneses green seaweed salad

Mild Kani Salad

$8.75

caviar, kani, cucumber, spicy mayo

Tuna Avocado Salad

$15.25

Fresh Tuna, Avocado, seaweed salad, wasabi yuzu sauce

Okinawa Salad

$15.25

Tuna, salmon, Yellowtail, ,radish, Seaweed salad, chef's special sauce

Cold Appetizer

Tuna pizza

$14.75

Crispy Tortilla ,Tuna, Masago, Jalapeno, Eel Sauce,Spicy mayo

Tuna Tataki

$13.25

Sealed slice tuna , ponzu sauce

Yellowtail, Jalapeno(app)

$13.75

Slice yellowtail with jalapeno, yuzu sauce

Tako Su

$12.25

Cooked sliced octopus with ponzu sauce

Tuna Tartar

$13.25

Chopped tuna, avocado, yuzu sauce

Salmon Tartar

$13.25

Chopped salmon, avocado, yuzu sauce

Sesame Tuna

$13.25

Seared tuna, sesame, yuzu sauce

Tuna Carpaccio

$13.25

Black pepper tuna, spicy crab, cucumber, yuzu sauce

Wasabi Craker

$13.00

Wasabi cracker , spicy tuna or salmon, chef's special sauce

Hot Appetizer

Edamame

$6.75

soybean with sea salt

Gyoza

$6.95

pan-fried Pork dumpling,

Shumai

$6.50

Steam shrimp dumpling

Yasai Gyoza

$6.75

Steam vegetable dumpling

Thai Spring Roll

$6.75

Fried vegetable spring roll

Fried Cheese Wonton

$8.25

Cream cheese mix with kani, onion, deep fried

Chashu Bun (2 pc)

$9.25

pork belly, lettuce, chef's special sauce wrapped with Bun

Kara-Age

$10.00

Lightly battered and deep fried chicken

Rock Shrimp

$10.50

deep Fried baby shrimp, lettuce, chef's special sauce

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$12.00

Vegetable Tempura ppetizer

$10.00

Soft Shell Crab appetizer

$11.00

Naruto Rolls

Rainbow Naruto

$17.50

Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado masago wrapped in cucumber, ponzu sauce

Tuna Naruto

$16.75

Tuna ,avocado, masago wrapped in cucumber

Salmon Naruto

$16.75

salmon avocado, masago wrapped in cucumber

Yellowtail Naruto

$16.75

yellowtail, avocado, masago, wrapped in cucumber

Spicy Tuna Naruto

$16.75

spicy tuna, avocado, masago, wrapped in cucumber

Spicy Salmon Naruto

$16.75

spicy salmon, avocado, masago, cucumber

Spicy Yellowtail Naruto

$16.75

spicy yellowtail, avocado, masago, cucumber

Spicy Crab Naruto

$16.75

spicy crab, avocado, masago, cucumber

Sushi OR sashimi

Tuna

$4.00

Salmon

$4.00

Smoked Salmon

$4.00

Yellowtail

$4.00

Fluke

$4.00

Eel

$4.00

Crab

$4.00

Shrimp

$3.50

Striped Bass

$4.00

Squid

$4.00

Octopus

$4.00

Scallop

$6.05

Salmon Roe (Ikura)

$5.00

Red Clam

$4.00

Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)

$4.00

Red Snapper

$4.00

Egg (tamago)

$3.00

Tofu Skin

$3.50

Spanish Mackerel

$4.00Out of stock

Uni ( sea urchin)

$8.50

Regular rolls

Alaska Roll

$7.35

salmon, avocado, cucumber

Tuna roll

$6.85

Tuna Avocado roll

$7.35

Tuna Cucumber roll

$7.35

Salmon roll

$6.85

Salmon Avocado roll

$7.35

Salmon Cucumber Roll

$7.35

Yellowtail Scallion Roll

$7.35

Yellowtail Jalapeno roll

$7.35

Spicy Tuna roll

$7.85

spicy tuna avocado

$7.85

spicy tuna cucumber roll

$7.85

spicy salmon roll

$7.60

spicy salmon avocado

$7.60

spicy salmon cucumber

$7.60

spicy yellowtail roll

$7.60

spicy yellowtail avocado

$7.60

spicy yellowtail cucumber

$7.60

Rainbow Roll

$14.60

kani, cucumber, avocado, top with assorted fish

Spicy Scallop Avocado roll

$10.10

Spicy Scallop cucumber Roll

$10.10

Cooked Roll

California Roll

$7.10

Boston Roll

$7.10

shrimp , lettuce, mayo

Shrimp Avocado roll

$7.35

Shrimp Cucumber roll

$7.85

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$7.85

Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, eel sauce

Chicken Tempura Roll

$7.85

chicken tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, eel sauce

Lobster Tempura Roll

$11.45

lobster tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, eel sauce

Spider Roll

$11.35

tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, eel sauce

Philadelphia Roll

$7.35

smoke salmon, cucumber, cream cheese

Futo Maki

$7.35

kani, oshiko, kampyo, yamagobo, avocado, cucumber, tomago

Eel Avocado roll

$8.60

Eel Cucumber Roll

$8.60

Spicy Crab Roll

$7.85

Spicy Crab Avocado Roll

$7.85

Spicy Crab Cucumber

$7.85

Hoboken Roll

$8.85

spicy crab ,shrimp, crunch

Rock Shrimp Avocado roll

$7.35

Salmon Skin Roll

$6.60

Dragon Roll

$13.60

eel, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, eel sauce ,

