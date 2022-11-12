Old City Hall Restaurant
Popular Items
Bottled Beer
Amstel Light
Bud Light
Budweiser
Busch Light
Coors Light
Corona
Corona Light
Heineken
High Noon
(Rotating flavors-Ask your server!)
Labatt Blue
Labatt Blue Light
Labatt NA
Michelob Ultra Bottle
Miller Lite
Odouls
St Pauli Girl NA
Draft Beer
Angry Orchard Hard Cider
Crisp Apple is made from traditional cider apples for a blend of sweetness and bright acidity, just like biting into a fresh apple.
Bells Two Hearted Ale IPA
Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, this IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, this beer is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere.
Big Lakes, MI Amber
Blue Moon
Blue Moon Belgian White is a Belgian-style wheat beer brewed by MillerCoors under the name the Blue Moon Brewing Co. It was launched in 1995, and was originally brewed in Golden, Colorado.
Edmund Fitzgerald Porter
Robust and complex, our porter is a bittersweet tribute to the legendary freighter's fallen crew--taken too soon when the gales of November came early.
Forbidden Fruit Watermelon Cider
Hard cider with bright, crisp, and refreshing flavors of watermelon and apple.
Founders All Day Vacay
All Day Vacay is a Wheat Beer - American Pale style beer brewed by Founders Brewing Company in Grand Rapids, MI.
Guinness Draft
Guinness is a dark Irish dry stout that originated in the brewery of Arthur Guinness at St. James's Gate, Dublin, Ireland, in 1759.
Labatt Blue Light Draft
Created in 1983, this premium, light Canadian Pilsner is a delicately balanced beer brewed with Cascade hops and a blend of malt.
Midland Brewing Co. PB Porter
This oatmeal porter imparts a rich peanut butter flavor with notes of coffee, chocolate, and peanut butter.
Mt. Town, Coal Stoker’s Blackberry Ale
An American style wheat mixed with blackberry juice and a touch of our Steam Engine Stout to create this dark fruity ale
Mt. Town, Railyard Raspberry Wheat
Stand back. This is a beer brewed with raspberries, not a raspberry beer. The real raspberry juice we use adds something special to this wheat ale rather than taking something away. It can be, and is, enjoyed by all types of beer drinkers. It especially pairs well with fruit salads or just about any type of dessert. Or, consider it a dessert all on its own; who doesn't enjoy beer for dessert? And, just because this beer has fruit, don't think it is some powder-puff beer. Even the most rugged mountain man will enjoy this one.
New Belgium Hop Raider
Voodoo Ranger Hop Raider. IPA. Voodoo Ranger has unearthed world class hops packed with big notes of citrus, stone fruit, and a refreshing bitter bite.
New Holland Dragon's Milk White
Sweet chocolate, then moderate barrel-wood flavor. Sweet throughout, with a somewhat light feel for the ABV.
New Holland Poet Stout
Oats bring a creaminess and soft mouth-feel to rich, roasty malt character.
Oddside Fuzzy Navel Seltzer
The peach and orange aromatics here are remarkable, and unlike your average Fuzzy Navel, it's refreshingly light and crisp on the finish.
Old Nation M-43 IPA
IPA brewed in the modern New England Style. Brewed with pils, wheat, and oat malts; Calypso, Amarillo, and Citra boil hops; and dry hopped Citra, Amarillo, and Simcoe.
Sam Adams Winter Lager
Festive & Smooth. Bright clementine and orange aroma, with notes of cinnamon and ginger.
Shocktop Twisted Pretzel
Missouri- American Pale Wheat Ale- 5.0% ABV. This limited-time Fall offering reunites the classic taste of a crisp, cold beer and warm, bakery-fresh pretzels.
Shorts Bellaire Brown
Bellaire Brown is a brown ale that derives sweet caramel and toasted qualities from four different malts and grains.
Shorts Humalupalicious
HumaLupaLicious is brewed with five different hop varieties, providing a punch to the palate. Between the beer’s abundance of hops, and the type of hops used in its creation, it has a delicious bitter taste and enticing citrus aroma. The hearty malt bill melds well with the hops for a perfect balance.
Shorts Local Light
A bright yellow beer with effervescent aromatics of fresh malted barley and lager yeast
Sweetwater Hazy IPA
This hazy double-dry-hopped IPA will be very “juicy” with notes of mango, stone fruit, lime, pine, and pear.
Upper Hand Deer Camp
Deer Camp is a Lager - American Amber / Red style beer brewed by Upper Hand Brewery 4.7% ABV
Martinis
Bikini Martini
Malibu, Silver Rum, Pineapple juice, and grenadine.
Caramel Apple Martini
Apple Schnapps, Buttershots, and Vanilla Vodka, in a caramel coated martini glass.
Chocolate Martini
Godiva, Vodka, Kahlua, and Heavy Cream, in a chocolate drizzled martini glass.
French 75 Martini
Gin, Lemon Juice, and Simple Syrup, topped with champagne and a lemon twist.
Lemon Drop Martini
Tito's Vodka, Triple Sec, Lemon Juice, and Simple Syrup, in a chilled sugar rim martini glass.
Peartree Martini
Absolute pear, Elderflower, House made simple syrup, Fresh squeezed lime juice and a splash of grapefruit juice.
Cucumber Martini
Cucumber Stoli Vodka and Dry Vermouth
Toasted Marshmallow Martini
Vodka, Bailey's, Toasted Marshmallow Syrup, Graham Crackers, Chocolate Syrup, and a torched marshmallow.
Red Wine
Catalpa, Malbec GLASS
Caymus Suisun Grand Durif 2018 GLASS
A regal maroon rimmed with purple, the 2018 vintage features rich, enveloping scents of French plums and German chocolate cake. A hint of pomace, vanilla, and floral potpourri adds freshness to the nose, while the wood on this wine cradles but never defines the fruit. On the palate, dark berry flavors mingle with tannins, each expanding again and again to march the other. An initial softness builds, evolving on the finish to the texture of blackberry preserves or the filling of a fig bar, creamy and luxurious.
Dark Horse Pinot Noir GLASS
Dark Horse, Cabernet Sauvignon GLASS
Dark Horse, Merlot GLASS
Dreaming Tree, Crush, Red Blend GLASS
J Vineyards, J Sonoma, Pinot Noir GLASS
Louis Martini, Cabernet Sauvignon GLASS
Quilt, Cabernet Sauvignon GLASS
Bella Union Cabernet Sauvignon
Bella Union specializes in the art of blending Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. It was founded in 2012 by the partners of Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel, who, for more than 30 years, have been growing, making and enjoying Napa Valley Cabernet. Bella Union is the natural next step in our evolution as Cabernet winemakers. The 2014 Bella Union offers inviting bright red cranberry, raspberry, boysenberry, dark plum, and earth aromas, married with vanilla spice, toast, warm caramel and coffee aromas. The palate expands with concentrated, dark red fruit, black cherry, boysenberry, and plum. On the finish, the palate gives way to warm toasted flavors complemented by toffee and coffee notes. This well-balanced wine is structured from start to finish with an enchanting texture that lingers through to completion.
Bogle, Cabernet Sauvignon
Irresistible vanilla and intriguing black plums lay way to the dense and concentrated wine that is the Cabernet Sauvignon. Deeply extracted and complex dark fruit enhance the full-bodied character, and touches of toasted hazelnut and spicy clove are left by the 12 months of aging in one year old American oak. Ample tannins and an enduring finish will allow this wine to cellar for another 6-8 years
Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon
A delicious Cabernet featuring flavors of dark berry, vanilla, cassis and toast. Aromas of currants and oak are met by a subtle smokiness. Silky tannins create a smooth, easy to drink wine with a long finish.
Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon
Aromas of smoldering campfire embers lead to a complex mix of dried berry, mineral and black olive, with a touch of dark berry jam. Nicely layered, clean and focused, firming the finish.
Caravan, Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon
A saturated purple hue hints at the exuberant aromas of ripe, brambly fruit that leap from the glass. The high proportion of hillside fruit comes through in this vintage with juicy fresh-picked blueberry and dark cherry notes joined by brushy sage, mocha, cedar and vanilla. A stylish wine, with a firm, structured palate and polished tannins that give length and breadth to the warm and spicy finish. Blend: 82% Cabernet Sauvignon, 8% Merlot, 4% Cabernet Franc, 4% Petit Verdot, 2% Malbec
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon
A fleshy, showy youngster, putting ripe fruit and jazzy oak on display. Reverberates with ripe cherry, plum and currant notes that will be at their most appealing early on, as this veers toward dryer tannins on the finish.
Cutler Creek, Cabernet Sauvignon
At Cutler Creek Vineyards, we carefully select grapes from some of the finest vineyards. Producing wines with vibrant fruit and elegant structure, full of flavor, rich in color and, smooth in taste.
Dark Horse, Cabernet Sauvignon
Dark Horse Cabernet has aromas of coffee, mocha and ripe blackberries. The palate is rich and intense with flavors of mocha, dark fruit and hints of vanilla.
Grgich Hills Cabernet Sauvignon
A wine that offers a tight, focused beam of loamy earth, dried dark berry, cedar, anise and espresso. Features good length, with gripping tannins. Shows Grgich Hills at the top of its Cabernet game.
Groth Cabernet Sauvignon
This Cabernet Sauvignon is big and lush with huge gobs of fruit in the aroma and flavor. The texture of the wine is soft and supple, typical of Cabernet Sauvignons grown in our area of the Oakville AVA. The sweet vanilla character derived from 22 months in the barrels blends well with the black cherry and blackberry flavors and aromas of the wine.
Jax Cabernet 2018
This is a very transparent, pretty Napa cabernet with blackberry and blackcurrant aromas that show undertones of bark and dried herbs. It’s full-bodied with firm, creamy tannins and a flavorful finish Linear and racy at the end.
Joseph Phelps Cabernet Sauvignon
This Cabernet Sauvignon has beautiful aromatics of plum, cherry, currants, coffee, cocoa and hints of allspice, fresh thyme, tobacco and forest floor. The body is laced with integrated tannins, great freshness and red fruit characteristics.
Louis Martini Napa
The Cabernet Sauvignon grapes were blended seamlessly to bring together the unique characteristics of each vineyard, creating a superbly balanced Cabernet Sauvignon. This wine has fresh red plum and blackberry jam aromas and flavors that are supported by caramelized and toasted oak notes. The round, full mouthfeel has just enough structure to lead into a fruit-focused finish.
Louis Martini Sonoma
For over 80 years, Martini has crafted world-class Cabernet Sauvignon from the exceptional vineyards of Sonoma and Napa counties. Founder Louis M. Martini believed in a simple, honest premise: The best grapes make the best wines. Today, this tradition carries on with a range of beautifully structured and unforgettable Cabernet Sauvignon wines. They carefully selected grapes from renowned Cabernet vineyards in Sonoma County. This wine offers tremendous balance, supple tannins, and notes of blackcurrant, cocoa, and caramelized oak.
Meiomi Cabernet
Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon is made with traditional Bordeaux winemaking practices, with a little bit of New World ingenuity.
Mt Brave Cabernet Sauvignon
The Cabernet Sauvignon harvested from this vintage is a fantastic example of a Bordeaux style blend hitting all the right notes. Seamless with black and blue fruits, great floral notes, structural silky tannins working in harmony for a long, balanced finish.
Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon
Deep, dark brick red to blood plum. A seamless blend of creme de cassis, hazelnut, cocoa, blackberry preserves, charry meat, and blackberry pie along with suggestions of dark licorice, stewed rhubarb, strawberry, spice, and vanillin. Rich and satisfying with chocolate brownie, yogurt, molasses, brown sugar and rhubarb notes presented in perfect balance with higher-toned fruit emphasis.
Silver Oak, Napa Cabernet Sauvignon
Like a savory claret pumped up on performance-enhancing California climate, this is nuanced and relatively austere for all its bold, plumy fruit. The supple richness of tannins lends it textural finesse, the quality of Silver Oak that may be most responsible for its legend. The alcohol is finely integrated so as to be imperceptible.
Catalpa, Malbec
Dark purple color and aromas of blackberries, figs and subtle notes of tobacco. Full-bodied with round tannins and concentrated flavors of plums and dried red fruits in the finish. Hand-selected grapes from Atamisque's unique 80-year-old vines.
Loscano, Malbec
A striking, slightly smoky wine with a deep burgundy hue, Private Reserve Malbec’s fruity bouquet delights the senses and warms the palate with notes of blackberries, blueberries and lavender, lingers with a gentle tannin pull, and finishes with subtle flavors of toasted hazelnuts.
Dark Horse, Merlot
Dark Horse Cabernet has aromas of coffee, mocha and ripe blackberries. The palate is rich and intense with flavors of mocha, dark fruit and hints of vanilla.
Napa Cellars Merlot 2017
Napa Cellars Merlot boasts aromas of blackberry, black cherry, ripe plum and hints of rose petal, spice and cedar
Rutherford Hill Merlot 2014
From Merlot sourced completely from the Rutherford Appellation, this wine is crimson in color showcasing aromas of boysenberry, brambleberry, plum with hints of spice and vanilla providing full-bodied with round tannins and layers of dark berries and long lingering mocha finish.
Arcturos Pinot Noir 2018
Medium bodied with red berry flavors and a spicy finish. It is elegant on the palate and complements a variety of cuisine choices.
Domaine Drouhin, Pinot Noir
We had many questions before the harvest, but in barrel, these wines have been a pleasure. Delicious, well-structured, well-balanced. On the nose and on the palate, it is very much a classic expression of our Dundee Hills property, with a touch more black cherry and black fruits than usual. The acidity is bright, and overall, there is nice structure and very good length.
J Vineyards, J Sonoma, Pinot Noir
Notes of ripe black cherry, wild blackberry, dried fruit and baking spices are prominent on the forefront of the palate, harmoniously knitting into hints of damp earth, fennel seed and cranberry.
J Vineyards, Pinot Noir
J Vineyards Russian River Valley Pinot Noir offers outstanding balance and opens with generous aromas of red cherry, raspberry, wild strawberry and spice. The palate delivers a lovely, smooth texture and notes of licorice, pomegranate and toast accented by a pleasing touch of red tea on the lingering finish.
Kosta Browne, Pinot Noir
A ruby/purple, translucent color as well as a stunning perfume of black raspberries, cassis, crushed violets, spice box, sweet earth. It's rich, medium to full-bodied, has beautiful depth, a kiss of background oak, and a great finish.
Lemelson Vinyards, Pinot Noir
There is a wealth of dried lavender on the nose of this pinot noir as well as herbs, vanilla and red plums. The palate is nicely fresh but with plenty of red apple fruit, grainy tannins and a fruity, chewy finish.
Meiomi, Pinot Noir
Deep, rich garnet color. The wine opens up with aromas of ripe berries, fresh cranberry,candy apple and malted vanilla, some of which carries through to the palate. There's a hint of Granny Smith apple on first sip that beautifully balances out the rich cream soda and cherry cola notes. It is an extremely layered wine, both in structure and flavor, with a slight earthiness and sweet oak on the finish.
Nobilo Icon 2017
A Red wine from Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand. This wine has 121 mentions of red fruit notes (cherry, strawberry, raspberry).
Dreaming Tree, Crush, Red Blend
For Crush, Dave and I hand-selected a special blend of our favorite varieties to create a red wine that pulls you in with notes of smoky berry and a pop of raspberry jam. Around the dinner table or out on the patio, it's a wine you're going to want to share with your favorite people. - Steve Reeder on his Dave Matthews wine collaboration
Joseph Drouhin Beaujolais-Villages
A Red wine from Beaujolais-Villages, Beaujolais, France. Made from Gamay. This wine has 640 mentions of red fruit notes (strawberry, cherry, raspberry).
Joseph Phelps, Insignia
The 2018 Insignia opens with beautifully perfumed floral, dark fruit, anise and cigar box aromatics. A wine of depth, elegance and finesse, the palate is fresh and focused with creamy texture and layers of blackberry, mocha and black cherry. The seamless tannin structure and balance culminate in an uplifting, lengthy finish.
Rodney Strong, Symmetry, Red Blend
Symmetry greets you with a generous bouquet of blackberries, ripe dark plums, sweet spices, and a hint of chocolate. It opens boldly on the palate with layers of blackberry, cassis, smoky dark chocolate and brown spice. This mouth-filling wine is rich, silky in texture, expansive, and quite long on the finish, and manages to be at once harmonious, powerful, and elegant.
Penfolds Magill Estate 2003
This full-bodied Shiraz comes out of the chute a bit tarry and reductive, but opens up to show complex aromas of grilled meat, cola and espresso, with flavors of coffee and black olives. Finishes long, with some dusty tannins.
Penfolds St. Henri 2005
Ripe, plummy black fruit & slightly dusty oak. Concentrated spicy blackfruit on palate. Oak smoothed texture, balanced with good length. Nicely evolved.
Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia, Tuscan Blend
Tenuta San Guido's Sassicaia, the wine that started it all, remains one of the most desirable Super Tuscans. Sassicaia means the place of many stones and refers to the region's gravel soil. The original vineyards have a southwest exposure with extensive sun and maritime breezes that create robust vegetation. Grapes are handpicked, destemmed and crushed before fermenting with natural yeasts in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks. The wine is aged in French oak barriques, then refined in bottle before release. Sassicaia's success prompted the Italian government to grant the wine its own appellation, Bolgheri Sassicaia DOC, beginning with the 1994 vintage. Intense, concentrated and deep ruby-colored, this wine offers elegant, complex aromas of red fruit. In the mouth it is rich and dense, yet harmonious, with sweet, balanced tannins. The wine has a long finish with a depth and structure that ensure its extraordinary longevity.
Eight Years in the Desert
From the maker of the Prisoner, one of Napa’s most iconic bottlings ever, this fabulously intense, bombastic Zinfandel comes on the heels of near-perfect member reviews for the last vintage.
Ridge Three Valleys Sonoma 2019
Deep garnet-red color. Aromas of ripe raspberry and cherry fruits, fresh mint, exotic spices, with clay-earth minerals. Beautiful briary fruits on entry, medium-full body, integrated tannins, and great persistence to the finish.
Ridge Pagani Ranch Zinfandel 2020
Ridge Pagani Ranch Zinfandel 2020 from Sonoma Valley, Sonoma County, California - Rich plum and pipe tobacco on the nose
Caymus Suisun Grand Durif 2018
A regal maroon rimmed with purple, the 2018 vintage features rich, enveloping scents of French plums and German chocolate cake. A hint of pomace, vanilla, and floral potpourri adds freshness to the nose, while the wood on this wine cradles but never defines the fruit. On the palate, dark berry flavors mingle with tannins, each expanding again and again to march the other. An initial softness builds, evolving on the finish to the texture of blackberry preserves or the filling of a fig bar, creamy and luxurious.
Rosé & Sparkling & Ports
Campuget Rose GLASS
The Seeker Rose GLASS
Fresh and lively on the palate with complex red berry and citrus flavors and a lovely, fruity, rounded finish.
Campuget Rose
The dress is pale pink with hints of salmon. The nose is very expressive: raspberry with strawberry jam with some touches of rhubarb and mint evokes ice cream and red fruit sorbets. On the palate it is just missing the sugar in this fruit coulis, both round, long and refreshing. A pleasant wine to drink on any occasion. A beautiful all around rose. GRAPES: Tannat, Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec
Josh Prosecco Rose
Offers fresh wild berry and blackberry notes which are complemented by a refreshing acidity and effervescence.
The Seeker Rose
Fresh and lively on the palate with complex red berry and citrus flavors and a lovely, fruity, rounded finish.
Faire La Fete Brut Rose
Faire La Fête Brut Rosé is from Limoux, France. A blend of Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc and Pinot Noir.
La Marca, Prosecco
A delicate, well-balanced Prosecco, showing a good blend of baked apple, sour lemon and grapefruit, with a lightly creamy mineral texture on the palate. Medium froth, with some body and a pleasant lemon and mineral finish.
Dom Perignon, Brut, Sparkling Blend 2010
It is the perfect embodiment of the Power of Creation – an act of creation that elevates the mind and enlightens the world. The luminous sweetness of tropical fruit – green mango, melon, pineapple – instantly shines. It then cedes to more temperate notes, the tingle of orange zest, the mist of a mandarin orange. The wine breathes, revealing its freshness.
J Vineyards, Cuvee 20 Brut, Sparkling Blend
J Cuvée 20 Brut opens with nuanced aromas of fresh sourdough bread, green apple, tangerine and almond. A dance of bubbles leads to a focused palate that delicately balances sweet and tart notes of raspberry, cherry, wild strawberry and lemon rind, whisked away by a crisp and lively finish.
Krug, Grand Cuvee Brut, Sparkling Blend
The flagship of the house, Grande Cuvee is imposing in character from the first moment in the glass. The "birth" of Krug Grande Cuvee, through its first fermentation exclusively in small oak casks, ensures the unique personality and dimension that is the Krug Style. The composition of the "cuvee" is a stunning mosaic of flavors where the three champagne grapes, 20-25 growths and 6-10 different years, combine to give Krug Grande Cuvee its complexity, elegance and consistency year after year.