Main Menu

Small Small

Fried Basa Bites

$16.00

Perfectly seasoned basa bites fried to perfection.

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Our creamy spinach artichoke dip is a mix of freshly cooked spinach, artichoke hearts and three types of cheese, all baked to golden brown perfection. Add lump crab for an additional $8

African Salad

$15.00

Our traditional African house salad served with fresh mixed greens ,tomatoes,cucumbers,vegetarian beans, tuna and our special house dressing.

Oxtail Nachos

$30.00

Our famous slow braised oxtails served with nachos and your choice of add on of nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, jalapenos,and guacamole.

Fried Catfish Bites

$14.00

Our crispy golden brown catfish nuggets fried to perfection. Served with our house bang bang sauce

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$15.00

Our succulent jumbo shrimp fried to perfection. Served with our house bang bang sauce.

Fried Wings

$18.00+

Our flavorful slowly roasted wings cooked to perfection with your choice of Suya ( dry rub), Sweet Thai Chili, or Jerk bbq. Served with your choice or ranch or blue cheese.With carrots and or celery. Add 8 additional pieces for $12.

Suya Steak

$17.00

Juicy ribeye steak grilled to perfection tossed in our spicy dry rub (suya) served with grilled onions.

Sirlion Sliders

$18.00

4 Sirloin Sliders on Hawaiian rolls

Entrees Happy Yourself! (All entrees are served with your choice of two sides)

Curried Chick Peas (Vegan)

$28.00

Our famous curried chickpeas cooked with sauteed veggies and potatoes.

Summer Scampi (Vegan)

$28.00

Linguini served in our flavorful garlic herb and butter sauce with sauteed mixed veggies.

Pefectly Grilled Chicken

$35.00

Our Tender perfectly grilled to perfection half chicken.Jerk or Garlic and Herbs.

Deep Fried Chicken(4)

$35.00

Perfectly fried with our house batter with your choice of buttermilk or jerk fried chicken

Juicy Grilled Angus Steak

$48.00

Our mouth watering Angus steak grilled to perfection with our house seasonings. Served with our flavorful garlic butter and herbs.

Hot Honey Glazed Lamb Chops

$48.00

Our mouthwatering sweet and spicy hot honey glazed lamb chops pan seared and cooked to perfection.

Perfectly Fried Snapper

$40.00

Our crispy deep fried mouthwatering snapper

Pan Seared Salmon

$35.00

Our flavorful pan seared Salmon cooked to perfection with our special house seasonings

Fresh Lump Crab Cake

$35.00

Our famous fresh jumbo lump crab cakes cooked to perfection.

Fried or Broiled Shrimp

$27.00

Our fresh jumbo shrimp seasoned to perfection cooked to your preference.Fried or Broiled

Grilled or Fried Basa

$27.00

Fresh Basa fish cooked to your liking either deep fried or grilled. Served with your choices of two sides.

Rasta Pasta

$20.00

Our creamy rich pasta with mixed veggies, peppers,onions,parmesan cheese,and jerk seasonings. Meat can be added to this comforting dish.

Pan Seared Jumbo Scallops (6)

$25.00

Jumbo succulent pan seared scallops served on a bed of fresh arugula.

Sizziling 5 Cheese Mac Bowls

No Meat

$20.00

Braised Oxtails

$45.00

Grilled Angus Steak

$40.00

Pan Seared Salmon

$40.00

Grilled Jumbo Shrimp

$35.00

Real Lump Crab

$40.00

Spicy Honey Glazed Lamb Chops

$40.00

Braised Vegetables

$30.00

Burgers and Sandwhiches

Fried Shrimp and Basa

$25.00

Perfectly fried in our house batter served on a toasted brioche bun. Served with seasoned fries with our house bang bang on the side.

Fried Basa

$17.00

Perfectly fried in our house batter served on a toasted brioche with our house bang bang sauce. Served with seasoned french fries.

Juicy Angus Burger

$17.00

Our mouthwatering 8oz angus burger grilled and seasoned to perfection. Cooked to your tempature preference on a toasted brioche.Served with seasoned french fries.

Surf and Turf

$30.00

Juicy Angus burger with a succulent real lump crab cake on a toasted brioche bun with our house bang bang sauce. Served with seasoned french fries.

10 oz Fried Lobster and crab sandwhich

$45.00

10 oz fried lobster with a lump crab cake on a brioche bun.Served with seasoned fries and bang bang sauce.

Traditional African Dishes

Chicken Spinach Stew

$30.00

Traditional Ghanaian Style served with white rice and sweet plantains.

Salt Fish and Salmon Stew

$40.00

Traditional Ghanaian Style served with white rice and sweet plantains

Red Red

$25.00

Black eye peas with palm oil stew served with plantains.

Salads

Oko Ceasar Salad

$13.00

Fresh Romaine with shaved Parmesan cheese and croutons served with Caesar dressing.

Oko House Salad

$17.00

Our house salad with a mix of fresh arugula, fresh spinach and mixed greens served with cucumbers, tomatoes,onions,avocado and our house dressing.

Sides

Jolloff Rice

$10.00

The BEST JOLLOF you will ever taste. Our famous flavorful jollof rice.

Garlic Butter String Beans

$8.00

Perfectly seasoned fresh garlic string beans.

Five Cheese Mac

$10.00

Delicious five cheese creamy mac and cheese.

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Flavorful Garlic Mash potatoes

Fried Plantains

$7.00

Sweet Plantains fried to perfection.

White Rice

$8.00

Garlic Noodles

$8.00

Tasty garlic noodles

Veggie Medley

$7.00

Perfectly seasoned mixed veggies

Seasoned Fries

$7.00

Couscous

$8.00

House Salad

$8.00

Peanut Butter Soup

$14.00+

Our famous delicious peanut butter soup

Shrimp and Crab Bisque Soup

$15.00+

Lump crab and shrimp in our famous bisque soup.

Special Menu

Cowboy Tomahawk Steak (Serves 2 w/3sides)

$150.00

Our juicy sinful 40 oz flavorful tomahawk seasoned with our house seasonings to perfection. Served with our famous house garlic butter and herbs.

Soft Opening

African Salad

$15.00

Our traditional African house salad served with fresh mixed greens ,tomatoes,cucumbers,vegetarian beans, tuna and our special house dressing.

Sirlion Sliders

$20.00

4 Sirloin Sliders on Hawaiian rolls Served with seasoned fries.

Suya Steak

$18.00

Juicy Angus steak grilled to perfection tossed in our spicy dry rub (suya) sauteed with grilled onions. with a side of jollof rice.

Curry Chick Pea Tacos

$20.00

Curry Chickpeas with your choice of soft or hard tacos with the topping choice of lettuce ,tomatoes,salsa and our special sauces.Served with rice.

Salt Fish and Salmon Stew

$40.00

Traditional Ghanaian Style served with white rice and sweet plantains

Surf and Turf Burger

$25.00

Sirloin burger with a lump crab cake on a brioche roll with lettuce tomatoes cheese and our bang bang sauce.Served with fries

Fried Basa Bites

$15.99

Perfectly season and fried in our house batter.Served with Season Fries.

Fried Chicken

$25.00

Perfectly fried with our house batter with your choice of buttermilk or jerk fried chicken

Fried Wings

$18.00+

Our flavorful slowly roasted wings cooked to perfection with your choice of Suya ( dry rub), Sweet Thai Chili, or Jerk bbq. Served with your choice or ranch or blue cheese.With carrots and or celery. Add 8 additional pieces for $12.

Stuffed Salmon

$48.00+

Pan seared salmon stuffed with your choice of lump crab or spinach and artichokes with your choice of salad mac and cheese or rice.

Chips with guac and salsa

$12.00

Empanadas

$15.99

2 Beef or jerk chicken as your meat choice with a side of jollof rice.

Jerk Chicken Tacos

$15.99

3 Jerk chicken tacos served with jollof rice

Fried Snapper

$50.00

Perfectly Fried Snapper with your choice of two sides. With your choice of sauce

Fried Shrimp and Fries

$23.00

Perfectly Fried Shrimp with seasoned fries.

Drinks

Blue Heaven

$8.00+

Our House tropical juice made with fresh lemons,pineapple juice, and orange juice.

Soda

$3.50

Bottle water

$3.00

Happy Hour

Tacos

$15.00

Chicken,beef or curried chickpeas

Basa Sandwhich

$15.00

Perfectly fried in our house batter served on a toasted brioche with our house bang bang sauce. Served with seasoned french fries.

Roasted Wings

$13.00

Our flavorful slowly roasted wings cooked to perfection with your choice of Suya ( dry rub), Sweet Thai Chili, or Jerk bbq. Served with your choice or ranch or blue cheese with carrots and or celery .

Basa Bites

$12.00

Perfectly fried in our house batter served with our house bang bang sauce. Served with seasoned french fries.

Fried Shrimp

$12.00

Perfectly fried in our house batter served with our house bang bang sauce. Served with seasoned french fries.

Spinach Dip

$13.00

Our creamy spinach artichoke dip is a mix of freshly cooked spinach, artichoke hearts and three types of cheese, all baked to golden brown perfection. Add lump crab for an additional $8

Shareables

Trifecta Salmon (Serves 2 w/3sides)

$80.00

Salmon stuffed with shrimp and lump crab meat.

Cowboy Tomahawk Steak (Serves 2 w/3sides)

$150.00

Our juicy sinful 40 oz flavorful tomahawk seasoned with our house seasonings to perfection. Served with our famous house garlic butter and herbs.

Late Night Menu

Roasted Wings

$17.00

Our flavorful slowly roasted wings cooked to perfection with your choice of Suya ( dry rub), Sweet Thai Chili, or Jerk bbq. Served with your choice or ranch or blue cheese.With carrots and or celery

Oxtail Nachos

$25.00

Our famous slow braised oxtails served with nachos and your choice of add on of nacho cheese, sour cream, salsa, jalapenos,and guacamole.

Basa Sandwhich

$20.00

Perfectly fried in our house batter served on a toasted brioche with our house bang bang sauce. Served with seasoned french fries.

Sirlion Sliders

$20.00

3 Sirloin Sliders on Hawaiian rolls Served with seasoned fries.

BAR DRINKS

Wine

Merlot

$9.00

Moscato

$9.00

Pinot Grigo

$9.00

Beer

Red stripe

$7.00

Heineken

$7.00

Classic Cocktails

Martini

$13.00

Classic,Apple, or Lemon

Mojito

$14.00

Original,Coconut,Strawberry or Watermelo

Margarita

$14.00+

Original,Mango,Passion Fruit,Strawberry,Or Watermelon.

Sangria

$10.00+

Blackberry or Peach

Mimosa

$10.00

Orange,Pineapple,or Cranberry

Vodka

Tito's

$7.00+

Absolut

$8.00+

Ketel One

$9.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00+

Captin Morgan

$8.00+

Malibu

$7.00+

Tequila

Casamigos

$8.00+

Jose Cuervo

$7.00+

Patron

$8.00+

Espolon

$8.00+

1800

$8.00+

Don Julio

$8.00+

Whiskey

Jameson

$8.00+

Evan Willaims

$8.00+

Jack Daniels

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Liqueurs/Cordials

Fireball

$7.00+

Oko Specialites

Baby Calm Down

$15.00

Vodka, Lavender Syrup, Lemon and club soda

Happy Your Self

$17.00

Gin, Cucumber, Lime, Aperol, Simple Syrup and club soda

Oko Punch

$17.00

Rum, Passion-fruit, Pineapple, Orange, Grenadine and a splash of Ginger Ale

Blue Heaven

$15.00

Rum, Heaven Mix, Lime, Blue Curacao and a splash of soda

Wild Thoughts

$15.00

Tequila, Jalapeno, Lemon, Lime, Triple Sec, Tajin rim and a splash of Tonic

The Uncle

$15.00

Whiskey, Sour Mix, Lime, Orange Bitters, and a splash of Sprite

The Auntie

$14.00Out of stock

Amaretto, Irish Crème, Coffee Liqueur and Aromatic Bitters

Dancey Dancey

$16.00

Cognac, Sour Mix and a splash of Ginger Ale