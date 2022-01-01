Ola Cafe
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
112 Broadway, Somerville, MA 02145
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
The Smoke Shop - Somerville - 325 Assembly Row
No Reviews
325 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Somerville
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurant