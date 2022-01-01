Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Old Angler's Inn

1,625 Reviews

$$$

10801 Macarthur Blvd

Potomac, MD 20854

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Starters

Soup of Day

$16.00

French Onion Soup

$17.00

Caesar Salad

$18.00

Arugula and Beet Salad

$20.00

Kale Salad

$18.00

Anglers Wedge

$18.00

Cheese Plate

$28.00

Charcuterie Board

$29.00

Calamari

$19.00

Smoked Salmon

$23.00

New Point Oysters (6)

$29.00

Foie Gras

$33.00

Side of Brocolli

$9.00

Side of Cornbread

$9.00

Side of fries

$9.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Side of Spinach

$9.00

Side of veggies

$9.00

Entrees

Amish Chicken

$37.00

OAI Burger

$23.00

Beef Bourguignon Bowl

$34.00

Brussel Sprouts Salad

$24.00

Chicken Sandwich

$24.00

Duck

$40.00

Duck Confit Salad

$35.00

Eggs Benedict

$24.00

Grilled Cheese n Sp

$21.00

Harvest Bowl

$22.00

Lamb Rack

$60.00

Omelet

$21.00

Ravioli

$33.00

Reuben Sand

$23.00

Roast Beef Sandwich

$25.00

Salmon

$35.00

Scallops

$43.00

Seafood Pasta

$34.00

Short Ribs

$39.00

Side of Brocilli

$9.00

Side of Corn Bread

$9.00

Side of Fries

$9.00

Side of Green Beans

$9.00

Side of Mashed Potatoes

$9.00

Side of Mushrooms

$9.00

Swordfish Bowl

$32.00

Veggie Burger

$22.00

Hanger Steak

$38.00

Steak n Eggs

$35.00

BEERS

7 locks Draft

$12.00

90 Min Dog Fish

$9.00

Angry Orchard Apple

$7.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$7.00

Corona Extra

$7.00

Corona Light

$7.00

Evolution IPA Draft

$10.00

Guinness

$8.00

Hazy Lil IPA Draft

$10.00

Heineken NON ALCH

$7.00

Sam Adams

$8.00

Sierra Nevada

$8.00

Yingling Flight Draft

$8.00

Fat Tire Draft

$8.00

CANNED BEERS

Miller Light

$6.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Blue Moon

$7.00

Stella

$6.00

7 Locks

$10.00

Dog Fish 60

$8.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Dark & Stormy

$14.00

Garden Slushy

$14.00

Kentucky Mule

$14.00

Marg Rocks

$14.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Moscow Mule

$14.00

Orange Crush

$14.00

FOOD

Cheeseburger

$17.00

Veggie Burger

$15.00

Hot Dog

$9.00

Grilled Chix Sandwich

$15.00

Sandwich PULLED PORK

$16.00

GARDEN Chicken Ceaser

$20.00

GARDEN Sd Ceaser

$10.00

Goldmine

$19.00

Overlook Pizza

$20.00

Margarita Pizza

$20.00

BBQ Chix Pizza

$22.00

Buffalo Chix Pizza

$22.00

Mushroom pizza

$22.00

Plain Fries

$3.00+

Wings

$18.00

Chili W Chips

$15.00

Fries OLD BAY

$3.00+

Chips and salsa

$12.00

Granola Bar

$4.00

LIQUOR

Absolute

$13.00

Absolute Citron

$13.00

Chopin

$15.00

Ciroc

$15.00

GreyGoose

$14.00

Kettle One

$14.00

Smirnoff

$6.00

Stoli

$12.00

Stoli Raspberry

$12.00

Titos

$12.00

Beefeater

$6.00

Bombay Saph

$14.00

Hendricks

$14.00

Tanq

$13.00

Bacardi Light

$6.00

Capt M. Spice

$13.00

Capt Morgan

$12.00

Goslings

$12.00

Mt. Gay

$14.00

Myers

$6.00

Don Julio

$15.00

Jose Cuervo Gold

$12.00

Jose Cuervo Silver

$6.00

Patron

$15.00

1800

$13.00

Balentine 12

$14.00

Chivas

$12.00

Cutty Sark

$12.00

Dewars White

$12.00

Glenfiddich 12

$12.00

Glenlivet 12

$14.00

Glenlivet 18

$35.00

Glenmorangie

$14.00

J&B

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

Johnny Walker Red

$13.00

Laphroiag 10

$15.00

Macallan 12

$16.00

Oban

$18.00

Talisker 10

$14.00

Basil Hayden (copy)

$12.00

Booker's (copy)

$13.00

Buleit Burboun

$13.00

Crown Royal

$14.00

Elijah Craig

$14.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jim Beam Bourbon (copy)

$6.00

Knob Creek

$14.00

Makers Mark

$12.00

Seagrams

$12.00

Wild Turkey 101

$14.00

Woodford

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$13.00

Bushmill

$12.00

High West

$14.00

Jameson

$14.00

Old Overholt Rye (copy)

$6.00

Rittenhouse

$6.00

Whistle Pig

$20.00

Wry Moon

$14.00

Courvoisier VS

$15.00

Hennessy

$18.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$18.00

Amerretto D

$14.00

Baileys

$12.00

Calvados

$15.00

Chambord

$12.00

Frangelico

$14.00

Grand Marnier

$14.00

Kahlua

$14.00

Lemoncello

$12.00

Sambuca

$13.00

Lustau

$14.00

Presidential Tawny 10

$15.00

Presidential Tawny 30

$34.00

Presidential Tawny

$12.00

Non-Alcoholic

Bundaburg Ginger Beer

$5.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Iced Tea

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$5.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$5.00

Bottled Spring Water

$2.00

Coffee

$4.00

Virgin slushy

$6.00

WINE

Cava

$12.00+

Chard

$12.00+

Sauv Blanc

$12.00+

Rose"

$12.00+

Cab Sauv

$12.00+

Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Sangria

$14.00

Miomsa

$14.00

Pasta

Kids Tomato Pasta

$12.00

Kida Chx Pasta

$12.00

Kids Butter Pasta

$12.00

Chx fingers

Kids Chx Fingers

$12.00

Mac n Cheese

Kids Mac n Cheese

$12.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markLive Music
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 am, 11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 10:00 pm, 10:01 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

A place where friends and family come to meet and share life over a good meal and drink.

Website

Location

10801 Macarthur Blvd, Potomac, MD 20854

Directions

Gallery
Old Angler's Inn image
Old Angler's Inn image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sapphire Tysons
orange starNo Reviews
8201 Greensboro Dr #109 Mclean, VA 22102
View restaurantnext
Vienna Inn
orange star4.4 • 987
120 Maple Ave E. Vienna, VA 22180
View restaurantnext
BRX American Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
1025-I Seneca Road Great Falls, VA 22066
View restaurantnext
Terrain Cafe
orange star4.3 • 377
7228 Woodmont Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Tommy Joe's Bar & Grill - Bethesda
orange starNo Reviews
7940 Norfolk Avenue Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Caboose Brewing Company - Fairfax
orange starNo Reviews
2918 Eskridge Rd Fairfax, VA 22031
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Potomac

Normandie Farm Restaurant
orange star4.0 • 2,438
10710 Falls Road Potomac, MD 20854
View restaurantnext
Colada Shop Potomac
orange star4.1 • 105
7993 Tuckerman Lane Potomac, MD 20854
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Potomac
Bethesda
review star
Avg 4.3 (171 restaurants)
Rockville
review star
Avg 4.4 (62 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Derwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Gaithersburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Vienna
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Silver Spring
review star
Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)
Reston
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston