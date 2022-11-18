The Old European Restaurant in Post Falls
207 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Traditional European food made from scratch daily! We've gathered recipes our family and other's brought over from Scandinavian countries. They have been passed down over generations and adapted to traditional American farm life. We have since placed them on our menu for you to enjoy!
Location
1710 East Schneidmiller Avenue, Post Falls, ID 83854
Gallery
