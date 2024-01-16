- Home
2107 Via Corso Avenue
Simpsonville, SC 29681
Desserts
Cake
- Apple Spiced Cupcake (V)$5.50
- Black Forest Cake$7.75
- Bread Pudding
Croissant dough that is soaked in milk and baked in custard to create a a rich, moist bread pudding topped with smooth amaretto sauce.$5.25
- Cannoli
Crisp cannoli shell dipped in chocolate * walnuts with cream cheese & mascarpone filling inside.$5.65
- Carrot Cake (GF)
Classic carrot cake with pineapple chunks, shredded coconut, chopped walnuts and topped with light & fluffy cream cheese frosting.$6.65
- Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Pie
Classic pecan pie with bourbon & chocolate chips added.$5.85
- Chocolate Truffle Cake (GF)
Two Layers of chocolate cake soaked in raspberry syrup with a layer of chocolate mousse in between,$7.55
- Coconut Creme Cake (GF)
Fluffy layers of white cake soaked in coconut rum filled with coconut pastry cream topped with whipped cream and coconut flakes.$7.85
- Cream Puff$4.25
- Creme Brulee (GF)
Vanilla Bean Custard topped with carmelized crisp shell and fresh berries.$6.50
- Dobos$7.55
- Double Chocolate Cupcake (V)
Rich chocolate cake made with soy milk and applesauce topped with delicious chocolate icing that is made with vegan butter & soy milk.$5.65
- Eclair
Choux (pronounced "shoe") pastry shell filled with a half & half blend of pastry cream and whipped cream drizzled in melted chocolate.$7.55
- Espresso Roulade$6.35
- German Chocolate (GF)$7.95
- Godiva Cheesecake (GF)
An espresso brownie base with a layer of vanilla cheesecake and topped with our signature chocolate espresso mousse.$7.95
- Hazelnut Napoleon
Layers of puff pastry filled with multiple layers of chocolate hazelnut cream.$7.65
- Key Lime Pie
Gingersnap crust filled with our creamy key lime custard$6.35
- Lemon Bavarian (GF)
Gluten free white cake base with our tangy lemon cream which a cross between a mousse and a custard topped with raspberries and blueberries.$7.85
- Lemon Roulade$6.35
- Pumpkin Cheesecake (GF)$7.55
- Red Velvet Cake$6.95
- Rigo Jansci (GF)
Traditional Hungarian dessert made with two thin layers of gluten free chocolate cake filled with light chocolate mousse and topped with chocolate ganache$7.85
- Rum Ball
Extra chocolate cake gets smashed together, soaked in rum and rolled in coconut.$3.75
- Salted Caramel Cupcake (V)
Super moist vanilla cake topped with , vanilla "butter"cream and a salted caramel sauce.$5.65
- Strawberry Mousse Cake
Layers of fluffy white cake layered with a light strawberry mousse made with fresh strawberries and whipped cream$7.95
- Tiramisu (GF)
Our version of the classic! Layers of fluffy white cake soaked in espresso and brandy topped with layers of pastry cream and whipped cream.$7.95
- Turo Berry Torte (GF)
Two layers of vanilla sponge cake with a layer of Turo Farmer's cheese in between topped with a berry mousse and berry compote$7.95
- Vanilla Cheesecake (GF)
Our vanilla cheese is not as heavy and sweet as most. We keep it light and fluffy with just enough sweetness to satisfy cravings!$7.75
- Lemon Blueberry Cupcake (V)$5.65
- Sacher Torte$7.25
- Opera Cake$7.65
Cookies
- Biscotti
Traditional crisp biscotti, great with your morning coffee!$2.75
- Chocolate Chip (V)
Soft vegan cookie filled with Vegan chocolate chips$2.50
- Chocolate Dipped Coconut Macaroon (GF)
Shredded coconut cluster dipped in melted chocolate$4.45
- Ishler
Two walnut shortbread cookies filled with apricot jam and dipped in dark chocolate$3.75
- Lemon Crinkle Cookie$2.65
- Lemon Shortbread
Crisp shortbread cookie with lemon icing$2.50
- Linzer
Two shortbread cookies with raspberry jam in the middle$3.50
- Molasses Crinkle$2.55
- Oatmeal Date Bar (GF, V)
Two layers of oat crust filled with naturally sweet date filling inside$3.50
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Just like your mom used to make!$2.65
- Sugar Cookie
Seasonally decorated sugar cookies$4.75
- Thumbprint Almond Cookie
Almond cookie with raspberry jam in the center$2.95
- Triple Chocolate Almond
A chocolate lover's cookie! Chocolate cookie with white and semi-sweet chip and chunks of almond.$2.65
Dog Biscuit
Macarons
Beverage
Hot Drinks
- Americano
Double shot of espresso with hot water$3.25
- Breve
Double shot of espresso with steamed half and half$4.85
- Cafe Au Lait
Drip coffee with steamed milk$3.25
- Cappuccino
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk and foam$4.65
- Chai Latte
Chai Tea with steamed milk$5.75
- Cortado
Double shot of espresso with equal amount of steamed milk$4.25
- Dirty Chai Latte$6.55
- Drip Coffee
Dynamite Coffee Sumatra Blend$2.85
- Espresso
Double shot of Dynamite Espresso$3.25
- Hot Chocolate
Ghirardelli Chocolate with steamed milk$4.85
- Hot Tea$2.75
- Latte
Double shot of espresso with steamed milk$4.85
- London Fog
Earl Grey tea with vanilla syrup and steamed milk$4.75
- Mocha
Ghirardelli Chocolate with double shot of espresso and steamed milk$5.55
- Steamer
Steamed milk with flavored syrup$3.25
Cold Drinks
Other Beverages
Food
Breakfast
- Almond Croissant
Croissant with almond paste rolled inside and sliced almonds on top$5.85
- Coffee Cake
Traditional moist coffee cake$4.75
- Cruffin
Croissant in a muffin shape with raspberries and blueberries in the middle$5.75
- Fruit Cup 8 oz$5.65
- Fruit Parfait/Granola
Vanilla yogurt with granola and fresh fruit$6.95
- Ham & Swiss Croissant
Croissant with ham and swiss cheese inside$5.95
- Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant
Croissant with ham, egg, and cheese inside$8.65
- Morning Bun
Croissant dough rolled in a muffin shape with cinnamon sugar$4.75
- Muffin$4.50
- Plain Croissant
Big, fluffy house made croissant. Delightful on its own or to house hour favorite filling or spread$4.50
- Pumpkin Bread
Made with our in house pumpkin spice blend$4.50
- Quiche-Meat
Fluffy quiche with meat (varies) and cheese$8.75
- Quiche-Veggie
Fluffy quiche with mushrooms, tomatoes and spinach$8.75
- Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant
Croissant with sausage, egg, and cheese inside$8.65
- Savory Croissant
Croissant filled with cream cheese, spinach, and roasted garlic topped with parmesan cheese$5.85
- Scone-Lemon Blueberry
Traditional scone with blueberries and lemon zest$4.65
- Scone-Savory
Changes daily, just ask!$4.65
- Scone-Specialty
Chef's creative scone of the day$4.65
Lunch
- Chicken Caeser Salad
Romaine lettuce with Caeser dressing and croutons$12.00
- Egg Salad Sandwich
Egg Salad on Croissant (comes with Chips)$11.50
- Greek Salad$5.00
- Roast Beef Sandwich$13.50
- Trio Salad
One scoop each of Egg, Tuna, and Chicken Salad on a bed of lettuce with Club crackers$12.00
- Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna Salad on Croissant (comes with Chips)$11.50
- Turkey Club Sandwich
Roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and aioli on a toasted roll$12.50
- Chips$1.50
Coffee and Desserts
2107 Via Corso Avenue, Simpsonville, SC 29681