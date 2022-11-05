Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
American
Bars & Lounges

Lil Ola's Biscuits at Olamaie

review star

No reviews yet

1610 San Antonio St

Austin, TX 78701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Mardi Gras x Olamaie (Available for pickup 11AM-3PM Monday, February 28)

Mardi Gras King Cake

Mardi Gras King Cake

$16.00

You don't need to be in New Orleans to let le bon temps roule. Our yeasted brioche and lemon zest cake is filled with a brown sugar spiced cream cheese filling and topped with a Mardi Gras trio of glazes and white nonpareils sprinkles. Each cake serves 6.

Brandy Milk Punch

$20.00

Based on the beloved recipe from NOLA's Commander's Palace, Sacred Bond brandy, nutmeg-infused cream, and pure vanilla extract come ready to pour over ice and enjoy. Each 8oz bottle serves two.

Employee Wellness Charge on All Orders

Olamaie is a service-included restaurant committed to supporting the financial, physical, and emotional well-being of our staff. The Employee Wellness Charge on your bill aids us in ensuring our team of hospitality professionals is provided with health insurance as well as reasonable protection and compensation for the work that they do.

All hours
Sunday9:45 am - 7:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

At Olamaie, Southern food rooted in love and tradition is complemented by contemporary culinary techniques. This respect for both past and present marks Olamaie as a place where fine Southern food is celebrated not only for its rich heritage, but for its inspiration to modern cuisine. Olamaie is the first name of five generations of women in Executive Chef Michael Fojtasek’s family. His mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and now his daughter all honor the name with their shared patience, acceptance of others, boundless love, and soulful allegiance to food.

Website

Location

1610 San Antonio St, Austin, TX 78701

Directions

Gallery
Olamaie image
Olamaie image
Olamaie image

Similar restaurants in your area

Goodall's at Hotel Ella
orange star4.5 • 364
1900 Rio Grande St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Burger Bar on Campus - UT Campus
orange star4.8 • 82
1901 San Antonio St Austin, TX 78705
View restaurantnext
Taco Flats - Clarksville
orange starNo Reviews
1110 West Lynn Austin, TX 78702
View restaurantnext
Grove Wine Bar & Kitchen - Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
800 W. 6th St. Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Rosen's Bagel Co. - DOWNTOWN
orange star4.1 • 5
422 Gaudalupe St #C Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
TenTen
orange star4.7 • 91
501 West 6th Street - 1st Floor Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Austin

Moonshine Patio Bar and Grill - Downtown - Downtown
orange star4.5 • 9,859
303 Red River Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Lambert's Downtown Barbecue
orange star4.3 • 5,204
401 W 2nd St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Pelons Tex Mex
orange star4.2 • 2,470
802 Red River St Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
6th Street
orange star4.5 • 1,302
214 East 6th Street Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Arlo’s at Crow Bar - 3116 S Congress
orange star4.7 • 1,168
900 Red River Austin, TX 78704
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Austin - 6th & Congress
orange star4.6 • 945
522 Congress Ave #100 Austin, TX 78701
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Austin
Bouldin Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
West Campus
review star
Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)
Rosedale
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
East Austin
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Circle C Ranch
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
South Lamar District
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
University of Texas
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Allandale
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Southeast Austin
review star
Avg 4.8 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston