American
Seafood
Sandwiches

Old City Hall Restaurant

1,129 Reviews

$$

814 Saginaw St

Bay City, MI 48708

Bottled Beer

Amstel Light

Amstel Light

$4.00
Bud Light

Bud Light

$3.50
Budweiser

Budweiser

$3.50
Busch Light

Busch Light

$3.50
Coors Light

Coors Light

$3.50
Corona

Corona

$4.00
Corona Light

Corona Light

$4.00
Heineken

Heineken

$4.00Out of stock
High Noon

High Noon

$5.50

(Rotating flavors-Ask your server!)

Labatt Blue

Labatt Blue

$3.50
Labatt Blue Light

Labatt Blue Light

$3.50
Labatt NA

Labatt NA

$3.50
Michelob Ultra Bottle

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$3.50
Miller Lite

Miller Lite

$3.50
Odouls

Odouls

$3.50
St Pauli Girl NA

St Pauli Girl NA

$3.50Out of stock

Draft Beer

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

Angry Orchard Hard Cider

$6.00

Crisp Apple is made from traditional cider apples for a blend of sweetness and bright acidity, just like biting into a fresh apple.

Bells Two Hearted Ale IPA

Bells Two Hearted Ale IPA

$6.50

Brewed with 100% Centennial hops from the Pacific Northwest and named after the Two Hearted River in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, this IPA is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. Perfectly balanced with a malt backbone and combined with the signature fruity aromas of Bell's house yeast, this beer is remarkably drinkable and well suited for adventures everywhere.

Big Lakes, MI Amber

Big Lakes, MI Amber

$6.00
Blue Moon

Blue Moon

$6.50

Blue Moon Belgian White is a Belgian-style wheat beer brewed by MillerCoors under the name the Blue Moon Brewing Co. It was launched in 1995, and was originally brewed in Golden, Colorado.

Edmund Fitzgerald Porter

Edmund Fitzgerald Porter

$6.50

Robust and complex, our porter is a bittersweet tribute to the legendary freighter's fallen crew--taken too soon when the gales of November came early.

Forbidden Fruit Watermelon Cider

Forbidden Fruit Watermelon Cider

$6.00

Hard cider with bright, crisp, and refreshing flavors of watermelon and apple.

Founders All Day Vacay

Founders All Day Vacay

$6.00

All Day Vacay is a Wheat Beer - American Pale style beer brewed by Founders Brewing Company in Grand Rapids, MI.

Guinness Draft

Guinness Draft

$6.00

Guinness is a dark Irish dry stout that originated in the brewery of Arthur Guinness at St. James's Gate, Dublin, Ireland, in 1759.

Labatt Blue Light Draft

Labatt Blue Light Draft

$4.00

Created in 1983, this premium, light Canadian Pilsner is a delicately balanced beer brewed with Cascade hops and a blend of malt.

Midland Brewing Co. PB Porter

Midland Brewing Co. PB Porter

$6.00

This oatmeal porter imparts a rich peanut butter flavor with notes of coffee, chocolate, and peanut butter.

Mt. Town, Coal Stoker’s Blackberry Ale

Mt. Town, Coal Stoker’s Blackberry Ale

$6.00

An American style wheat mixed with blackberry juice and a touch of our Steam Engine Stout to create this dark fruity ale

Mt. Town, Railyard Raspberry Wheat

Mt. Town, Railyard Raspberry Wheat

$6.00

Stand back. This is a beer brewed with raspberries, not a raspberry beer. The real raspberry juice we use adds something special to this wheat ale rather than taking something away. It can be, and is, enjoyed by all types of beer drinkers. It especially pairs well with fruit salads or just about any type of dessert. Or, consider it a dessert all on its own; who doesn't enjoy beer for dessert? And, just because this beer has fruit, don't think it is some powder-puff beer. Even the most rugged mountain man will enjoy this one.

New Belgium Hop Raider

$7.00Out of stock

Voodoo Ranger Hop Raider. IPA. Voodoo Ranger has unearthed world class hops packed with big notes of citrus, stone fruit, and a refreshing bitter bite.

New Holland Dragon's Milk White

New Holland Dragon's Milk White

$6.00

Sweet chocolate, then moderate barrel-wood flavor. Sweet throughout, with a somewhat light feel for the ABV.

New Holland Poet Stout

New Holland Poet Stout

$6.50

Oats bring a creaminess and soft mouth-feel to rich, roasty malt character.

Oddside Fuzzy Navel Seltzer

Oddside Fuzzy Navel Seltzer

$5.00

The peach and orange aromatics here are remarkable, and unlike your average Fuzzy Navel, it's refreshingly light and crisp on the finish.

Old Nation M-43 IPA

Old Nation M-43 IPA

$8.00

IPA brewed in the modern New England Style. Brewed with pils, wheat, and oat malts; Calypso, Amarillo, and Citra boil hops; and dry hopped Citra, Amarillo, and Simcoe.

Sam Adams Winter Lager

Sam Adams Winter Lager

$6.00

Festive & Smooth. Bright clementine and orange aroma, with notes of cinnamon and ginger.

Shocktop Twisted Pretzel

Shocktop Twisted Pretzel

$5.00

Missouri- American Pale Wheat Ale- 5.0% ABV. This limited-time Fall offering reunites the classic taste of a crisp, cold beer and warm, bakery-fresh pretzels.

Shorts Bellaire Brown

Shorts Bellaire Brown

$6.00

Bellaire Brown is a brown ale that derives sweet caramel and toasted qualities from four different malts and grains.

Shorts Humalupalicious

Shorts Humalupalicious

$6.00

HumaLupaLicious is brewed with five different hop varieties, providing a punch to the palate. Between the beer’s abundance of hops, and the type of hops used in its creation, it has a delicious bitter taste and enticing citrus aroma. The hearty malt bill melds well with the hops for a perfect balance.

Shorts Local Light

Shorts Local Light

$4.00

A bright yellow beer with effervescent aromatics of fresh malted barley and lager yeast

Sweetwater Hazy IPA

Sweetwater Hazy IPA

$6.00

This hazy double-dry-hopped IPA will be very “juicy” with notes of mango, stone fruit, lime, pine, and pear.

Upper Hand Deer Camp

Upper Hand Deer Camp

$6.00

Deer Camp is a Lager - American Amber / Red style beer brewed by Upper Hand Brewery 4.7% ABV

Martinis

Bikini Martini

Bikini Martini

$8.00

Malibu, Silver Rum, Pineapple juice, and grenadine.

Caramel Apple Martini

Caramel Apple Martini

$10.00

Apple Schnapps, Buttershots, and Vanilla Vodka, in a caramel coated martini glass.

Chocolate Martini

Chocolate Martini

$10.00

Godiva, Vodka, Kahlua, and Heavy Cream, in a chocolate drizzled martini glass.

French 75 Martini

French 75 Martini

$8.00

Gin, Lemon Juice, and Simple Syrup, topped with champagne and a lemon twist.

Lemon Drop Martini

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Tito's Vodka, Triple Sec, Lemon Juice, and Simple Syrup, in a chilled sugar rim martini glass.

Peartree Martini

Peartree Martini

$10.00

Absolute pear, Elderflower, House made simple syrup, Fresh squeezed lime juice and a splash of grapefruit juice.

Cucumber Martini

Cucumber Martini

$10.00

Cucumber Stoli Vodka and Dry Vermouth

Toasted Marshmallow Martini

Toasted Marshmallow Martini

$13.00

Vodka, Bailey's, Toasted Marshmallow Syrup, Graham Crackers, Chocolate Syrup, and a torched marshmallow.

Red Wine

Catalpa, Malbec GLASS

Catalpa, Malbec GLASS

$8.50
Caymus Suisun Grand Durif 2018 GLASS

Caymus Suisun Grand Durif 2018 GLASS

$14.00

A regal maroon rimmed with purple, the 2018 vintage features rich, enveloping scents of French plums and German chocolate cake. A hint of pomace, vanilla, and floral potpourri adds freshness to the nose, while the wood on this wine cradles but never defines the fruit. On the palate, dark berry flavors mingle with tannins, each expanding again and again to march the other. An initial softness builds, evolving on the finish to the texture of blackberry preserves or the filling of a fig bar, creamy and luxurious.

Dark Horse Pinot Noir GLASS

Dark Horse Pinot Noir GLASS

$6.50Out of stock
Dark Horse, Cabernet Sauvignon GLASS

Dark Horse, Cabernet Sauvignon GLASS

$6.50
Dark Horse, Merlot GLASS

Dark Horse, Merlot GLASS

$6.50
Dreaming Tree, Crush, Red Blend GLASS

Dreaming Tree, Crush, Red Blend GLASS

$7.00Out of stock
J Vineyards, J Sonoma, Pinot Noir GLASS

J Vineyards, J Sonoma, Pinot Noir GLASS

$10.50
Louis Martini, Cabernet Sauvignon GLASS

Louis Martini, Cabernet Sauvignon GLASS

$9.50
Quilt, Cabernet Sauvignon GLASS

Quilt, Cabernet Sauvignon GLASS

$13.50
Bella Union Cabernet Sauvignon

Bella Union Cabernet Sauvignon

$145.00

Bella Union specializes in the art of blending Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. It was founded in 2012 by the partners of Far Niente and Nickel & Nickel, who, for more than 30 years, have been growing, making and enjoying Napa Valley Cabernet. Bella Union is the natural next step in our evolution as Cabernet winemakers. The 2014 Bella Union offers inviting bright red cranberry, raspberry, boysenberry, dark plum, and earth aromas, married with vanilla spice, toast, warm caramel and coffee aromas. The palate expands with concentrated, dark red fruit, black cherry, boysenberry, and plum. On the finish, the palate gives way to warm toasted flavors complemented by toffee and coffee notes. This well-balanced wine is structured from start to finish with an enchanting texture that lingers through to completion.

Bogle, Cabernet Sauvignon

Bogle, Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00Out of stock

Irresistible vanilla and intriguing black plums lay way to the dense and concentrated wine that is the Cabernet Sauvignon. Deeply extracted and complex dark fruit enhance the full-bodied character, and touches of toasted hazelnut and spicy clove are left by the 12 months of aging in one year old American oak. Ample tannins and an enduring finish will allow this wine to cellar for another 6-8 years

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

Bonanza Cabernet Sauvignon

$32.00

A delicious Cabernet featuring flavors of dark berry, vanilla, cassis and toast. Aromas of currants and oak are met by a subtle smokiness. Silky tannins create a smooth, easy to drink wine with a long finish.

Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon

Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon

$95.00

Aromas of smoldering campfire embers lead to a complex mix of dried berry, mineral and black olive, with a touch of dark berry jam. Nicely layered, clean and focused, firming the finish.

Caravan, Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon

Caravan, Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon

$62.00

A saturated purple hue hints at the exuberant aromas of ripe, brambly fruit that leap from the glass. The high proportion of hillside fruit comes through in this vintage with juicy fresh-picked blueberry and dark cherry notes joined by brushy sage, mocha, cedar and vanilla. A stylish wine, with a firm, structured palate and polished tannins that give length and breadth to the warm and spicy finish. Blend: 82% Cabernet Sauvignon, 8% Merlot, 4% Cabernet Franc, 4% Petit Verdot, 2% Malbec

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00Out of stock

A fleshy, showy youngster, putting ripe fruit and jazzy oak on display. Reverberates with ripe cherry, plum and currant notes that will be at their most appealing early on, as this veers toward dryer tannins on the finish.

Cutler Creek, Cabernet Sauvignon

Cutler Creek, Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00Out of stock

At Cutler Creek Vineyards, we carefully select grapes from some of the finest vineyards. Producing wines with vibrant fruit and elegant structure, full of flavor, rich in color and, smooth in taste.

Dark Horse, Cabernet Sauvignon

Dark Horse, Cabernet Sauvignon

$24.00

Dark Horse Cabernet has aromas of coffee, mocha and ripe blackberries. The palate is rich and intense with flavors of mocha, dark fruit and hints of vanilla.

Grgich Hills Cabernet Sauvignon

Grgich Hills Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

A wine that offers a tight, focused beam of loamy earth, dried dark berry, cedar, anise and espresso. Features good length, with gripping tannins. Shows Grgich Hills at the top of its Cabernet game.

Groth Cabernet Sauvignon

Groth Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

This Cabernet Sauvignon is big and lush with huge gobs of fruit in the aroma and flavor. The texture of the wine is soft and supple, typical of Cabernet Sauvignons grown in our area of the Oakville AVA. The sweet vanilla character derived from 22 months in the barrels blends well with the black cherry and blackberry flavors and aromas of the wine.

Jax Cabernet 2018

Jax Cabernet 2018

$68.00

This is a very transparent, pretty Napa cabernet with blackberry and blackcurrant aromas that show undertones of bark and dried herbs. It’s full-bodied with firm, creamy tannins and a flavorful finish Linear and racy at the end.

Joseph Phelps Cabernet Sauvignon

Joseph Phelps Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

This Cabernet Sauvignon has beautiful aromatics of plum, cherry, currants, coffee, cocoa and hints of allspice, fresh thyme, tobacco and forest floor. The body is laced with integrated tannins, great freshness and red fruit characteristics.

Louis Martini Napa

Louis Martini Napa

$60.00

The Cabernet Sauvignon grapes were blended seamlessly to bring together the unique characteristics of each vineyard, creating a superbly balanced Cabernet Sauvignon. This wine has fresh red plum and blackberry jam aromas and flavors that are supported by caramelized and toasted oak notes. The round, full mouthfeel has just enough structure to lead into a fruit-focused finish.

Louis Martini Sonoma

Louis Martini Sonoma

$35.00

For over 80 years, Martini has crafted world-class Cabernet Sauvignon from the exceptional vineyards of Sonoma and Napa counties. Founder Louis M. Martini believed in a simple, honest premise: The best grapes make the best wines. Today, this tradition carries on with a range of beautifully structured and unforgettable Cabernet Sauvignon wines. They carefully selected grapes from renowned Cabernet vineyards in Sonoma County. This wine offers tremendous balance, supple tannins, and notes of blackcurrant, cocoa, and caramelized oak.

Meiomi Cabernet

Meiomi Cabernet

$52.00

Meiomi Cabernet Sauvignon is made with traditional Bordeaux winemaking practices, with a little bit of New World ingenuity.

Mt Brave Cabernet Sauvignon

Mt Brave Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

The Cabernet Sauvignon harvested from this vintage is a fantastic example of a Bordeaux style blend hitting all the right notes. Seamless with black and blue fruits, great floral notes, structural silky tannins working in harmony for a long, balanced finish.

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

Quilt Cabernet Sauvignon

$52.00

Deep, dark brick red to blood plum. A seamless blend of creme de cassis, hazelnut, cocoa, blackberry preserves, charry meat, and blackberry pie along with suggestions of dark licorice, stewed rhubarb, strawberry, spice, and vanillin. Rich and satisfying with chocolate brownie, yogurt, molasses, brown sugar and rhubarb notes presented in perfect balance with higher-toned fruit emphasis.

Silver Oak, Napa Cabernet Sauvignon

Silver Oak, Napa Cabernet Sauvignon

$150.00

Like a savory claret pumped up on performance-enhancing California climate, this is nuanced and relatively austere for all its bold, plumy fruit. The supple richness of tannins lends it textural finesse, the quality of Silver Oak that may be most responsible for its legend. The alcohol is finely integrated so as to be imperceptible.

Catalpa, Malbec

Catalpa, Malbec

$32.00

Dark purple color and aromas of blackberries, figs and subtle notes of tobacco. Full-bodied with round tannins and concentrated flavors of plums and dried red fruits in the finish. Hand-selected grapes from Atamisque's unique 80-year-old vines.

Loscano, Malbec

Loscano, Malbec

$42.00

A striking, slightly smoky wine with a deep burgundy hue, Private Reserve Malbec’s fruity bouquet delights the senses and warms the palate with notes of blackberries, blueberries and lavender, lingers with a gentle tannin pull, and finishes with subtle flavors of toasted hazelnuts.

Dark Horse, Merlot

Dark Horse, Merlot

$24.00

Dark Horse Cabernet has aromas of coffee, mocha and ripe blackberries. The palate is rich and intense with flavors of mocha, dark fruit and hints of vanilla.

Napa Cellars Merlot 2017

Napa Cellars Merlot 2017

$50.00

Napa Cellars Merlot boasts aromas of blackberry, black cherry, ripe plum and hints of rose petal, spice and cedar

Rutherford Hill Merlot 2014

Rutherford Hill Merlot 2014

$52.00

From Merlot sourced completely from the Rutherford Appellation, this wine is crimson in color showcasing aromas of boysenberry, brambleberry, plum with hints of spice and vanilla providing full-bodied with round tannins and layers of dark berries and long lingering mocha finish.

Arcturos Pinot Noir 2018

Arcturos Pinot Noir 2018

$30.00Out of stock

Medium bodied with red berry flavors and a spicy finish. It is elegant on the palate and complements a variety of cuisine choices.

Domaine Drouhin, Pinot Noir

Domaine Drouhin, Pinot Noir

$62.00

We had many questions before the harvest, but in barrel, these wines have been a pleasure. Delicious, well-structured, well-balanced. On the nose and on the palate, it is very much a classic expression of our Dundee Hills property, with a touch more black cherry and black fruits than usual. The acidity is bright, and overall, there is nice structure and very good length.

J Vineyards, J Sonoma, Pinot Noir

J Vineyards, J Sonoma, Pinot Noir

$38.00

Notes of ripe black cherry, wild blackberry, dried fruit and baking spices are prominent on the forefront of the palate, harmoniously knitting into hints of damp earth, fennel seed and cranberry.

J Vineyards, Pinot Noir

J Vineyards, Pinot Noir

$56.00

J Vineyards Russian River Valley Pinot Noir offers outstanding balance and opens with generous aromas of red cherry, raspberry, wild strawberry and spice. The palate delivers a lovely, smooth texture and notes of licorice, pomegranate and toast accented by a pleasing touch of red tea on the lingering finish.

Kosta Browne, Pinot Noir

Kosta Browne, Pinot Noir

$140.00

A ruby/purple, translucent color as well as a stunning perfume of black raspberries, cassis, crushed violets, spice box, sweet earth. It's rich, medium to full-bodied, has beautiful depth, a kiss of background oak, and a great finish.

Lemelson Vinyards, Pinot Noir

Lemelson Vinyards, Pinot Noir

$60.00

There is a wealth of dried lavender on the nose of this pinot noir as well as herbs, vanilla and red plums. The palate is nicely fresh but with plenty of red apple fruit, grainy tannins and a fruity, chewy finish.

Meiomi, Pinot Noir

Meiomi, Pinot Noir

$40.00

Deep, rich garnet color. The wine opens up with aromas of ripe berries, fresh cranberry,candy apple and malted vanilla, some of which carries through to the palate. There's a hint of Granny Smith apple on first sip that beautifully balances out the rich cream soda and cherry cola notes. It is an extremely layered wine, both in structure and flavor, with a slight earthiness and sweet oak on the finish.

Nobilo Icon 2017

Nobilo Icon 2017

$55.00

A Red wine from Marlborough, South Island, New Zealand. This wine has 121 mentions of red fruit notes (cherry, strawberry, raspberry).

Dreaming Tree, Crush, Red Blend

Dreaming Tree, Crush, Red Blend

$26.00Out of stock

For Crush, Dave and I hand-selected a special blend of our favorite varieties to create a red wine that pulls you in with notes of smoky berry and a pop of raspberry jam. Around the dinner table or out on the patio, it's a wine you're going to want to share with your favorite people. - Steve Reeder on his Dave Matthews wine collaboration

Joseph Drouhin Beaujolais-Villages

Joseph Drouhin Beaujolais-Villages

$65.00

A Red wine from Beaujolais-Villages, Beaujolais, France. Made from Gamay. This wine has 640 mentions of red fruit notes (strawberry, cherry, raspberry).

Joseph Phelps, Insignia

Joseph Phelps, Insignia

$360.00

The 2018 Insignia opens with beautifully perfumed floral, dark fruit, anise and cigar box aromatics. A wine of depth, elegance and finesse, the palate is fresh and focused with creamy texture and layers of blackberry, mocha and black cherry. The seamless tannin structure and balance culminate in an uplifting, lengthy finish.

Rodney Strong, Symmetry, Red Blend

Rodney Strong, Symmetry, Red Blend

$70.00

Symmetry greets you with a generous bouquet of blackberries, ripe dark plums, sweet spices, and a hint of chocolate. It opens boldly on the palate with layers of blackberry, cassis, smoky dark chocolate and brown spice. This mouth-filling wine is rich, silky in texture, expansive, and quite long on the finish, and manages to be at once harmonious, powerful, and elegant.

Penfolds Magill Estate 2003

Penfolds Magill Estate 2003

$225.00

This full-bodied Shiraz comes out of the chute a bit tarry and reductive, but opens up to show complex aromas of grilled meat, cola and espresso, with flavors of coffee and black olives. Finishes long, with some dusty tannins.

Penfolds St. Henri 2005

Penfolds St. Henri 2005

$210.00Out of stock

Ripe, plummy black fruit & slightly dusty oak. Concentrated spicy blackfruit on palate. Oak smoothed texture, balanced with good length. Nicely evolved.

Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia, Tuscan Blend

Tenuta San Guido Sassicaia, Tuscan Blend

$325.00Out of stock

Tenuta San Guido's Sassicaia, the wine that started it all, remains one of the most desirable Super Tuscans. Sassicaia means the place of many stones and refers to the region's gravel soil. The original vineyards have a southwest exposure with extensive sun and maritime breezes that create robust vegetation. Grapes are handpicked, destemmed and crushed before fermenting with natural yeasts in temperature-controlled stainless steel tanks. The wine is aged in French oak barriques, then refined in bottle before release. Sassicaia's success prompted the Italian government to grant the wine its own appellation, Bolgheri Sassicaia DOC, beginning with the 1994 vintage. Intense, concentrated and deep ruby-colored, this wine offers elegant, complex aromas of red fruit. In the mouth it is rich and dense, yet harmonious, with sweet, balanced tannins. The wine has a long finish with a depth and structure that ensure its extraordinary longevity.

Eight Years in the Desert

Eight Years in the Desert

$70.00

From the maker of the Prisoner, one of Napa’s most iconic bottlings ever, this fabulously intense, bombastic Zinfandel comes on the heels of near-perfect member reviews for the last vintage.

Ridge Three Valleys Sonoma 2019

Ridge Three Valleys Sonoma 2019

$56.00

Deep garnet-red color. Aromas of ripe raspberry and cherry fruits, fresh mint, exotic spices, with clay-earth minerals. Beautiful briary fruits on entry, medium-full body, integrated tannins, and great persistence to the finish.

Ridge Pagani Ranch Zinfandel 2020

Ridge Pagani Ranch Zinfandel 2020

$58.00

Ridge Pagani Ranch Zinfandel 2020 from Sonoma Valley, Sonoma County, California - Rich plum and pipe tobacco on the nose

Caymus Suisun Grand Durif 2018

Caymus Suisun Grand Durif 2018

$65.00

A regal maroon rimmed with purple, the 2018 vintage features rich, enveloping scents of French plums and German chocolate cake. A hint of pomace, vanilla, and floral potpourri adds freshness to the nose, while the wood on this wine cradles but never defines the fruit. On the palate, dark berry flavors mingle with tannins, each expanding again and again to march the other. An initial softness builds, evolving on the finish to the texture of blackberry preserves or the filling of a fig bar, creamy and luxurious.

Rosé & Sparkling & Ports

Campuget Rose GLASS

Campuget Rose GLASS

$7.50
The Seeker Rose GLASS

The Seeker Rose GLASS

$8.00Out of stock

Fresh and lively on the palate with complex red berry and citrus flavors and a lovely, fruity, rounded finish.

Campuget Rose

Campuget Rose

$28.00

The dress is pale pink with hints of salmon. The nose is very expressive: raspberry with strawberry jam with some touches of rhubarb and mint evokes ice cream and red fruit sorbets. On the palate it is just missing the sugar in this fruit coulis, both round, long and refreshing. A pleasant wine to drink on any occasion. A beautiful all around rose. GRAPES: Tannat, Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Malbec

Josh Prosecco Rose

Josh Prosecco Rose

$30.00Out of stock

Offers fresh wild berry and blackberry notes which are complemented by a refreshing acidity and effervescence.

The Seeker Rose

The Seeker Rose

$28.00Out of stock

Fresh and lively on the palate with complex red berry and citrus flavors and a lovely, fruity, rounded finish.

Faire La Fete Brut Rose

Faire La Fete Brut Rose

$49.00

Faire La Fête Brut Rosé is from Limoux, France. A blend of Chardonnay, Chenin Blanc and Pinot Noir.

La Marca, Prosecco

La Marca, Prosecco

$6.00

A delicate, well-balanced Prosecco, showing a good blend of baked apple, sour lemon and grapefruit, with a lightly creamy mineral texture on the palate. Medium froth, with some body and a pleasant lemon and mineral finish.

Dom Perignon, Brut, Sparkling Blend 2010

Dom Perignon, Brut, Sparkling Blend 2010

$290.00Out of stock

It is the perfect embodiment of the Power of Creation – an act of creation that elevates the mind and enlightens the world. The luminous sweetness of tropical fruit – green mango, melon, pineapple – instantly shines. It then cedes to more temperate notes, the tingle of orange zest, the mist of a mandarin orange. The wine breathes, revealing its freshness.

J Vineyards, Cuvee 20 Brut, Sparkling Blend

J Vineyards, Cuvee 20 Brut, Sparkling Blend

$55.00

J Cuvée 20 Brut opens with nuanced aromas of fresh sourdough bread, green apple, tangerine and almond. A dance of bubbles leads to a focused palate that delicately balances sweet and tart notes of raspberry, cherry, wild strawberry and lemon rind, whisked away by a crisp and lively finish.

Krug, Grand Cuvee Brut, Sparkling Blend

Krug, Grand Cuvee Brut, Sparkling Blend

$280.00Out of stock

The flagship of the house, Grande Cuvee is imposing in character from the first moment in the glass. The "birth" of Krug Grande Cuvee, through its first fermentation exclusively in small oak casks, ensures the unique personality and dimension that is the Krug Style. The composition of the "cuvee" is a stunning mosaic of flavors where the three champagne grapes, 20-25 growths and 6-10 different years, combine to give Krug Grande Cuvee its complexity, elegance and consistency year after ye