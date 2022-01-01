- Home
Old Dock Grill 52 Old Dock Road Suite C
132 Reviews
$$
52 Old Dock Road
Suite C
Yaphank, NY 11980
Popular Items
DAILY SPECIALS
PASTRAMI MCMUFFIN
Pastrami, 2 egg whites, swiss cheese & hot sauce on a toasted english muffin
BLUEBERRY PANCAKES
Light & fluffy blueberry buttermilk pancakes served with syrup & butter
TOMATO TORTELLINI SOUP
CHICKEN & RICE
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Shredded Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes & Honey Mustard Dressing over Greens
GRILLED CHICKEN CAPRESE SALAD
Grilled chicken, avocado, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, balsamic glaze & homemade pesto over baby spinach
THE HERO #33
Ham, Swiss, Coleslaw & Russian Dressing on a Toasted Garlic Hero
THE SANDWICH #23
Cracked Pepper Turkey, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Brioche Roll
THE WRAP #30
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Swiss, Tomato & Ranch in a Wrap
THE PANINI #38
Pepperoni, Provolone, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers & Basil Pesto on a Panini
TORTELLINI PARM
Baked Tortellini Parmesan w/Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
BAGELS, ROLLS & CROISSANTS
EGGS
EGG SANDWICHES
Create your own egg sandwich
OMELETS & EGG PLATTERS
Create your own omelet or platter
BAGELINI (The breakfast bagel)
Two eggs, choice of meat & american cheese on a bagel in our panini press
THE BIGGIE
Two egg whites, turkey & alpine lace swiss cheese in a whole wheat wrap
BREAKFAST PANINI
Two scrambled eggs, bacon & mozzarella cheese on a panini
BREAKFAST QUESADILLA
Two scrambled eggs, diced bacon & shredded cheese on a grilled tortilla with salsa & sour cream
HUNGRY MAN
Three eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, home fries & american cheese on a hero
CROISSANT SANDWICH
Two eggs, choice of meat & american cheese on a croissant
EGG DOCK MUFFIN
Two eggs, sausage & american cheese on an english muffin
GARDEN OMELET
Three egg whites, spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, home fries & whole wheat toast on a platter
GREEK OMELET
Three eggs, spinach, feta cheese, olives, home fries & white toast on a platter
SPICY BREAKFAST BURRITO
Two eggs, sausage, shredded cheese & jalapeños in a wrap
WESTERN OMELET
Three eggs, ham, peppers, onions, home fries & white toast on a platter
THREE CHEESE OMELET
Three eggs, swiss cheese, provolone, cheddar, home fries & rye toast on a platter
BREAKFAST SIDES
BACON - 4 SLICES
Applewood smoked bacon
TURKEY BACON - 4 SLICES
Wood-smoked turkey bacon
SAUSAGE PATTY
Golden-brown breakfast sausage patties
HASH BROWN(S)
Crispy deep-fried hash browns
HOME FRIES
Breakfast fried potatoes with onions & seasonings
FRENCH FRIES
Thick-cut, crispy, golden-brown french fries
HARD BOILED EGG(S)
Homemade hardboiled eggs
PANCAKES & TOASTS
ACAI, OATMEAL, RICE PUDDING & YOGURT PARFAITS
EAST COAST ACAI BOWL
East Coast Acai, oats & honey granola, fresh strawberries, blueberries, sliced bananas, sweetened coconut & a honey drizzle
HOT OATMEAL
Old fashioned homemade oatmeal
RICE PUDDING
Creamy rice pudding with a hint of vanilla & touch of cinnamon
KARI'S FAMOUS PARFAIT
Vanilla yogurt, oats & honey granola, fresh strawberries & ripe blueberries
SANDWICHES
CUSTOM SANDWICH
Create your own sandwich on a roll or bread
CUSTOM HERO
Create your own sandwich on a hero
BLT
Bacon, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread
GRILLED CHEESE
Choice of cheese grilled on your choice of bread
PB+J
Peanut butter & jelly
THE ANCHOR
Maple glazed turkey, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard on a hero
THE BOATHOUSE
Tuna salad, american cheese, lettuce & pickles on an onion roll
THE BOW
Breaded chicken cutlet, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & russian dressing on a hero
THE CANNON
Boar's Head chicken, alpine lace swiss cheese, lettuce & honey mustard on seven grain bread
THE CAPTAIN
Cappy ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pesto, oil & vinegar on a hero
THE COMPASS
Smoked turkey, honey-maple ham, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & russian dressing on a hero
THE DECK
Grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato & ranch dressing on a brioche bun
THE DUNES
Boar’s Head chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese & buffalo ranch dressing on a cibatta roll
THE GUNWALE
Boar's head chicken, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard on a roll
THE LADDER
Homemade chicken salad, bacon, muenster cheese & lettuce on a hero
THE LIFE PRESERVER
Smoked turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & russian dressing on rye bread
THE MARINE
Maple glazed turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a croissant
THE NAUTICAL
Cracked pepper turkey, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions & mayo on a roll
THE OVERBOARD
Breaded chicken cutlet, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll
THE PROPELLER
Roast beef, turkey, ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions & mayo on a hero
THE RAFT
Smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo on seven grain bread
THE RUDDER
Honey-maple ham, provolone, grilled zucchini & sundried tomatoes on a hero
THE SANDBAR
Honey-maple ham, cheddar cheese & honey mustard dressing on a toasted pretzel roll
THE SKIPPER
Turkey, melted mozzarella cheese, bacon & russian dressing on a toasted garlic hero
THE STARBOARD
Grilled seasonal vegetables, fresh mozzarella cheese & balasmic glaze on a whole wheat roll
THE STERN
Hot roast beef, gravy & melted mozzarella cheese on a toasted garlic hero
THE TUGBOAT
Breaded chicken cutlet, ham, swiss cheese & honey mustard on a toasted garlic hero
THE VESSEL
Breaded chicken cutlet, honey-maple ham, melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a hero
THE WAKE
French dip w/hot roast beef, swiss cheese & au jus on a toasted garlic hero
THE WHEELHOUSE
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers & pesto on a hero
WRAPS
BYO Wrap
Create your own wrap
THE BOAT
Turkey, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese & ranch dressing in a whole wheat wrap
THE CASTAWAY
Breaded chicken cutlet, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing & hot sauce in a wrap
THE CATAMARAN
Roast beef, crumbled blue cheese caramelized onions, & horseradish dressing in a whole wheat wrap
THE DINGHY
Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, grated parmesan & caesar dressing in a whole wheat wrap
THE FERRY
Turkey, swiss cheese, roasted peppers, lettuce & tomato in a spinach wrap
THE HELM
Egg salad, bacon, lettuce & tomato in a wrap
THE PIRATE
Salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato & onions on a garlic herb wrap
THE REEF
Roast beef, mozzarella cheese, bacon & horseradish sauce in a tomato basil wrap
THE SAILBOAT
Homemade chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, & tomato in a whole wheat wrap
THE STARSHIP
Grilled chicken, alpine lace swiss, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a whole wheat wrap
THE STEAMBOAT
Grilled chicken, cranberries, crumbled blue cheese, mixed greens & raspberry vinaigrette in a garlic herb wrap
THE SUBMARINE
Grilled chicken, melted muenster cheese, tomato, lettuce, pesto & mayo in a garlic herb wrap
THE YACHT
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce & tomato in a whole wheat wrap
PANINIS
BYO Panini
THE BOUY
Breaded chicken cutlet, grilled zucchini, provolone cheese, sundried tomatoes & pesto on a panini
THE BRIDGE
Breaded chicken cutlet, pepper jack cheese, bacon & ranch dressing on a panini
THE BULKHEAD
Smoked turkey, cappy ham, muenster cheese, roasted peppers & sundried tomatoes on a panini
THE HARBOR
Genoa salami, cappy ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, roasted peppers, sundried tomatoes & pesto on a panini
THE LIGHTHOUSE
Grilled seasonal vegetables, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers & pesto on a panini
THE MAST
Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar & chipotle dressing on ciabatta bread in our panini press
THE OLD DOCK
Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, sundried tomatoes & pesto on a panini
THE PIER
Roast beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, grilled onions, BBQ sauce & mayo on a panini
THE PORT
Breaded chicken cutlet, bacon and fresh mozzarella cheese on a panini
THE SWELL
Grilled chicken, doritos & pepper jack cheese on a panini with salsa & sour cream
GREEN SALADS
BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD
AUTUMN SALAD
Greens w/crumbled bleu cheese, sliced apples, walnuts, cran-raisins & raspberry vinaigrette
CAESAR SALAD
Shaved parmesan cheese, homemade croutons & caesar dressing over fresh chopped romaine
CHEF SALAD
Roast beef, turkey, ham, american cheese, HB egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions & russian dressing over greens
CHICKEN BURRITO BOWL
Grilled Chicken, white rice, shredded cheese, romaine, crispy tortilla strips, black beans & diced tomatoes w/sour cream & salsa
CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken, shredded cheese, avocado, corn, black beans, sour cream & chipotle dressing over greens
CHOPPED SALAD
Grilled chicken, chic peas, olives, red onions, red cabbage, shredded cheese & balsamic dressing chopped with greens
COBB SALAD
Chicken cutlet, bacon, shredded cheese, HB egg , tomatoes & bleu cheese dressing over greens
CUCUMBER AVOCADO SALAD
Grilled chicken, feta cheese, avocado, cucumber & tomatoes over baby spinach w/oil & vinegar
GREEK SALAD
Feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, onion & greek dressing over greens
GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD
Grilled chicken, homemade croutons, carrots, cucumber, shredded red cabbage, red onion & choice of dressing over greens
GYRO BOWL
Tossed greens, beef gyro, feta cheese, chic peas, olives, tzatziki dressing & toasted pita
SOUTHWEST TURKEY SALAD
Sliced turkey, tossed greens, shredded cheese, tomatoes, black beans, homemade croutons & buffalo ranch dressing
SPINACH & STRAWBERRY SALAD
Strawberries, red onions, toasted almonds & raspberry vinaigrette dressing over baby spinach
SPINACH SALAD
Grilled chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, cran-raisins, toasted almonds & choice of dressing over baby spinach
TOSSED SALAD
Scoop of Egg Salad, Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes & onions over greens
FROM THE GRILL/FRYER
GRILLED CHEESE
Choice of cheese grilled on your choice of bread
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled chicken, bacon, american cheese, sauteed mushrooms & grilled onions on a roll
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Breaded chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella cheese & homemade tomato sauce on a toasted garlic hero
GRILLED RUEBEN
Grilled pastrami, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing on rye
MONTE CRISTO
Ham, turkey, swiss cheese & russian dressing on grilled rye bread
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK
Thin sliced grilled steak, sauteed peppers, grilled onions & melted mozzarella cheese on a toasted garlic hero
TUNA MELT
Homemade tuna salad & melted american cheese on grilled white bread
CHICKEN FINGERS
Boneless chicken tenders
CHICKEN QUESADILLA
Grilled chicken, cheddar, muenster, provolone & monterey jack cheese on a grilled tortilla with sour cream & salsa
TURKEY BURGER
Turkey burger, lettuce, tomato, pickles & french fries
GREEK TURKEY BURGER
Turkey burger, feta cheese, baby spinach, sliced tomato, tzatziki sauce & french fries
BEEF BURGER
Angus beef burger, lettuce, tomato & pickles
OLD DOCK CHEESEBURGER
Angus beef burger, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, onions, pickles & french fries
MARINATED PUB BURGER
Marinated angus beef burger, pepper jack cheese & onion rings
COLD DELI SALADS/PICKLES
BROCCOLI SALAD
Broccoli, Bacon, Toasted Almonds, Cran-Raisins, Shredded Cheese, Red Onion & Ranch Dressing
FRUIT SALAD
Fresh cut seasonal fruit
GREEK PASTA
MACARONI SALAD
COLESLAW
PENN DUTCH POTATO SALAD
ANTIPASTO SALAD
TUNA SALAD
CHICKEN SALAD
EGG SALAD
GRILLED VEGGIES
DILL PICKLE
BEVERAGES
SMALL COFFEE 12oz
Small Coffee 12oz
MEDIUM COFFEE 16oz
Medium Coffee 16oz
LARGE COFFEE 20oz
Large Coffee 20oz
ICED COFFEE 24oz
Iced Coffee 24oz
ICED COFFEE 32oz
Iced Coffee 32oz
SMALL TEA 12oz
MEDIUM TEA 16oz
LARGE TEA 20oz
STARBUCKS - MOCHA FRAPPUCCINO
Starbucks - Mocha
STARBUCKS - VANILLA FRAPPUCCINO
STARBUCKS - MOCHA DOUBLESHOT
STARBUCKS - VANILLA DOUBLESHOT
SAIL AWAY - SEA SALT & CARAMEL
SAIL AWAY - UNSWEETENED
HOT CHOCOLATE
Monster - Blue
Monster - Blue
Monster - Green
Monster - Green
Monster - Rehab Tea + Lemonade
Monster - Sunrise
Monster - Sunrise
Monster - Violet
Monster - Violet
Monster - Watermelon
Monster - Zero White
Monster - Zero White
Red Bull 12oz
Red Bull 12oz
Red Bull 8.3oz
Red Bull 8.3oz
Red Bull Blue 8.3oz
Red Bull Blue 8.3oz
Red Bull Red 8.3oz
Red Bull Red 8.3oz
Red Bull Sugar Free 8.3oz
Red Bull Sugar Free 8.3oz
Red Bull Yellow 8.3oz
Naked - Blue Machine
Naked - Blue Machine
Naked - Green Machine
Naked - Green Machine
Naked - Mighty Mango
Naked - Mighty Mango
Naked - Red Machine
Naked - Red Machine
Tropicana - Apple - 15.2oz Bottle
Tropicana - Apple - 15.2oz Bottle
Tropicana - Cranberry - 15.2oz Bottle
Tropicana - Cranberry - 15.2oz Bottle
Tropicana - Orange Juice - 14oz Carton
Tropicana - Orange Juice - 14oz Carton
Tropicana - Ruby Red - 15.2oz Bottle
Tropicana - Ruby Red - 15.2oz Bottle
V8 Splash - Berry Blend
V8 Splash - Berry Blend
V8 Splash - Fruit Medley
V8 Splash - Fruit Medley
V8 Splash - Strawberry Kiwi
V8 Splash - Strawberry Kiwi
V8 Splash - Tropical
V8 Splash - Tropical
Tropicana - Orange Juice 12oz
Tropicana - Apple Juice 12oz
Muscle Milk - Chocolate
Nesquik - Vanilla
Nesquik - Vanilla
Nesquik - Chocolate
Nesquik - Chocolate
Nesquik - Strawberry
Nesquik - Strawberry
Yoo-Hoo
Yoo-Hoo
Coke - 20oz
Coke - 20oz
Coke - 2L
Coke - 2L
Coke - Cherry - 20oz
Coke - Cherry - 20oz
Coke - Diet - 20oz
Coke - Diet - 20oz
Coke - Diet - 2L
Coke - Diet - 2L
Coke - Zero - 20oz
Coke - Zero - 20oz
Cream Soda - 20oz
Cream Soda - 20oz
Dr. Pepper - 20oz
Dr. Pepper - 20oz
Dr. Pepper - Diet - 20oz
Dr. Pepper - Diet - 20oz
Gingerale - 20oz
Gingerale - 20oz
Hal's - Black Cherry
Hal's - Original Seltzer
Mt. Dew Green - 20oz
Mt. Dew Green - 20oz
Pepsi - 20oz
Pepsi - 20oz
Pepsi - Diet - 20oz
Pepsi - Diet - 20oz
Root Beer A&W - 20oz
Root Beet A&W - 20oz
Seltzer - Orange - 20oz
Seltzer - Orange - 20oz
Seltzer - Plain - 20oz
Seltzer - Plain - 20oz
Seltzer - Pom/Cherry - 20oz
Seltzer - Pom/Cherry - 20oz
Sprite - 20oz
Sprite - 20oz
Sprite - 2L
Sprite - 2L
Sprite - Diet - 20oz
Sprite - Diet - 20oz
Sunkist - 20oz
Sunkist - 20oz
Sunkist - Diet - 20oz
Sunkist - Diet - 20oz
Arizona - Arnold Palmer
Arizona - Arnold Palmer
Arizona - Green Tea
Arizona - Green Tea
Arizona - Lemon Tea
Arizona - Lemon Tea
Arizona - Mango
Arizona - Mango
Arizona - Sweet Tea
Arizona - Sweet Tea
Arizona - Watermelon
Arizona - Watermelon
Deli Iced Tea - 24oz
Deli Iced Tea - 24oz
Deli Iced Tea - 32oz
Deli Iced Tea - 32oz
Joe's Tea - Half & Half
Joe's Tea - Half & Half
Joe's Tea - Lemon
Joe's Tea - Lemon
Joe's Tea - Peach
Joe's Tea - Peach
Joe's Tea - Raspberry
Joe's Tea - Raspberry
Snapple - Apple
Snapple - Apple
Snapple - Diet Half & Half
Snapple - Diet Half & Half
Snapple - Diet Peach
Snapple - Diet Peach
Snapple - Diet Raspberry
Snapple - Diet Raspberry
Snapple - Kiwi Strawberry
Snapple - Kiwi Strawberry
Snapple - Lemon Tea
Snapple - Lemon Tea
Snapple - Peach
Snapple - Peach
Snapple - Raspberry
Snapple - Raspberry
Subtle Tea - Raspberry
Subtle Tea - Tea-Monade
Subtle Tea - Peach Brewed Lemonade
Essentia Water
Essentia Water
Gatorade - Cool Blue Raspberry
Gatorade - Cool Blue Raspberry
Gatorade - Fruit Punch
Gatorade - Fruit Punch
Gatorade - Lemon-Lime
Gatorade - Lemon-Lime
Gatorade - Orange
Gatorade - Orange
Poland Spring - 16.9oz
Poland Spring - 16.9oz
Poland Spring - 1L
Poland Spring - 1L
Sanpellegrino - Aranciata
Sanpellegrino - Aranciata Rossa
Sanpellegrino - Limonata
Smartwater - 20oz
Vitamin Water - Energy
Vitamin Water - Essential
Vitamin Water - Focus
Vitamin Water - Power C
Vitamin Water - Refresh
Vitamin Water - Revive
Vitamin Water - XXX
Vitamin Water - XXX
SNACKS
Cheetos - Crunchy 2oz
Cheetos - Crunchy 2oz
Cheezits Original 1.5oz
Cheezits Original 1.5oz
DIRTY CHIPS - JALAPENO 5oz
DIRTY CHIPS - SEA SALT 5oz
Doritos - Cool Ranch 1.75oz
Doritos - Cool Ranch 1.75oz
Doritos - Nacho Cheese 1.75oz
Doritos - Nacho Cheese 1.75oz
Fritos Corn Chips 2oz
Fritos Corn Chips 2oz
JOE'S CHIPS - BARBEQUE 2oz
JOE'S CHIPS - CLASSIC SEA SALT
JOE'S CHIPS - JALAPENO 2oz
JOE'S CHIPS - SALT & PEPPER 2oz
JOE'S CHIPS - SOUR CRM & ONION 2oz
JOE'S CHIPS - SWEET POTATO 2oz
JOE'S CHIPS - VINEGAR & SEA SALT 2oz
Lay's Potato Chips - BBQ 1.5oz
Lay's Potato Chips - BBQ 1.5oz
Lay's Potato Chips - Regular 1.5oz
Lay's Potato Chips - Salt & Vinegar 2oz
Lay's Potato Chips - Salt & Vinegar 2oz
Lay's Potato Chips - Sour Cream & Onion 1.5oz
Lay's Potato Chips - Sour Cream & Onion 1.5oz
Pretzel Twists - Rold Gold
Pringles - Original 1.5oz
Pringles - Original 1.5oz
Pringles - Sour Cream & Onion 1.5oz
Pringles - Sour Cream & Onion 1.5oz
Ruffles Potato Chips - Ridged 1.5oz
Ruffles Potato Chips - Ridged 1.5oz
5 - Sugar free Cobalt Cool Gum
5 - Sugar free Cobalt Cool Gum
Almond Joy Candy Bar
Almond Joy Candy Bar
Cosmic Brownies
Devil Dogs
Ding Dongs
Hershey's - Milk Chocolate
Hershey's - Milk Chocolate w/Almonds
Hershey's - Milk Chocolate w/Almonds
KIND - Almond & Coconut
KIND - Almond & Coconut
KIND - Cranberry & Almond
KIND - Cranberry & Almond
KIND - Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt
KIND - Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt
KIND - Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate
KIND - Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate
Kit Kat Candy Bar
Kit Kat Candy Bar
M&M - Chocolate
M&M - Chocolate
M&M - Peanut
M&M - Peanut
Mentos - Mint
Mentos - Mint
Mentos - Mixed Fruit
Mentos - Mixed Fruit
Nature's Bakery - Apple Cinnamon Fig Bar
Nature's Bakery - Apple Cinnamon Fig Bar
Nature's Bakery - Original Fig Bar
Nature's Bakery - Original Fig Bar
Natures Bakery - Double Chocolate Brownie
Natures Bakery - Double Chocolate Brownie
Nestle Crunch Bar
Nestle Crunch Bar
Orbit - Bubblemint Gum
Orbit - Bubblemint Gum
Orbit - Peppermint Gum
Orbit - Peppermint Gum
Reese's Peanut Butter Cups
Skittles - Original
Skittles - Original
Snickers Candy Bar
Snickers Candy Bar
Tic Tac - Fresh Mint
Tic Tac - Fresh Mint
Tic Tac - Orange
Tic Tac - Orange
Trident - Bubble Gum
Twinkies
Twix Candy Bar
Twix Candy Bar
Cookies - Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip
Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies
Cookies - Fresh Baked Oatmeal Raisin
Fresh Baked Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Cookies - Fresh Baked Peanut Butter Chunk
Fresh Baked Peanut Butter Chunk Cookies
Banana - Fresh
Apple - Fresh
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
We look forward to seeing you at the Old Dock Grill!
52 Old Dock Road, Suite C, Yaphank, NY 11980