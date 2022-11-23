Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Colony Smokehouse

360 Reviews

$$

802 W Queen St

Edenton, NC 27932

Order Again

Meats

Cheerwine Glazed Double Smoked Ham

$75.00

8 LB Average, serves about 12 people

Chopped Pork Barbecue (by the pound)

$18.00

1 LB serves 2-4 people

Jalapeno-Cheddar Sausage (4 pack)

$14.00

House made, includes 4 links

Smoked Half Turkey

$40.00

6-7 LB turkey half, serves about 5 people

Smoked Pork Butt (whole)

$50.00

Average 5 LB whole pork butt, serves 10-15 people

Smoked Turkey Breast (sliced by the pound)

$26.00

1 LB serves 2-4 people

Smoked Whole Turkey

$75.00

12-14 LB turkey, serves about 10 people

Texas Style Beef Brisket (sliced by the pound)

$30.00

1 LB serves 2-4 people

Sides

Broccoli Salad

$17.00

1 Quart

Brown Turkey Gravy

$15.00

1 Quart

Butterbeans & Corn

$24.00+

2 Size Options

Carolina Sweet Slaw

$17.00

1 Quart

Collard Greens

$24.00+

2 Size Options

Cucumber Salad

$17.00

1 Quart

Green Bean Casserole

$24.00+

2 Size Options

Green Beans

$24.00+

2 Size Options

Jalapeno-Cheddar Corn Pudding

$24.00+

2 Size Options

Loaded Potato Salad

$17.00

1 Quart

Mac & Cheese

$24.00+

2 Size Options

Pickled Beets

$17.00

1 Quart

Sausage and Apple Stuffing

$24.00+

2 Size Options

Smokehouse Beans

$24.00+

2 Size Options

Sweet Potato Casserole

$24.00+

2 Size Options

Desserts

Whole Carrot Cake

$40.00

Whole Chocolate Chess Pie

$19.00

Whole Coconut Cream Pie

$19.00

Whole Death By Chocolate Cheesecake

$45.00

Whole Fudgy Pecan Pie

$19.00

Whole Hershey's Bar Cake

$40.00

Whole Lemon Pie

$19.00

Whole Oreo Cheesecake

$45.00

Whole Pecan Pie

$19.00

Whole Pecan Pie Cheesecake

$45.00

Whole Pumpkin Cheesecake

$45.00

Whole Pumpkin Pie

$19.00

Sauces

Pint Sauce

$7.00

Breakfast

House-made country linked sausage (1 lb, raw)

$7.00

House-made country bulk sausage (1 lb, raw)

$6.00

Breakfast Casserole (pre-cooked)

$17.00

Breakfast Quiche (pre-cooked)

$17.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Website

Location

802 W Queen St, Edenton, NC 27932

Directions

