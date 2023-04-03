Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old 502 Winery

915 East Liberty Street

Louisville, KY 40204

Wine Glasses

GLS After Choc

$6.00

GLS Bach's Wine

$6.00

GLS Bourbon Barrel Red

$6.00

GLS Bourbon Barrel Black

$6.00

GLS Holidaylicious

$6.00

GLS Kentucky Lady

$6.00

GLS Reeseling

$6.00

GLS Sundaze

$6.00

GLS White Noise

$6.00

GLS Run for the Rose

$6.00

GLS 50/Fifty

$6.00

GLS BonBon

$6.00

GLS Sparkle

$6.00

GLS Bach's Wine Slushee

$7.00

Wine Bottles

BTL After Choc

$13.00

BTL Bach's Wine

$10.00

BTL Bourbon Barrel Red

$13.00

BTL Bourbon Barrel Black

$17.00

BTL Holidaylicious

$15.00

BTL Kentucky Lady

$10.00

BTL Reeseling

$15.00

BTL Sundaze

$12.00

BTL White Noise

$17.00

BTL Run for the Rose

$15.00

BTL 50/Fifty

$17.00

BTL BonBon

$13.00

4-PACK Sparkle

$21.00

1-CAN Sparkle

$7.00

Food

Charcuterie Board

$18.00

Extra crackers

$2.00

Extra pickles

$1.00

Extra olives

$1.00

Extra mustard

$0.50

Tasting Room

Extra tasting pour

$1.00

Wine tasting

$10.00

Coke can

$2.00

Diet Coke can

$2.00

Sprite can

$2.00

Ginger Ale can

$2.00

Ale 8 can

$2.00

Bottle water

$1.00

Beer

FC Pilsner

$4.00

FC Hipster Repellent

$4.00

FC Pale Ale

$4.00

Retail

Accessories

Old 502 Wine Glass

$5.00

Wood Magnets

$4.00

BB Red Soap

$8.00

Coasters

$5.00

Stickers

$2.00

Old 502 Beanie

$15.00

Candle (amber jar)

$18.00

Candle (Old 502 Bottle)

$25.00

Keychain

$5.00

Ornament

$10.00

Old 502 Stemless wine glass

$5.00

Wine key

$5.00

Wine tumbler

$10.00

Apparel

Cropped Hoodie (White)

$50.00

Cropped Hoodie (Grey)

$50.00

Charcoal 502 T-Shirt

$12.00

Sunny Days T-Shirt

$22.00

Sunny Days Racerback Cropped Tank

$20.00

Old 502 Racerback Tank (Black)

$15.00

Old 502 T-Shirt (Pink)

$20.00

Old 502 T-Shirt (Navy)

$20.00

Old 502 T-Shift (Black)

$20.00

Old 502 T-Shirt (Tan)

$20.00

Gifts

Holiday Gift Basket

$50.00

Relax B*%#ch Basket

$55.00

2 Bottle Gift Basket

$30.00

1 Bottle Gift Basket

$30.00

EVENTS

Event Fee

Event Fee - 50% deposit

$75.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Using grapes grown by local, Kentucky farmers, Old 502 crafts some of the most eclectic — dare we say funky — wines you’ll ever have the pleasure of tasting.

Location

915 East Liberty Street, Louisville, KY 40204

Directions

