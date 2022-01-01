- Home
Old Castle Restaurant
3830 Sun City Center Blvd
Ruskin, FL 33573
Popular Items
BEVERAGES
H2O
Sparkling Water/Bottle
Soda Water
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Coke
Coke Zero
Rootbeer
Sprite
Hot Decaf
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Arnold Palmer
Half And Half Tea
Hot Tea
Peach Tea
Rasberry Tea
Milk
Hot Chocolate
Hot Coffee
Apple Juice
Cranberry Juice
STARTERS
MEDIUM PRETZEL
Baked to order, served with two dips of your choice.
GIANT PRETZEL
Baked to order. Served with sweet German mustard and your choice of two dips.
2 POTATO PANCAKES
3 Shallow-fried pancakes of grated potatoes, onions, and seasonings. Served with homemade applesauce.
OLIVES AND FETA
A medley of olives marinated in olive oil, herbs, and spices served with slices of Feta cheese.
2 HOG WINGS
2 mini Pork Shanks served with your choice of either red wine or pork sauce on the side.
SCHNITZEL & DIP
Tasty pan-fried Schnitzel strips served with your choice of three delicious sauces for dipping.
SAUERKRAUT BALLS
4 breaded and fried Sauerkraut balls cooked with ham and onion. Served with one dipping sauce of your choice.
KNIGHT'S SNACK
A medium pretzel accompanied by cold smoked sausage bites and cheese cubes alongside your favorite dip!
Bread Basket
SOUPS & SALADS
GULASH SOUP
A savory beef and tomato based soup.
SIDE SALAD
Small, spring mix salad with your choice of dressing on the side.
FARMERS SALAD
A generous portion of crisp spring mix lettuce, carrots, bell peppers, cucumber, tomato, onion, and scallions topped with bacon and a tender pan-fried chicken breast and your choice of dressing on the side.
SCHNITZEL SALAD
A generous portion of crisp spring mix lettuce, carrots, bell peppers, cucumber, tomato, onion, and scallions topped with schnitzel strips (pork or chicken) and your choice of dressing on the side.
SHEPHERDS SALAD
A generous portion of crisp spring mix lettuce, carrots, bell peppers, cucumber, tomato, onion, and scallions topped with feta cheese, marinated olives, greek peppers. Served with your choice of dressing on the side.
CASTLE SALAD
A generous portion of crisp spring mix lettuce, carrots, bell peppers, cucumber, tomato, onion, scallions, hard boiled eggs, olives, bacon, pumpkin and sunflower seeds, topped with onion crusted chicken strips and your choice of dressing on the side.
LUNCH MENU
SAUERBRATEN
Marinated in a tasty wine and vinegar marinade, this beef dish is served with bread dumplings, red cabbage, and special Sauerbraten sauce.
LAMB ROAST
Slowly roasted lamb served with green beans and pan fried potatoes. This dish is often consumed with a bit of mint jelly on the side.
1 Brat Lunch
1 Bratwurst served with Sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, and brown pork sauce on the side.
CORDON BLEU
Breaded and pan fried pork or chicken filled with cheese and ham, served with mashed potatoes, red cabbage, and red wine sauce.
SCHNITZEL A LA PAPA
Breaded and fried pork or chicken steak stuffed with cheese and jalapenos, served with pan fried potatoes, and our popular orange garlic mayo dip.
VIENNA SCHNITZEL
Breaded and pan fried pork or chicken served with pan fried potatoes and gravy.
HUNTERS SCHNITZEL
An Old Castle favorite! "Jaeger" Schnitzel is pan fried and breaded pork or chicken, served with Spaetzle and our famous creamy mushroom sauce.
SCHNITZEL "GYPSY KING"
"Zigeuner Schnitzel" is lightly breaded and fried pork or chicken steak served with french fries and a savory tomato-onion-bell pepper sauce.
SCHNITZEL A LA CHEF
Lightly breaded and fried pork or chicken steak served with German potato salad and a side of our popular orange garlic mayo dip.
BLACK FOREST SCHNITZEL
Lightly breaded and fried pork or chicken steak served with red cabbage, Spaetzle, and red wine sauce.
PORK ROAST
Also known as "Schweinebraten", this meal is served with Sauerkraut, bread dumplings, and our brown pork sauce.
HUNGARIAN GOULASCH
Roasted beef tips tossed in a savory paprika and tomato sauce, served with mashed potatoes, and red cabbage.
FISH AND CHIPS
Breaded and lightly fried white fish filet served with french fries and tartar sauce on the side.
SANDWICH
BRATWURST SANDWICH
Served on a large Hoagie roll, this sandwich comes with a bratwurst, Sauerkraut, lettuce, mayo, mustard, and your choice of side.
SCHNITZEL SANDWICH
Served on a large Hoagie roll, this sandwich comes with your choice of a chicken or pork Schnitzel, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, orange garlic mayo, and your choice of side.
PORK ROAST SANDWICH
Served on a large Hoagie roll, this sandwich comes with warm pork roast slices, Sauerkraut, lettuce, mayo horseradish cream or mustard, and your choice of side.
CHICKEN SANDWICH
Served on a large Hoagie roll, this sandwich comes with strips of pan seared chicken breast, lettuce, tomato, onion, bell pepper, honey mustard or orange garlic mayo, and your choice of side.
SHEPHERD SANDWICH
Served on a large Hoagie roll, this sandwich comes with Feta cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion, sliced banana peppers, ranch or orange-garlic mayo, and your choice of side.
HAM, BACON & CHEESE
Served on a large Hoagie roll, this sandwich comes with slices of ham, crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, on ion, cucumber, tomato, orange-garlic mayo or honey mustard, and your choice of side.
SCHNITZEL HAWAII
Served on a large Hoagie roll, this sandwich comes with pork or chicken Schnitzel baked with pineapple slices and Swiss cheese, lettuce, orange-garlic mayo, and your choice of side.
DINNER
PORK ROAST
Also known as "Schweinebraten", this meal is served with Sauerkraut, bread dumplings, and our brown pork sauce.
BEEF ROLL
"Rindsroulade", a famous German dish consisting of roasted, rolled beef stuffed with bacon, onion, pickle, mustard, and served with spaetzle, red cabbage, and red wine sauce on the side.
SAUERBRATEN
Marinated in a tasty wine and vinegar marinade, this beef dish is served with bread dumplings, red cabbage, and special Sauerbraten sauce.
LAMB ROAST
Slowly roasted lamb served with green beans and pan fried potatoes. This dish is often consumed with a bit of mint jelly on the side.
OUT OF THE HEN HOUSE
"Aus dem Huehnerstall" - Pan seared chicken breast served with red cabbage, mashed potatoes, and red wine sauce.
HUNGARIAN GOULASH
Roasted beef tips tossed in a savory paprika and tomato sauce, served with mashed potatoes, and red cabbage.
BRATWURST DINNER
2 Bratwursts served with Sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, and brown pork sauce on the side.
FISHERMAN'S CATCH
Fried and lightly breaded fish filet served with German Potato Salad and a tartar sauce on the side.
PORK SHANK
"Schweinshax'n", oven roasted until fall-off-the-bone tender. Served with Sauerkraut, bread dumplings, and brown pork sauce.
SAMPLE PLATTER
The perfect meal to try a little of everything! Served with 1 slice of Sauerbraten, 1 slice of Pork Roast, 1 Bratwurst, 1 Schnitzel (pork or chicken), pan fried Potatoes, Spaetzle, bread dumplings, Sauerkraut, Red Cabbage, Pork sauce, and Sauerbraten sauce.
SCHNITZEL ENTREES
VIENNA SCHNITZEL
Breaded and pan fried pork, chicken, or veal served with pan fried potatoes and gravy.
CORDON BLEU
Breaded and pan fried pork or chicken filled with cheese and ham, served with mashed potatoes, red cabbage, and red wine sauce. *Veal steak is not recommended!*
HUNTER'S SCHNITZEL
An Old Castle favorite! "Jaeger" Schnitzel is pan fried and breaded pork, chicken, or veal served with Spaetzle and our famous creamy mushroom sauce.
SCHNITZEL "GYPSY KING"
"Zigeuner Schnitzel" is lightly breaded and fried pork, chicken, or veal steak served with french fries and a savory tomato-onion-bell pepper sauce.
SCHNITZEL A LA CHEF
Lightly breaded and fried pork, chicken, or veal steak served with German potato salad and a side of our popular orange garlic mayo dip.
SCHNITZEL A LA PAPA
Breaded and fried pork or chicken steak stuffed with cheese and jalapenos, served with pan fried potatoes and our popular orange garlic mayo dip. *Veal not recommended!*
SCHNITZEL PLATE
3 pieces of breaded and fried pork, chicken, or veal steaks served with pan fried potatoes and our 3 most popular sauces: Hunters, Gypsy, and Vienna sauce.
BLACK FOREST SCHNITZEL
Lightly breaded and fried pork, chicken, or veal steak served with red cabbage, Spaetzle, and red wine sauce.
IRON PAN ENTREES
FARMERS PAN
Served with 1 bratwurst, a slice of pork roast, crispy bacon, Sauerkraut, pan fried potatoes, and pork sauce.
THE STAKE
3 bratwursts with Sauerkraut, pan fried potatoes and brown pork sauce.
SPAETZLE PAN
Homemade egg noodles sauteed with bacon, onion, green peppers, tomatoes, and mushrooms. Add cheese for extra deliciousness!
DINNER FOR TWO
SCHNITZEL PAN FOR 2
6 slices of breaded and fried pork, chicken, or veal steaks served with pan fried potatoes, crispy bacon, a cheesy, baked tomato as an edible garnish, and brown sauce.
SMORGASBORD FOR 2
The ULTIMATE sampler with dessert! 2 slices of Sauerbraten, 2 slices of Pork Roast, Pork or Chicken Schnitzel strips, 1 Bratwurst, 1 Bauern sausage, pan fried potatoes, Spaetzle, Sauerkraut, Red Cabbage, pork and Sauerbraten sauce, and most importantly: a slice of our homemade Apple Strudel!
SAUSAGE CORNER
BRATWURST
A pan-fried pork sausage.
BAUERNSAUSAGE
A boiled, finely ground pork sausage.
WHITE SAUSAGE
A boiled, finely ground veal sausage.
NURNBERGER
A lean, pan fried, coarsely ground pork sausage seasoned with a medley of spices.
LANDJAEGER
2 cold, semi-dry smoked sausages.
SAUSAGE PLATE
Pick 3 sausages of your choice served with our famous Sauerkraut.
BAVARIAN BREAKFAST
2 white Sausages accompanied by a freshly baked medium pretzel.
BAVARIAN SNACK
2 Nuernberger sausages served with traditional German potato salad.
BERLIN CURRY SAUSAGE
2 perfectly cooked Bauern sausages covered in a special curry-tomato sauce with a side of either french fries or German potato salad.
POTATO PANCAKES DISHES
3 POTATO PANCAKES
4 Shallow-fried pancakes of grated potatoes, onions, and seasoning. Served with either Hunters sauce or Gypsy sauce on the side. Add a Schnitzel to complete your meal!
NUERNBERG PANCAKES
4 Shallow-fried pancakes of grated potatoes, onions, and seasoning served with Sauerkraut, 2 Nuernberger sausages, and a delicious brown sauce.
CHICKEN PANCAKES
4 Shallow-fried pancakes of grated potatoes, onions, and seasoning served with a pan seared chicken breast, red cabbage, and a our famous red wine sauce.
SIDES
BREAD DUMPLING
A bavarian staple, these dumplings are made of bread, onion, egg, milk, herbs and spices.
CARROTS
Sweet baby carrots.
MASHED POTATOES
100% homemade.
PAN FRIED POTATO
Pan fried potatoes sauteed with bacon and onion.
FRENCH FRIES
POTATO SALAD
German potato salad traditionally cooked with bacon, onions, oil and vinegar, and served warm.
POTATO SALAD (COLD)
German potato salad traditionally cooked with bacon, onions, oil and vinegar, and served cold.
SAUERKRAUT
Oma's recipe cooked with bacon, spices, and sweetened just a bit with sugar.
SPAETZLE
Homemade egg noodles.
RED CABBAGE
Braised red cabbage cooked with apples.
GREEN BEANS
Cooked with bacon and onions.
Gypsy Sauce
A savory tomato and bell pepper sauce.
Hunters Sauce
An Old Castle favorite: a creamy mushroom sauce.
Bread
SIGNATURE SIDES
ADDT'L SAUCE
Cheese Dip
DRAGONS BREATH
ORANGE GARLIC
SOUR CREAM HERB
HONEY MUSTARD
PORK SAUCE
RED WINE SAUCE
Small Side Hunters
Gypsy Sauce
Sauerbraten Sauce
Curry Sauce
SOUR CREAM
APPLE COMPOTE SIDE
Horse Raddish
Sweet Mustard
Mayo
Ranch
Blue Cheese
Rasp. Vin
Tartar
ADD A PROTEIN
KIDS
LITTLE KNIGHTS SCHNITZEL
Small chicken or pork Schnitzel served with mashed potatoes, sweet baby carrots, and brown pork sauce on the side.
DRAGONS BRATWURST
1 pan fried Nuernberger sausage with sweet baby carrots and another side of your choice.
CASTLE CAKES
2 small potato pancakes with homemade apple sauce.
BOTTLE BEER
Andechs Doppelbock dnkl.
Aventinus Bottle
Aventinus Can
Aventius Eisbock
Einbecker Pils
SÜNNER KÖLSCH
FLENSBURGER DUNKEL
Flensburger Gold Pilsner
FLENSBURGER Ur Bock
Spaten Optimator
Weihenstephan Kellerbier
Weihen Dunkel
Weihen Korbinian
WEIHENSTEPHANER KRISTALL
Krombacher Pils N/A
WEIHENSTEPHANER N/A
Erdinger N/A
Bitburger Non
Clausthaler N/A
Schofferhofer Grapefruit
High Noon
Dab
Radaberger
Clausthaler CanvN/A
Bottle Salvator
Weihenstephaner Festbier
Erdinger Fest Beer
Erdinger Kristall
Longdrink
Asbach
Aviation/Gin
Bacardi
Bulleit 10!
Bulleit
Captain
Chivas Regal
Crown
Crown Peach!
Dalmore Scotch
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Black!
Jaegermeister
Jaeger Cold Brew!
Kaluha
Knob Creek 9Year!
Maker's Mark
Malibu Rum
Mermaid Vodka
Patron
Pedro Tequila
Rock 'N Roll Blanco!
Rock 'N Roll Mango!
Rock 'N Roll Strawberry
Single Prop Rum
Tanqueray
Titos Vodka
|Sunday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|3:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Got German food cravings? We've got you covered!
3830 Sun City Center Blvd, Ruskin, FL 33573