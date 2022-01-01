Restaurant header imageView gallery

OK YAKI

147 Reviews

$$

714 Moreland Ave SE

Ste D

Atlanta, GA 30316

Popular Items

Okonomiyaki
Yakisoba
Combo

Late Night Specials

Wafuu Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Specials

Onigiri

$5.00

Kabocha Soup

$4.00

Shishito Okaka

$8.00

Vegan Tofu Curry

$12.00Out of stock
Katsu Sando

Katsu Sando

$12.00

Small Plates

Hiyashi Kyuuri

Hiyashi Kyuuri

$4.00

Pickles seasoned with dashi. PSC

Goma Ae (Spinach)

Goma Ae (Spinach)

$5.00

Cold spinach with sesame paste

Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$6.00

Japanese style with cucumber, carrot, onion, and egg

Daikon Salad

Daikon Salad

$7.00

with carrot, sprouts, cabbage, sesame dressing. Baby anchovy PSC, or tofu VGN

Wafuu Salad

$7.00Out of stock

Gyuusuji (Beef Tendon)

$6.00
Yakimochi

Yakimochi

$7.00

Kirimochi pressed rice, kimchi, cheese

Shishito Okaka

$8.00
Gyoza (4)

Gyoza (4)

$9.00

Four large dumplings made from scratch.

Karaage

Karaage

$9.00

Japanese seasoned fried chicken nuggets. Served with lemon wedge and kewpie mayo.

Tonkatsu

Tonkatsu

$7.00

Panko Fried Pork Cutlet

Korokke

Korokke

$5.00

Seasoned beef and mashed potatoes, panko crusted and deep fried!

Age Onigiri

Age Onigiri

$5.00

Panko breaded, deep-fried rice triangle with cheese inside. PSC

Onigiri

$5.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

Main

Okonomiyaki

Okonomiyaki

$8.00+

Japanese savory pancake made by mixing a rich batter with cabbage, green onions, pickled ginger, tenkasu and nagaimo. Fried on both sides and topped with okonomi sauce, Kewpie mayo, seaweed flakes, bonito flakes, and one topping. VEGAN: Vegenaise, vegan cheese and kimchi available.

Yakisoba

Yakisoba

$9.00+

Japanese stir fried wheat noodles sauced up and mixed with with one free topping. Topped with bonito flakes, seaweed flakes, pickled ginger. VEGAN by request: Pick vegan cheese, vegan kimchi, Portabello, or Tofu

Combo

Combo

$18.00

Large order of Okonomiyaki over a small order of Yakisoba Noodles with your choice of one topping. Add Vegges to the noodles: Moyashi sprouts, Carrots, Bok Choy, Peppers for $2.50 VEGAN: Vegenaise and vegan cheese and kimchi available by request.

Curry

Curry

$12.00

Steak, carrot, poblano, daikon, and onion served with short-grain white rice

Vegan Tofu Curry

$12.00Out of stock
Kombu Burger

Kombu Burger

$12.00

Ground beef, kelp, bonito patty, with mozzerella, coleslaw, okonomi sauce. Served with pickles and corn chips. ****Temporarily out of corn chips. Shrimp chips will be served unless shellfish allergy indicated. Potato chips will be substituted for shrimp chips.

Katsu Sando

Katsu Sando

$12.00

Udon [YAKI]

$13.00

Sitr fried Udon noodles with carrot, onion, cabbage, moyashi mung bean sprouts and a free topping.

Kabocha Soup

$4.00

Extras

Chopsticks

Plastic Cutlery

Spicy Chili Oil

$0.40

OK Sauce

$0.30

Kewpie Mayo

$0.40

Gyoza Sauce

$0.30

Tonkatsu Sauce

$0.30

Age Sauce

$0.40

Vegan Mayo

$0.30

GF OK Sauce

$0.30

Yakisoba Sauce

$0.30

Sesame Dressing

$0.40

Sd Cold Kimchi

$2.50

Kewpie Bottle

$10.00

Chips Side

$3.00

Nori Seaweed (3)

$1.50

Dry seaweed sheets used to wrap onigiri, sushi, or anything you like!

Egg

$2.50

Veggies

$2.50

Sweets

Purin

$6.00

Japanese homestyle pudding in a panda cup

Green Tea Ice Cream

$6.00
Pocky Sticks

Pocky Sticks

$2.50+

Non Alcoholic Beverages

N/A Blanc De Blans Gls

$14.00

N/A Blanc De Blanc Btl

$64.00

Honeysuckle

$10.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Turbo

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Soda Water

Water

Lemonade

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00
Calpico Can

Calpico Can

$3.00
Koicha Bold Green Tea Btl

Koicha Bold Green Tea Btl

$4.00
Jasmine Green Tea Btl

Jasmine Green Tea Btl

$4.00
Oi Ocha Green Tea Can

Oi Ocha Green Tea Can

$3.00

Milk Tea Can

$3.00

Pocari Sweat

$4.00Out of stock

Strawberry Ramune Bottle

$4.00
Yuzu Ramune Btl

Yuzu Ramune Btl

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Beer

PBR 16 oz

$3.00

Sapporo

$6.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Kirin Ichiban

$10.00

Echigo

$6.00

Treehorn Cider (Miyabi)

$6.00

Hitachino Red Rice

$11.00

Lucky Chicken

$7.00

Ginga Kogan

$7.00

Yoho Sorry

$6.00

Echigo Stout

$8.00

Dragons Milk

$5.00

Wine

(W) Kofererhof Sylvaner GL

$13.00

(R) Sfera Rosato Nebbiolo GL

$13.00

(R) Lomas De Llahuen

$14.00

(BBL) Macabeo & Chard GL

$12.00

Pomalo Plavina Pet Nat GL

$14.00

(W) Kofererhof Sylvaner Bttl

$52.00

(R) Sfera Rosato Nebbiolo Liter

$56.00

(R) Gamay Btl

$52.00Out of stock

(BBL) Macabeo & Chard Bttl

$48.00

Pomalo Plavina Pet Nat Bttl

$56.00

(BBL) Sparkling Chenin

$86.00

(W) Kolfok Furmint Bttl

$78.00

(SC) Free Your Body Bttl

$64.00

(R) Pomegrana Bttl

$64.00

(R) Lomas De Llahuen

$56.00

(R) Ceritas Pinot Noir Bttl

$125.00

Partida Vermuz

$14.00

Susucaru BTL

$92.00

Hugel Gewurtz

$11.00

Clair Mont Franc

$15.00

Sake

House sake (Koji)

$3.00+

Sawanotsuru Junmai

$4.00+

Onigoroshi Junmai

$5.00+

Kuni Zakari Nigori

$18.00

Sacred Mist Nigori

$5.00+Out of stock

Shirakabe Gura Tokubetsu Junmai

$7.00+

Choya Umeshu

$6.00

Fukuju Junmai Daiginjo Ippon

$200.00

Merch

Black Logo Shirt

Black Logo Shirt

$20.00
White Logo Shirt

White Logo Shirt

$20.00
Shot Glass

Shot Glass

$4.00

Poster

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:45 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:45 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:45 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:45 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday11:45 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Atlanta's Okonomiyaki Restaurant

Website

Location

714 Moreland Ave SE, Ste D, Atlanta, GA 30316

Directions

Gallery
OK YAKI image
OK YAKI image
OK YAKI image

Map
