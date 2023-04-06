  • Home
Oklahoma Joe's BBQ South Tulsa 6175 East 61st Street

No reviews yet

6175 East 61st Street

Tulsa, OK 74136

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.00

Sky

$6.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Titos

$6.00

Well Gin

$4.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Well Rum

$6.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Patron

$8.00

Hornitas

$6.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Bulliet Rye

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Fire Ball

$5.00

Crown

$8.00

Johnny Walker

$8.00

Evan Williams

$8.00

Dewars

$10.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Bourbon Manhattan

$8.00

Country Boy on the Rocks

$7.00

House Margarita

$7.00

Jalapeno Orange Margarita

$8.00

Kentucky Mule

$7.00

Lit

$8.00

Beer

Coop Ale F-5

$5.50

Marshall Dunkel

$5.50

PBR

$3.00

Yuengling

$5.50

Maracas Lager

$5.50

Hefewizen

$5.50

Octoberfest

$5.50

Shapeshifter Stout

$6.00

Flight Yuengling

$5.50

Irish Red

$5.50

Budweiser

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.50

Coors Light

$4.50

Coors Banquet

$4.50

Michelob Ultra

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Boulevard Wheat

$5.50

Corona

$5.50

Sam Adams

$5.50

Shiner Bock

$5.50

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Stella

$5.50

Marshal Pilsner

$5.50

Angry Orchard

$5.50

Corona big boys

$7.00

Wine

Fetzer Merlot

$5.50

Pinot Noir

$5.50

Cline Zinfandel

$5.50Out of stock

Black Opal Shiraz

$7.50Out of stock

Pink Moscato

$5.50

Kendall Chardonnay

$6.50Out of stock

Barefoot Chardonnay (bar)

$5.50

Sauv Blanc

$6.50

House Chard

$5.00

House Pinot

$5.00

Seltzer

Truly

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

6175 East 61st Street, Tulsa, OK 74136

Directions

Oklahoma Joe's BBQ South Tulsa image

