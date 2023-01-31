  • Home
Ol Bart's Southern Eats - CONWAY QSR 1220 Old Morrilton Highway

No reviews yet

1220 Old Morrilton Highway

Conway, AR 72032

Platters

Single Meat

$15.00

Choice of meat and two sides

Double Meat

$15.00

Choice of two meats and two sides

Triple Meat

$20.00

Choice of three meats and two sides

Rib Platter

$17.00

Between the Buns

Between the Buns

$12.00

6oz, choice of meat served on a bun with one side, slaw, pickles and onions.

House Favorites

El Presidente

$12.00

Ballpark BBQ Nachos

$13.00

The Shanks

$12.00

Pig Salad

$12.00

The BBQ Tater

$13.00

By the Pound

Pulled Pork per Pound

$15.00

Brisket

$23.00

Regular Sausage

$12.00

Hot Sausage

$12.00

Bologna

$8.00

Chopped Chicken

$9.00

Half'a Chicken

$9.00

Chicken Wings

$1.50

Kids Meal

Kids Meals

$6.00

4oz. choice of meat served with a side or a bag of chips.

Sides

1/2 Pint - Bart's Badass Beans

$3.50

1/2 Pint - Southern Potato Salad

$3.50

1/2 Pint - Mashed Potatos

$3.50

1/2 Pint - Cajun Cream Corn

$3.50

1/2 Pint - Cole Slaw

$3.50

1/2 Pint - Mac' n' Cheese

$3.50

1/2 Pint - Cucumber Salad

$3.50

1/2 Pint - Smoked Mashed Potatoes

$3.50

1 Pint - Bart's Badass Beans

$7.00

1 Pint -Southern Potato Salad

$7.00

1 Pint -Mashed Potatos

$7.00

1 Pint -Cajun Cream Corn

$7.00

1 Pint -Cole Slaw

$7.00

1 Pint - Mac' n' Cheese

$7.00

1 Pint - Cucumber Salad

$7.00

1 Quart - Bart's Badass Beans

$12.00

1 Quart - Southern Potato Salad

$12.00

1 Quart - Mashed Potatos

$12.00

1 Quart - Cajun Cream Corn

$12.00

1 Quart - Cole Slaw

$12.00

1 Quart - Mac' n' Cheese

$12.00

1 Quart - Cucumber Salad

$12.00

Desserts

Gmaw's Banana Pudding

$4.00

Nonnie's Cookies (3)

$4.00

Drinks

24oz Fountain Drink

$2.00

Water

$1.00

A la Carte

Single Taco

$4.50

Smoked Brisket Chili

$7.00

Full Rack of Ribs

$25.00

Half Rack of Ribs

$14.00

Bun

$0.60

Chips & Queso

$3.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Ol'Barts Southern Eats brings you a blend of south Texas and Memphis style BBQ that will keep you coming back for more! We take passion in our food and only use high quality ingredients to insure a delicious meal.

1220 Old Morrilton Highway, Conway, AR 72032

