Sandwiches

Old Dock Grill 52 Old Dock Road Suite C

132 Reviews

$$

52 Old Dock Road

Suite C

Yaphank, NY 11980

Popular Items

EGG SANDWICHES
CUSTOM SANDWICH
ICED COFFEE 24oz

DAILY SPECIALS

PASTRAMI MCMUFFIN

$6.25

Pastrami, 2 egg whites, swiss cheese & hot sauce on a toasted english muffin

BLUEBERRY PANCAKES

$7.50

Light & fluffy blueberry buttermilk pancakes served with syrup & butter

TOMATO TORTELLINI SOUP

CHICKEN & RICE

CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Cutlet, Shredded Cheese, Tortilla Strips, Tomatoes & Honey Mustard Dressing over Greens

GRILLED CHICKEN CAPRESE SALAD

$14.00

Grilled chicken, avocado, fresh mozzarella, grape tomatoes, balsamic glaze & homemade pesto over baby spinach

THE HERO #33

$10.50

Ham, Swiss, Coleslaw & Russian Dressing on a Toasted Garlic Hero

THE SANDWICH #23

$10.50

Cracked Pepper Turkey, Pepper Jack, Lettuce, Tomato & Mayo on a Brioche Roll

THE WRAP #30

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Avocado, Swiss, Tomato & Ranch in a Wrap

THE PANINI #38

$12.00

Pepperoni, Provolone, Mozzarella, Roasted Peppers & Basil Pesto on a Panini

TORTELLINI PARM

$13.00

Baked Tortellini Parmesan w/Tomato Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

BAGELS, ROLLS & CROISSANTS

BAGELS

BAGELS

$2.00

Assorted bagels sourced fresh daily

CROISSANTS

$2.50

Gourmet French butter croissants

ROLLS

$1.50

Assorted rolls baked fresh

ENGLISH MUFFINS

$2.00

With all the nooks & crannies

BREAD & TOAST

$1.50

Artisan breads sourced fresh daily

EGGS

EGG SANDWICHES

EGG SANDWICHES

$2.75

Create your own egg sandwich

OMELETS & EGG PLATTERS

$4.50

Create your own omelet or platter

BAGELINI (The breakfast bagel)

$6.25

Two eggs, choice of meat & american cheese on a bagel in our panini press

THE BIGGIE

$6.50

Two egg whites, turkey & alpine lace swiss cheese in a whole wheat wrap

BREAKFAST PANINI

$6.50

Two scrambled eggs, bacon & mozzarella cheese on a panini

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

BREAKFAST QUESADILLA

$7.00

Two scrambled eggs, diced bacon & shredded cheese on a grilled tortilla with salsa & sour cream

HUNGRY MAN

$8.00

Three eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, home fries & american cheese on a hero

CROISSANT SANDWICH

$6.50

Two eggs, choice of meat & american cheese on a croissant

EGG DOCK MUFFIN

$6.00

Two eggs, sausage & american cheese on an english muffin

GARDEN OMELET

$7.00

Three egg whites, spinach, mushrooms, diced tomatoes, home fries & whole wheat toast on a platter

GREEK OMELET

$7.00

Three eggs, spinach, feta cheese, olives, home fries & white toast on a platter

SPICY BREAKFAST BURRITO

SPICY BREAKFAST BURRITO

$7.00

Two eggs, sausage, shredded cheese & jalapeños in a wrap

WESTERN OMELET

$7.75

Three eggs, ham, peppers, onions, home fries & white toast on a platter

THREE CHEESE OMELET

$7.00

Three eggs, swiss cheese, provolone, cheddar, home fries & rye toast on a platter

BREAKFAST SIDES

BACON - 4 SLICES

$3.00

Applewood smoked bacon

TURKEY BACON - 4 SLICES

$4.00

Wood-smoked turkey bacon

SAUSAGE PATTY

$1.50+

Golden-brown breakfast sausage patties

HASH BROWN(S)

$1.50+

Crispy deep-fried hash browns

HOME FRIES

$3.50+

Breakfast fried potatoes with onions & seasonings

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00+

Thick-cut, crispy, golden-brown french fries

HARD BOILED EGG(S)

$1.00+

Homemade hardboiled eggs

PANCAKES & TOASTS

FRENCH TOAST

$6.50

Thick-Cut Texas style French toast served with syrup & butter

PANCAKES

$6.50

Light & fluffy buttermilk pancakes served with syrup & butter

OLD DOCK AVOCADO TOAST

OLD DOCK AVOCADO TOAST

$11.00

Toasted sourdough w/2 eggs over easy, crisp bacon, sliced avocado, olive oil, sea salt & fresh ground pepper

ACAI, OATMEAL, RICE PUDDING & YOGURT PARFAITS

EAST COAST ACAI BOWL

EAST COAST ACAI BOWL

$9.50

East Coast Acai, oats & honey granola, fresh strawberries, blueberries, sliced bananas, sweetened coconut & a honey drizzle

HOT OATMEAL

$4.50+

Old fashioned homemade oatmeal

RICE PUDDING

RICE PUDDING

$5.00

Creamy rice pudding with a hint of vanilla & touch of cinnamon

KARI'S FAMOUS PARFAIT

KARI'S FAMOUS PARFAIT

$5.00

Vanilla yogurt, oats & honey granola, fresh strawberries & ripe blueberries

SANDWICHES

CUSTOM SANDWICH

$8.50

Create your own sandwich on a roll or bread

CUSTOM HERO

$10.00

Create your own sandwich on a hero

BLT

$8.50

Bacon, lettuce & tomato on your choice of bread

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

Choice of cheese grilled on your choice of bread

PB+J

$5.00

Peanut butter & jelly

THE ANCHOR

THE ANCHOR

$10.00

Maple glazed turkey, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard on a hero

THE BOATHOUSE

THE BOATHOUSE

$8.50

Tuna salad, american cheese, lettuce & pickles on an onion roll

THE BOW

THE BOW

$11.50

Breaded chicken cutlet, american cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & russian dressing on a hero

THE CANNON

$8.50

Boar's Head chicken, alpine lace swiss cheese, lettuce & honey mustard on seven grain bread

THE CAPTAIN

THE CAPTAIN

$11.50

Cappy ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, roasted peppers, lettuce, tomato, red onions, pesto, oil & vinegar on a hero

THE COMPASS

THE COMPASS

$11.50

Smoked turkey, honey-maple ham, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato & russian dressing on a hero

THE DECK

THE DECK

$10.50

Grilled chicken, swiss cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato & ranch dressing on a brioche bun

THE DUNES

THE DUNES

$10.25

Boar’s Head chicken, bacon, pepper jack cheese & buffalo ranch dressing on a cibatta roll

THE GUNWALE

$8.50

Boar's head chicken, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & honey mustard on a roll

THE LADDER

$10.00

Homemade chicken salad, bacon, muenster cheese & lettuce on a hero

THE LIFE PRESERVER

$8.50

Smoked turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & russian dressing on rye bread

THE MARINE

$9.50

Maple glazed turkey, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a croissant

THE NAUTICAL

$8.50

Cracked pepper turkey, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions & mayo on a roll

THE OVERBOARD

THE OVERBOARD

$8.50

Breaded chicken cutlet, muenster cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a roll

THE PROPELLER

$11.50

Roast beef, turkey, ham, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onions & mayo on a hero

THE RAFT

$10.50

Smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato & mayo on seven grain bread

THE RUDDER

$11.00

Honey-maple ham, provolone, grilled zucchini & sundried tomatoes on a hero

THE SANDBAR

THE SANDBAR

$9.00

Honey-maple ham, cheddar cheese & honey mustard dressing on a toasted pretzel roll

THE SKIPPER

$11.50

Turkey, melted mozzarella cheese, bacon & russian dressing on a toasted garlic hero

THE STARBOARD

THE STARBOARD

$9.00

Grilled seasonal vegetables, fresh mozzarella cheese & balasmic glaze on a whole wheat roll

THE STERN

$10.50

Hot roast beef, gravy & melted mozzarella cheese on a toasted garlic hero

THE TUGBOAT

$12.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, ham, swiss cheese & honey mustard on a toasted garlic hero

THE VESSEL

THE VESSEL

$11.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, honey-maple ham, melted mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato & mayo on a hero

THE WAKE

$11.00

French dip w/hot roast beef, swiss cheese & au jus on a toasted garlic hero

THE WHEELHOUSE

$10.50

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers & pesto on a hero

WRAPS

BYO Wrap

$10.00

Create your own wrap

THE BOAT

THE BOAT

$10.00

Turkey, lettuce, tomato, swiss cheese & ranch dressing in a whole wheat wrap

THE CASTAWAY

$10.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, blue cheese crumbles, lettuce, tomato, ranch dressing & hot sauce in a wrap

THE CATAMARAN

$10.00

Roast beef, crumbled blue cheese caramelized onions, & horseradish dressing in a whole wheat wrap

THE DINGHY

THE DINGHY

$10.00

Grilled chicken, romaine lettuce, grated parmesan & caesar dressing in a whole wheat wrap

THE FERRY

$10.00

Turkey, swiss cheese, roasted peppers, lettuce & tomato in a spinach wrap

THE HELM

$10.00

Egg salad, bacon, lettuce & tomato in a wrap

THE PIRATE

$11.00

Salami, ham, provolone, lettuce, tomato & onions on a garlic herb wrap

THE REEF

THE REEF

$11.50

Roast beef, mozzarella cheese, bacon & horseradish sauce in a tomato basil wrap

THE SAILBOAT

THE SAILBOAT

$10.00

Homemade chicken salad, bacon, lettuce, & tomato in a whole wheat wrap

THE STARSHIP

$10.00

Grilled chicken, alpine lace swiss, lettuce, tomato & red onion on a whole wheat wrap

THE STEAMBOAT

$10.00

Grilled chicken, cranberries, crumbled blue cheese, mixed greens & raspberry vinaigrette in a garlic herb wrap

THE SUBMARINE

THE SUBMARINE

$10.00

Grilled chicken, melted muenster cheese, tomato, lettuce, pesto & mayo in a garlic herb wrap

THE YACHT

$10.00

Homemade tuna salad, lettuce & tomato in a whole wheat wrap

PANINIS

BYO Panini

$10.00
THE BOUY

THE BOUY

$10.50

Breaded chicken cutlet, grilled zucchini, provolone cheese, sundried tomatoes & pesto on a panini

THE BRIDGE

$11.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, pepper jack cheese, bacon & ranch dressing on a panini

THE BULKHEAD

$11.00

Smoked turkey, cappy ham, muenster cheese, roasted peppers & sundried tomatoes on a panini

THE HARBOR

$11.00

Genoa salami, cappy ham, pepperoni, provolone cheese, roasted peppers, sundried tomatoes & pesto on a panini

THE LIGHTHOUSE

THE LIGHTHOUSE

$10.00

Grilled seasonal vegetables, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers & pesto on a panini

THE MAST

$11.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, cheddar & chipotle dressing on ciabatta bread in our panini press

THE OLD DOCK

THE OLD DOCK

$10.00

Grilled chicken, fresh mozzarella cheese, roasted peppers, sundried tomatoes & pesto on a panini

THE PIER

THE PIER

$11.00

Roast beef, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomato, grilled onions, BBQ sauce & mayo on a panini

THE PORT

THE PORT

$11.00

Breaded chicken cutlet, bacon and fresh mozzarella cheese on a panini

THE SWELL

$11.00

Grilled chicken, doritos & pepper jack cheese on a panini with salsa & sour cream

GREEN SALADS

BUILD YOUR OWN SALAD

$7.00

AUTUMN SALAD

$10.50

Greens w/crumbled bleu cheese, sliced apples, walnuts, cran-raisins & raspberry vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$9.00

Shaved parmesan cheese, homemade croutons & caesar dressing over fresh chopped romaine

CHEF SALAD

$13.00

Roast beef, turkey, ham, american cheese, HB egg, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, red onions & russian dressing over greens

CHICKEN BURRITO BOWL

$12.00

Grilled Chicken, white rice, shredded cheese, romaine, crispy tortilla strips, black beans & diced tomatoes w/sour cream & salsa

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SALAD

CHIPOTLE CHICKEN SALAD

$12.00

Grilled chicken, shredded cheese, avocado, corn, black beans, sour cream & chipotle dressing over greens

CHOPPED SALAD

$11.00

Grilled chicken, chic peas, olives, red onions, red cabbage, shredded cheese & balsamic dressing chopped with greens

COBB SALAD

$13.00

Chicken cutlet, bacon, shredded cheese, HB egg , tomatoes & bleu cheese dressing over greens

CUCUMBER AVOCADO SALAD

$12.00

Grilled chicken, feta cheese, avocado, cucumber & tomatoes over baby spinach w/oil & vinegar

GREEK SALAD

$10.00

Feta cheese, tomatoes, cucumber, black olives, onion & greek dressing over greens

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$11.00

Grilled chicken, homemade croutons, carrots, cucumber, shredded red cabbage, red onion & choice of dressing over greens

GYRO BOWL

GYRO BOWL

$13.00

Tossed greens, beef gyro, feta cheese, chic peas, olives, tzatziki dressing & toasted pita

SOUTHWEST TURKEY SALAD

$11.00

Sliced turkey, tossed greens, shredded cheese, tomatoes, black beans, homemade croutons & buffalo ranch dressing

SPINACH & STRAWBERRY SALAD

$11.00

Strawberries, red onions, toasted almonds & raspberry vinaigrette dressing over baby spinach

SPINACH SALAD

$11.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, shredded cheese, cran-raisins, toasted almonds & choice of dressing over baby spinach

TOSSED SALAD

$10.00

Scoop of Egg Salad, Chicken Salad or Tuna Salad, cucumbers, carrots, tomatoes & onions over greens

FROM THE GRILL/FRYER

GRILLED CHEESE

$5.00

Choice of cheese grilled on your choice of bread

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$10.00

Grilled chicken, bacon, american cheese, sauteed mushrooms & grilled onions on a roll

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$10.50

Breaded chicken cutlet, melted mozzarella cheese & homemade tomato sauce on a toasted garlic hero

GRILLED RUEBEN

$9.00

Grilled pastrami, melted swiss cheese, sauerkraut and russian dressing on rye

MONTE CRISTO

MONTE CRISTO

$9.00

Ham, turkey, swiss cheese & russian dressing on grilled rye bread

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$10.00

Thin sliced grilled steak, sauteed peppers, grilled onions & melted mozzarella cheese on a toasted garlic hero

TUNA MELT

$9.00

Homemade tuna salad & melted american cheese on grilled white bread

CHICKEN FINGERS

$9.00

Boneless chicken tenders

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$9.00

Grilled chicken, cheddar, muenster, provolone & monterey jack cheese on a grilled tortilla with sour cream & salsa

TURKEY BURGER

$9.00

Turkey burger, lettuce, tomato, pickles & french fries

GREEK TURKEY BURGER

$10.00

Turkey burger, feta cheese, baby spinach, sliced tomato, tzatziki sauce & french fries

BEEF BURGER

$7.50

Angus beef burger, lettuce, tomato & pickles

OLD DOCK CHEESEBURGER

$10.00

Angus beef burger, bacon, sautéed mushrooms, onions, pickles & french fries

MARINATED PUB BURGER

MARINATED PUB BURGER

$11.00

Marinated angus beef burger, pepper jack cheese & onion rings

SIDE ORDERS

FRENCH FRIES

$3.00+

ONION RINGS

$3.00+

CURLEY FRIES

$4.00+

TATER TOTS

$4.00+

COLD DELI SALADS/PICKLES

BROCCOLI SALAD

$2.25+

Broccoli, Bacon, Toasted Almonds, Cran-Raisins, Shredded Cheese, Red Onion & Ranch Dressing

FRUIT SALAD

$4.00+

Fresh cut seasonal fruit

GREEK PASTA

GREEK PASTA

$2.00+

MACARONI SALAD

$1.25+

COLESLAW

$1.25+
PENN DUTCH POTATO SALAD

PENN DUTCH POTATO SALAD

$1.50+
ANTIPASTO SALAD

ANTIPASTO SALAD

$6.00+

TUNA SALAD

$2.25+

CHICKEN SALAD

$2.25+

EGG SALAD

$1.75+

GRILLED VEGGIES

$5.50+

DILL PICKLE

$2.00+

BEVERAGES

SMALL COFFEE 12oz

$1.70

Small Coffee 12oz

MEDIUM COFFEE 16oz

$2.25

Medium Coffee 16oz

LARGE COFFEE 20oz

$2.76

Large Coffee 20oz

ICED COFFEE 24oz

$3.22

Iced Coffee 24oz

ICED COFFEE 32oz

$3.91

Iced Coffee 32oz

SMALL TEA 12oz

$1.70

MEDIUM TEA 16oz

$2.25

LARGE TEA 20oz

$2.76

STARBUCKS - MOCHA FRAPPUCCINO

$2.76

Starbucks - Mocha

STARBUCKS - VANILLA FRAPPUCCINO

$2.76

STARBUCKS - MOCHA DOUBLESHOT

$3.91

STARBUCKS - VANILLA DOUBLESHOT

$3.91

SAIL AWAY - SEA SALT & CARAMEL

$3.91

SAIL AWAY - UNSWEETENED

$3.91

HOT CHOCOLATE

$1.70+

Monster - Blue

$2.99

Monster - Blue

Monster - Green

$2.99

Monster - Green

Monster - Rehab Tea + Lemonade

$2.99

Monster - Sunrise

$2.99

Monster - Sunrise

Monster - Violet

$2.99

Monster - Violet

Monster - Watermelon

$2.99

Monster - Zero White

$2.99

Monster - Zero White

Red Bull 12oz

$4.40

Red Bull 12oz

Red Bull 8.3oz

$2.99

Red Bull 8.3oz

Red Bull Blue 8.3oz

$2.99

Red Bull Blue 8.3oz

Red Bull Red 8.3oz

$2.99

Red Bull Red 8.3oz

Red Bull Sugar Free 8.3oz

$2.99

Red Bull Sugar Free 8.3oz

Red Bull Yellow 8.3oz

$2.99

Naked - Blue Machine

$4.40

Naked - Blue Machine

Naked - Green Machine

$4.40

Naked - Green Machine

Naked - Mighty Mango

$4.40

Naked - Mighty Mango

Naked - Red Machine

$4.40

Naked - Red Machine

Tropicana - Apple - 15.2oz Bottle

$2.99

Tropicana - Apple - 15.2oz Bottle

Tropicana - Cranberry - 15.2oz Bottle

$2.99

Tropicana - Cranberry - 15.2oz Bottle

Tropicana - Orange Juice - 14oz Carton

$3.25

Tropicana - Orange Juice - 14oz Carton

Tropicana - Ruby Red - 15.2oz Bottle

$2.99

Tropicana - Ruby Red - 15.2oz Bottle

V8 Splash - Berry Blend

$2.50

V8 Splash - Berry Blend

V8 Splash - Fruit Medley

$2.50

V8 Splash - Fruit Medley

V8 Splash - Strawberry Kiwi

$2.50

V8 Splash - Strawberry Kiwi

V8 Splash - Tropical

$2.50

V8 Splash - Tropical

Tropicana - Orange Juice 12oz

$2.99

Tropicana - Apple Juice 12oz

$2.99

Muscle Milk - Chocolate

$4.83

Nesquik - Vanilla

$2.99

Nesquik - Vanilla

Nesquik - Chocolate

$2.99

Nesquik - Chocolate

Nesquik - Strawberry

$2.99

Nesquik - Strawberry

Yoo-Hoo

$2.30

Yoo-Hoo

Coke - 20oz

$2.50

Coke - 20oz

Coke - 2L

$3.85

Coke - 2L

Coke - Cherry - 20oz

$2.50

Coke - Cherry - 20oz

Coke - Diet - 20oz

$2.50

Coke - Diet - 20oz

Coke - Diet - 2L

$3.85

Coke - Diet - 2L

Coke - Zero - 20oz

$2.50

Coke - Zero - 20oz

Cream Soda - 20oz

$2.50

Cream Soda - 20oz

Dr. Pepper - 20oz

$2.50

Dr. Pepper - 20oz

Dr. Pepper - Diet - 20oz

$2.50

Dr. Pepper - Diet - 20oz

Gingerale - 20oz

$2.50

Gingerale - 20oz

Hal's - Black Cherry

$2.50

Hal's - Original Seltzer

$2.50

Mt. Dew Green - 20oz

$2.50

Mt. Dew Green - 20oz

Pepsi - 20oz

$2.50

Pepsi - 20oz

Pepsi - Diet - 20oz

$2.50

Pepsi - Diet - 20oz

Root Beer A&W - 20oz

$2.50

Root Beet A&W - 20oz

Seltzer - Orange - 20oz

$2.50

Seltzer - Orange - 20oz

Seltzer - Plain - 20oz

$2.50

Seltzer - Plain - 20oz

Seltzer - Pom/Cherry - 20oz

$2.50

Seltzer - Pom/Cherry - 20oz

Sprite - 20oz

$2.50

Sprite - 20oz

Sprite - 2L

$3.85

Sprite - 2L

Sprite - Diet - 20oz

$2.50

Sprite - Diet - 20oz

Sunkist - 20oz

$2.50

Sunkist - 20oz

Sunkist - Diet - 20oz

$2.50

Sunkist - Diet - 20oz

Arizona - Arnold Palmer

$2.30

Arizona - Arnold Palmer

Arizona - Green Tea

$2.30

Arizona - Green Tea

Arizona - Lemon Tea

$2.30

Arizona - Lemon Tea

Arizona - Mango

$2.30

Arizona - Mango

Arizona - Sweet Tea

$2.30

Arizona - Sweet Tea

Arizona - Watermelon

$2.30

Arizona - Watermelon

Deli Iced Tea - 24oz

$2.76

Deli Iced Tea - 24oz

Deli Iced Tea - 32oz

$3.45

Deli Iced Tea - 32oz

Joe's Tea - Half & Half

$3.00

Joe's Tea - Half & Half

Joe's Tea - Lemon

$3.00

Joe's Tea - Lemon

Joe's Tea - Peach

$3.00

Joe's Tea - Peach

Joe's Tea - Raspberry

$3.00

Joe's Tea - Raspberry

Snapple - Apple

$2.30

Snapple - Apple

Snapple - Diet Half & Half

$2.30

Snapple - Diet Half & Half

Snapple - Diet Peach

$2.30

Snapple - Diet Peach

Snapple - Diet Raspberry

$2.30

Snapple - Diet Raspberry

Snapple - Kiwi Strawberry

$2.30

Snapple - Kiwi Strawberry

Snapple - Lemon Tea

$2.30

Snapple - Lemon Tea

Snapple - Peach

$2.30

Snapple - Peach

Snapple - Raspberry

$2.30

Snapple - Raspberry

Subtle Tea - Raspberry

$3.45

Subtle Tea - Tea-Monade

$3.45

Subtle Tea - Peach Brewed Lemonade

$3.45

Essentia Water

$2.65

Essentia Water

Gatorade - Cool Blue Raspberry

$2.65

Gatorade - Cool Blue Raspberry

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

$2.65

Gatorade - Fruit Punch

Gatorade - Lemon-Lime

$2.65

Gatorade - Lemon-Lime

Gatorade - Orange

$2.65

Gatorade - Orange

Poland Spring - 16.9oz

$1.61

Poland Spring - 16.9oz

Poland Spring - 1L

$2.65

Poland Spring - 1L

Sanpellegrino - Aranciata

$2.25

Sanpellegrino - Aranciata Rossa

$2.25

Sanpellegrino - Limonata

$2.25

Smartwater - 20oz

$2.65

Vitamin Water - Energy

$2.65

Vitamin Water - Essential

$2.65

Vitamin Water - Focus

$2.65

Vitamin Water - Power C

$2.65

Vitamin Water - Refresh

$2.65

Vitamin Water - Revive

$2.65

Vitamin Water - XXX

$2.65

Vitamin Water - XXX

SNACKS

Cheetos - Crunchy 2oz

Cheetos - Crunchy 2oz

$1.84

Cheetos - Crunchy 2oz

Cheezits Original 1.5oz

Cheezits Original 1.5oz

$1.84

Cheezits Original 1.5oz

DIRTY CHIPS - JALAPENO 5oz

DIRTY CHIPS - JALAPENO 5oz

$4.19

DIRTY CHIPS - SEA SALT 5oz

$4.19
Doritos - Cool Ranch 1.75oz

Doritos - Cool Ranch 1.75oz

$1.84

Doritos - Cool Ranch 1.75oz

Doritos - Nacho Cheese 1.75oz

Doritos - Nacho Cheese 1.75oz

$1.84

Doritos - Nacho Cheese 1.75oz

Fritos Corn Chips 2oz

Fritos Corn Chips 2oz

$1.84

Fritos Corn Chips 2oz

JOE'S CHIPS - BARBEQUE 2oz

JOE'S CHIPS - BARBEQUE 2oz

$2.07

JOE'S CHIPS - CLASSIC SEA SALT

$2.07
JOE'S CHIPS - JALAPENO 2oz

JOE'S CHIPS - JALAPENO 2oz

$2.07
JOE'S CHIPS - SALT & PEPPER 2oz

JOE'S CHIPS - SALT & PEPPER 2oz

$2.07
JOE'S CHIPS - SOUR CRM & ONION 2oz

JOE'S CHIPS - SOUR CRM & ONION 2oz

$2.07
JOE'S CHIPS - SWEET POTATO 2oz

JOE'S CHIPS - SWEET POTATO 2oz

$2.07
JOE'S CHIPS - VINEGAR & SEA SALT 2oz

JOE'S CHIPS - VINEGAR & SEA SALT 2oz

$2.07
Lay's Potato Chips - BBQ 1.5oz

Lay's Potato Chips - BBQ 1.5oz

$1.84

Lay's Potato Chips - BBQ 1.5oz

Lay's Potato Chips - Regular 1.5oz

Lay's Potato Chips - Regular 1.5oz

$1.84
Lay's Potato Chips - Salt & Vinegar 2oz

Lay's Potato Chips - Salt & Vinegar 2oz

$1.84

Lay's Potato Chips - Salt & Vinegar 2oz

Lay's Potato Chips - Sour Cream & Onion 1.5oz

Lay's Potato Chips - Sour Cream & Onion 1.5oz

$1.84

Lay's Potato Chips - Sour Cream & Onion 1.5oz

Pretzel Twists - Rold Gold

$1.84
Pringles - Original 1.5oz

Pringles - Original 1.5oz

$2.07

Pringles - Original 1.5oz

Pringles - Sour Cream & Onion 1.5oz

Pringles - Sour Cream & Onion 1.5oz

$2.07

Pringles - Sour Cream & Onion 1.5oz

Ruffles Potato Chips - Ridged 1.5oz

$1.84

Ruffles Potato Chips - Ridged 1.5oz

5 - Sugar free Cobalt Cool Gum

$2.00

5 - Sugar free Cobalt Cool Gum

Almond Joy Candy Bar

$2.00

Almond Joy Candy Bar

Cosmic Brownies

$2.50
Devil Dogs

Devil Dogs

$3.00

Ding Dongs

$3.00

Hershey's - Milk Chocolate

$2.00

Hershey's - Milk Chocolate w/Almonds

$2.00

Hershey's - Milk Chocolate w/Almonds

KIND - Almond & Coconut

$3.00

KIND - Almond & Coconut

KIND - Cranberry & Almond

$3.00

KIND - Cranberry & Almond

KIND - Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt

$3.00

KIND - Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt

KIND - Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

$3.00

KIND - Peanut Butter Dark Chocolate

Kit Kat Candy Bar

$2.00

Kit Kat Candy Bar

M&M - Chocolate

$2.00

M&M - Chocolate

M&M - Peanut

$2.00

M&M - Peanut

Mentos - Mint

$2.00

Mentos - Mint

Mentos - Mixed Fruit

$2.00

Mentos - Mixed Fruit

Nature's Bakery - Apple Cinnamon Fig Bar

$2.00

Nature's Bakery - Apple Cinnamon Fig Bar

Nature's Bakery - Original Fig Bar

$2.00

Nature's Bakery - Original Fig Bar

Natures Bakery - Double Chocolate Brownie

$2.00

Natures Bakery - Double Chocolate Brownie

Nestle Crunch Bar

$2.00

Nestle Crunch Bar

Orbit - Bubblemint Gum

$2.00

Orbit - Bubblemint Gum

Orbit - Peppermint Gum

$2.00

Orbit - Peppermint Gum

Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

$2.00

Skittles - Original

$2.00

Skittles - Original

Snickers Candy Bar

$2.00

Snickers Candy Bar

Tic Tac - Fresh Mint

$1.25

Tic Tac - Fresh Mint

Tic Tac - Orange

$1.25

Tic Tac - Orange

Trident - Bubble Gum

$1.50

Twinkies

$3.00

Twix Candy Bar

$2.00

Twix Candy Bar

Cookies - Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip

$0.75+

Fresh Baked Chocolate Chip Cookies

Cookies - Fresh Baked Oatmeal Raisin

$0.75+

Fresh Baked Oatmeal Raisin Cookies

Cookies - Fresh Baked Peanut Butter Chunk

$0.75+

Fresh Baked Peanut Butter Chunk Cookies

Banana - Fresh

$1.25+

Apple - Fresh

$1.25+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

We look forward to seeing you at the Old Dock Grill!

Website

Location

52 Old Dock Road, Suite C, Yaphank, NY 11980

Directions

