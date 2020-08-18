Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Old Fashioned Garden Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

11040 Oak St

Millard, NE 68144

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Old Fashioned Breakfast
Loaded B & G

Breakfasts

Toast selections: sourdough, wheat, raisin, cinnamon, marble rye or white,􏰇􏰁 our fluffy buttermilk pancakes are made from scratch daily!

2-Egg Breakfast

$6.99+

Two eggs any style, garden potatoes, and choice of two slices of toast or a fluffy pancakes.

Old Fashioned Breakfast

Old Fashioned Breakfast

$8.99+

Two eggs any style, three slices of bacon or sausage links or two sausage patties, garden potatoes, and choices of two slices of toast or a pancake. Sub for Ham + $1.99

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.99Out of stock

Our homemade chicken fried steak, two *eggs any style, garden potatoes and your choice of toast or pancakes

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$9.99+

A mound of corned beef hash next to a mound of garden potatoes topped with two *eggs any style, served with 2 slices of toast or pancakes

Works Scramble

Works Scramble

$9.99+

Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, cheese, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, broccoli, and mushrooms, served with garden potatoes and choice of two slices of toast or pancakes.

Ham Scramble

Ham Scramble

$9.99+

A great choice! Diced ham blended with scrambled eggs, served with garden potatoes and choice two slices of toast or pancakes.

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$13.99

Scrambled eggs, sausage, pepper jack cheese, onions, and green peppers inside a tortilla, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, and black olives, served with salsa, garden potatoes, and choice of a pancakes or a bakery fresh muffin. Sub for Steak + $2.00

Egg Stacy Sandwich

Egg Stacy Sandwich

$9.99+

Two over-hard eggs with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on toasted white bread, served with garden potatoes.

Breakfast Croissant

Breakfast Croissant

$12.99

Two eggs over hard with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage patties inside a grilled buttery croissant and served with garden potatoes.

Loaded B & G

Loaded B & G

$9.99+

Two biscuits stuffed with sausage patties then smothered with Sausage gravy, served with two eggs* any style and garden potatoes.

GC Eggs Benedict

GC Eggs Benedict

$12.99

Two over-easy eggs, ham, and creamy hollandaise over a toasted English muffin, served with garden potatoes.

Breakfast Buffet

$14.99Out of stock

Skillets

Made with fresh sliced garden potatoes, your choice of deep-fried or grilled, then seasoned and topped with ingredients to please any appetite, accompanied with two fluffy made from scratch buttermilk pancakes
Heavy Hitter

Heavy Hitter

$9.99+

Scrambled eggs blended with diced bacon, diced ham and vegetables, then topped with american cheese, served with two strips of bacon and two sausage links

Slugger

Slugger

$14.99Out of stock

Scrambled eggs with chunks of chicken fried steak and diced onion, then topped with our sausage gravy

Pan Omelets

Our famous fluffy pan omelettes all begin with three extra large eggs and your choice of cheese (monterey jack, swiss, american, cheddar, pepperjack or mozzarella)

Queen Anne Omelet

$9.99+

Shaved almonds, cheddar, jack and American cheese topped with hollandaise sauce and sprinkled with shaved almonds.

Santa Fe Omelet

Santa Fe Omelet

$9.99+

Diced sausage, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and black olives topped with Monterey jack cheese, sliced avocado and sour cream, served with salsa

Garden Fantasy Omelet

Garden Fantasy Omelet

$9.99+

Fresh steamed seasonal veggies, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and artichoke hearts, topped with monterey jack cheese and hollandaise sauce.

Ham & Cheese Omelet

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$9.99+

A classic! Three egg omelet made with fresh eggs plenty of diced ham and melted American cheese.

Denver Omelet

Denver Omelet

$9.99+

Diced ham, tomatoes, onions, green peppers mushrooms, and American cheese.

Create Your Omelet

Create Your Omelet

$9.99+

Start with our signature omelet loaded with choice of cheese and build from there! Add Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Turkey, or Chicken + 1.99 Add Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli, or Cheese + 1.99 Add Avocado 1.99

Garden Griddle

Add 3 strips of bacon and 1 egg any style to any entree item for $3.29

GC Waffle

$11.99

one Belgian waffle served warm with maple syrup, one egg* any style and choice of two strips of bacon or sausage links or one sausage patty.

GC French Toast

GC French Toast

$8.99+

three pieces of french toast dipped and grilled golden, served with whipped butter and warm syrup, choose from our homemade breads (cinnamon, sourdough, raisin, wheat or white) served with one egg* any style and choice of 2 strips of bacon or sausage links or one sausage patty.

Grand Floridian

Grand Floridian

$14.99

your choice of a waffle or three slices of french toast, topped with the season’s freshest fruits and whipped cream, served with warm maple syrup * fruits may vary by season, served with one egg* any style and choice of two strips of bacon or sausage links or one sausage patty.

GC Pancakes

GC Pancakes

$7.99+

three fluffy made from scratch buttermilk pancakes with whipped butter and maple syrup, served with one egg* any style and choice of two strips of bacon or sausage links or one sausage patty.

Breakfast Starters

Donut Holes

Donut Holes

$9.99Out of stock

French toast has never been better 12 bit sized donut holes dipped in scrambled eggs the dropped in the fryer sprinkles with powder sugar and served with syrup

Funnel Fries

Funnel Fries

$9.99Out of stock

Funnel cake like never before formed into fries then dropped in the fryer sprinkled with powder sugar and served with syrup

Kids Breakfast

(no senior discounts) you may substitute fruit for fries where applicable for $1.00
Junior J

Junior J

$6.99

three mini pancakes, *one egg any style and one sausage link

Kids French Toast

Kids French Toast

$6.99

two slices and a banana

Kids Pigs in a Blanket

Kids Pigs in a Blanket

$6.99

two links rolled up in two pancakes, served with a scrambled egg

Kids Biscuit and Gravy

Kids Biscuit and Gravy

$6.99

served with hashbrowns

Side Orders

Add on some of your Garden Cafe favorites to your order pecan rolls, French toast muffins and more

Avocado

$0.99

Bacon Slice

$1.99+
Buttery Croissant

Buttery Croissant

$4.99Out of stock

(Side only) Corn beef hash

$6.99

Cream cheese Side

$1.99

Croissant cold

$3.99

Dressing Side

$1.29

Egg - 1

$1.99

English Muffin

$3.99
French Toast 2 piece

French Toast 2 piece

$7.99

Fresh Fruit

$5.99

Garden Potatoes

$4.49

Ham Steak

$6.99

Pancake - 1

$3.49

Salsa Side

$1.29

Sausage Patty / Links

$4.99

Toast

$3.99

Waffle

$6.99

Earlybird

Old Fashion (EB)

$6.99Out of stock

2 eggs cooked your way, 2 strips of back or sausage links, garden potatoes and your choice of one pancake or 2 pieces of toast

Two Egg (EB)

$4.99Out of stock

2 eggs cooked any style, garden potatoes and 2 pieces of buttered toast of 1 pancake

Pancakes & Eggs (EB)

$4.99Out of stock

2 of our delicious sweet cream pancakes served with 2 eggs cook any style

Pancakes, Eggs w/Meat (EB)

$6.99Out of stock

2 delicious sweet cream pancakes served with 2 strips of bacon or sausage links and 2 eggs cooked any style

Fried Ham & Egg Sandwich (EB)

$6.99Out of stock

2 Eggs over hard with thinly sliced ham between butter toast served with garden potatoes

Handhelds

Our little twist on the ordinary ~ served a la carte

Zesty Burger

$12.99+

Two beef patties with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and BBQ sauce or Heinz 57 sauce. Served with potato chips

GC Double Cheeseburger

GC Double Cheeseburger

$12.99+

Double meat double cheese lettuce tomato onion and our homemade sauce. Served with a bag of potato chips

Patty Melt

$12.99+

Two beef patties with Swiss cheese and sautéed onions served on grilled rye. Served with a bag of chips

Philly Steak

Philly Steak

$16.99

thin sliced beef steak with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green peppers and swiss cheese on a hoagie with leaf lettuce and mayonnaise. Served with a bag of chips

French Dip

French Dip

$15.99

thin sliced roast beef, julienned white onion, Swiss cheese, sourdough, served au jus. Served with a bag of chips

Omaha Reuben

Omaha Reuben

$16.99

tender certified Angus corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, grilled and served on marble rye, sided with 1000 island dressing, Served with a bag of chips

Monte Cristo

Monte Cristo

$12.99+

turkey, ham and swiss cheese on french dipped marble rye, grilled and sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with a cup of pancake syrup and a bag of chips

GC Club

GC Club

$16.99

triple-decked with bacon, ham, turkey, American cheese, crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes and mayonnaise on toasted marble rye, Served with a bag of chips

BLT

BLT

$12.99+

five strips of thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted sourdough Served with a bag of chips

Fort Worth

Fort Worth

$12.99Out of stock

Hand breaded and deep fried chicken breast on a bed of lettuce, tomato and sliced onion, topped with melted swiss cheese and three strips of bacon on a bun spread with honey mustard dressing

Half Sandwich Combo

Half Sandwich Combo

$14.99

half a cafe club, french dip, omaha reuben, monte cristo, chicken salad or tuna salad sandwich with choice of a garden salad, a cup of soup or fresh fruit cup

Garden Greens

served with your choice of a homemade dinner roll or a bakery fresh muffin
Chicken BLT Salad

Chicken BLT Salad

$13.99+

mixed greens topped with grilled chicken tenders, bacon, tomatoes, croutons, Monterey jack cheese and ranch dressing, served with your choice of dinner roll or fresh baked muffin

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99+

Lettuce, crispy chicken tenders, almonds, and honey mustard dressing, served with fresh seasonal fruit, served with your choice of dinner roll or fresh baked muffin

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.99+

atkin’s friendly... ham, turkey, american cheese, hard boiled egg, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives and croutons on lettuce, with your choice of dressing

Lunch Starters

Our super popular appetizers, onion straws mozzarella dipper and more

Onion Rings

$7.99Out of stock

thin strips of onions, batter dipped, then deep- fried golden, served with ranch dressing

Mozzo Dippers

Mozzo Dippers

$10.99

mozzarella cheese italian breaded, fried golden and served with marinara for dippin’

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$9.99

monterey jack, cheddar and american cheese sandwiched between two grilled flour tortillas, served with sour cream and salsa

Fried Potato Skins

$10.99

Outer shell potatoes cut like a boat then deep fried golden brown and filled with melted cheese and bacon bits served with ranch dressing for dipping

Soup

We prepare our famous homemade soups daily using only the freshest ingredients, chili is served everyday and there is no charge for cheese and onions
Soup

Soup

$4.99+

Our famous soups are homemade fresh daily, using only the best ingredients.

Chili

Chili

$9.99

Served every day! Add cheese and onions upon request.

Soup & Salad

$14.99

A bowl of soup, a crisp garden salad with choice of dressing, and a bakery fresh muffin.

Potato Casseroles

Our famous potato casseroles begin with sliced garden potatoes grilled golden and then topped with the freshest ingredients, served with your choice of a dinner roll or muffin
Kansas City Casserole

Kansas City Casserole

$9.99

*sirloin strips cooked medium rare, onions, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes and monterey jack cheese

Rockbrook Casserole

Rockbrook Casserole

$9.99

grilled chicken tenders, mushrooms, white and red onions, tomatoes, Monterey jack cheese and ranch dressing

New Hampton Casserole

New Hampton Casserole

$9.99

grilled chicken tenders, onions, monterey jack cheese and creamy hollandaise

Denver Casserole

Denver Casserole

$9.99

this one started it all... ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes and american cheese

San Francisco Casserole

San Francisco Casserole

$9.99

ham, broccoli, onions, fresh tomatoes, monterey jack cheese and creamy hollandaise

Millard Casserole

$9.99

Bacon bits with tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and American cheese.

Rodeo Casserole

$9.99

Artichoke hearts, bacon strips, jack, American and cheddar cheese, creamy hollandaise sauce, diced tomatoes and a dollop of sour cream.

Milwaukee Casserole

$9.99

Swiss, jack, American and cheddar cheese topped with onions and creamy hollandaise sauce.

Cheyenne Casserole

$9.99

Chopped burger patty, grilled onions, American cheese and tomato slices.

Main Dishes

Served with a dinner roll or fresh baked muffin
Meltaway Pot Roast

Meltaway Pot Roast

$17.99Out of stock

a generous portion of our slow roasted pot roast served with mashed potatoes and gravy, includes our vegetable of the day

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$14.99Out of stock

tenderized and breaded beef steak deep-fried and served with mashed potatoes, sausage gravy, today’s vegetable and a dinner roll

Chicken Tender Basket

Chicken Tender Basket

$12.99Out of stock

four large “freshly breaded” chicken tenders with french fries, a homemade dinner roll and your choice of ranch dressing, bbq sauce, honey mustard dressing or buffalo sauce

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.99Out of stock

3 large flaky Cod fillets beer batter dipped then deep-fried, served with french fries and tartar sauce

Pasta

Mom's Noodles

Mom's Noodles

$15.99

pan sautéed german noodles, grilled chicken tenders, onions, mushrooms, corn & peas in our homemade roasted chicken gravy

Chicken Parmesan

Chicken Parmesan

$17.99

“freshly breaded” and topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese, served with your choice of pasta, and a slice of grilled garlic toast

Spaghetti Marinara

Spaghetti Marinara

$13.99

use your creativity and create the perfect pasta dish, served with garlic bread

Side Orders

Add on some of your Garden Cafe favorites to your order pecan rolls, French toast muffins and more
Bakery Fresh Muffin

Bakery Fresh Muffin

$3.25Out of stock
Buttery Croissant

Buttery Croissant

$4.99Out of stock

Fresh Fruit

$5.99

Garden Potatoes

$4.49

French Fries

$4.49Out of stock

Fruit Bowl

$8.99

Kids Dinner

(No senior discounts) you may substitute fruit for fries where applicable for $1.00

Kids Chicken Nuggets

$6.99

with french fries

Kids Corn Dog Bites

Kids Corn Dog Bites

$6.99

Corn Dog Bites with fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled cheese with fries

Kids Kraft Mac & Cheese

$6.99

􏰩􏰋􏰈􏰫􏰐 􏰪􏰈􏰉􏰈􏰋􏰁􏰇􏰏 􏰑 􏰒􏰊􏰃􏰃􏰍􏰃 with fries

Kids Hamurger

Kids Hamurger

$6.99

􏰹􏰵􏰲 􏰻 􏰪􏰏􏰇􏰏 􏰎􏰆􏰋􏰖􏰃􏰋􏰍 􏰼􏰺􏰽 with fries (add cheese for .99)

NA Beverages

Chocolate Milk

$3.99+

Decaf Coffee

$6.99

Hot Tea

$3.99

Juice

$3.99+

Lemonade

$5.99+

Milk

$2.99+

Regular Coffee

$3.99

Soda

$5.99+

Memphis Tea

$3.99+

Water

Ice Tea

$5.99+

Slices (Cakes and Pies)

Ice Cream

$2.00
Slice Apple Pie

Slice Apple Pie

$5.99

Slice Butter Cake

$5.99
Slice Caramel Apple

Slice Caramel Apple

$5.99
Slice Carrot Cake

Slice Carrot Cake

$5.99
Slice Cherry Pie

Slice Cherry Pie

$5.99
Slice Chocolate Cake

Slice Chocolate Cake

$5.99
Slice German Chocolate Cake

Slice German Chocolate Cake

$5.99

Slice Lemon Cake

$5.99
Slice Marble Cake

Slice Marble Cake

$5.99
Snow White cake

Snow White cake

$5.99
Slice Strawberry Rhubarb

Slice Strawberry Rhubarb

$5.99

Slice Turtle Cake

$5.99
Slice Waldorf-Astoria

Slice Waldorf-Astoria

$5.99

Personal pumpkin pie

$2.99

Bread pudding

$5.99

Old fashion cream filled cupcake

$2.99

Slice pumpkin pie

$5.99

Rolls/Bars/Muffins/Cookies

Bakery Fresh Muffin

Bakery Fresh Muffin

$3.25Out of stock
Bar Pack (4)

Bar Pack (4)

$15.99
Bars

Bars

$4.49
Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$4.99
Cookie

Cookie

$2.99

Cookies (12)

$24.99

Frosted Cookies

$3.35

Frosted Sugar Cookies (12)

$36.99
Pecan Roll

Pecan Roll

$5.99

Gingerbread cookie

$1.49

Pastry

Cream cheese puff pastry

$3.99

Fruit puff pastry

$3.99

Crust Pies (Allow 24 Hours)

Apple (Old Fashioned)

$16.99

Apple Crumb

$16.99

Apple Lattice

$16.99

Blueberry

$16.99

Cherry

$16.99

Peach

$16.99

Pecan

$16.99

Pumpkin (Seasonal)

$16.99

Rhubarb

$16.99

Strawberry Rhubarb

$16.99

Tollhouse

$16.99

Fruit & Cream Pies (Allow 24 Hours)

Banana Cream

$19.99

Black Bottom Banana Cream

$19.99

Boston Cream

$19.99

Chocolate Cream

$19.99

Double Chocolate Satin

$19.99

Coconut Cream

$19.99

Lemon Meringue

$19.99

Snickers Cream

$19.99

Sour Cream Raisin

$19.99

Strawberry Banana Cream

$19.99

Breakfast Goodies

Bakery Muffins

$14.99+

Mini Muffins (12)

$14.99

Cinnamon Rolls

$19.99+

Mini Cinnamon Rolls (12)

$15.99

Caramel Rolls

$24.99+

Pecan Rolls

$26.99+

Mini Pecan Rolls (12)

$18.99

Frosted Fruit Bread

$10.99

2-Layer Cakes

Carrot Cake

$26.99

German Chocolate Cake

$26.99

Marble Cake

$26.99

Red Velvet Cake

$26.99

Yellow Butter Cake

$26.99

Turtle Fudge Cake

$39.99

Lemon Cake

$39.99

Snow White Cake (Strawberry Filling)

$39.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$39.99

Sour Cream Chocolate Cake

$26.99

1/4 Sheet Cakes

Carrot Cake

$39.99

German Chocolate Cake

$39.99

Marble Cake

$39.99

Chocolate Cake

$39.99

Red Velvet Cake

$39.99

Yellow Butter Cake

$39.99

Turtle Fudge Cake

$59.99

Lemon Cake

$59.99

Snow White Cake (Strawberry Filling)

$59.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$59.99

1/2 Sheet Cakes

Carrot Cake

$59.99

German Chocolate Cake

$59.99

Marble Cake

$59.99

Chocolate Cake

$59.99

Red Velvet Cake

$59.99

Yellow Butter Cake

$59.99

Turtle Fudge Cake

$79.99

Lemon Cake

$79.99

Snow White Cake (Strawberry Filled)

$79.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$79.99

Full Sheet Cakes

Carrot Cake

$79.99

German Chocolate Cake

$79.99

Marble Cake

$79.99

Chocolate Cake

$79.99

Red Velvet Cake

$79.99

Yellow Butter Cake

$79.99

Turtle Fudge Cake

$119.99

Lemon Cake

$119.99

Snow White Cake (Strawberry Filling)

$119.99

Strawberry Shortcake

$119.99

Soups

Soup (QT)

$16.99

Soup (GAL)

$49.99

Bakery

Cocktail Buns

$7.99

Croissant

$2.99

Dinner Rolls

$6.99

Buffets

Breakfast Buffet

$9.99

Appetizer Buffet

$10.99

Munchers Lunch Buffet

$9.99

Lunch/Dinner Buffet (1)

$10.99

Lunch/Dinner Buffet (2)

$12.99

Lunch/Dinner Buffet (3)

$14.99

Party Room Lunch

$16.00

Party Room Dinner

$18.00

Breakfast

Continental Breakfast

$7.49

Ham Scramble Ala

$39.99

Scrambled Eggs Ala

$29.99

Bacon Ala

$39.99

Sausage Ala

$39.99

Garden Potatoes Ala

$24.99

Muffins (6)

$9.99

12 Pack Muffins

$21.99

Mini Muffins (12)

$8.99

Cinn Rolls (6)

$17.99

Cinn Rolls (12)

$29.99

Mini Cinn Rolls (12)

$11.99

Caramel Rolls (6)

$16.99

Caramel Rolls (12)

$29.99

Mini Pecan Rolls (12)

$14.99

Fruit Breads

$6.99

Fruit Bread Tray

$44.99

Coffee Cake

$12.99

Goodie Tray (48)

$79.99

Goodie Tray (24)

$29.99

Sunrise Tray

$44.99

Breakfast Specials

Sunrise Tray

$44.99

Goodie Tray (48)

$79.99

Fruit Tray (SM)

$37.99

Fruit Tray (MED)

$39.99

Fruit Tray (LG)

$89.99

Coffee (25)

$29.99

Coffee (50)

$39.99

Coffee (100)

$59.99

CYO Quiche

$19.99

Ham Scram (12)

$5.99

Ham Scram (25)

$5.49

Ham Scram (50)

$4.99

Stratta (5)

$29.99

Stratta (15)

$54.99

Stratta (25)

$119.99

Breakfast Special

$6.99

Bfst Buffet Special

$8.99

Goodie Tray (24)

$39.99

Catering Trays

Fancy Relish Tray

$73.99

Chicken Combo Tray

$84.99

Chestnuts Tray

$54.99

Half Croissant Tray

$89.99

Croissant Puff Tray

$59.99

Cold Deli Sand Tray

$79.99

Bun Deli Sand Tray

$79.99

Pinwheel Tray

$59.99

Chips/Salsa Tray

$44.99

Chips/Salsa/Dip Tray

$54.99

Deli Meat Tray

$59.99

Cheese Tray

$49.99

Meat/Cheese Tray

$59.99

Fruit/Cheese Tray

$89.99

Quesa Bites Tray

$54.99

Quiche Bites

$65.99

Mtballs Beef Tray

$69.99

Mtballs BBQ Tray

$69.99

Mtballs Swedish Tray

$69.99

Mtball/SSGE Tray

$69.99

Buff Wings Tray

$69.99

Buff Finger Tray

$69.99

Devil Egg Tray

$58.99

Bread Tray

$29.99

Fruit Tray (SM)

$39.99

Fruit Tray (MED)

$64.99

Fruit Tray (LG)

$89.99

Veg Tray (SM)

$39.99

Veg Tray (MED)

$64.99

Veg Tray (LG)

$89.99

Cracker Tray (100)

$52.99

Cracker Tray (200)

$79.99

Shrimp Tray (50)

$69.99

Shrimp Tray (100)

$114.99

Condiment Tray (SM)

$15.99

Condiment Tray (LG)

$24.99

Meeting Trays

Office Tray

$79.99

Boardroom Tray

$67.99

Dessert

Goodie Tray (40)

$54.99

Goodie Tray (75)

$89.99

Goodie Tray (100)

$119.99

Cookies (12)

$24.99

Frosted Sugar Cookies (12)

$36.99

Bars/Brownies (9x13)

$24.99

Bars/Brownies (12x18)

$39.99

Fruit Crisp (PAN)

$29.99

Fruit Crisp (DEEP)

$44.99

Cobbler (PAN)

$29.99

Cobbler (DEEP)

$44.99

Pudding (PAN)

$29.99

Pudding (DEEP)

$44.99

Cheescake (ROUND)

$44.99

Cheesecake (PAN)

$23.99

Cheesecake (SAMPLER)

$59.99

Mini Cake Tray (30)

$44.99

Mini Cake Tray (60)

$77.99

Pie

$14.99

Bread Pudding

$3.99

Caramel Red Pudding

$3.99

Cakes

Astoria Cake 2-Layer

$21.99

Butter Cake 2-Layer

$21.99
Carrot Cake 2-Layer

Carrot Cake 2-Layer

$21.99
Germ Choc Cake 2-Layer

Germ Choc Cake 2-Layer

$21.99

Lemon Cake 2-Layer

$34.99

Marble Cake 2-Layer

$21.99
SC Choc Cake 2-Layer

SC Choc Cake 2-Layer

$21.99

Straw Cake 2-Layer

$34.99

Turtle Cake 2-Layer

$28.99

White Cake 2-Layer

$34.99

Holiday Cake

$29.99

Astoria Cake 1/4 Sheet

$29.99

Butter Cake 1/4 Sheet

$29.99

Carrot Cake 1/4 Sheet

$29.99

Germ Choc Cake 1/4 Sheet

$29.99

Lemon Cake 1/4 Sheet

$49.99

Marble Cake 1/4 Sheet

$29.99

SC Choc Cake 1/4 Sheet

$29.99

Straw Cake 1/4 Sheet

$49.99

Turtle Cake 1/4 Sheet

$46.99

White Cake 1/4 Sheet

$49.99

Astoria Cake 1/2 Sheet

$44.99

Butter Cake 1/2 Sheet