Ola Restaurant 2360 Collins Ave
2360 Collins Ave
Miami Beach, FL 33139
R - Breakfast Menu
R - Breakfast Specials
- R - Avocado Toast
Served with Sourdough Bread, Avocado, Poached Eggs & Side Salad (optional Gluten-Free Bread)$17.00
- R - BLT Breakfast Sandwich
Served with Eggs any Style, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Basil Aioli.$18.00
- R - American Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Toasted Bagel, Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Tomato, American Cheese, Breakfast Potatoes and Bacon Cheese Sauce$19.00
- R - Breakfast Quesadilla
Scrambled Eggs, Bacon, Peppers and Onions topped with Chedar Chese, Served with Pico de Gallo , Sour Cream and Guacamole on the side.$18.00
- R - Vegan Quesadilla
Served with Tomato, Onion, Peppers, Spinach and Vegan Cheese$18.00
- R - Eggs Benedict
Poached Eggs, Canadian Bacon, Spinach with Hollandaise Sauce on an English Muffin served with Breakfast Potatoes$19.00
- R - Two Eggs any Style
Served with Breakfast Potatoes, Bacon, Turkey Ham or Sausage & Choice of Toast ( Wheat, White or Gluten Free)$18.00
- R - Make your Omelet
Regular or Egg Whites. Served with Breakfast Potatoes & choice of Bread (Wheat, White or Gluten Free).$19.00
R - Sweet
- R - Hot Oatmeal
With Blueberries, Maple Carrots, Coconut Flakes, Cashews, and Brown Sugar.$16.00
- R - Good Morning Yogurt
Greek Yogurt, Fresh Fruit, Granola & Honey$16.00
- R - Pancakes
3 Pancakes with Maple Almond Butter on top and Whipped Cream$17.00
- R - French Toast
3 Toasts Served with Berry Sauce and Whipped Cream$17.00
- R - Waffles
3 Waffles Served with Blueberries, Strawberries, and Whipped Cream$17.00
- R - Overnight Chia Pudding
Almond Milk, Maple Syrup, Berries and Cinnamon$13.00
R - Smoothies
R - Sides
R - Lunch Menu
R - Apetizers
R - Entrees
R - Salads
- R - Caesar Salad
Romaine Lettuce tossed in Caesar dressing with Parmesan Cheese and Croutons$16.00
- R - Ola Chopped Salad
Romaines, Radichio, Cherry Tomatoes, Haricot Verbs, Cucumber, Chickpeas and Carrots with House Dressing$16.00
- R - Greek Salad
Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Mint Leaves, Avocado Hummus and Greek Dressing$18.00
R - Adds On
R - Flatbread
- R - Flatbread Margarita
Tomato Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato & Basil$16.00
- R - Flatbread Chicken
Mozzarella Cheese, Tomato Sauce, Pineapple, Caramelized Onions & Latin American BBQ Sauce Drizzle$17.00
- R - Flatbread Veggie
Tomato Sauce, Grilled Eggplant, Peppers. Squash, Zucchini, Mushroom, Vegan Cheese & Balsamic Reduction$16.00
- R - Flatbread Pepperoni
Mozzarella Cheese, Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce$17.00
R - Pan de Bono
R - Ceviches
- R - Corvina
Leche de tigre de Rocoto, Red onions, Jalapeno, Fresno Peppers, Cilantro, Peruvian Corn Nuts$20.00
- R - Mexican Mixto
Shrimp, Octopus, Corvina, Tomato, Avocado, Red Onions, Fresno Peppers, and Habanero, served with Plantain Chips.$24.00
- R - Ahi Tuna Tartare
Soy Sauce, Sesame Oil, Ahi Limo Pepper, Ginger, Avocado, Scallions, and Mango Puree$20.00
- R - Ceviche trio
(Corvina, Mixto, Ahi tuna)$42.00
R - Poke Bowls
- R - Salmon Poke Bowl
Choice of Quinoa or White Rice, Salmon, Sesame Oil, Ponzu, Soy Sauce, Sweet Chili, Edamame, Mango, Cucumber, Tomato, Jalapeno and Avocado$23.00
- R - Tuna Poke Bowl
Choice of Quinoa or White Rice, Tuna, Sesame, Oil, Soy Sauce, Ginger, Garlic, Cilantro, Mango, Cucumber, Carrots, Tomato, Jalapeno, Radish and Avocado$23.00
- R - Chicken Teriyaki Bowl
Choice of White Rice or Quinoa, Carrots, Cucumber, Avocado, Red Onion, Mango and Sesame Seeds$23.00
- R - Steak Bowl
Choice of White Rice or Quinoa, Sweet Corn, Avocado, Red Radish, Cherry Tomato, Black Beans, Scallion and Chimichurri$23.00
- R - Shrimp Poke Bowl
Choice of White Rice or Quinoa, Mango, Cucumber, tomato, Radish, Avocado, Adamami, Spicy Sriracha Mayo and Sesame Seeds$23.00
R - To Share
- R - Ola Nachos
Cheddar Cheese, Line Cream Pico de Gallo, Jalapeno, and Parmesan Cheese. Add Chicken, Steak, Or Shrimp$14.00
- R - Chicken Wings
8 Mix Wings Served Plain or Tossed in BBQ or Buffalo Sauce$16.00
- R - Chicken Tenders
Chicken Strips Served with Fries$16.00
- R - Tacos
Three Tacos Topped with Lime Cream, Pico de Gallo, and Cotija Cheese. Choice of Chicken, Steak, or Fish$19.00
- R - Cheese Quesadilla
Cheese, Peppers, and Onions. Adds on: Grilled Chicken, Steak, Salmon or Shrimp$14.00
- R - Ola mini Cuban Sliders
Roast Cuban Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Dijon-Mayo and Chips$16.00
- R - Ola fries and Cheesse
French Fries with Bacon Cheese Sauce$14.00
R - Sandwiches
- R - Angus Burger
6 Oz Angus Beef Burger with Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles and Tomato, Served with French Fries$21.00
- R - Fish Sandwich
Mahi Mahi, Fried or Grilled served with Pickled Peppers, Escabeche,Jalapeno and Tartar Sauce, served with French Fries$20.00
- R - Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Chicken, Avocado, Grilled Onions, Dijon Mayo Sauce served with French Fries$19.00
- R - Club Sandwich
Classic oven-roasted Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Dijon Mayo served with Potato Chips$19.00
- R - Cuban Sandwich Media Noche
Sweet Bread, Ola Roast Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Pickles & Mustard$18.00
R - SIDES
R - Extras
R - Healthy Options Menu
R - Vegetarian
- R - Greek Salad
Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Green Peppers, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Mint Leaves, Avocado Hummus and Greek Dressing$18.00
- R - Parsley Salad
Parsley, Quinoa, Cherry Tomato, Cilantro, Pomegranate & Lemon Juice$16.00
- R - Ceviche de Farro
Farro, Red Onion, Cashews, Avocado, Cherry Tomato, Micro Cilantro & Yozu-Lime$18.00
R - Vegan
- R - Veggie Flatbread
Tomato Sauce, Grilled Eggplant, Peppers, Squash, Zucchini, Mushroom, Vegan Cheese & Balsamic Reduction$16.00
- R - Vegan Quesadilla
Tomato, Onion, Peppers, Spinach & Vegan Cheese$16.00
- R - Vegan Tacos
Corn Tortilla, Mushrooms, Pico de Gallo & Vegan Cheese$19.00
- R - Vegan Poke
Choice of White Rice or Quinoa, Brussels Sprouts, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Radish, Ademami, Avocado, Mango, Vegan Cheese and Cilantro Mayo$17.00
R - Gluten Free/Vegan
R - Adds On
R - Dinner Menu
R - Appetizers
- R - Ola Classic Pan de Bono$3.00
- R - Fire & Ice
Corvina Marinated in Sour Orange, Red Onion, Cilantro and Jalapeno over Pear Granita$22.00
- R - Hamachi Nikei
Yuzu, Thai Basil, Togarashi, Cilantro Sweet Soy Glaze, Crushed Seaweed, Sesame Seeds$24.00
- R - Mixto
Corvina, Shrimp, and Octopus tossed in Ginger Coconut Juice, Limo Pepper and Cilantro$26.00
- R - Ceviche Trio
Corvina, Ahi Tuna Tartar and Mexican Mixto$42.00
R - Starters
- R - Ola Meatballs
Meatballs with Foie-Gras Sherry Sauce, Black Trumpet Chimi and Crispy Shallots$24.00
- R - Ensalada de Pulpo
Charred Octopus, Cherry Tomatoes, Baby Kale, Passion Fruit Glaze, Heart of Palm & Olive Oil Aioli$26.00
- R - Chicharron
Crispy Rock Shrimp and Calamari Tossed in Sweet and Spicy Panca Sauce with Micro Cilantro$22.00
R - Entrees
- R - Pollo Criollo
Marinated Chicken, Served over Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Aji Amarillo Sauce$38.00
- R - Panela Salmon
Panela Cured Seared Salmon, Quinoa with diced Brussels Sprouts and Radish Salad$48.00
- R - Roast Cuban Pork
Served with Garlic Yuca Mash, Black Bean broth Creole-Style Pepper Salad$42.00
- R - Lamb
Hazelnut, Cacao Nib Crusted Lamb with Roasted Beets, Beets Salad with micro Cilantro and Radish$46.00
- R - Pescado a lo Macho
Fish of the day a la plancha, served with Aji Amarillo Sauce, Calamari and Shrimp$48.00
- R - Skirt Steak Churrasco
10 Oz Grilled Skirt Steak with Chimichurri$48.00
R - Sides
R - Extras (Copy)
R - Desserts
R - Desserts
- R - Churros
Cinnamon Dusted, Accompained by Dulce de Leche and Passionfruit Creme$12.00
- R - Deconstructed Key Lime Pie
Key Lime Custard, Toasted Meringue, Vanilla Bean Bean Ice Cream,finished with a Toasted Tuille$12.00
- R - Patagonia
Passionfruit Ice Cream a top of Pistachio Cake, Wrapped in a Meringue dome topped with mixed Berries and Drizzled with a Mango Sauce$12.00
- R - Da Bomb
Semi-sweet Chocolate Mouse toasted hazelnuts on a dark Chocolate Cookie crust finished with Caramel and Chocolate$12.00
Savor Perfection, Indulge In Delight – OLA Of Latin America Awaits.
2360 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139