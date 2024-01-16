- Home
22005 S Ellsworth Rd
Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Bar
Vodka
Rum
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch /Bourbon
Cocktails
- Jalapeno Business$14.00
- Orange You Dreamin'$12.00
- Espresso Martini$15.00
- Cold Fashioned$14.00
- Tequila Bliss$14.00
- The Gem$15.00
- Peaches and Creme$14.00
- Coffee & Creme$14.00
- Cucumber Spritz$14.00
- OHSO Bloody$12.00
- OEBee's Knees$14.00
- OEB Margarita$12.00
- Raspberry Margarita$13.00
- OEB Pool Party$5.00
- Moscato Punch$5.00
- Bartender's Choice$15.00
- Tequila Sunrise$10.00
- Whiskey Sour$10.00
- Green Tea Shot$8.00
- Lemon Drop Martini$14.00
- Lemon Drop Shot$8.00
- Cucumber Crush$14.00
- Boulevar$14.00
- Mocktail$8.00
- Boulevrd$14.00
- Old Fashioned$14.00
- Summer Bliss$14.00
- House Bloody Mary$10.00
- Long Island Ice Tea$12.00
- Paloma$12.00
- Mimosa$9.00
- Cosmo$12.00
- Moscow Mule$12.00
- Mexican Mule$12.00
- Kentucky Mule$12.00
- Martini$13.00
- Dirty Martini$14.00
- Jalapeno Margarita$13.00
Draft Beer
- OEB Shreddy Black Ale 16oz$6.00
- OEB Pocketful of Priks 12oz$6.00
- OEB Tijuana Train Wreck Mexican Lager 16oz$6.00Out of stock
- OEB Waipu Pilsner 16oz$6.00
- OEB Order 66$6.00
- OEB Kalamata Kraken 16oz$6.00
- OEB Nortty Lite 16oz$6.00
- OEB Room For Cream 16oz$6.00
- OEB Heroes Get Remembered 16oz$6.00
- Barrio Mocha Java Stout Nitro 16oz$6.00
- OEB Beer Flight$8.00
- 12oz OEB Pour$4.00
- OEB 5oz Pour$2.00
- Stoic Tequila Barrel Age 12oz$9.50
- 5oz Cider Pour$4.75
- Simple Machine Camper Red 16oz$6.00
- 5oz Guest Pour$3.00
- Drinking Horn Pomegranate 5oz$8.50
- AZ Wilderness This Beer Saves Water Pale Ale 16oz$6.00
- Pedal Haus Bière Blanche 16oz$6.00
- Wren House Lady Banks 12oz$6.00
Red Wine
White Wine
- AZ Stronghold Tazi GLS$10.00
- AZ Stronghold Tazi BTL$45.00
- Bodega Pierce Chardonnay GLS$9.00
- Bodega Pierce Chardonnay BTL$42.00
- Page Springs Barrio Blanca GLS$9.00
- Page Springs Barrio Blanca BTL$42.00
- Southwest Wine Center Viognier GLS$9.00
- Southwest Wine Center Viognier BTL$42.00
- Cava Sparkling Wine GLS$6.00
- Cava Sparkling Wine BTL$24.00
- White Sangria$10.00
- QC Pool Party$5.00
Beer Sample
Crowlers
- Pocketful of Priks 32oz Crowler$14.00
- Waipu Pilsner 32oz Crowler$10.00
- Shreddy Black Ale 32oz crowler$10.00
- Tijuana Train Wreck 32oz crowler$10.00
- Order 66 Crowler$10.00
- Nortty Lite 32oz Crowler$10.00
- Room For Cream 32oz Crowler$10.00
- Kalamta Kraken 32oz Crowler$12.00
- Heroes Get Remembered 32oz Crowler$10.00
Growlers
Wine Samples
Food
Appetizer
- 6 Wings$9.00Out of stock
6 Piece Jumbo Beer Brined Chicken Wings
- 12 Wings$16.00Out of stock
12 Piece Jumbo Beer Brined Chicken Wings
- Bayou Buttons$12.00
Sausage and crawfish stuffed mushrooms served with a spicy Cajun tomato cream.
- Nachos$16.00
Grilled chicken, hatch green chilies, pico degallo, cotija cheese, Monterey Jack cheese, guacamole, and cilantro cream.
- Drunken Mussels$16.00
One pound of french mussels sauteed in a house made beer blanc.
- Cheesy Bread$14.00
Fresh boule bread baked with garlic an cheese.
- Pretzel$13.00
Extra large pretzel served with cheese and mustard.
- GC Pork Eggrolls$12.00
Green Chili mix wrapped up in an eggroll wrapper.
- Bruschetta$14.00
Salad
- House Salad$12.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, green onions, cheddar cheese, cucmber, garlic butter croutons, served with cilantro vinaigrette.
- Grilled Chicken Caesar$16.00
Grilled chicken, grilled romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, garlic butter croutons, served with house made Ceasar dressing.
- The QC Wedge$14.00
Iceburg lettuce wedge, boar bacon, totmatoes, red onions, blue cheese crumbles, candied jalapenos, served with our house made blue cheese dressing.
- Cobb$15.00
Spring mix, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, tomato, cheddar cheese, beer boiled egg, sirloin steak, served with our house made cilantro vinaigrette.
- Taco Salad$15.00
Tortilla shell, mixed greens, black beans, pico de galo, avocado, cotija cheese, served with cilantro cream and house made cilantro vinairette.
Sandwiches and Burgers
- Steak Sandwich$26.00
- Bistro Burger$20.00
- Brewben$18.00
Slow roasted corned beef, swiss cheese, saurkraut, served on toastedmarble rye.
- Burning Angus Burger$17.00
A Cajun angus patty topped with fire bacon, pepper jack cheese, candied jalapenos, chipotle aioli, served on a brioche bun.
- The Uber$17.00
Angus patty, topped with muenster, glazed ham, applewood smoked bacon, and a fried egg.
- The OB$15.00
Plain hamburger served on a brioche bun.
- The OB with Cheese$16.00
Plain hamburger with cheese served on a brioche bun.
- Green Chile Grilled Cheese$14.00
Monterey Jack, muenster, white cheddar, hatch green chile, served on texas toast with a parmesan crust.
- Burning Phoenix$19.00
A Cajun chicken breast topped with fire bacon, pepper jack cheese, candied jalapenos, chipotle aioli, served on a brioche bun.
- Nashville hot chicken sandwich$17.00
Deep fried chicken breast, cajun oil sauce, mixed greens, pickles, served on a brioche bun.
- The Chicken$17.00
Grilled chicken breast, cheddar cheese, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, jalapeno jam, served on a brioche bun.
- The Dipper$15.00
Shaved sirloin, stout carmelized onions, home made giardiniera, swiss, served on a sandwich roll with a side of oxtail gravy.
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$14.00
Slow roasted pork, beer BQ, served on a brioche bun.
- The Cubano$16.00
Slow roasted pork, glazed ham, swiss cheese, dill pickles, stone ground mustard, served on a sandwich roll with beer mustard and horseradish cream.
Entrees
- Ocotillos Street Tacos$14.00
3 white corn tortillas, pork carnitas, deep fried jalapeno, red onion, cilantro, cotija cheese, served with cilantro crème.
- Down South Pasta$16.00
Grilled chicken, sausage, crawfish, bell peppers, onions, sauteed in caun cream sauce, tossed in linguine and topped with green onion.
- Caprese$18.00
Roasted garlic parmesan crusted chicken breast, fresh mozarella, tomatoes, grilled asparagus, served with balsamic reduction and basil infused olive oil.
- Grilled Shrimp Stuffed Avocado$16.00
Napalm shrimp, mango pineapple salsa, grilled avocado, served with a side of mixedvegetables.
- Four Cheese Mac$13.00
American, Gouda, Asiago, Monterey Jack, Cavatappi noodles, served with bread crumb and applewood smoked bacon topping.
- Asian Sticky Rice bowl$15.00
Suatedd veggies, house made asian sticky sauce, rice, topped with candied jalapenos.
- The QC Dirty Rice$15.00
Sausage, applewood moked bacon, green peppers, red peppers, red onions, cajun tomato cream sauce, rice, tpped with green onion.
- Pesto Pasta$15.00
Sides
- Chicken Breast$8.00
Grilled chicken breast
- Burger Patty$6.00
- Side Mac$7.00
American, Gouda, Asiago, Monterey Jack, Cavatappi noodles, served with bread crumb and applewood smoked bacon topping.
- SIde Corn Bread$2.50
- Sauteed Veggies$5.00
Asparagus, broccoli, red peppers, Zucchini Squash, sauteed in oil and garlic
- Grilled Asparagus$5.00
Grilled asparagus
- French Fries$5.00
- Tater tots$5.00
- Side Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, green onions, cheddar cheese, cucmber, garlic butter croutons, served with cilantro vinaigrette.
- Side Ceasar$6.00
Romaine lettuce, shaved parmesan, garlic butter croutons, served with house made Ceasar dressing.
- Side of Broc and Cheese soup$6.00
- Side Oxtail Gravy$2.00
- Side Broccoli$5.00
- Side Green Chili Sauce$2.00
- Side Button Sauce$2.00
- Side Cheese Sauce$2.00
- Side Ranch$1.00
- Side Salsa$2.00
- Side Pico$1.50
- Side Fresh Jalapenos$1.00
- Side Guacamole$3.50
- Side Chips$3.00
- Side Applewood Smoked Bacon$2.50
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Garlic Bread$2.00
- Side Blue Cheese Crumbles$2.00
- Side Boar Bacon$3.00Out of stock
- Side Blue Cheese Dressing$1.00
- Side Horsey$1.00
- Side Mayo$1.00
- Side Ceasar Dressing$2.00
- Side Regular Mustard$0.50
- Side Parmesan$1.50
- Side Sweet Sriracha$2.00
- Side Candied Jalapenos$1.50
- Side Applesauce$3.00
- Side Honey Mustard$1.00
- Side Chipolte Aioili$1.50
- Side Fire Sauce$1.50
- Side Spicy Cheese$2.00
- Side Thousand Island$1.00
- Side Sour Cream$1.00
- Side Tartar Sauce$1.50
- Side Rice$4.00
- Side BBQ$1.00
- Side Beer Mustard$0.50
- Side Balsamic Glaze$3.00
- Side Chili$2.50
- Side Pulled Pork$4.00
- Side Chipotle Aioli$0.75
- Side Garlic Aioli$0.75
- Side Pickle Chips$0.75
Desserts
Kids
Special
Take Out Appetizer Menu
Retail
Apparel
Misc
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Hyper-local family owned microbrewery in the heart of Queen Creek, Arizona. We make great beers with big flavors and take "bar food" to a whole new level in our scratch kitchen. We also have a full bar with local spirits, beer, and wine!
22005 S Ellsworth Rd, Queen Creek, AZ 85142