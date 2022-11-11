  • Home
Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom

Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom Downtown San Angelo

review star

No reviews yet

200A S Magdalen

San Angelo, TX 76903

Pepperoni Pizza 10"
Chief
Margherita 10"

10" Pizza

3 Alarm 10" 🌶🌶🌶

3 Alarm 10" 🌶🌶🌶

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, Chipotle marinara, spicy jalapeño sausage topped with ghost pepper cheese and fresh cut jalapeños.

BBQ Chicken 10"

BBQ Chicken 10"

$13.00

BBQ Chicken: Fresh Mozzarella, BBQ chicken, Purple onions, fresh cut jalapeños, topped with a drizzle of smoked BBQ sauce.

The Brady (Chicken Bacon Ranch)

$14.00

Fresh Mozzarella, homemade Alfredo sauce, chicken and bacon. Finished with fresh chives and a drizzle of ranch.

Buffalo Chicken 10"

Buffalo Chicken 10"

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, with Creamy buffalo cream sauce, spicy buffalo chicken, bruschetta tomatoes, drizzled with ranch dressing

Chicken Alfredo 10"🍗🍜

$13.00

Fresh Mozzarella, homemade alfredo white sauce, chicken, garlic asiago cheese, topped with fresh basil.

Chief

Chief

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, Pepperoni, Sausage, and hamburger, black olives, mushrooms, green bell pepper and red onion.

Hawaiian 10"

Hawaiian 10"

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, Canadian bacon and pineapple.

Hero

Hero

$14.00

Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, topped with pepperoni, sausage, hamburger and Canadian bacon. Meat lovers dream..

Jalapeño popper pizza

Jalapeño popper pizza

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, homemade cream cheese sauce, fresh cut jalapeños, and bacon, topped with fresh chives and a drizzle of sauce.

Margherita 10"

Margherita 10"

$10.00

Fresh mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated parmesan cheese topped with fresh basil and pecorino romano cheese.

Mediterranean Pizza

Mediterranean Pizza

$13.50

Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, herbed extra virgin olive oil, topped with bruschetta tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, red onion, feta cheese and finished off with fresh basil.

Mushroom Madness

Mushroom Madness

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, homemade porcini mushroom sauce, freshly sliced mushrooms, topped with a sprinkle of freshly grated Asiago cheese,

Pepperoni Pizza 10"

Pepperoni Pizza 10"

$10.50

Fresh Mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese topped with the most delicious pepperonis you have ever tasted

Pickle pizza 🥒🥒

Pickle pizza 🥒🥒

$10.50

Fresh mozzarella, white alfredo sauce, and Dill Pickles topped with a drizzle of homemade dill sauce.

Rookie 10" 🧀

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella, homemade pizza sauce, grated parmesan cheese, topped with fresh cut pecorino marano cheese.

Sausage Pizza 10"

$10.50

Fresh Mozzarella, with a sprinkle of freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese topped with freshly made sausage cooked to perfection in brick oven

Spicy pickle pizza 🥒🌶🌶

$10.50

Fresh mozzarella, homemade white alfredo sauce, and spicy Dill pickles topped with a drizzle of homemade dill sauce

Street Taco Pizza

$14.00

Carne Asada meat topped with cabbage, onion, cilantro, queso cheese with drizzle of homemade guacamole sauce. Limes on the side.

Build Your Own 10"

$8.50

Side of homemade Ranch dressing

$0.65

Side of Ranch dressing 4 oz.

Desserts

Fruit Pizza

Fruit Pizza

$2.50

3" Sugar cookie topped with cream cheese frosting topped with fresh fruit.

S'mores Cookie

S'mores Cookie

$2.50

Sugar cookie with chocolate chips marshmallows with sprinkle of graham cracker.

Appetizers

Garlic cheesy bread. 🧄🧀🥖

Garlic cheesy bread. 🧄🧀🥖

$6.00

10 " garlic Cheesy bread.

Jalapeño cheesy garlic bread.🌶🧄🧀

Jalapeño cheesy garlic bread.🌶🧄🧀

$6.50

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.00

Romaine Lettuce, Pecorino romano cheese, croutons with creamy salad dressing

Greek Salad 🥗

Greek Salad 🥗

$6.50

Romain lettuce, feta cheese, Kalamata olives roasted, red pepper, cucumber, onions and Chianti basil vinaigrette dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad 🍗🥗

$7.00

Romaine Lettuce, Grilled Chicken Strips Pecorino romano cheese, croutons with creamy salad dressing

Beverages

Fountain Drink 20 oz

$2.75

Kids Drink

$1.50

Topo Chico 500ML

$3.50

Can Soda

$1.50Out of stock

Kids Slush

$3.00

Water

$1.50

Orange Fanta 500ML

$4.00

T-Shirts Short Sleeve

Back Patio Reservation

Back Patio Reservation

$138.57

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Raffle Ticket

$1.00

Bunny Bait

$2.00

Black T-Shirts

Small

Small

$20.00

Medium

$20.00

Large

$20.00

Xlarge

$20.00

2xl

$25.00

OCF Cups

OCF Glass

$5.00

OCF Snifter

OCF Tumbler

$25.00

OCF Shot Glass

Hats

Gray/white

$20.00

Black/white

$20.00

OCF Merch

Patch

$6.00

Magnet

$5.00

OCF Sticker

$1.00

Koozie

$4.00

Hoodies

Small Grey

$40.00

Medium Grey

$40.00

Large Grey

$40.00

XL Grey

$40.00

XXL Grey

$42.00

Small Black

$40.00

Medium Black

$40.00

Large Black

$40.00

XL Black

$40.00

XXL Black

$42.00

Long Sleeve Shirts

Small Red

$25.00

Medium Red

$25.00

Large Red

$25.00

XL Red

$25.00

XXL Red

$27.00

Small Black

$25.00

Medium Black

$25.00

Large Black

$25.00

XL Black

$25.00

XXL Black

$27.00

V Neck

Red

$22.00

Black

$22.00
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria offers authentic, hand-crafted pizza, a unique self-serve beer tap and great customer service in a historic 1929 firehouse. Come on in and enjoy!

200A S Magdalen, San Angelo, TX 76903

Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom image
Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom image

