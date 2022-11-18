Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Old European Restaurant in Post Falls

207 Reviews

$$

1710 East Schneidmiller Avenue

Post Falls, ID 83854

Breakfast Sandwiches

Sausage patty or thick cut bacon served between and english muffin, an egg and cheese.
Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$7.55

Versatile enough to take on the go, or eat in house. Our choice sausage patty stacked on a fried egg, American cheese and our special sauce between an English muffin makes this a favorite among comfort foods.

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$7.55

Our thick bacon stacked on a fried egg, American cheese and our special sauce between an English muffin makes this a favorite among comfort foods.

Sausage & Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

Sausage & Bacon Breakfast Sandwich

$10.00

Our choice sausage patty and thick bacon stacked on a fried egg, American cheese and our special sauce between an English muffin makes this a favorite among comfort foods.

Sunrise Specials

Get your daily whole food source of Vitamin C from our Freshly Squeezed OJ along side one of theses meals
Big Vitamin

Big Vitamin

$16.25

Cinnamon Roll European Breakfast Sandwich Cup of Fresh Ground Coffee Glass of Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

Savory Sunrise

Savory Sunrise

$13.25

European Breakfast Sandwich Cup of Fresh Ground Coffee Glass of Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

Cinnamon Sunrise

Cinnamon Sunrise

$13.25

Cream Cheese Cinnamon Roll Cup of Fresh Ground Coffee Glass of Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

Cinnamon Rolls

Freshly baked in our kitchen from beginning to end! Enjoy a baker's dozen to enjoy with friends.
Cream Cheese Cinnamon Roll

Cream Cheese Cinnamon Roll

$5.25
Caramel Pecan Cinnamon Roll

Caramel Pecan Cinnamon Roll

$5.50

Baker's Half Dozen Cream Cheese Cinnamon Rolls

$33.50

Baker's Half Dozen Caramel Pecan Cinnamon Rolls

$36.50

Hungarian Goulash

Hungarians stand out as the colorful people of Europe. They are people who love to dance. A favorite meal of theirs is to combine all of the ingredients into one dish. We recommend our homemade Country Sausage Gravy and Peri Peri Hot Sauce with this meal..
Traditional Hungarian Goulash

Traditional Hungarian Goulash

$17.50

Potatoes mixed with peppers, onions, ham, sausage, bacon & 4 eggs topped with cheddar cheese and fresh tomatoes.

Meat Only Goulash

Meat Only Goulash

$17.50

Potatoes mixed with ham, sausage, bacon & 4 eggs topped with cheddar cheese.

Hungarian Goulash Wrap

Hungarian Goulash in a perfect breakfast wrap, comes with cheese and a mildly spicy sauce made with sour cream and just a touch of our very own Peri Peri Hot Sauce for a little zip.

Traditional Goulash Wrap

$10.00

Traditional Hungarian Goulash in a breakfast wrap, comes with cheese and a mildly spicy sauce made with sour cream and just a touch of our very own Peri Peri Hot Sauce for a little zip.

Meat Goulash Wrap

$10.00

Hungarian Goulash with just bacon, sausage and ham in a perfect breakfast wrap, comes with cheese and a mildly spicy sauce made with sour cream and just a touch of our very own Peri Peri Hot Sauce for a little zip.

Freshly Squeezed Juices & Coffees

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$6.00

Freshly squeezed to order out of our very own juicing machine.

Fresh Ground Drip Coffee

Fresh Ground Drip Coffee

$3.75
Austrian Coffee

Austrian Coffee

$5.00

Freshly brewed, steaming hot and topped with mounds of fluffy pure whipped cream, and a treat to boot!

Salted Caramel Coffee

Salted Caramel Coffee

$5.00

Sea salt and caramel make up this traditional combo topped w/ whip cream

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa

$4.25

Rich chocolate topped with real whipped cream.

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$4.00

Brewed fresh! Add some real fruit for a refreshingly cool drink.

Swedish Crepes

Served with strawberries engulfed with pure whipped cream. Swedish Crepes are thicker and softer than French Crepes. Our recipe is made with fresh orange juice and many eggs.
Strawberry Swedish Crepes

Strawberry Swedish Crepes

$13.25

Served with strawberries engulfed with pure whipped cream. Swedish Crepes are thicker and softer than French Crepes. Our recipe is made with fresh orange juice and many eggs.

Lingonberry Swedish Crepes

$14.75

Served with lingonberries that have a tart flair, then engulfed with pure whipped cream. Swedish Crepes are thicker and softer than French Crepes. Our recipe is made with fresh orange juice and many eggs.

Leo's Crepes

Leo's Crepes

$15.50

Served with bananas, pecans and caramel engulfed with pure whipped cream. Swedish Crepes are thicker and softer than French Crepes. Our recipe is made with fresh orange juice and many eggs.

German Potato Pancakes

We put bits of spicy German sausage in the batter and serve them hot of the skillet with applesauce and sour cream.
German Potato Pancakes

German Potato Pancakes

$11.75

We put bits of spicy German sausage in the batter and serve them hot of the skillet with applesauce and sour cream.

Hot Cakes

Made from scratch with real buttermilk and eggs!
Stack of 3 Buttermilk Hot Cakes

Stack of 3 Buttermilk Hot Cakes

$9.75

Made from scratch with real buttermilk and eggs!

Stack of 3 Buckwheat Hot Cakes

Stack of 3 Buckwheat Hot Cakes

$13.00

Buckwheat is not wheat at all. It is an herb related to rhubarb. The flour is made from grinding the seeds. Russia produces the greatest amount of buckwheat worldwide. We are pleased to serve them as a possible substitute for those wanting to avoid wheat.

Homemade Breads

Made in our Kitchen. Hearty with real ingredients. Our rye is organic and our sourdough is made from our own non-commercial yeast starter.

Side of Sourdough Bread with Homemade Seasonal Jam

$4.75

Side of Russian Rye Bread with Raspberry Jam

$4.75

Homemade in our kitchen from start to finish, we use an organic rye flour, grown in Montana! A hearty rye well known from the past, but not easily found in modern kitchens. For those wanting to avoid wheat products, this may be a better alternative. Our recipe uses 100% organic rye flour. Please keep in mind, though a different structure than wheat gluten, the rye berry contains its own form of gluten.

Loaf of Russian Rye Bread

$12.00

Homemade in our kitchen from start to finish, we use an organic rye flour, grown in Montana! A hearty rye well known from the past, but not easily found in modern kitchens. For those wanting to avoid wheat products, this may be a better alternative. Our recipe uses 100% organic rye flour. Please keep in mind, though a different structure than wheat gluten, the rye berry contains its own form of gluten.

Loaf of Sourdough Bread

Loaf of Sourdough Bread

$12.00

Old techniques of baking bread with a traditional “starter” used the slower, yet pure method of developing a cultured “starter” as your bread leavener. A cultered starter was grown in the farm wife’s kitchen. Using “good” microorganisms from open air, it slowly grew on the flour and water it was fed each day. We've adopted this traditional technique in our Sourdough. Our Sourdough is leavened from our own cultured starter and carries a unique sour taste we think you will enjoy.

Half-Loaf of Sourdough

$8.00

Loaf of Wheat

$6.00

Sandwiches

Served on our homemade breads alongside our house soups.
Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$12.75

Thin sliced ham, turkey & Swiss melted between thick slices of French toast. Served with our own raspberry jam and homemade soup.

The Reuben

The Reuben

$12.75

Made of grilled sauerkraut, sliced corn beef and Swiss cheese served on our Black Russian Rye Bread with homemade soup.

Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese on Sourdough

Tomato Soup & Grilled Cheese on Sourdough

$11.75

Made on our homemade sourdough bread, a favorite alongside our Sweet Cream Tomato Basil soup.

Soup & Bread

Sweet Cream Tomato Basil Soup with Sourdough Bread

Sweet Cream Tomato Basil Soup with Sourdough Bread

$11.25

We use the bones from whole chickens, then boil them for a couple of days to leach out the many nutrients and gelatin in the bones that make it so immune boosting. Then we use this broth as our base for our homemade Sweet Cream Tomato Basil soup.

Sweet Cream Tomato Basil Soup with a Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Sweet Cream Tomato Basil Soup with a Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$11.75

What is a good tomato soup without the grilled cheese sandwich? Ours is special as it is made with our homemade Sourdough Bread!

Soup and Bread Family Meal (Serves 4-5)

Soup and Bread Family Meal (Serves 4-5)

$60.50

Nutritious meal for a family or group of friends. Family Style Meal served with the following: 1. Carafe of Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice 2. Loaf of Freshly Baked Sourdough or Russian Rye Bread 3. Two 32 oz containers of Chicken Noodle Soup or Sweet Cream Tomato Basil Soup

32 OZ soup

$27.50

Sides

4 BACON

$6.50

2 SAUS PATTIES

$6.50

GERMAN SAUSAGE

$6.50

HAM STEAK

$6.50

Bottled Sauces

Peri Peri

Peri Peri

$18.00

Our very own hot sauce recipe using the traditional Peri Peri pepper from Portugal. A favorite on Hungarian Goulash & eggs.

Bottle Blackberry Brandy Syrup

$12.00

We fire blackberry brandy to make this syrup that goes so well over hotcakes and aebleskivers.

Seasonal Jam

Seasonal Jam

$15.00

Made with no preservatives, just real raspberries, sugar and a little thickener.

Signature Coffee

Our own blend of shade grown, organic, fair trade dark roast coffee in a 2 lb bag.

Sm Signature Dark Blend Coffee

$18.00

Gift baskets

BB syrup/peri peri/mug

$35.00

BB syrup/peri peri

$26.00

Peri peri/mug

$20.00

BB syrup/mug

$20.00

Jam Trio

Jam Trio

$43.00

Small Bag

Small Bag

$7.00

Large Bag

Large Bag

$7.00

Loaf Box

Loaf Box

$7.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Traditional European food made from scratch daily! We've gathered recipes our family and other's brought over from Scandinavian countries. They have been passed down over generations and adapted to traditional American farm life. We have since placed them on our menu for you to enjoy!

1710 East Schneidmiller Avenue, Post Falls, ID 83854

Directions

The Old European Restaurant image
The Old European Restaurant image
The Old European Restaurant image
The Old European Restaurant image

