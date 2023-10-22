Build Your Own

Regular Bowl
Fully customizable bowl with your choice of bases, proteins, toppings, and sauces.

Small Bowl
Fully customizable bowl with half portions of each ingredient from regular bowl.

Fresh Bowl Favorites

Okome's Signature
$9.59

White rice, chicken, corn, green bean, sauteed vegetable, carrot, cheese, and garlic yum sauce. Calories 790.

Spicy Chicken
$9.59

White rice, spicy chicken, corn, black bean, sauteed vegetable, cucumber, red onion, and spicy sesame sauce.

Teriyaki Steak
$10.59

Red rice, steak, egg, broccoli, sauteed vegetable, carrot, cheese, and spicy teriyaki sauce.

Shrimp & Noodle
$10.59

Sweet potato noodle, shrimp, egg, green bean, sauteed vegetables, carrot, cucumber, almond, and garlic yum.

Tofu Delights
$9.59

Salad tofu, green bean, black bean, kale, cucumber, red cabbage, and Teriyaki sauce.

Kids Meal

Small Bowl
Fully customizable bowl with half portions of each ingredient from regular bowl.

Side

Rice Side
$2.99

Choose a side of our delicious White Rice, Red Rice, or Fried Rice.

Noodle Side
$2.99

Indulge in our delightful side of sweet and savory Sweet Potato Noodles.

Protein Side
$4.99

Boost your meal with a side of our lean, gluten-free proteins.

Topping Side
$2.99

Savor a healthy side of your top three favorite toppings.

Seasonal Fruit Side
$3.99

Mix of freshly sliced Orange, Grape and Strawberry.

Pineapple Side
$2.99

Side cup of freshly sliced Pineapple.

Edamame Side
$2.99

Dig into our side of nutritious, salty edamame.