Old Canal Smoke House 94 E Water Street
94 E Water Street
Chillicothe, OH 45601
FOOD
Appetizers
App Combo
Six onion rings, two wings, two potato skins, two shrooms
Brisket Flatbread
Flatbread topped with a creamy tomato sauce, fresh cheese, sliced mushrooms and smoked brisket
Chicken Wings
Jumbo BBQ whole chicken wings w/ ranch or blue cheese
Coconut Onion Rings
Hand-breaded, served with our horseradish and mustard dipping sauce
Nest of Armadillo Eggs
Bacon-wrapped jalapenos stuffed with chicken, grilled with BBQ sauce and served on crispy fried potatoes
Pig Chips
Homemade potato chips with bacon, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream or ranch
Pork Quesadilla
Spinach tortilla with BBQ pulled pork and cheddar cheese finished with sour cream, green onions & a side of picante
Potato Skins
Hand-scooped potatoes filled with cheese, bacon, green onios; sour cream on side
Smoke House Pizza
Flatbread topped with BBQ pulled pork, onions, mushrooms, black olives, banana peppers and cheese
Smoke House Shrooms
Jumbo stuffed mushroom caps with our horseradish and mustard dipping sauce
Soups & Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
Salad topped with cheddar jack, tomato, onion and grilled chicken
Fried Chicken Salad
Salad topped with cheddar jack, tomato, onion and fried chicken
Smoked Salmon Salad
Salad topped with cheddar jack, tomato, onion and smoked salmon
Brisket Chili
Potato Soup
Handhelds
Bison Burger
Bison patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and choice of cheese
Brisket Sandwich
Chopped angus brisket, served on a brioche bun
Burger
Custom blend burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, choice of cheese and side of burger sauce
Grilled Chicken Breast
Marinated chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun
Pork Sandwich
Slow-smoked, served on a brioche bun
Prime Rib Mushroom Melt
Smoked prime rib topped with sauteed mushrooms and provolone cheese, served on a brioche bun with horseradish sauce and au jus on side
Reuben
Served on freshly baked rye
Smoke House Burger
Custom blend burger with homemade onion rings, hickory smoked bacon, swis cheese, pickle and barbecue sauce
Smoke House Pastrami
Smoked in house, served with spicy brown mustard and swiss cheese on rye
Smoke House Spicy Chicken
Hand-breaded fried chicken breast with pickle, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, side of buffalo and blue cheese or ranch; substitute a spinach tortilla to make it a wrap
Smoked Turkey Breast Club
Smoked turkey breast served with lettuce, tomato, swis & bacon, with a side of spicy mayo; substitute spinach tortilla to make it a wrap
Smoked Platters
50/50 Ribs
Atlantic Salmon
Brisket and Baby Back Ribs
Brisket and Chicken
Brisket and Pork
Brisket and St. Louis Ribs
Brisket Platter
Chicken and Baby Back Ribs
Chicken and St. Louis RIbs
Full Rack Baby Back Ribs
Full Rack St. Louis Ribs
Half Chicken
Half Rack Baby Back Ribs
Half Rack St. Louis Ribs
Meatloaf
Pork and Baby Back Ribs
Pork and Chicken
Pork and St. Louis Ribs
Prime Rib
Pulled Pork Platter
Ribeye
Non-Smoked Platters
Miscellaneous
Sides
Meat Add-Ons
Desserts
DRINKS
N/A Beverage
1/2 & 1/2 Tea
Coffee
Diet Pepsi
Dr. Pepper
Fiji
Hot Tea
Juice Apple
Juice Cranberry
Juice Orange
Lemon
Mountain Dew
Mug Root Beer
Orange Crush
Pepsi
Soda Water
Starry
Sweet Tea
Tonic Water
Tropicana Lemonade
Unsweetened Tea
Water
Wild Cherry Pepsi
Liquor
1792
1792 Full Proof
1792 Single Barrel
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Rye
Ballotin Caramel Turtle
Barrell Whiskey (All)
Basil Hayden
Blanton's
Booker's
Booker's Chapter 6
Buckners 13
Buffalo Trace
Bulleit
Bulliet Rye
Calumet 15
Coalition Barrel Rye
Crown Royal
Eagle Rare
EH Taylor Barrel Strength
EH Taylor Single Barrel
EH Taylor Small Batch
Elijah Craig 18
Elijah Craig Barrel
Elijah Craig Rye
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
Four Roses Small Batch
Henry McKenna 10 Year
High West Am. Prairie
High West Barrel Select
High West Double Rye
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Bonded
Jameson
Jameson Orange
Jim Beam
Johnny Walker Red
Kentucky Owl 10
Kentucky Owl St. Patrick's
Knob Creek
Knob Creek 18
Knob Creek Rye
Makers Mark
Michter's American10
Nashville Barrel
New Riff Balboa
New Riff Rye
Old Forester 1870
Old Forester 1897
Old Forester 1910
Old Forester Birthday
Pappy 12
Sazerac Rye
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Stagg Jr.
Templeton Rye
Thomas H Sazerac
Uncle Nearest
Well Whiskey
Weller
Weller Antique
Weller CYPB
Widow Jane 10
Widow Jane Applewood Rye
Wild Turkey
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Willett Family Rye
Willett Pot Still
Woodford Reserve
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Well Gin
DBL Well Gin
DBL Bombay Saphire
DBL Hendricks
DBL Tanqueray
Baileys
Chambord
Courvoisier
Disaronno
Drambuie
Gran Marnier
Kahlua
Bacardi
Bumbu
Captain Morgan
Parrot Bay Coconut
Plantation Dark
Plantation White
Well Rum
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Plantation Dark
DBL Plantation White
DBL Parrot Bay Coconut
Chivas Regal
Dewars
Glenlivet 12
J & B
Casamigos Anejo
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Centenario Critstalino
Clase Azul
Corazon Blanco
Cuervo Familia Anejo
Cuervo Familia Blanco
Don Julio 1942
Espolon
Patron
Well Tequila
DBL Well Tequila
DBL Corazon Blanco
Absolut
Grey Goose
Tito's
Well Vodka
Wheatley Vodka
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Absolut
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Tito's
DBL Wheatley Vodka
Cocktails
Amaretto Sour
Bahama Mama
**Blacksmith**
**House Bloody Mary**
**Bourbon Apple Punch**
**Brown Butter Old Fashioned**
Cosmopolitan
**Everything Hurts**
Gin Martini
Lemon Drop Shot
**Lemon Shake up**
Long Island Iced Tea
Long Island Top Shelf
Mai Tai
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
**Rost-Tini**
Sangria Margarita
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
**Seasonal Mule**
Sex on The Beach
**Strawberry Basil Marg**
Strawberry Daiquiri
Strawberry Margarita
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Virgin Daiquiri
Virgin Mary
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Draft Beer
5 oz Antelope
5 oz BCBS 2019
5 oz BCBS Coffee
5 oz Blood Thirst
5 oz Cocomungo
5 oz ET Stay Home 19
5 oz I Must Be Dreaming
5 oz Lucid Dream Wave
5 oz Magnapoli
5 oz Michelob Ultra
5 oz OldManBearMa
5 oz One Million Dong
5 oz Schramm's Michigan Apple
5 oz Seismic Sue
5 oz Shiner Bock
5 oz Short Order
5 oz Straight Jacket
5 oz Zombie Dust
10 oz BCBS 2019
10 oz BCBS Coffee
10 oz Cocomungo
10 oz ET Stay Home 19
10 oz I Must Be Dreaming
10 oz Lucid Dream Wave
10 oz Magnapoli
10 oz OldManBearMa
10 oz One Million Dong
10 oz Schramm's Michigan Apple
10 oz Seismic Sue
10 oz Straight Jacket
16 oz Antelope
16 oz Blood Thirst
16 oz Michelob Ultra
16 oz Shiner Bock
16 oz Short Order
16 oz Zombie Dust
22 oz Michelob Ultra
22 oz Antelope
22 oz Shiner Bock
22 oz Vein
22 oz Blood Thirst
Bottled Beer
Bud Light
Budwesier
Coors Light
Corona
Michelob Ultra Btl
Miller Lite
Amelia
Anvil Chorus
Armand & Gaston
BCBS 2022
Kamimura
Lord Jim
Madeline
Schramm's Marionberry
Oude Kriek
Peanut Cloud
Slow Jamz Blackberry
Smile of Fortune
Valentine
Vanilla Abraxas
Canned Beer
Benevolent Intentions
Bistro Pink Guava Banana
Bomb! Margarita
Broken Skull IPA
Broz Night Out
Busch Light
Catalina Fruit Mixer
Gemini Raspberry Banana
Gia Girl
Gwion & Witch
Hydra Frose Deuces
Hydra Key Lime Cherry
Hydra Sandwich
Jamba Jelly Donut
Maris Goes Nuts
Mega Ghost Slushy
Mind Flayer
Orange Creme Saver Swirl
PLOP Painkiller
Schmoojee Mango Banana
Slang du Jour Apple Cobbler
Slushy Charms
Slushy Churro
Slushy Coco Key Lime
Space Hippie
Strangest Eternity
Trillions Slushy
Triple Unwind Your Mind
Tropic Nuggets
Untitled Art Blackberry Agave
Untitled Art Orange Yuzu
Untitled Art Pineapple Cherry Smoothie Seltzer
Untitled Strawberry Kiwi
PARTY PACKS
St. Louis PP 4-6
St. Louis 8-10 PP
St. Louis 14-16 PP
St. Louis 20-24 PP
Pork/Brisket 4-6 PP
Pork/Brisket 8-10 PP
Pork/Brisket 14-16 PP
Pork/Brisket 20-24
Pork/Chicken 4-6 PP
Pork/Chicken 8-10 PP
Pork/Chicken 14-16 PP
Pork/Chicken 20-24 PP
Gallon Side
Quart Side
Pint Side
Gallon Macaroni & Cheese
Quart Macaroni & Cheese
Pint Macaroni & Cheese
Brisket LB
Pork LB
Brisket 1/2 LB
Pork 1/2 LB
Dry Rub
Bottle of Sauce
1/2 Gallon BBQ
Whole NY Cheesecake
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
94 E Water Street, Chillicothe, OH 45601