Restaurant header imageView gallery

Oklahoma Pizza Company

review star

No reviews yet

408 W. Will Rogers Blvd.

Claremore, OK 74017

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BYO
Back the Blue
Chicken Bacon Ranch

Pizza

10" on OPC House Dough (Go Gluten Free - Cauliflower Crust for $3 More
Thin Red Line

Thin Red Line

$9.99

Spicy Marinara, Roasted Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Jalapeños, Pineapple, Mozzarella, BBQ Ghost Pepper Drizzle

Back the Blue

Back the Blue

$9.99

Marinara, Canadian Bacon, Sausage, Pepperoni, Crumbled Bacon, Mozzarella

White Pizza

White Pizza

$9.99

Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Cherry Tomatoes, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Mozzarella

South of the Red River

South of the Red River

$9.99

Refried Beans, Chorizo, Cheddar Jack, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Black Olives, Salsa

All American

All American

$9.99

Mustard-Ketchup mixture, Hamburger, Cheddar Jack, Bacon, Red Onion, Dill Pickles, Tomatoes

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Bacon Crumbles, Mozzarella, Jalapeno Ranch

BYO

$9.99

Choose between OPC House Dough or Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust, add $3

Combo

Meal Deals

Pizza Deal

$13.99

1/2 Pizza, Salad, Drink

Sandwich Deal

$12.99

Sandwich, Salad, Drink

Kid's Meal

$6.99

7" Pizza, Drink, Treat

Sandwiches

Toasted Subs

Italian Sub

$8.99

Salami, Pepperoni, Mortadella, Provolone, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Pesto Aioli, Italian Dressing, Giardiniera

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Marinara Sauce, Meatballs, Mozzarella Cheese, Bell Peppers, Basil

Chicken Bacon Ranch Sub

$8.99

Jalapeno Ranch, Roasted Chicken, Crumbled Bacon, Mozzarella, Lettuce, Tomatoes

Chicken Cordon Blue

Chicken Cordon Blue

$8.99

Alfredo Sauce, Roasted Chicken, Canadian Bacon, Red Onion, Swiss cheese

Salads

Antipasto

Antipasto

$7.99

Salami, Mozzarella, Artichoke Hearts, Tomatoes, Pepperoncini Peppers, Olives, Tossed in an Italian Vinaigrette on a bed of mixed greens

Chicken Ceasar

$7.99

Roasted Chicken, Shaved Parmesan Cheese, Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Caprese

Caprese

$7.99

Mozzarella, Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Balsamic Glaze

House Ceasar

$3.99

Romaine Lettuce, Caesar Dressing, Parmesan Cheese, Croutons

House Salad

$3.99

Tomatoes, Cheese, Onion, Croutons on a Bed of Lettuce

Appetizer

Pepperoni Bread

Pepperoni Bread

$7.99

Open Faced Hoagie piled with Pepperonis, Mozzarella Cheese, Jalapeños, drizzled with a touch of Mike's Hot Honey

Cheese Stix

$7.99

Served with Ranch, Marinara, or Alfredo

Dessert

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$5.99
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$6.99

Soft Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$2.29
Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$2.29
Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$2.29
Mountain Dew

Mountain Dew

$2.29
Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$2.29
Lemonade

Lemonade

$2.29
Rootbeer

Rootbeer

$2.29
Cream Soda

Cream Soda

$2.29
Sweet Tea

Sweet Tea

$2.29
Unsweetened Tea

Unsweetened Tea

$2.29
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

BYO Artisan Style Pizza. or choose from one of our specialty pizza's, sandwiches or salads.

Location

408 W. Will Rogers Blvd., Claremore, OK 74017

Directions

Gallery
Oklahoma Pizza Company image
Oklahoma Pizza Company image
BG pic
Oklahoma Pizza Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Bru Coffee House
orange star4.8 • 54
14539 E 116th St N Owasso, OK 74055
View restaurantnext
Puerto del Sol - 5244 N Highway 167
orange starNo Reviews
5244 N Highway 167 Catoosa, OK 74015
View restaurantnext
Ah-Sigh-E Owasso - 9530 N 129th E Ave SUITE 104
orange starNo Reviews
9530 N 129th E Ave SUITE 104 OWASSO, OK 74055
View restaurantnext
Hideaway Pizza - Owasso
orange star4.5 • 75
12903-A E 96th Street North Owasso, OK 74055
View restaurantnext
Andolini's
orange starNo Reviews
12140 E 96th St N #106 Owasso, OK 74055
View restaurantnext
Big Belly N All Bar & Grill
orange starNo Reviews
3986 W 530 RD pryor, OK 74361
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Claremore

She Brews Coffee House - 2
orange star4.8 • 400
1301 W Country Club Claremore, OK 74017
View restaurantnext
She Brews Coffee House
orange star4.8 • 400
414 W Will Rogers Blvd Claremore, OK 74017
View restaurantnext
Tap on the Tracks
orange star4.7 • 43
512 W Will Rogers Blvd Claremore, OK 74017
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Claremore
Owasso
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Tulsa
review star
Avg 4.5 (156 restaurants)
Bixby
review star
No reviews yet
Jenks
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Bartlesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Bentonville
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Rogers
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston