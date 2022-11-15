Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

13 W William Street

Delaware, OH 43015

Popular Items

Pay Deposit
Shrimp Tacos
Parm Fries

Shareables

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

meats, cheeses, giant pretzel, other goodies

Steak Nachos

Steak Nachos

$18.00

steak, roasted poblanos, corn pico, black beans, white cheddar, beer cheese, Korean Bbq, chimichurri

Crispy Shrimp

Crispy Shrimp

$14.00

Fried shrimp tossed in asian pao sauce. served with house-made slaw.

Miso Brussels App

$10.00

Quick Fried Brussel Sprouts, Miso Sauce, Pao sauce.

Pretzel

Pretzel

$11.00

A giant soft pretzel salted served with beer cheese

Dill Pickle Dip

$11.00

Salads

Garden Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons with choice of dressing

Southwest chicken Salad

Southwest chicken Salad

$16.00

Chicken, black beans, tomato, corn & poblanos, red onion, tortilla strips, avacado, BBQ ranch

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine, parmesan, house made croutons, house made caesar dressing

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg Lettuce, bleu cheese, pickled red onion, tomato, bacon with bleu cheese dressing

Sandwiches

Shredded chicken, pesto, white cheddar, feta, red pepper crema, and tomato
Old Dog Burger

Old Dog Burger

$16.00

1/2 pound burger, brioche bun, garlic aioli, white cheddar, blue cheese, bourbon mushrooms, pickled red onion straws & leaf lettuce. served with dill and vinegar chips

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.00

1/2 pound burger, brioche bun, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle. served with dill and vinegar chips.

Pad Thai Chicken Salad

$13.00

house made chicken salad with thai peanut sauce, carrots, celery, topped with crushed peanuts

French Dip

$16.00

caramelized onions, white cheddar, bourbon mushrooms, au jus

Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$14.00

fried shrimp with queso fresco, avocado, house slaw and pao sauce.

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Steak, Korean bbq, miso slaw, micro greens, sesame seeds

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Battered Haddock, miso slaw, corn pico, chimichurri.

Korean Tofu Tacos

$15.00

Entrees

Salmon

$27.00Out of stock

bourbon salmon, cilantro lime rice, with pickled veggie medley

Fish n' Chips

Fish n' Chips

$17.00

Beer battered haddock, parmesan fries and house made tartar sauce.

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$20.00

NY Strip, parmesan fries, mornay and chimichurri

Wild Mushroom Pasta

$18.00

beef and sherry cream sauce with mushroom medley

Ginger Miso Spaghetti Squash

$16.00

ShortRib

$35.00

Black garlic polenta, mirepoix, demi

Pork Chop

Pork Chop

$30.00

sweet potato latkes, sautéed cabbage, caramel apple sauce.

Pork Katsu

$25.00

Sides

Parm Fries

Parm Fries

$5.00

Brussel Sprouts

$5.00

Garden Salad

$5.00

Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, croutons with choice of dressing

Mac n' Cheese

$6.00

House made dill chips

$4.00

House Slaw

$4.00

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Cilantro Lime Rice

$5.00

Sweet Potato Latkes

$7.00

Sauteed Cabbage

$5.00

Desserts

Cupcake

Cupcake

$4.00

Dog Treats

$3.00Out of stock

Yes, these are for the pups made with spent grain from the brewery, peanut butter, and flour.

Cake Slice

$7.00

Pupcakes

$2.00

Kids

Pizza

$8.00

Chicken Tenders

$8.00
Kids Mac

Kids Mac

$8.00

Cheeseburger

$8.00

Pb & J

$8.00

Mini Corndogs

$8.00

Deposit

Pay Deposit

$50.00

Founders

$250.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday3:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

A small town restaurant and brewery with big city taste.

Website

Location

13 W William Street, Delaware, OH 43015

Directions

Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery image
Old Dog Alehouse and Brewery image

