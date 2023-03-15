Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Sandwiches
American

NoDa Brewing Company Tapas 1118 Environ Way

50 Reviews

$

1118 Environ Way

Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Popular Items

Cuban Frita


Tapas

Apple Gnocchi

$11.00

Bravas

$7.00

Bread & Spread

$8.00

Burrata

$14.00

Cheese & Charcuterie

$20.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Cod Fritters

$8.00

Corned Beef and Gnocchi

$13.00

Cuban Frita

$12.00

Extra Crostini

Extra Naan

$1.50

Flank Steak

$14.00

Hen

$14.00

Hummus

$11.00

Kid Sliders

$9.00

Kids Charcutterie

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Mixed Greens

$12.00

Mushroom Toast

$11.00

Olive Tapenade

$7.00

Oysters - 5

$14.00+

Peppered Greens

$11.00

Plantains

$11.00

Porq Qraq

$5.00

Pupusa

$9.00

Soup of the Day

$8.00
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

We have teamed up with NoDa Brewing Company out of Charlotte to create NoDa Brewing Tapas. We offer small plates using locally sourced ingredients. We have a full bar with specialty cocktails, NoDa Brewing beer, and wine.

Location

1118 Environ Way, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Directions

