Lil Ola's Biscuits at Olamaie

At Olamaie, Southern food rooted in love and tradition is complemented by contemporary culinary techniques. This respect for both past and present marks Olamaie as a place where fine Southern food is celebrated not only for its rich heritage, but for its inspiration to modern cuisine. Olamaie is the first name of five generations of women in Executive Chef Michael Fojtasek’s family. His mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great-great grandmother and now his daughter all honor the name with their shared patience, acceptance of others, boundless love, and soulful allegiance to food.

