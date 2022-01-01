Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Bowie Town Grille

1,311 Reviews

$$

8604 Chestnut Ave

Bowie, MD 20715

Popular Items

The Old Town Burger
Chicken Tenders
Steak Béarnaise

Appetizers

1\2 Super Nachos

$7.50

Bayou Shrimp

$16.00

Chesapeake Crab Dip

$15.00

Chicken Tenders

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$15.00

Fried Green Beans

$11.00

Irish Nachos

$13.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.50

Our Famous Fries

$7.00

NFL 2022 Potato Skins

$11.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Steamed Shrimp

$15.00

Super Nachos

$13.50

The Sampler

$13.00

Veggie Platter

$9.00

Boneless Wings

$9.00

Crab Legs

$28.00

Desserts

A la Mode

$1.50

Banana Cream Pie

$7.00

Coconut Cream Pie

$7.00

Deep Dish Apple Pie

$7.50

Key Lime Pie

$8.50

Kids Sundae

$3.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$8.50

Vanilla Ice Cream

$5.00

Warm Double Fudge Brownie

$7.00

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.50

Primium Tres Leches

$9.00

Tiramisu Round

$8.50

Butter Pecan

$6.00

Pudding

$2.00

Orange Creamsicle Chzcke

$8.00

3 Chocote Mouse Cake

$8.50

Strawberry Cobnler

$8.50

Entrées

Crab Cakes Dinner

$45.00

Filet Mignon

$30.00

Fried Filet Of Cod

$20.00

Fried Jumbo Shrimp

$21.00

Full Rack Ribs

$26.50

Grilled Pork Loin Chops

$22.50

Half Rack Ribs

$17.50

Lori’s Spicy Dipping Steak

$25.00

Marinated New York Strip

$32.00

Meatloaf

$19.00

Rock Fish Tacos

$14.50

Southwest Chicken

$22.00

Steak Béarnaise

$25.00

Teriyaki Chicken

$20.00

Trout

$22.00

Get Fit Entrées

Chicken Breast (No Bun)

$12.50

Grilled Portobello (No Bun)

$11.00

Salmon Filet

$15.50

The Old Town Burger (No Bun)

$14.50

Kids Menu

Kids Caesar Salad

$4.00

Kids Celery & Carrot Sticks

$3.00

Kids Cheese Quesadilla W/ Fries

$4.00

Kids Cheese Sticks w/ Fries

$4.00

Kids Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$5.00

Kids Fried Shrimp w/ Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$4.00

Kids Hamburger w/ Fries

$7.00

Kids Hot Dogs w/ Fries

$4.00

Kids Pasta

$4.00

Kids Salad

$3.00

Kids Sundae

$3.00

Lite Fare

1/2 All Scallop Pasta

$17.00

1/2 Cajun Seafood Toss

$13.00

1/2 Crab Cake

$28.00

1/2 Creamy Chicken Florentine

$17.00

1/2 Fried Fish

$12.00

1/2 Garden Pasta

$11.00

1/2 Grilled Pork Chop

$12.00

1/2 Rock Fish Taco

$10.00

1/2 Scallop Toss

$17.00

1/2 Shrimp Scallop Pasta

$13.00

1/2 Southwest Chicken

$13.00

1/2 Teriyaki Chicken

$12.00

1/2 Chix And Broc Pasta

$15.00

Pasta

Cajun Seafood Toss

$26.00

Chicken Parmesan

$20.00

Creamy Chicken Florentine

$23.00

CYO Pasta

$14.00

Fettuccine Alfredo With Chicken & Broccoli

$23.00

Garden Pasta

$20.00

Shrimp & Scallop Pasta

$26.00

Salads

Black Bean Corn Salad

$19.00

Bowie Grille Chicken Salad

$20.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Classic American Cobb Salad

$21.00

House Salad

$8.00

Spinach, Bleu Cheese & Walnut Salad

$15.00

Thai Chicken Salad

$20.00

The Grille Steak Salad

$21.00

Sandwiches

Chicken New Orleans

$12.50

Ciabatta Beef Cheesesteak

$14.00

Corned Beef Sandwich

$13.50

Crab Cake Sandwich

$28.00

Fried Fish Sandwich

$13.50

Grilled Ciabatta Italiano

$15.50

Meatball & Cheese

$13.50

Portobello Sandwich

$13.50

Pot Roast

$14.00

Rafter's Style Italian Cosmo

$14.50

Steak & Cheese Sub

$14.00

The BBQ Pig

$12.50

The Bowie Grille

$13.50

The Old Town Burger

$16.00

Turkey Club

$14.00

Adult Grilled Cheese

$9.00

BLT

$10.00

Sides & Extras

Baked Potato

$6.00

Black Beans

$5.00

Bread Basket

$3.50

Broccoli

$7.00

Chef’s Veggies

$6.00

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Coleslaw

$5.00

Fruit Of The Day

$8.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.50

Mashed Potatoes

$6.50

Mashed Potatoes And Gravy

$7.50

Rice Pilaf

$6.00

Sauteed Green Beans

$7.00

Sautéed Spinach

$7.00

Side Asparagus

$8.00

Side Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.50

Side Broccoli

$7.00

Side Caesar Salad

$7.00

Side Fried Green Beans

$7.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Of Fries

$5.00

Side Spinach Salad

$7.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

Soup

Soup The Day

$8.50

Bobby Joe's Chili

$9.00

Crab Soup

$9.00

Lobster Bisque

$9.00

New England Soup

$8.50

Maryland Vegetable

$8.50

Seafood Chowder

$9.00

Shrimp Sausage Combo

$8.50

Chicken Tortillo Soup

$8.50

Soup & House Salad

$11.50

Soup & Ceasar

$12.50

Soup & Spinach

$13.50

Chili & House Salad

$12.50

Chili & Ceasar

$13.50

Chili & Spinach

$13.50

Crab & House

$12.50

Crab & Ceasar

$13.50

Crab & Spinach

$13.50

To Go Extras

Extra Cheese

$1.00

To Go 2oz BBQ

$0.75

To Go 2oz. Blue Cheese Dr

$0.75

To Go 2oz Boom Boom

$0.75

To Go 2oz. Honey Mustard

$0.75

To Go 2oz.Ranch Dr

$0.75

To Go 2oz. Sour Cream

$0.75

To go 2oz. Go 1000 Island

$0.75

To go 4oz. BBQ

$1.50

To Go 4oz Bleu Cheese

$1.50

To Go 4oz. Ranch

$1.50

To Go 4oz. Honey Mustard

$1.50

To Go 4oz. Boom Boom

$1.50

To Go 4oz. Thousand Island

$1.50

To Go 4oz. Sour Cream

$1.50
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
PLEASE CONTACT RESTAURANT TO PLACE TO GO ORDER. THANK YOU! Old Bowie Town Grille, the oldest family owned restaurant in Old Bowie, serves healthy, contemporary American cuisine in a casual, family atmosphere. A large upstairs space can accommodate your next business meeting or social event.

8604 Chestnut Ave, Bowie, MD 20715

Old Bowie Town Grille image
Old Bowie Town Grille image

