Old City Hall Restaurant

Mt. Town, Railyard Raspberry Wheat

$6.00

Stand back. This is a beer brewed with raspberries, not a raspberry beer. The real raspberry juice we use adds something special to this wheat ale rather than taking something away. It can be, and is, enjoyed by all types of beer drinkers. It especially pairs well with fruit salads or just about any type of dessert. Or, consider it a dessert all on its own; who doesn't enjoy beer for dessert? And, just because this beer has fruit, don't think it is some powder-puff beer. Even the most rugged mountain man will enjoy this one.