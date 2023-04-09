Old Canal Smoke House 94 E Water Street

Main picView gallery

FOOD

Appetizers

App Combo

$16.00

Six onion rings, two wings, two potato skins, two shrooms

Brisket Flatbread

$16.00

Flatbread topped with a creamy tomato sauce, fresh cheese, sliced mushrooms and smoked brisket

Chicken Wings

$14.00

Jumbo BBQ whole chicken wings w/ ranch or blue cheese

Coconut Onion Rings

$12.00

Hand-breaded, served with our horseradish and mustard dipping sauce

Nest of Armadillo Eggs

$12.00

Bacon-wrapped jalapenos stuffed with chicken, grilled with BBQ sauce and served on crispy fried potatoes

Pig Chips

$11.00

Homemade potato chips with bacon, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream or ranch

Pork Quesadilla

$15.00

Spinach tortilla with BBQ pulled pork and cheddar cheese finished with sour cream, green onions & a side of picante

Potato Skins

$12.00

Hand-scooped potatoes filled with cheese, bacon, green onios; sour cream on side

Smoke House Pizza

$17.00

Flatbread topped with BBQ pulled pork, onions, mushrooms, black olives, banana peppers and cheese

Smoke House Shrooms

$12.00

Jumbo stuffed mushroom caps with our horseradish and mustard dipping sauce

Soups & Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

$14.00

Salad topped with cheddar jack, tomato, onion and grilled chicken

Fried Chicken Salad

$15.00

Salad topped with cheddar jack, tomato, onion and fried chicken

Smoked Salmon Salad

$23.00

Salad topped with cheddar jack, tomato, onion and smoked salmon

Brisket Chili

$8.00

Potato Soup

$8.00

Handhelds

Bison Burger

$16.00

Bison patty topped with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion and choice of cheese

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Chopped angus brisket, served on a brioche bun

Burger

$15.00

Custom blend burger with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, choice of cheese and side of burger sauce

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.00

Marinated chicken breast topped with lettuce and tomato on a brioche bun

Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Slow-smoked, served on a brioche bun

Prime Rib Mushroom Melt

$17.00

Smoked prime rib topped with sauteed mushrooms and provolone cheese, served on a brioche bun with horseradish sauce and au jus on side

Reuben

$15.00

Served on freshly baked rye

Smoke House Burger

$17.00

Custom blend burger with homemade onion rings, hickory smoked bacon, swis cheese, pickle and barbecue sauce

Smoke House Pastrami

$16.00

Smoked in house, served with spicy brown mustard and swiss cheese on rye

Smoke House Spicy Chicken

$15.00

Hand-breaded fried chicken breast with pickle, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, side of buffalo and blue cheese or ranch; substitute a spinach tortilla to make it a wrap

Smoked Turkey Breast Club

$15.00

Smoked turkey breast served with lettuce, tomato, swis & bacon, with a side of spicy mayo; substitute spinach tortilla to make it a wrap

Smoked Platters

50/50 Ribs

$38.00

Atlantic Salmon

$27.00

Brisket and Baby Back Ribs

$37.00

Brisket and Chicken

$22.00

Brisket and Pork

$21.00

Brisket and St. Louis Ribs

$34.00

Brisket Platter

$23.00

Chicken and Baby Back Ribs

$36.00

Chicken and St. Louis RIbs

$33.00

Full Rack Baby Back Ribs

$40.00

Full Rack St. Louis Ribs

$35.00

Half Chicken

$20.00

Half Rack Baby Back Ribs

$30.00

Half Rack St. Louis Ribs

$27.00

Meatloaf

$16.00

Pork and Baby Back Ribs

$36.00

Pork and Chicken

$21.00

Pork and St. Louis Ribs

$33.00

Prime Rib

$36.00

Pulled Pork Platter

$20.00

Ribeye

$35.00

Non-Smoked Platters

Bourbon Glazed Pork Ribeyes

$28.00

Breaded Shrimp

$24.00

Center Cut Sirloin Strip

$26.00

Grilled Shrimp

$20.00

Smoke House Pasta

$20.00

Southwest Chicken

$20.00

Miscellaneous

Add Cheese

$1.00

Bacon

$1.50

BBQ HOT

BBQ SWEET

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.50

Bourbon Glaze

$1.00

Bun

$1.00

Extra Dressing

$0.50

Jalapeno

$0.50

Loaded

$2.00

Mushrooms & Onions

$1.50

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Dipping Sauce

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Southern Style

$0.75

Sides

Baked Beans

$3.50

Chips

$3.50

Coleslaw

$3.50

Corn Casserole

$3.50

Cornbread

$1.00

Dirty Rice

$3.50

Jalapeno Coleslaw

$3.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.50

Potato Salad

$3.50

Ranch Fries

$3.50

Side O-Rings

$4.50

Side Salad

$5.50

Skillet Green Beans

$3.50

Smoked Baked Potato

$3.50

Spuds

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.50

Meat Add-Ons

Add 1/2 Baby Back

$20.00

Add 1/2 Chicken

$12.00

Add 1/2 St. Louis

$17.00

Add 6 Grilled Shrimp

$8.00

Add Brisket

$7.00

Add Chicken Breast

$7.00

Add Chicken Strip

$1.75

Add Full Baby Back

$30.00

Add Full St. Louis

$26.00

Add Pork

$6.00

Desserts

A la mode

$2.00

Birthday Sundae

Cinnamon Roll Cheesecake

$9.00

Cookie Skillet

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

New York Cheesecake

$8.00

Peanut Butter Pie

$9.00

DRINKS

N/A Beverage

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Fiji

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Juice Apple

$3.00

Juice Cranberry

$3.00

Juice Orange

$3.00

Lemon

Mountain Dew

$3.50

Mug Root Beer

$3.50

Orange Crush

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.50

Soda Water

Starry

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Tonic Water

$3.00

Tropicana Lemonade

$3.50

Unsweetened Tea

$3.50

Water

Wild Cherry Pepsi

$3.50

Liquor

1792

$8.00

1792 Full Proof

$12.00

1792 Single Barrel

$10.00

Angels Envy

$12.00

Angels Envy Rye

$21.00

Ballotin Caramel Turtle

$8.00

Barrell Whiskey (All)

$18.00

Basil Hayden

$9.00

Blanton's

$15.00

Booker's

$24.00

Booker's Chapter 6

$30.00

Buckners 13

$30.00

Buffalo Trace

$8.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Bulliet Rye

$7.00

Calumet 15

$25.00

Coalition Barrel Rye

$22.00

Crown Royal

$7.00

Eagle Rare

$10.00

EH Taylor Barrel Strength

$35.00

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$20.00

EH Taylor Small Batch

$12.00

Elijah Craig 18

$35.00

Elijah Craig Barrel

$16.00

Elijah Craig Rye

$8.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$8.00

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$14.00

Four Roses Small Batch

$8.00

Henry McKenna 10 Year

$14.00

High West Am. Prairie

$9.00

High West Barrel Select

$12.00

High West Double Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$10.00

Jameson

$8.00

Jameson Orange

$8.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Johnny Walker Red

$7.00

Kentucky Owl 10

$50.00

Kentucky Owl St. Patrick's

$30.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Knob Creek 18

$35.00

Knob Creek Rye

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Michter's American10

$10.00

Nashville Barrel

$15.00

New Riff Balboa

$12.00

New Riff Rye

$12.00

Old Forester 1870

$11.00

Old Forester 1897

$11.00

Old Forester 1910

$13.00

Old Forester Birthday

$80.00

Pappy 12

$90.00

Sazerac Rye

$7.00

Seagrams 7

$7.00

Southern Comfort

$6.00

Stagg Jr.

$24.00

Templeton Rye

$8.00

Thomas H Sazerac

$90.00

Uncle Nearest

$11.00

Well Whiskey

$6.00

Weller

$8.00

Weller Antique

$13.00

Weller CYPB

$50.00

Widow Jane 10

$15.00

Widow Jane Applewood Rye

$12.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$11.00

Willett Family Rye

$16.00

Willett Pot Still

$12.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$8.00

Tanqueray

$7.00

Well Gin

$6.00

DBL Well Gin

$11.00

DBL Bombay Saphire

$12.00

DBL Hendricks

$13.00

DBL Tanqueray

$12.00

Baileys

$7.00

Chambord

$8.00

Courvoisier

$8.00

Disaronno

$8.00

Drambuie

$8.00

Gran Marnier

$7.00

Kahlua

$7.00

Bacardi

$7.00

Bumbu

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$7.00

Parrot Bay Coconut

$7.00

Plantation Dark

$7.00

Plantation White

$7.00

Well Rum

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$11.00

DBL Bacardi

$12.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$12.00

DBL Plantation Dark

$12.00

DBL Plantation White

$12.00

DBL Parrot Bay Coconut

$12.00

Chivas Regal

$8.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glenlivet 12

$9.00

J & B

$7.00

Casamigos Anejo

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$10.00

Casamigos Reposado

$11.00

Centenario Critstalino

$18.00

Clase Azul

$25.00

Corazon Blanco

$7.00

Cuervo Familia Anejo

$30.00

Cuervo Familia Blanco

$14.00

Don Julio 1942

$30.00

Espolon

$7.00

Patron

$10.00

Well Tequila

$6.00

DBL Well Tequila

$11.00

DBL Corazon Blanco

$12.00

Absolut

$7.00

Grey Goose

$8.00

Tito's

$7.00

Well Vodka

$6.00

Wheatley Vodka

$7.00

DBL Well Vodka

$11.00

DBL Absolut

$12.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.00

DBL Tito's

$12.00

DBL Wheatley Vodka

$12.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

**Blacksmith**

$13.00

**House Bloody Mary**

$10.00

**Bourbon Apple Punch**

$10.00

**Brown Butter Old Fashioned**

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

**Everything Hurts**

$10.00

Gin Martini

$9.00

Lemon Drop Shot

$8.00

**Lemon Shake up**

$10.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Long Island Top Shelf

$12.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$9.00

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

**Rost-Tini**

$11.00

Sangria Margarita

$11.00

Screwdriver

$7.00

Sea Breeze

$7.00

**Seasonal Mule**

$10.00

Sex on The Beach

$8.00

**Strawberry Basil Marg**

$11.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Strawberry Margarita

$11.00

Tequila Sunrise

$7.00

Tom Collins

$7.00

Virgin Daiquiri

$7.00

Virgin Mary

$6.00

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$8.00

Draft Beer

5 oz Antelope

$2.00

5 oz BCBS 2019

$7.00

5 oz BCBS Coffee

$7.00

5 oz Blood Thirst

$2.25

5 oz Cocomungo

$7.50

5 oz ET Stay Home 19

$6.50

5 oz I Must Be Dreaming

$5.50

5 oz Lucid Dream Wave

$4.75

5 oz Magnapoli

$5.50

5 oz Michelob Ultra

$1.95

5 oz OldManBearMa

$5.25

5 oz One Million Dong

$4.75

5 oz Schramm's Michigan Apple

$11.00

5 oz Seismic Sue

$4.75

5 oz Shiner Bock

$2.00

5 oz Short Order

$3.05

5 oz Straight Jacket

$6.50

5 oz Zombie Dust

$2.95

10 oz BCBS 2019

$13.00

10 oz BCBS Coffee

$13.00

10 oz Cocomungo

$14.00

10 oz ET Stay Home 19

$12.00

10 oz I Must Be Dreaming

$10.00

10 oz Lucid Dream Wave

$9.00

10 oz Magnapoli

$10.00

10 oz OldManBearMa

$10.00

10 oz One Million Dong

$9.00

10 oz Schramm's Michigan Apple

$21.00

10 oz Seismic Sue

$9.00

10 oz Straight Jacket

$12.00

16 oz Antelope

$6.00

16 oz Blood Thirst

$7.00

16 oz Michelob Ultra

$5.00

16 oz Shiner Bock

$7.00

16 oz Short Order

$7.00

16 oz Zombie Dust

$7.00

22 oz Michelob Ultra

$6.50

22 oz Antelope

$7.50

22 oz Shiner Bock

$8.50

22 oz Vein

$8.75

22 oz Blood Thirst

$8.75

Bottled Beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budwesier

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Michelob Ultra Btl

$4.50

Miller Lite

$4.00

Amelia

$40.00

Anvil Chorus

$15.00

Armand & Gaston

$20.00

BCBS 2022

$16.00

Kamimura

$65.00

Lord Jim

$44.00

Madeline

$40.00

Schramm's Marionberry

$40.00

Oude Kriek

$18.00

Peanut Cloud

$25.00

Slow Jamz Blackberry

$30.00

Smile of Fortune

$44.00

Valentine

$34.00

Vanilla Abraxas

$30.00

Canned Beer

Benevolent Intentions

$10.00

Bistro Pink Guava Banana

$6.00Out of stock

Bomb! Margarita

$6.00

Broken Skull IPA

$8.00

Broz Night Out

$10.00

Busch Light

$3.00Out of stock

Catalina Fruit Mixer

$14.00

Gemini Raspberry Banana

$14.00

Gia Girl

$12.00

Gwion & Witch

$12.00

Hydra Frose Deuces

$14.00

Hydra Key Lime Cherry

$14.00

Hydra Sandwich

$14.00

Jamba Jelly Donut

$14.00

Maris Goes Nuts

$12.00

Mega Ghost Slushy

$12.00

Mind Flayer

$14.00

Orange Creme Saver Swirl

$14.00

PLOP Painkiller

$10.00Out of stock

Schmoojee Mango Banana

$6.00

Slang du Jour Apple Cobbler

$10.00

Slushy Charms

$12.00

Slushy Churro

$12.00

Slushy Coco Key Lime

$7.00

Space Hippie

$10.00Out of stock

Strangest Eternity

$10.00

Trillions Slushy

$12.00

Triple Unwind Your Mind

$10.00

Tropic Nuggets

$10.00

Untitled Art Blackberry Agave

$6.00Out of stock

Untitled Art Orange Yuzu

$6.00

Untitled Art Pineapple Cherry Smoothie Seltzer

$8.00

Untitled Strawberry Kiwi

$6.00Out of stock

Red Wine

GL Simi AV Cabernet

$10.00

GL Pinot Noir

$9.00

BTL Simi AV Cabernet

$40.00

BTL Pinot Noir

$36.00

White Wine

Benziger Chardonnay

$8.00

Moscato

$9.00

BTL Benziger Chardonnay

$28.00

BTL Moscato

$36.00

PARTY PACKS

St. Louis PP 4-6

$104.95

St. Louis 8-10 PP

$169.95

St. Louis 14-16 PP

$274.95

St. Louis 20-24 PP

$419.95

Pork/Brisket 4-6 PP

$64.95

Pork/Brisket 8-10 PP

$109.95

Pork/Brisket 14-16 PP

$169.95

Pork/Brisket 20-24

$249.95

Pork/Chicken 4-6 PP

$64.95

Pork/Chicken 8-10 PP

$109.95

Pork/Chicken 14-16 PP

$169.95

Pork/Chicken 20-24 PP

$249.95

Gallon Side

$40.00

Quart Side

$13.00

Pint Side

$8.00

Gallon Macaroni & Cheese

$40.00

Quart Macaroni & Cheese

$13.00

Pint Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Brisket LB

$22.00

Pork LB

$15.00

Brisket 1/2 LB

$11.00

Pork 1/2 LB

$7.50

Dry Rub

$6.99

Bottle of Sauce

$6.99

1/2 Gallon BBQ

$18.00

Whole NY Cheesecake

$50.00

KID MEALS

KID Cheese Pizza

$6.99

KID Chicken Strips

$6.99

KID Ham & Cheese

$6.99

KID Hot Dog

$6.99

KID Pork Sliders

$6.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

94 E Water Street, Chillicothe, OH 45601

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

