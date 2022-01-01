Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Castle Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

3830 Sun City Center Blvd

Ruskin, FL 33573

Popular Items

Hunters Sauce
GIANT PRETZEL
SCHNITZEL & DIP

BEVERAGES

H2O

Sparkling Water/Bottle

$3.00

Soda Water

$1.00

Lemonade

$2.80

Ginger Ale

$2.80

Coke

$2.80

Coke Zero

$2.80

Rootbeer

$2.80

Sprite

$2.80

Hot Decaf

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$2.80

Unsweet Tea

$2.80

Arnold Palmer

$2.80

Half And Half Tea

$2.80

Hot Tea

$3.00

Peach Tea

$2.80

Rasberry Tea

$2.80

Milk

$2.80

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Coffee

$3.00

Apple Juice

$2.80

Cranberry Juice

$2.80

STARTERS

MEDIUM PRETZEL

MEDIUM PRETZEL

$5.00

Baked to order, served with two dips of your choice.

GIANT PRETZEL

GIANT PRETZEL

$10.00

Baked to order. Served with sweet German mustard and your choice of two dips.

2 POTATO PANCAKES

2 POTATO PANCAKES

$6.00

3 Shallow-fried pancakes of grated potatoes, onions, and seasonings. Served with homemade applesauce.

OLIVES AND FETA

$7.00

A medley of olives marinated in olive oil, herbs, and spices served with slices of Feta cheese.

2 HOG WINGS

2 HOG WINGS

$9.00

2 mini Pork Shanks served with your choice of either red wine or pork sauce on the side.

SCHNITZEL & DIP

SCHNITZEL & DIP

$8.00

Tasty pan-fried Schnitzel strips served with your choice of three delicious sauces for dipping.

SAUERKRAUT BALLS

SAUERKRAUT BALLS

$7.00

4 breaded and fried Sauerkraut balls cooked with ham and onion. Served with one dipping sauce of your choice.

KNIGHT'S SNACK

$8.00

A medium pretzel accompanied by cold smoked sausage bites and cheese cubes alongside your favorite dip!

Bread Basket

$1.50

SOUPS & SALADS

GULASH SOUP

GULASH SOUP

$6.00

A savory beef and tomato based soup.

SIDE SALAD

SIDE SALAD

$6.00

Small, spring mix salad with your choice of dressing on the side.

FARMERS SALAD

$12.00

A generous portion of crisp spring mix lettuce, carrots, bell peppers, cucumber, tomato, onion, and scallions topped with bacon and a tender pan-fried chicken breast and your choice of dressing on the side.

SCHNITZEL SALAD

$12.00

A generous portion of crisp spring mix lettuce, carrots, bell peppers, cucumber, tomato, onion, and scallions topped with schnitzel strips (pork or chicken) and your choice of dressing on the side.

SHEPHERDS SALAD

$12.00

A generous portion of crisp spring mix lettuce, carrots, bell peppers, cucumber, tomato, onion, and scallions topped with feta cheese, marinated olives, greek peppers. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.

CASTLE SALAD

CASTLE SALAD

$14.00

A generous portion of crisp spring mix lettuce, carrots, bell peppers, cucumber, tomato, onion, scallions, hard boiled eggs, olives, bacon, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, topped with onion crusted chicken strips and your choice of dressing on the side.

LUNCH MENU

SAUERBRATEN

SAUERBRATEN

$12.00

Marinated in a tasty wine and vinegar marinade, this beef dish is served with bread dumplings, red cabbage, and special Sauerbraten sauce.

LAMB ROAST

LAMB ROAST

$11.00

Slowly roasted lamb served with green beans and pan fried potatoes. This dish is often consumed with a bit of mint jelly on the side.

1 Brat Lunch

1 Brat Lunch

$11.00

1 Bratwurst served with Sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, and brown pork sauce on the side.

CORDON BLEU

$12.00

Breaded and pan fried pork or chicken filled with cheese and ham, served with mashed potatoes, red cabbage, and red wine sauce.

SCHNITZEL A LA PAPA

$12.00

Breaded and fried pork or chicken steak stuffed with cheese and jalapenos, served with pan fried potatoes, and our popular orange garlic mayo dip.

VIENNA SCHNITZEL

$10.00

Breaded and pan fried pork or chicken served with pan fried potatoes and gravy.

HUNTERS SCHNITZEL

HUNTERS SCHNITZEL

$11.00

An Old Castle favorite! "Jaeger" Schnitzel is pan fried and breaded pork or chicken, served with Spaetzle and our famous creamy mushroom sauce.

SCHNITZEL "GYPSY KING"

$11.00

"Zigeuner Schnitzel" is lightly breaded and fried pork or chicken steak served with french fries and a savory tomato-onion-bell pepper sauce.

SCHNITZEL A LA CHEF

$10.00

Lightly breaded and fried pork or chicken steak served with German potato salad and a side of our popular orange garlic mayo dip.

BLACK FOREST SCHNITZEL

$11.00

Lightly breaded and fried pork or chicken steak served with red cabbage, Spaetzle, and red wine sauce.

PORK ROAST

$11.00

Also known as "Schweinebraten", this meal is served with Sauerkraut, bread dumplings, and our brown pork sauce.

HUNGARIAN GOULASCH

$11.00

Roasted beef tips tossed in a savory paprika and tomato sauce, served with mashed potatoes, and red cabbage.

FISH AND CHIPS

$11.00

Breaded and lightly fried white fish filet served with french fries and tartar sauce on the side.

SANDWICH

BRATWURST SANDWICH

$10.00

Served on a large Hoagie roll, this sandwich comes with a bratwurst, Sauerkraut, lettuce, mayo, mustard, and your choice of side.

SCHNITZEL SANDWICH

$10.00

Served on a large Hoagie roll, this sandwich comes with your choice of a chicken or pork Schnitzel, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, orange garlic mayo, and your choice of side.

PORK ROAST SANDWICH

$10.00

Served on a large Hoagie roll, this sandwich comes with warm pork roast slices, Sauerkraut, lettuce, mayo horseradish cream or mustard, and your choice of side.

CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

Served on a large Hoagie roll, this sandwich comes with strips of pan seared chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, honey mustard or orange garlic mayo, and your choice of side.

SHEPHERD SANDWICH

$10.00

Served on a large Hoagie roll, this sandwich comes with Feta cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, sliced banana peppers, ranch or orange-garlic mayo, and your choice of side.

HAM, BACON & CHEESE

$10.00

Served on a large Hoagie roll, this sandwich comes with slices of ham, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, on ion, cucumber, tomato, orange-garlic mayo or honey mustard, and your choice of side.

SCHNITZEL HAWAII

$10.00

Served on a large Hoagie roll, this sandwich comes with pork or chicken Schnitzel baked with pineapple slices and Swiss cheese, lettuce, orange-garlic mayo, and your choice of side.

DINNER

PORK ROAST

PORK ROAST

$18.00

Also known as "Schweinebraten", this meal is served with Sauerkraut, bread dumplings, and our brown pork sauce.

BEEF ROLL

BEEF ROLL

$19.00

"Rindsroulade", a famous German dish consisting of roasted, rolled beef stuffed with bacon, onion, pickle, mustard, and served with spaetzle, red cabbage, and red wine sauce on the side.

SAUERBRATEN

SAUERBRATEN

$20.00

Marinated in a tasty wine and vinegar marinade, this beef dish is served with bread dumplings, red cabbage, and special Sauerbraten sauce.

LAMB ROAST

LAMB ROAST

$19.00

Slowly roasted lamb served with green beans and pan fried potatoes. This dish is often consumed with a bit of mint jelly on the side.

OUT OF THE HEN HOUSE

$17.00

"Aus dem Huehnerstall" - Pan seared chicken breast served with red cabbage, mashed potatoes, and red wine sauce.

HUNGARIAN GOULASH

$18.00

Roasted beef tips tossed in a savory paprika and tomato sauce, served with mashed potatoes, and red cabbage.

BRATWURST DINNER

BRATWURST DINNER

$18.00

2 Bratwursts served with Sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, and brown pork sauce on the side.

FISHERMAN'S CATCH

$16.00

Fried and lightly breaded fish filet served with German Potato Salad and a tartar sauce on the side.

PORK SHANK

PORK SHANK

$20.00

"Schweinshax'n", oven roasted until fall-off-the-bone tender. Served with Sauerkraut, bread dumplings, and brown pork sauce.

SAMPLE PLATTER

$22.00

The perfect meal to try a little of everything! Served with 1 slice of Sauerbraten, 1 slice of Pork Roast, 1 Bratwurst, 1 Schnitzel (pork or chicken), pan fried Potatoes, Spaetzle, bread dumplings, Sauerkraut, Red Cabbage, Pork sauce, and Sauerbraten sauce.

SCHNITZEL ENTREES

VIENNA SCHNITZEL

$16.00

Breaded and pan fried pork, chicken, or veal served with pan fried potatoes and gravy.

CORDON BLEU

$19.00

Breaded and pan fried pork or chicken filled with cheese and ham, served with mashed potatoes, red cabbage, and red wine sauce. *Veal steak is not recommended!*

HUNTER'S SCHNITZEL

HUNTER'S SCHNITZEL

$18.00

An Old Castle favorite! "Jaeger" Schnitzel is pan fried and breaded pork, chicken, or veal served with Spaetzle and our famous creamy mushroom sauce.

SCHNITZEL "GYPSY KING"

$17.00

"Zigeuner Schnitzel" is lightly breaded and fried pork, chicken, or veal steak served with french fries and a savory tomato-onion-bell pepper sauce.

SCHNITZEL A LA CHEF

$15.00

Lightly breaded and fried pork, chicken, or veal steak served with German potato salad and a side of our popular orange garlic mayo dip.

SCHNITZEL A LA PAPA

$16.00

Breaded and fried pork or chicken steak stuffed with cheese and jalapenos, served with pan fried potatoes and our popular orange garlic mayo dip. *Veal not recommended!*

SCHNITZEL PLATE

$18.00

3 pieces of breaded and fried pork, chicken, or veal steaks served with pan fried potatoes and our 3 most popular sauces: Hunters, Gypsy, and Vienna sauce.

BLACK FOREST SCHNITZEL

$17.00

Lightly breaded and fried pork, chicken, or veal steak served with red cabbage, Spaetzle, and red wine sauce.

IRON PAN ENTREES

FARMERS PAN

FARMERS PAN

$19.00

Served with 1 bratwurst, a slice of pork roast, crispy bacon, Sauerkraut, pan fried potatoes, and pork sauce.

THE STAKE

$20.00

3 bratwursts with Sauerkraut, pan fried potatoes and brown pork sauce.

SPAETZLE PAN

SPAETZLE PAN

$13.00

Homemade egg noodles sauteed with bacon, onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Add cheese for extra deliciousness!

DINNER FOR TWO

SCHNITZEL PAN FOR 2

$33.00

6 slices of breaded and fried pork, chicken, or veal steaks served with pan fried potatoes, crispy bacon, a cheesy, baked tomato as an edible garnish, and brown sauce.

SMORGASBORD FOR 2

$45.00

The ULTIMATE sampler with dessert! 2 slices of Sauerbraten, 2 slices of Pork Roast, Pork or Chicken Schnitzel strips, 1 Bratwurst, 1 Bauern sausage, pan fried potatoes, Spaetzle, Sauerkraut, Red Cabbage, pork and Sauerbraten sauce, and most importantly: a slice of our homemade Apple Strudel!

SAUSAGE CORNER

BRATWURST

BRATWURST

$5.00

A pan-fried pork sausage.

BAUERNSAUSAGE

BAUERNSAUSAGE

$5.00

A boiled, finely ground pork sausage.

WHITE SAUSAGE

WHITE SAUSAGE

$5.00

A boiled, finely ground veal sausage.

NURNBERGER

NURNBERGER

$5.00

A lean, pan fried, coarsely ground pork sausage seasoned with a medley of spices.

LANDJAEGER

LANDJAEGER

$5.00

2 cold, semi-dry smoked sausages.

SAUSAGE PLATE

SAUSAGE PLATE

$14.00

Pick 3 sausages of your choice served with our famous Sauerkraut.

BAVARIAN BREAKFAST

$15.00

2 white Sausages accompanied by a freshly baked medium pretzel.

BAVARIAN SNACK

$14.00

2 Nuernberger sausages served with traditional German potato salad.

BERLIN CURRY SAUSAGE

$14.00

2 perfectly cooked Bauern sausages covered in a special curry-tomato sauce with a side of either french fries or German potato salad.

POTATO PANCAKES DISHES

3 POTATO PANCAKES

$11.50

4 Shallow-fried pancakes of grated potatoes, onions, and seasoning. Served with either Hunters sauce or Gypsy sauce on the side. Add a Schnitzel to complete your meal!

NUERNBERG PANCAKES

$21.50

4 Shallow-fried pancakes of grated potatoes, onions, and seasoning served with Sauerkraut, 2 Nuernberger sausages, and a delicious brown sauce.

CHICKEN PANCAKES

$19.50

4 Shallow-fried pancakes of grated potatoes, onions, and seasoning served with a pan seared chicken breast, red cabbage, and a our famous red wine sauce.

SIDES

BREAD DUMPLING

BREAD DUMPLING

$4.00

A bavarian staple, these dumplings are made of bread, onion, egg, milk, herbs and spices.

CARROTS

$4.00

Sweet baby carrots.

MASHED POTATOES

$4.00

100% homemade.

PAN FRIED POTATO

PAN FRIED POTATO

$4.00

Pan fried potatoes sauteed with bacon and onion.

FRENCH FRIES

$4.00
POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$4.00

German potato salad traditionally cooked with bacon, onions, oil and vinegar, and served warm.

POTATO SALAD (COLD)

POTATO SALAD (COLD)

$4.00

German potato salad traditionally cooked with bacon, onions, oil and vinegar, and served cold.

SAUERKRAUT

SAUERKRAUT

$4.00

Oma's recipe cooked with bacon, spices, and sweetened just a bit with sugar.

SPAETZLE

SPAETZLE

$4.00

Homemade egg noodles.

RED CABBAGE

RED CABBAGE

$4.00

Braised red cabbage cooked with apples.

GREEN BEANS

GREEN BEANS

$4.00

Cooked with bacon and onions.

Gypsy Sauce

$4.00

A savory tomato and bell pepper sauce.

Hunters Sauce

$4.00

An Old Castle favorite: a creamy mushroom sauce.

Bread

$1.50

SIGNATURE SIDES

SIGNATURE CHEESE SPAETZLE

$5.00

German "Mac & Cheese" topped with glazed onion and bacon bits.

SIGNATURE POTATO PANCAKES

SIGNATURE POTATO PANCAKES

$5.00

2 Shallow-fried pancakes of grated potatoes, onions, and seasonings.

ADDT'L SAUCE

Cheese Dip

$1.00

DRAGONS BREATH

$1.00

ORANGE GARLIC

$1.00

SOUR CREAM HERB

$1.00

HONEY MUSTARD

$0.80

PORK SAUCE

$1.50

RED WINE SAUCE

$1.50

Small Side Hunters

$3.00

Gypsy Sauce

$3.00

Sauerbraten Sauce

$1.50

Curry Sauce

$1.00

SOUR CREAM

$1.00

APPLE COMPOTE SIDE

$1.50

Horse Raddish

$0.80

Sweet Mustard

$1.00

Mayo

$0.80

Ranch

$0.80

Blue Cheese

$0.80

Rasp. Vin

$0.80

Tartar

$0.80

ADD A PROTEIN

Sm Pork Schnitzel

$6.00

Sm Chicken Schnitzel

$6.00

Lg Pork Schnitzel

$8.00

Lg Chicken Schnitzel

$8.00

Lg Veal Scnitzel

$10.00

Small Pan Sr Chk

$6.00

Large Pan Sear Chk

$8.00

Fish

$8.00

Cordon Bleu (Chicken/Dinner)

$10.00

Beef Roll (meat only)

$10.00

Goulasch (meat only/Dinner)

$10.00

KIDS

LITTLE KNIGHTS SCHNITZEL

$8.00

Small chicken or pork Schnitzel served with mashed potatoes, sweet baby carrots, and brown pork sauce on the side.

DRAGONS BRATWURST

$9.00

1 pan fried Nuernberger sausage with sweet baby carrots and another side of your choice.

CASTLE CAKES

$6.00

2 small potato pancakes with homemade apple sauce.

DESSERTS

APPLE STRUDEL

APPLE STRUDEL

$6.50

Warm, homemade apple strudel served with vanilla sauce and powdered sugar.

ROTE GRUETZE

ROTE GRUETZE

$6.00

Castle made warm berry compote with vanilla sauce.

BLACK FOREST CAKE

BLACK FOREST CAKE

$6.50

A chocolate sponge cake with a rich cherry filling and cream.

BOTTLE BEER

Andechs Doppelbock dnkl.

$7.00

Aventinus Bottle

$7.50Out of stock

Aventinus Can

$6.80

Aventius Eisbock

$7.00Out of stock

Einbecker Pils

$5.20

SÜNNER KÖLSCH

$6.80

FLENSBURGER DUNKEL

$5.50Out of stock

Flensburger Gold Pilsner

$5.50

FLENSBURGER Ur Bock

$5.20

Spaten Optimator

$5.50

Weihenstephan Kellerbier

$5.50Out of stock

Weihen Dunkel

$7.20Out of stock

Weihen Korbinian

$7.50Out of stock

WEIHENSTEPHANER KRISTALL

$7.20Out of stock

Krombacher Pils N/A

$5.50

WEIHENSTEPHANER N/A

$5.50

Erdinger N/A

$5.50

Bitburger Non

$5.50

Clausthaler N/A

$5.20

Schofferhofer Grapefruit

$5.00

High Noon

$5.50

Dab

$6.80

Radaberger

$5.20

Clausthaler CanvN/A

$3.00

Bottle Salvator

$7.00

Weihenstephaner Festbier

$7.20

Erdinger Fest Beer

$5.50

Erdinger Kristall

$7.00

MINI BEER KEGS

Mini Keg Bitburger

$33.00

Mini Keg Kölsch

$33.00Out of stock

Mini Keg Krombacher

$33.00Out of stock

Mini Keg Hofbrau

$33.00

Longdrink

Asbach

$8.00

Aviation/Gin

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bulleit 10!

$10.00

Bulleit

$8.00

Captain

$6.00

Chivas Regal

$9.00

Crown

$9.00

Crown Peach!

$9.00

Dalmore Scotch

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$7.00

Jameson

$7.00

Jim Beam

$7.00

Jim Beam Black!

$9.00

Jaegermeister

$6.00

Jaeger Cold Brew!

$6.00

Kaluha

$6.00

Knob Creek 9Year!

$9.00

Maker's Mark

$7.00

Malibu Rum

$6.00

Mermaid Vodka

$6.00

Patron

$7.00

Pedro Tequila

$6.00

Rock 'N Roll Blanco!

$7.00

Rock 'N Roll Mango!

$7.00

Rock 'N Roll Strawberry

$7.00

Single Prop Rum

$6.00

Tanqueray

$6.00

Titos Vodka

$6.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Got German food cravings? We've got you covered!

Website

Location

3830 Sun City Center Blvd, Ruskin, FL 33573

Directions

Gallery
Old Castle Restaurant image
Old Castle Restaurant image
Old Castle Restaurant image

