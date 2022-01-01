Restaurant header imageView gallery
Italian

Olazzo - Bethesda

review star

No reviews yet

7921 Norfolk Avenue

Bethesda, MD 20814

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Cardinale
Chicken Parmesan
Sausage & Peppers Entrée

STARTERS

Arancini

Arancini

$6.00

Saffron Risotto Balls | Stuffed With Mozzarella | Marinara

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$6.00

Roma Tomatoes| Mozzarella | Basil | Olive Oil | Garlic | Toasted Ciabatta

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Lightly Breaded Calamari | House Made Marinara

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$8.00

3 Handrolled Beef Meatballs | Toasted Brioche

Mozzarella Garlic Bread

Mozzarella Garlic Bread

$6.00

Toasted Ciabatta | Garlic | Mozarella | House Made Marinara

Mozzarella Neapolitan

Mozzarella Neapolitan

$10.00

Mozzarella | Tomato | Basil | Roasted Red Peppers | Olives | Pepperocini

Stuffed Dates

Stuffed Dates

$8.00

Medjool Dates | Goat Cheese | Wrapped In Pancetta | Chianti Reduction

Italian Wedding Soup

$5.50

ancini di pepe pasta, spinach, chopped beef meatballs, chicken broth

ENTRÉES

Served with fresh baked ciabatta bread. add a side salad for $2
Fettucine Alfredo w/ Chicken Milanese

Fettucine Alfredo w/ Chicken Milanese

$18.00

homemade creamy alfredo sauce I fettuccine pasta I chicken milanese

Fettucine Alfredo w/ Grilled Chicken

$18.00

homemade creamy alfredo sauce I fettuccine I grilled chicken

Fettucine Alfredo w/ Shrimp

$19.00

homemade creamy alfredo sauce I fettuccine I choice grilled or sauteed shimp

Alfredo Plain

$15.00

homemade creamy alfredo sauce I fettuccine

Ravioli Rose

Ravioli Rose

$15.00

ricotta I parmesan I fontina cheeses I egg pasta

Chicken Cardinale

Chicken Cardinale

$19.00

chicken breast grilled or breaded and fried sun-dried tomatoes I tomato-cream sauce penne pasta

Meatballs with Penne

$16.00

hand rolled beef meatballs I homemade marinara sauce I penne pasta

Sausage with Penne

$16.00

sweet Italian pork sausage I homemade marinara sauce I penne pasta

Penne with 1 Meatball & 1 Sausage

Penne with 1 Meatball & 1 Sausage

$15.00

"pasta our way" 1 meatball / 1 sausage I marinara sauce I penne pasta

Chicken Parmesan

$19.00

lightly breaded chicken breast I homemade marinara I penne pasta

Eggplant Parmesan

$18.00

lightly breaded eggplant I mozzarella I homemade marinara I penne pasta

Cheese Lasagna

$16.00

layered egg pasta sheets I ricotta I mozzarella I marinara

Lasagna Bolognese

$18.00

Same as our cheese lasagna with seasoned beef!

Gnocchi Bolognese

$19.00

House made ricotta gnocchi, beef ragu

Wild Mushroom Gnocchi

Wild Mushroom Gnocchi

$19.00

House made ricotta gnocchi, parmesan, cream, truffle oil

Baked Penne

Baked Penne

$18.00

roasted eggplant, mild Italian sausage, ricotta, marinara, basil, mozzarella

Sausage & Peppers Entrée

Sausage & Peppers Entrée

$18.00

Italian sausage, olive oil, garlic, onions, bell peppers, linguine

Penne Primavera

$16.00

Roma tomatoes, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic

Penne alla Checca

Penne alla Checca

$14.00

Diced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil, garlic

Penne alla Checca w/ Shrimp

$20.00

Sauteed shrimp, diced Roma tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil, garlic

Spinach & Garlic Tortellini w/ Sausage

Spinach & Garlic Tortellini w/ Sausage

$19.00

Mild Italian sausage, mushrooms, medjool dates, garlic, olive oil

Spinach & Roasted Garlic Tortellini

$17.00

mushrooms, medjool dates, garlic, olive oil

Salmon Mango Entrée

Salmon Mango Entrée

$27.00

Grilled Salmon, sauteed roma tomates, broccoli, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, sun-dried tomatoes, garlic, and house - made mango salsa!

Littleneck Clams

Littleneck Clams

$19.00

sauteed littleneck clams, choice of marinara or lemon-white wine sauce

Shrimp Pesto

Shrimp Pesto

$19.00

Shrimp, house-made basil pesto with pine nuts, touch of cream, linguine

Shrimp Rose

$18.00

Shrimp, house-made tomato-cream sauce, penne pasta

Shrimp & Crab Rose

Shrimp & Crab Rose

$28.00

Shrimp, lump crabmeat, house-made tomato-cream sauce, penne pasta

Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce

$12.00

your choice of pasta with our homemade marinara sauce

Pasta w/ Rose Sauce

$12.00

our homemade tomato-cream sauce with your choice of pasta

Pasta w/ Pesto Sauce

$15.00

fresh basil | pine nuts | parmesan | garlic | evoo with your choice of pasta

Pasta w/ Aglio e Olio

$11.00

Home-made Garlic olive oil sauce

Arrabiata Pasta

$12.00

Spicy Marinara

Chicken Marsala

$20.00

Seafood Risotto

$30.00Out of stock

Clams, Shrimp, Salmon, & Calamari Over Saffron Risotto

Mediterranean

$32.00Out of stock

Shrimp Topped Crab

$29.00Out of stock

Puttanesca Special

$28.00Out of stock

Atlantic Salmon over pasta in a puttanesca sauce (olives, capers, pepperoncini, white wine, onions & tomato marinara)

Amatriciana Special

$22.00Out of stock

DESSERT

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$8.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

espresso soaked savoiardi cookies | sweet mascarpone cream | Italian liqueurs | cocoa powder....a great pick me up!

Cannoli

Cannoli

$8.00

sweet ricotta cheese and chocolate chips filled in a crispy pastry shell

Home-made Chocolate Brownie

$5.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$5.00Out of stock

Strawberry Nutella Cake

$8.00Out of stock

SPECIALS

Pistachio Salmon Special

$27.00

SALMON BNS RAVIOLI

$32.00Out of stock

Crab Shimp Special

$28.00Out of stock

Clam Chowder

$12.00Out of stock

Puttanesca

$26.00Out of stock

FRUTTI DI MARE

$32.00Out of stock

Frutti Di Mare, Red or White Wine Sauce, Shrimp, Scallops, Mussels, Clams, Linguine Pasta

Chicken Picatta

$20.00Out of stock

Bronzino

$25.00Out of stock

Lunch Bronzino Special

$19.00Out of stock

Salmon Francese

$21.00Out of stock

Mediterranian

$32.00Out of stock

Fig Crostini

$12.00Out of stock

Fresh Figs, Prosciutto, Ricotta, Balsamic Drizzle on Sliced Ciabatta

BNS RAVIOLI W CHICKEN

$23.00Out of stock

Salmon Crab Special

$32.00Out of stock

Spinach And Fig Salad

$15.00Out of stock

Fried Zucchini App

$10.00Out of stock

Swordfish Special

$28.00Out of stock

Mussels App

$17.00Out of stock

Seafood Mascarpone Risotto

$30.00Out of stock

Cream Of Asparagus Soup

$10.00Out of stock

Shrimp Verdino

$24.00Out of stock

Crab Topped Salmon

$30.00Out of stock

Gazpacho

$10.00Out of stock

CRAB STUFFED SHRIMP

$28.00Out of stock

Crab Stuffed Shrimp Appetizer with Cucumber, Tomato, and Basil

Amatriciana

$28.00Out of stock

Chicken Florentine

$23.00Out of stock

San Martino Red

$26.00Out of stock

San Martino White

$26.00Out of stock

Seafood Saffron Risotto

$30.00Out of stock

Salmon Francese

$27.00Out of stock

Mahi Mahi

$28.00Out of stock

Carbonara

$20.00Out of stock

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$20.00Out of stock

Salmon Soecial

$29.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
CLASSIC ITALIAN CUISINE FAMILY OWNED × FRESH INGREDIENTS

