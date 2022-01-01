  • Home
  Okura Robata Grill & Sushi Bar - 78480 California 111
Okura Robata Grill & Sushi Bar 78480 California 111

No reviews yet

78480 California 111

La Quinta, CA 92253

Order Again

Popular Items

California Roll
Gyoza Dumplings Potstickers
Salmon Nigiri

Starters

Hot Edamame

$8.25

Cold Edamame

$8.25

Garlic Soy Edamame

$9.25

Miso Soup

$6.00

Seaweed Salad

$10.95

Sunomono Cucumber Salad

$10.95

Jalapeno Bomb

$13.95

Gyoza Dumplings Potstickers

$11.25

Salmon Skin Salad

$15.95

Sashimi Salad

$15.95

Mixed Green Salad

$12.95

Serano Hamachi Carpaccio

$20.50

Serano Salmon Carpaccio

$20.50

A la Carte

Beef Robata

$23.50

Chicken Robata

$15.50

Okura Tempura

$23.50

Vegetable Tempura

$17.50

Dynamite Rock Shrimp

$20.95

Baked Mussels

$17.00

Crispy Softshell Crab With Mushroom Sauce

$20.95

Entree

Japanese Charshu Fried Rice

$17.95

Yaki Udon-Chicken

$17.95

Yaki Udon-Seafood

$20.95

Black Cod

$43.50

Atlantic Salmon

$43.50

Asian Hanger Steak

$33.50

Robata Grilled Spare Ribs

$33.50

Chilean Sea Bass

$45.95

ChickenTeriyaki

$19.95

Sashimi/Nigiri

Shrimp Nigiri

$10.50

Shrimp Sashimi

$23.50

Japanese Scallop Nigiri

$11.95

Japanese Scallop Sashimi

$24.95

Salmon Caviar(Ikura) Nigiri

$10.95

Tuna Nigiri

$11.50

Tuna Sashimi

$24.50

Mackerel Nigiri

$9.50

Macerel Sahimi

$22.50

YellowTail Nigiri

$11.50

Yellow Tail Sashimi

$24.50

Squid Nigiri

$9.50

Squid Sashimi

$22.50

Salmon Nigiri

$11.50

Salmon Sashimi

$24.50

Albacore Nigiri

$10.50

Albacore Sashimi

$23.50

Fresh Water Eel Nigiri

$10.50

Fresh Water Eel Sashimi

$23.50

Fresh Wasabi Pickled

$4.00

Specialty Rolls

Lemon Delight Roll

$22.50

Mango Tango Roll

$22.50

Protein Roll

$22.95

Hamachi Jalapeno Roll

$22.50

Red Dragon Roll

$21.50

James Dean Roll

$21.50

Marilyn Manroe Roll

$21.50

Tigar Roll

$22.50

The Madonna

$21.50

Tuna Tempura Roll

$21.50

Classic Rolls

Caterpillar Roll

$21.50

California Roll

$12.50

Ebi Tempura Roll

$17.50

Hamachi Roll

$17.50

Rock'n Roll

$15.95

Spicy Tuna Roll

$14.50

Dragon Roll

$21.50

Crunch Roll

$18.50

Hotate Roll

$17.50

Salmon Skin Roll

$15.95

Spider Roll

$18.50

Rainbow Roll

$20.95

Philadelphia Roll

$19.95

Tekka Maki Roll

$17.50

Kani Maki Roll

$17.50

Negi Hama Roll

$17.95

Dessert

Japanese Cheesecake

$16.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 11:45 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 11:45 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 11:45 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 11:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 11:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 11:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm, 8:15 pm - 11:45 pm
Okura Robata Grill and Sushi Bar serves up a classic and fusion of Japanese and California cuisine.

78480 California 111, La Quinta, CA 92253

