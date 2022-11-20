A map showing the location of Old Captain Juicy Seafood and BarView gallery
Seafood
Bars & Lounges

Old Captain Juicy Seafood and Bar

review star

No reviews yet

6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suite 720

Baton Rouge, LA 70836

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Make Your Own Combo

Starters

Hush Puppies (10)

$3.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Fried Calamari

$8.95

1/2 Dozen Raw Oysters

$10.95

Dozen Raw Oysters

$19.95

1/2 Dozen Steamed Oysters

$11.95

Dozen Steamed Oysters

$20.95

Crab Cakes (2)

$9.95

Crabmeat Fries

$7.95

Coconut Shrimp (6)

$8.95

Chicken Wings (6)

$6.95

Chicken Wings (12)

$11.95

Cheese Sticks (6)

$5.95

Raw Oyster 1pc.

$1.50Out of stock

Soups and Salads

New England Clam Chowder

$4.95

Gumbo

$6.95

House Salad

$5.95

Shrimp Salad

$11.95

Golden Chicken Salad

$9.95

Sides

Corn on Cob (3 pcs)

$2.95

gets 3

Potato (3 pcs)

$2.95

gets 3

Boiled Eggs (3 pcs)

$2.95

gets 3

Cajun Fries

$4.50

French Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.50

Sausage (1/2lb)

$4.95

1/2 pound

Sausage (1lb)

$8.95

1 pound

Steamed Rice

$1.95

Side of Garlic Butter

$1.25

Side of Butter

$1.00

Side of Old Captain Seasoning

$1.25

Side of Cajun Seasoning

$1.25

Side of Lemon Pepper Seasoning

$1.25

Side of Garlic Seasoning

$1.25

Lg Chicken Fried Rice

$11.95

Lg Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.95

Something Fried Baskets

Something Fried

Get Your Hands Dirty

Get Your Hands Dirty

Come with Corns & Potatoes

Make Your Own Combo

Make Your Own Combo

Come with Corns & Potatoes

Combo Specials

#1 Fisherman's Catch

$37.95

1 Cluster Snow Crab, 6oz Lobster tail, 1/2 lb Shrimp NH, 1 Corn & 2 Potatoes

#2 Kings Combo

$65.95

1/2 lb King Crab, 1/2 lb Sausage , 1/2 lb Shrimp (No Head), 1 Snow Crab cluster, 2 Eggs & 3 Corn, 4 Potatoes (total)

#3 Seafood Lovers

$41.95

3 Pcs Blue Crab, 1 Cluster Snow Crab, 1/2 lb Shrimp(NH), 1/2 lb Sausage, 1/2 lb Clams, 1 Corn & 2 Potatoes

#4 Family Combo

$98.95

2 Cluster Snow Crab, 2 Cluster of Dungeoness Crab, 6oz Lobster tail, 1 lb Shrimp (NH), 1 lb Crawfish, 1/2 lb Sausage, 4 Eggs, 5 Corn, 6 Potatoes

#5 Old Captain Any 2 Items

$29.95

Choses Any Two Items Below Come with Corns , Potatoes & Boiled Eggs

#5 Old Captain Any 3 Items

$39.95

Choses Any Three Items Below Come with Corns , Potatoes & Boiled Eggs

#6 Snow Crab Any 2 Items

$33.95

Choses Any Two Items Below Come with 1 Cluster Snow Crab, Corns, Potatoes & Boiled Eggs

#6 Snow Crab Any 3 Items

$39.95

Choses Any Three Items Below Come with 1 Cluster Snow Crab, Corns, Potatoes & Boiled Eggs

#7 Lobster Any 2 Items

$35.95

Choses Any Two Items Below Come with Corns, 6oz Lobster Tail, Potatoes & Boiled Eggs

#7 Lobster Any 3 Items

$41.95

Choses Any Three Items Below Come with Corns, 6oz Lobster Tail, Potatoes & Boiled Eggs

#8 Dungeness Any 2 Items

$38.95

Choses Any Two Items Below Come with 1 Cluster Dungeness Crab, Corn, Potatoes & Boiled Eggs

#8 Dungeness Any 3 Items

$45.95

Choses Any Three Items Below Come with 1 Cluster Dungeness Crab, Corn, Potatoes & Boiled Eggs

Desserts

Cheese Cake

$5.50

Carrot Bundt Cake

$5.50

Choc Mousse Cake

$8.50

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.50

Ice Cream

$2.50

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.89

Diet Coke

$2.89

Coke Zero

$2.89

Dr Pepper

$2.89

Root Beer

$2.89

Pink Lemonade

$2.89

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.89

Sprite

$2.89

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Red Creme Soda

$2.89

Unsweet Tea

$2.89

Sweet Tea

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.95

Cranberry Juice

$2.95

Pineapple Juice

$2.95

Water

Bottled Water

$2.95

Coffee

$2.95

Red Bull

$3.00

Employee Red Bull

$2.00

Employee Beer

$3.00

Drink Specials

$5 Lime Frozen Margarita

$5.00

$3 Lemondrop Shot

$3.00

Virgin Daiquiri

Virgin Daiquiri Peach

$5.00

Virgin Daiquiri Mango

$5.00

Virgin Daiquiri Pina Colada

$5.00

Virgin Daiquiri Strawberry

$5.00

Virgin Daiquiri Raspberry

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6401 Bluebonnet Blvd. Suite 720, Baton Rouge, LA 70836

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Heads & Tails Seafood, Inc. - 2070 Silverside Dr.
orange starNo Reviews
2070 Silverside Dr. Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Olive or Twist
orange star4.2 • 1,438
2122 Perkins Palm Ave Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
TJ Rib's - Siegen
orange starNo Reviews
6330 Siegen Lane Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
The Chimes East
orange star4.3 • 1,232
10870 Coursey Baton Rouge, LA 70816
View restaurantnext
Off the Hook - Baton Rouge - Corporate Boulevard
orange starNo Reviews
5211 Corporate Boulevard Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Southfin Southern Poke - Perkins
orange star4.7 • 638
4321 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Baton Rouge

Izzo's Illegal Burrito - Bluebonnet @ Jefferson
orange star4.4 • 3,297
4245 Bluebonnet Blvd Baton Rouge, LA 70809
View restaurantnext
The Chimes - Highland
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
The Chimes
orange star4.6 • 2,878
3357 Highland Rd. Baton Rouge, LA 70802
View restaurantnext
Parrain's Seafood
orange star4.5 • 2,683
3225 Perkins Rd Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Lit Pizza - Burbank L
orange star4.6 • 1,956
3930 Burbank Dr Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Ruby Slipper Cafe - Baton Rouge
orange star4.3 • 1,885
3535 Perkins Rd #375 Baton Rouge, LA 70808
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Baton Rouge
Port Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Denham Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Prairieville
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Gonzales
review star
Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Hammond
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
La Place
review star
No reviews yet
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Covington
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston