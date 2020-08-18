- Home
Old Fashioned Garden Cafe
11040 Oak St
Millard, NE 68144
Popular Items
Breakfasts
2-Egg Breakfast
Two eggs any style, garden potatoes, and choice of two slices of toast or a fluffy pancakes.
Old Fashioned Breakfast
Two eggs any style, three slices of bacon or sausage links or two sausage patties, garden potatoes, and choices of two slices of toast or a pancake. Sub for Ham + $1.99
Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs
Our homemade chicken fried steak, two *eggs any style, garden potatoes and your choice of toast or pancakes
Corned Beef Hash & Eggs
A mound of corned beef hash next to a mound of garden potatoes topped with two *eggs any style, served with 2 slices of toast or pancakes
Works Scramble
Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, cheese, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, broccoli, and mushrooms, served with garden potatoes and choice of two slices of toast or pancakes.
Ham Scramble
A great choice! Diced ham blended with scrambled eggs, served with garden potatoes and choice two slices of toast or pancakes.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, sausage, pepper jack cheese, onions, and green peppers inside a tortilla, topped with sour cream, tomatoes, and black olives, served with salsa, garden potatoes, and choice of a pancakes or a bakery fresh muffin. Sub for Steak + $2.00
Egg Stacy Sandwich
Two over-hard eggs with bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and mayo on toasted white bread, served with garden potatoes.
Breakfast Croissant
Two eggs over hard with your choice of ham, bacon or sausage patties inside a grilled buttery croissant and served with garden potatoes.
Loaded B & G
Two biscuits stuffed with sausage patties then smothered with Sausage gravy, served with two eggs* any style and garden potatoes.
GC Eggs Benedict
Two over-easy eggs, ham, and creamy hollandaise over a toasted English muffin, served with garden potatoes.
Breakfast Buffet
Skillets
Pan Omelets
Queen Anne Omelet
Shaved almonds, cheddar, jack and American cheese topped with hollandaise sauce and sprinkled with shaved almonds.
Santa Fe Omelet
Diced sausage, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and black olives topped with Monterey jack cheese, sliced avocado and sour cream, served with salsa
Garden Fantasy Omelet
Fresh steamed seasonal veggies, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, and artichoke hearts, topped with monterey jack cheese and hollandaise sauce.
Ham & Cheese Omelet
A classic! Three egg omelet made with fresh eggs plenty of diced ham and melted American cheese.
Denver Omelet
Diced ham, tomatoes, onions, green peppers mushrooms, and American cheese.
Create Your Omelet
Start with our signature omelet loaded with choice of cheese and build from there! Add Bacon, Sausage, Ham, Turkey, or Chicken + 1.99 Add Spinach, Tomatoes, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Broccoli, or Cheese + 1.99 Add Avocado 1.99
Garden Griddle
GC Waffle
one Belgian waffle served warm with maple syrup, one egg* any style and choice of two strips of bacon or sausage links or one sausage patty.
GC French Toast
three pieces of french toast dipped and grilled golden, served with whipped butter and warm syrup, choose from our homemade breads (cinnamon, sourdough, raisin, wheat or white) served with one egg* any style and choice of 2 strips of bacon or sausage links or one sausage patty.
Grand Floridian
your choice of a waffle or three slices of french toast, topped with the season’s freshest fruits and whipped cream, served with warm maple syrup * fruits may vary by season, served with one egg* any style and choice of two strips of bacon or sausage links or one sausage patty.
GC Pancakes
three fluffy made from scratch buttermilk pancakes with whipped butter and maple syrup, served with one egg* any style and choice of two strips of bacon or sausage links or one sausage patty.
Breakfast Starters
Donut Holes
French toast has never been better 12 bit sized donut holes dipped in scrambled eggs the dropped in the fryer sprinkles with powder sugar and served with syrup
Funnel Fries
Funnel cake like never before formed into fries then dropped in the fryer sprinkled with powder sugar and served with syrup
Kids Breakfast
Side Orders
Avocado
Bacon Slice
Buttery Croissant
(Side only) Corn beef hash
Cream cheese Side
Croissant cold
Dressing Side
Egg - 1
English Muffin
French Toast 2 piece
Fresh Fruit
Garden Potatoes
Ham Steak
Pancake - 1
Salsa Side
Sausage Patty / Links
Toast
Waffle
Earlybird
Old Fashion (EB)
2 eggs cooked your way, 2 strips of back or sausage links, garden potatoes and your choice of one pancake or 2 pieces of toast
Two Egg (EB)
2 eggs cooked any style, garden potatoes and 2 pieces of buttered toast of 1 pancake
Pancakes & Eggs (EB)
2 of our delicious sweet cream pancakes served with 2 eggs cook any style
Pancakes, Eggs w/Meat (EB)
2 delicious sweet cream pancakes served with 2 strips of bacon or sausage links and 2 eggs cooked any style
Fried Ham & Egg Sandwich (EB)
2 Eggs over hard with thinly sliced ham between butter toast served with garden potatoes
Handhelds
Zesty Burger
Two beef patties with bacon, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and BBQ sauce or Heinz 57 sauce. Served with potato chips
GC Double Cheeseburger
Double meat double cheese lettuce tomato onion and our homemade sauce. Served with a bag of potato chips
Patty Melt
Two beef patties with Swiss cheese and sautéed onions served on grilled rye. Served with a bag of chips
Philly Steak
thin sliced beef steak with sautéed onions, mushrooms, green peppers and swiss cheese on a hoagie with leaf lettuce and mayonnaise. Served with a bag of chips
French Dip
thin sliced roast beef, julienned white onion, Swiss cheese, sourdough, served au jus. Served with a bag of chips
Omaha Reuben
tender certified Angus corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut, grilled and served on marble rye, sided with 1000 island dressing, Served with a bag of chips
Monte Cristo
turkey, ham and swiss cheese on french dipped marble rye, grilled and sprinkled with powdered sugar, served with a cup of pancake syrup and a bag of chips
GC Club
triple-decked with bacon, ham, turkey, American cheese, crisp lettuce, fresh tomatoes and mayonnaise on toasted marble rye, Served with a bag of chips
BLT
five strips of thick cut bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on toasted sourdough Served with a bag of chips
Fort Worth
Hand breaded and deep fried chicken breast on a bed of lettuce, tomato and sliced onion, topped with melted swiss cheese and three strips of bacon on a bun spread with honey mustard dressing
Half Sandwich Combo
half a cafe club, french dip, omaha reuben, monte cristo, chicken salad or tuna salad sandwich with choice of a garden salad, a cup of soup or fresh fruit cup
Garden Greens
Chicken BLT Salad
mixed greens topped with grilled chicken tenders, bacon, tomatoes, croutons, Monterey jack cheese and ranch dressing, served with your choice of dinner roll or fresh baked muffin
Grilled Chicken Salad
Lettuce, crispy chicken tenders, almonds, and honey mustard dressing, served with fresh seasonal fruit, served with your choice of dinner roll or fresh baked muffin
Chef Salad
atkin’s friendly... ham, turkey, american cheese, hard boiled egg, green peppers, tomatoes, black olives and croutons on lettuce, with your choice of dressing
Lunch Starters
Onion Rings
thin strips of onions, batter dipped, then deep- fried golden, served with ranch dressing
Mozzo Dippers
mozzarella cheese italian breaded, fried golden and served with marinara for dippin’
Quesadilla
monterey jack, cheddar and american cheese sandwiched between two grilled flour tortillas, served with sour cream and salsa
Fried Potato Skins
Outer shell potatoes cut like a boat then deep fried golden brown and filled with melted cheese and bacon bits served with ranch dressing for dipping
Soup
Potato Casseroles
Kansas City Casserole
*sirloin strips cooked medium rare, onions, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes and monterey jack cheese
Rockbrook Casserole
grilled chicken tenders, mushrooms, white and red onions, tomatoes, Monterey jack cheese and ranch dressing
New Hampton Casserole
grilled chicken tenders, onions, monterey jack cheese and creamy hollandaise
Denver Casserole
this one started it all... ham, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, fresh tomatoes and american cheese
San Francisco Casserole
ham, broccoli, onions, fresh tomatoes, monterey jack cheese and creamy hollandaise
Millard Casserole
Bacon bits with tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, green peppers and American cheese.
Rodeo Casserole
Artichoke hearts, bacon strips, jack, American and cheddar cheese, creamy hollandaise sauce, diced tomatoes and a dollop of sour cream.
Milwaukee Casserole
Swiss, jack, American and cheddar cheese topped with onions and creamy hollandaise sauce.
Cheyenne Casserole
Chopped burger patty, grilled onions, American cheese and tomato slices.
Main Dishes
Meltaway Pot Roast
a generous portion of our slow roasted pot roast served with mashed potatoes and gravy, includes our vegetable of the day
Chicken Fried Steak Dinner
tenderized and breaded beef steak deep-fried and served with mashed potatoes, sausage gravy, today’s vegetable and a dinner roll
Chicken Tender Basket
four large “freshly breaded” chicken tenders with french fries, a homemade dinner roll and your choice of ranch dressing, bbq sauce, honey mustard dressing or buffalo sauce
Fish & Chips
3 large flaky Cod fillets beer batter dipped then deep-fried, served with french fries and tartar sauce
Pasta
Mom's Noodles
pan sautéed german noodles, grilled chicken tenders, onions, mushrooms, corn & peas in our homemade roasted chicken gravy
Chicken Parmesan
“freshly breaded” and topped with marinara and mozzarella cheese, served with your choice of pasta, and a slice of grilled garlic toast
Spaghetti Marinara
use your creativity and create the perfect pasta dish, served with garlic bread