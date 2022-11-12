Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Old City Barbeque

557 Reviews

$$

700 York Street

Williamsburg, VA 23185

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich
2 Meat Platter
3 Meat Platter

FAMILY MEALS

Two Person Family Meal.

12oz of meat + 12oz of two sides + 2pc bread

Four Person Family Meal

24oz of meat + 24oz of two sides + 4pc bread

Six Person Family Meal

36oz of meat + 36oz of two sides + 6pc bread

Eight Person Family Meal

48oz of meat + 48oz of two sides + 8pc bread

Snacks

x6 Smoked & Fried Wings

x6 Smoked & Fried Wings

$10.99

bleu cheese or ranch, celery, tossed in choice of sauce: tidewater, stick patches, buffalo, sweet & spicy, bourbon honey mustard, dry rub, naked

x12 Smoked & Fried Wings

x12 Smoked & Fried Wings

$21.99

bleu cheese or ranch, celery, tossed in choice of sauce: tidewater, stick patches, buffalo, sweet & spicy, bourbon honey mustard, dry rub, naked

Pork Belly Bites

Pork Belly Bites

$13.49

sweet & spicy sauce, virginia peanuts, scallions

Fried Brussels Sprouts

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$11.49

housemade cilantro lime vinaigrette, candied peanuts, cotija cheese

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$13.49

smoked cheddar & queso, pickled jalapeno, pickled red onions, scallions

Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$12.99

cornmeal breaded green tomatoes, bourbon maple bacon & roasted red onion jam, pimento cheese, sorghum, scallions

Fried VA Oysters

Fried VA Oysters

$14.99

fresno pepper remoulade, pickled fennel & pepper salad, scallions

Pickle Plate

Pickle Plate

$9.99

assorted seasonal pickled items

Loaded Mac N' Cheese

Loaded Mac N' Cheese

$11.99+

Garlic Queso Mac N' Cheese w/ your choice of Pork, Chicken, Pork Belly, or Brisket. Topped w/ Scallions, OC Hot Sauce, & Sticky Patches BBQ.

Smoked Pimento Cheese Platter

Smoked Pimento Cheese Platter

$12.99

ritz crackers, smithfield country ham, oc hot sauce, pickles

Soups & Salad

Brunswick Stew

Brunswick Stew

$9.59

smoked pork & chicken, okra, onions, limas, sweet corn, tomatoes, potatoes, served with cornbread and honey butter

Brisket Chili

Brisket Chili

$12.49

Smoked beef brisket, ground pork, great northern beans, smoked cheddar, crème fraiche, scallions, served with cornbread and honey butter

Romaine Salad

Romaine Salad

$6.19+

pickled red onions, cornbread croutons, cotija cheese, roasted garlic dressing

Arugula Salad

Arugula Salad

$8.49+

apple, pickled fennel, cambazola bleu cheese, candied peanuts, mustard apple cider vinaigrette

Add on to your Salad

$4.09+

Sandwiches

Smoked Pork Belly Banh Mi

Smoked Pork Belly Banh Mi

$15.49

peanut garlic aioli, pickled carrot & daikon, cilantro, baguette

The "Big Hal" Sandwich

The "Big Hal" Sandwich

$20.49

A larger than life sandwich in memoriam for a larger than life man. Sliced Brisket, Pulled Pork, Sliced Pork Belly, Coleslaw, B&B Pickles, Dill Pickles, Pickled Red Onions, Soy Pickled Jalapenos, Sticky Patches BBQ sauce, Toasted Brioche Bun. Choice of one side.

Smoked Brisket Dip

Smoked Brisket Dip

$16.99

caramelized onions, swiss cheese, horseradish aioli, au jus, baguette

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

tobacco onions, soy pickled jalapenos, sticky patches, potato roll

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

coleslaw, potato roll

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Thigh

$13.99

pimento cheese & bread and butter pickles OR buffalo sauce & bleu cheese, potato roll

Portobello Sandwich

Portobello Sandwich

$12.99

swiss cheese, chimichurri aioli, pickled red onion, arugula, potato roll

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

coleslaw, pickled red onions, potato roll

Tacos

Pork Belly Tacos

Pork Belly Tacos

$15.49

Sweet & Spicy sauce, kimchi slaw, cilantro

Chopped Prime Brisket Tacos

Chopped Prime Brisket Tacos

$15.99

coleslaw, pickled jalapenos

Green Chili Brisket Tacos

Green Chili Brisket Tacos

$15.99

jalapeno cilantro slaw, cotija cheese, creme freche, pickled red onions

Pulled Chicken Tacos

Pulled Chicken Tacos

$12.99

jalapeno cilantro slaw, cotija cheese

Pulled Pork Tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$12.99

coleslaw, smoked bean puree, bread & butter pickles

Taco Sampler

Taco Sampler

$16.49

pick three tacos

Smoked Meat Platters

2 Meat Platter

2 Meat Platter

$19.99

Selecting double ribs or brisket is a $2 upcharge for two, three, & four meat platters NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON A SAMPLER PLATTER

3 Meat Platter

3 Meat Platter

$21.99

Selecting double ribs or brisket is a $2 upcharge for two, three, & four meat platters NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON A SAMPLER PLATTER

4 Meat Platter

4 Meat Platter

$23.99

Selecting double ribs or brisket is a $2 upcharge for two, three, & four meat platters NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON A SAMPLER PLATTER

Seared Pork Belly Platter

Seared Pork Belly Platter

$19.99

1/2 lb meat served with two sides, pickles

Smoked Brisket Platter

Smoked Brisket Platter

$20.99

1/2 lb meat served with two sides, pickles

Pulled Chicken Platter

Pulled Chicken Platter

$16.49

1/2 lb meat served with two sides, pickles

Pulled Pork Platter

Pulled Pork Platter

$16.49

1/2 lb meat served with two sides, pickles

St. Louis Rib Platter

St. Louis Rib Platter

$17.99+

served with two sides, pickles

Smoked Sampler Platter

Smoked Sampler Platter

$25.99

NO SUBSTITUTIONS ON A SAMPLER PLATTER

Pork Belly Bite Platter

Pork Belly Bite Platter

$20.99

1/2 lb of Pork Belly Bites, sweet & spicy sauce, virginia peanuts, scallions, choice of two sides.

Kids Meals

Kids Pulled Chicken Slider

$7.29

pulled smoked chicken, served w/ one side

Kids Corn Dog Bites

$7.29

eight corn dog bites, served w/ one side

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$8.49

garlic queso mac n' cheese, served w/ one side

Kids Poblano Mac N' Cheese

$8.49

poblano mac n' cheese, served w/ one side

Kids Pulled Pork Slider

$7.29

pull smoked pork, served w/ one side

Kids Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders

$8.49

hand breaded chicken tenders, served w/ one side

Kids "Dirt" Dessert

$3.00Out of stock

Chocolate Pudding, Oreo Crumble, Gummi Worm

Adult Chicken Tenders

$12.99

an adult sized portion served w/ one side

Adult Corn Dog Bites

$11.99

A La Carte Sides

Applesauce

$3.29

Smoked Stout Beans

$3.29+

Coleslaw

$3.29+

Collard Greens

$4.29+

Cornbread w/ Honey Butter

$2.29

Side Cheese Fry

$5.29+

French Fries

$3.29+

Jalapeno Coleslaw

$4.29+

Side Poblano Mac N' Cheese

$4.29+

Side Queso Garlic Mac

$4.29+

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.29+

Housemade Desserts

Banana Pudding

Banana Pudding

$8.49

caramelized bananas, crumble top

Mrs. Geddy's Chocolate Pie

$7.49Out of stock

served w/ whipped cream

Brown Butter Bourbon Pecan Pie

Brown Butter Bourbon Pecan Pie

$8.49

served w/ whipped cream

Roasted Peanut Bread Pudding

Roasted Peanut Bread Pudding

$8.49Out of stock

served w/ whipped cream & bourbon salted caramel

Extra Add-ons

Add Bacon Bits

$1.99

Add Brioche Potato Roll

$1.25

Add Homemade Pickles

$2.50

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Extra Creme Fraiche

$0.75

Extra Honey Butter

$0.50

Extra Pimento Cheese 5oz

$7.00

Extra Ritz Crackers

$2.00

Add Queso Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Add 5.5oz of Pickles

$4.00

A La Carte Meats, Pickles, & Sauces

1/4 lb Seared Pork Belly

1/4 lb Seared Pork Belly

$5.79
1/4 lb Prime Smoked Brisket

1/4 lb Prime Smoked Brisket

$6.79
1/4 lb Pulled Chicken

1/4 lb Pulled Chicken

$4.79
1/4 lb Pulled Pork

1/4 lb Pulled Pork

$4.79
x2 St. Louis Ribs

x2 St. Louis Ribs

$5.79
Seared Pork Belly

Seared Pork Belly

$11.65+
Smoked Prime Brisket

Smoked Prime Brisket

$13.79+
Pulled Chicken

Pulled Chicken

$8.29+
Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$8.29+
St. Louis Ribs

St. Louis Ribs

$11.59+
Housemade Pickles

Housemade Pickles

$8.99+

Pimento Cheese by the Pound

$14.99

Housemade Sauces by the Pint or Quart

$8.99+

Extra House Sauce

O.C. Vinegar

$0.40

Sticky Patches BBQ

$0.40

Tidewater Mustard

$0.40

Soft Drinks

CLUB SODA

$2.75

COKE

$2.75

DIET

$2.75

FANTA

$2.75

GINGER ALE

$2.75

JUICE

$3.00

LEMONADE

$2.75

MILK

$2.75

PIBB

$2.75

ROOT BEER

$2.75

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.75

SPRITE

$2.75

SWEET TEA

$2.75

TONIC

$2.75

UNSWEET TEA

$2.75

Bottled Beer

Alewerks Brewing Co. Chesapeake Pale Ale 12OZ CAN

$5.75

Alewerks Brewing Co. Tavern Brown Ale 12OZ BTL

$5.75

Aslin Beer Co. Corvette Steve Sour

$10.00

Aslin Beer Co. Orange Starfish 16OZ CAN

$10.00

Aslin Beer Co. Volcano Sauce 16OZ CAN

$10.00

Ballad Brewing Cherry Fluff Sour 16OZ CAN

$9.00

Benchtop Why The Gong Face 16OZ CAN

$10.00

Billsburg Brewery Tourist Trap 12OZ CAN

$6.50

Blake's Hard Cider Co. Peach Party 12OZ CAN

$6.50

Blue Moon 12OZ CAN

$4.50

Bold Rock VA Apple Cider 12OZ BTL

$4.50

Bud Light 12OZ BTL

$3.75

Budweiser 12OZ BTL

$3.75

Charles Towne Fermentory DDH Maser 16OZ CAN

$11.00

Charles Towne Fermentory Sungazer 16OZ CAN

$11.00

Cigar City Good Gourd 12OZ CAN

$7.50

Coors LT 12OZ BTL

$4.00

Corona 12OZ BTL

$5.75

Crooked Run Coast Pilsner 16OZ CAN

$9.00

Crooked Run Raspberry Empress 16OZ CAN

$10.00

Drekker Brewing Co. Braaaaaaaains - Guava, Guava, Guava 16OZ CAN

$12.00

Drekker Brewing Co. Frosé Braaaaaaaains - Watermelon, Guava, Lime 16OZ CAN

$11.00

Drekker Brewing Co. Ice Ice PRRRTY - Grape Slush Style Sour 16OZ CAN

$12.00

Drunk Fruit Yuzu Hard Seltzer 12OZ CAN

$6.00

Energy City Bistro Smoothie Peach Mango Pineapple Banana 16OZ CAN

$11.00

KCBC-Kings County Brewers Collective Penguins in Paradise 16OZ CAN

$10.00

Michelob Ultra 12OZ BTL

$4.00

Miller Lite 12OZ BTL

$5.00

Mustang Sally Brewing Co. PHREAK: Tangerine 16OZ CAN

$9.00

Nansemond Brewing Station Beenut Butter Nut Brown Ale 16OZ CAN

$10.00

Nutrl Vodka Seltzers 12OZ CAN

$7.00+

Other Half Brewing Co. Green City 16OZ CAN

$11.00

Radeberger Gruppe Pilsner 16OZ CAN

$6.50

Schilling Beer Co. Alexandr Pilsner 16OZ CAN

$7.50Out of stock

Sloop Brewing Juice Bomb 12OZ CAN

$6.00

Solace Brewing Co. Partly Cloudy 16OZ CAN

$10.00

Southern Tier Warlock Pumpkin Stout 12OZ BTL

$9.50

St. Pauli Girl N/A 12OZ BTL

$5.00

Stella Artois 12OZ BTL

$5.50

Tradition Brewing Hang Ten Gose 16OZ CAN

$9.00

Virginia Beer Co. Keep Va Beautiful 16OZ CAN

$9.00

Virginia Beer Co. One Night in Georgia 16OZ CAN

$10.00

Virginia Beer Co. Peppermint Hot Chocolate 16OZ CAN

$10.00

White Claw Hard Seltzer Raspberry 12OZ CAN

$5.75

Yuengling Lager 12OZ BTL

$4.00

Zero Gravity Craft Brewery Madonna 16OZ CAN

$10.00

Draft Beer

Bud Light 16OZ

$4.50

Cape Charles Brewing Co. Sour Orange Phunk 16OZ

$7.50

New Realm Brewing Co. Gram Gram's Oatmeal Cookie Porter 16OZ

$7.50

Triple Crossing Green Dreams 13OZ

$7.75

Virginia Beer Co. Elbow Patches 16OZ

$7.00

Virginia Beer Co. Evil Santa 13OZ

$7.50

Virginia Beer Co. Free Verse 16OZ

$7.00

Yuengling Brewery Hershey's Chocolate Porter 16OZ

$7.00

Draft Wine

GLASS CHARD.

$8.00

GLASS SAUV. BLANC

$8.00

GLASS MALBEC

$8.00

GLASS NOIR

$8.00

Specialty Cocktails

BAMAS LIMEADE

$8.00

GINGER MARG.

$9.00

OC PEACH TEA

$7.00

RYE BULLEIT MANHATTAN

$10.00

CRUSHIN' DREAMS

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

700 York Street, Williamsburg, VA 23185

Directions

Gallery
Old City Barbeque image
Old City Barbeque image
Old City Barbeque image
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

FT 1 OLD CITY
orange star4.5 • 194
700 York St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
QDaddy's Pitmaster BBQ -Smithfield - Catering
orange starNo Reviews
1007 S Church St Smithfield, VA 23430
View restaurantnext
County Grill & Smokehouse - HAMPTON
orange star4.3 • 1,904
26 E Mercury Blvd Hampton, VA 23669
View restaurantnext
Q Daddy's - - Wakefield
orange starNo Reviews
658 N County Drive Wakefield, VA 23888
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Williamsburg

Second Street American Bistro Williamsburg
orange star4.5 • 6,184
140 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Cochon on 2nd
orange star4.7 • 2,399
311-106 2nd St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Shorty's Diner
orange star4.7 • 1,958
627 Merrimac Trl Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Skrimp Shack - Williamsburg
orange star4.3 • 1,765
6588 Richmond Road Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurantnext
Amber Ox Public House
orange star4.6 • 1,466
525 Prince George St Williamsburg, VA 23185
View restaurantnext
Miyaki Sushi and Grill - Williamsburg
orange star4.4 • 1,293
5601 Richmond Rd Williamsburg, VA 23188
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Williamsburg
Yorktown
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Hayes
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Gloucester
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Newport News
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Smithfield
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
New Kent
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Poquoson
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston