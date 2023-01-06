Okinawa Sushi and grill 400 Newark St Ste 8
400 Newark St Ste 8
Hoboken, NJ 07030
Popular Items
Lunch Special From Sushi Bar
Chirashi Lunch Special
12 pieces sashimi over rice.
Salmon Sashimi Lunch platter
12 pieces salmon sashimi with side of rice.
Tuna Sashimi Lunch platter
12 pieces tuna sashimi with side of rice.
Sushi Lunch Special
5 pieces sushi with California roll.
Sushi and Sashimi Combo Lunch
4 pieces of sushi, 5 pieces of sashimi and California roll.
Tuna Sushi Lunch platter
5 pieces tuna sushi and 1 tuna roll.
Salmon Sushi Lunch platter
5 pieces salmon sushi and 1 salmon roll.
Sashimi Lunch Special
9 pieces sashimi with rice.
Maki Lunch
Salad
Garden Salad
Lettuce, spring mix, cucumber, tomatoes, with ginger dressing
Avocado Salad
Sliced avocado, lettuce, spring mix, cucumber, tomato
Seaweed Salad
Japaneses green seaweed salad
Mild Kani Salad
caviar, kani, cucumber, spicy mayo
Tuna Avocado Salad
Fresh Tuna, Avocado, seaweed salad, wasabi yuzu sauce
Okinawa Salad
Tuna, salmon, Yellowtail, ,radish, Seaweed salad, chef's special sauce
Cold Appetizer
Tuna pizza
Crispy Tortilla ,Tuna, Masago, Jalapeno, Eel Sauce,Spicy mayo
Tuna Tataki
Sealed slice tuna , ponzu sauce
Yellowtail, Jalapeno(app)
Slice yellowtail with jalapeno, yuzu sauce
Tako Su
Cooked sliced octopus with ponzu sauce
Tuna Tartar
Chopped tuna, avocado, yuzu sauce
Salmon Tartar
Chopped salmon, avocado, yuzu sauce
Sesame Tuna
Seared tuna, sesame, yuzu sauce
Tuna Carpaccio
Black pepper tuna, spicy crab, cucumber, yuzu sauce
Wasabi Craker
Wasabi cracker , spicy tuna or salmon, chef's special sauce
Hot Appetizer
Edamame
soybean with sea salt
Gyoza
pan-fried Pork dumpling,
Shumai
Steam shrimp dumpling
Yasai Gyoza
Steam vegetable dumpling
Thai Spring Roll
Fried vegetable spring roll
Fried Cheese Wonton
Cream cheese mix with kani, onion, deep fried
Chashu Bun (2 pc)
pork belly, lettuce, chef's special sauce wrapped with Bun
Kara-Age
Lightly battered and deep fried chicken
Rock Shrimp
deep Fried baby shrimp, lettuce, chef's special sauce
Shrimp Tempura Appetizer
Vegetable Tempura ppetizer
Soft Shell Crab appetizer
Naruto Rolls
Rainbow Naruto
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado masago wrapped in cucumber, ponzu sauce
Tuna Naruto
Tuna ,avocado, masago wrapped in cucumber
Salmon Naruto
salmon avocado, masago wrapped in cucumber
Yellowtail Naruto
yellowtail, avocado, masago, wrapped in cucumber
Spicy Tuna Naruto
spicy tuna, avocado, masago, wrapped in cucumber
Spicy Salmon Naruto
spicy salmon, avocado, masago, cucumber
Spicy Yellowtail Naruto
spicy yellowtail, avocado, masago, cucumber
Spicy Crab Naruto
spicy crab, avocado, masago, cucumber
Sushi OR sashimi
Tuna
Salmon
Smoked Salmon
Yellowtail
Fluke
Eel
Crab
Shrimp
Striped Bass
Squid
Octopus
Scallop
Salmon Roe (Ikura)
Red Clam
Flying Fish Roe (Tobiko)
Red Snapper
Egg (tamago)
Tofu Skin
Spanish Mackerel
Uni ( sea urchin)
Regular rolls
Alaska Roll
salmon, avocado, cucumber
Tuna roll
Tuna Avocado roll
Tuna Cucumber roll
Salmon roll
Salmon Avocado roll
Salmon Cucumber Roll
Yellowtail Scallion Roll
Yellowtail Jalapeno roll
Spicy Tuna roll
spicy tuna avocado
spicy tuna cucumber roll
spicy salmon roll
spicy salmon avocado
spicy salmon cucumber
spicy yellowtail roll
spicy yellowtail avocado
spicy yellowtail cucumber
Rainbow Roll
kani, cucumber, avocado, top with assorted fish
Spicy Scallop Avocado roll
Spicy Scallop cucumber Roll
Cooked Roll
California Roll
Boston Roll
shrimp , lettuce, mayo
Shrimp Avocado roll
Shrimp Cucumber roll
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, eel sauce
Chicken Tempura Roll
chicken tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, eel sauce
Lobster Tempura Roll
lobster tempura, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, eel sauce
Spider Roll
tempura soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, tobiko, eel sauce
Philadelphia Roll
smoke salmon, cucumber, cream cheese
Futo Maki
kani, oshiko, kampyo, yamagobo, avocado, cucumber, tomago
Eel Avocado roll
Eel Cucumber Roll
Spicy Crab Roll
Spicy Crab Avocado Roll
Spicy Crab Cucumber
Hoboken Roll
spicy crab ,shrimp, crunch
Rock Shrimp Avocado roll
Salmon Skin Roll
Dragon Roll
eel, cucumber, avocado, tobiko, eel sauce ,
