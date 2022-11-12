Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Gyumri 4441 San Fernando Road

No reviews yet

4441 San Fernando Road

Glendale, CA 91204

APPETIZERS

HUMMUS

$15.00

Garbanzo beans, garlic, tahini, olive oil and lemon juice

MUTABAL

$15.00

EGGPLANT IKRA

$15.00

Delicious combo of eggplant, tomato and pepper with exotic seasoning

AJIKA

$15.00

CHEESE AND GREENS

$30.00

BASTURMA

$15.00

Armenian style soft beef jerky

GHAVURMA

$30.00

Home recipe with special lemon and garlic dressing

ASSORTED MEAT

$25.00

PICKLED VEGETABLES

$15.00

YOGURT CUCUMBER DIP

$15.00

SARMA

$15.00

(10 PCS)

LEBNI

$15.00

OLIVES

$15.00

GREEN BEANS

$15.00

Tapakats (green beans & scrambled eggs)

AVELUK

$15.00

BEEF TONGUE

$20.00

Spicy yellow pepper

$15.00

Grilled Jalapeno

$15.00

CHEESE

$15.00

HOME MADE CHEESE

$20.00

Greens

$15.00

HOT APPETIZERS

BLINCHIKS (6pcs)

$18.00

(minimum order 6 pieces)

BEOREK (10 pcs)

$30.00

(minimum order 10 pieces)

SALADS

ARMENIAN SALAD

$15.00

Fresh mix of tomatos & cucumbers, fresh cut herbs, olive oil and lemon dressing

GREEK SALAD

$20.00

Mixed greens, olives and feta cheese

TABBOULEH SALAD

$15.00

Parsley, tomatoes, lemon juice and olive oil

MUSHROOM SALAD

$15.00

Marinated mushrooms topped with fresh onions & herbs

STOLICHNI SALAD

$15.00

Russian favorite, veggie blend with minced meat, sour cream and mayo dressing

RED CABBAGE SALAD

$15.00

Red cabbage tossed with greens and olive oil

RED BEANS SALAD

$15.00

Red beans with seasonings and olive oil

RED BEET SALAD

$15.00

Finely diced red beets prepared instantly with your choice of oil and vinegar dressing or with mayonnaise, both with premium walnuts

EGGPLANT SALAD

$15.00

Grilled eggplant, tomatoes, peppers, onions, garlic with herbs & oil

PROVINCIAL SALAD

$20.00

Beef, peppers, cherry tomatoes, herbs

RUSSIAN VINAIGREETE SALAD

$15.00

SANDWICHES

SHISH KABOB SANDWICH

$15.00

LULEH KABOB SANDWICH

$10.00

CHICKEN KABOB SANDWICH

$15.00

CHICKEN LULEH SANDWICH

$10.00

ENTREES

SHISH KABOB

$20.00

A real Middle-Eastern treat! Generous portion of tender cut beef, skewered and flame-broiled to perfection

LULEH KABOB

$20.00

Two skewers of freshly ground beef, seasoned with onion and mild spice, broiled over an open flame

CHICKEN LULEH

$20.00

Two skewers of ground chicken meat with special seasoning

PORK KABOB

$20.00

Choice pork barbecued & served juicy & tender

PORK BABY BACK RIBS

$20.00

Marinated and cooked to perfection

CHICKEN KABOB

$20.00

Simply delicious boneless pieces of chicken, marinated in our homemade sauce, skewered, and flame-broiled to perfection

LAMB CHOPS (4 PCS)

$30.00

Barbequed New Zealand Lamb Chops

ICKI-BIR

$20.00

Lamb or Pork heart and liver barbeque

SULTANI

$30.00

Luleh Kabab with choice of Shish, Pork or Chicken Kabab

BBQ QUAIL

$10.00

QAVARI KUFTA WITH HAJAR

$40.00

Fine ground lean beef, a true Armenian delight

TAVA KUFTA (SERVES 2-3)

$45.00

Qavari kufta pan fried to your taste

KER U SOOS

$25.00

Potatoes, green peppers and special seasoning with choice of meat

BEEF STROGANOFF

$30.00

Tender beef medallions in hearty sour cream sauce and potatoes

JARKO

$20.00

Pot Roast

TAPAKA

$20.00

Marinated Cornish fried to perfection

BBQ STURGEON (ASATRINA)

$20.00

Generous portion of fresh fish marinated, skewered and flame-broiled

RED TROUT

$30.00+

Red trout boiled or barbequed to your taste

BEEF KHASHLAMA

$30.00

Generous Beef pieces, in hearty tomato sauce and seasoning

OXTAIL KHASHLAMA

$30.00

Oxtail, flame-broiled to perfection

TEMUR

Sausage fried with potatoes and seasoning

TPOV DOLMA

$30.00

Grape leave, ground beef, rice & Armenian traditional seasonings (12 pieces)

ARMENIAN DOLMA

$40.00

Cabbage, beef, Armenian traditional seasonings & vegetables (12 pieces)

KHASH

$20.00

LAMB SHANK

$35.00

ISHLI KUFTA

$15.00

SALMON

$20.00

KHINKALI

$3.50

KHINKALI FRIED

$4.00

SOUPS

PITI

$15.00

Lamb meat, garbanzo beans and vegetables

SPAS

$15.00

Yogurt and barely with green mint and cilantro served hot or cold

AVELUK

$15.00

Sorrel Soup

LENTIL SOUP

$15.00

Lentil with vegetables (Vegetarian Favorite)

CHICKEN SOUP

$15.00

Chicken, vegetables

BORSH WITH BEEF

$15.00

Cabbage, beef, red beet

SOLYANKA

$15.00

Cured meats, green olives, pickles, veggies, and a flavorful beef broth

GARNI FISH STEW

$45.00

Famous fish stew served in Garni

SIDES

PLECH

$7.00

FRENCH FRIES

$5.00

TAVA JARIT POTATO

$7.00

per person 7

BREAD

$5.00

RICE

$5.00

DESSERTS

FRUIT PLATE

$25.00+

ICE-CREAM

$15.00

DESSERT OF THE DAY

$5.00

Combos

Group of 5 Combo

$100.00

5 Luleh Kabobs, 3 Chicken or Pork Kabobs, Rice, Potatoes, Peppers & Tomato, Armenian Salad.

Group of 10 Combo

$170.00

10 Luleh Kabobs, 5 Chicken or Pork Kabobs, Rice, Potatoes, Peppers & Tomato, Armenian Salad.

Group of 20 Combo

$300.00

20 Luleh Kabobs, 10 Chicken or Pork Kabobs, Rice, Potatoes, Peppers & Tomato, 2 Armenian Salads.

LATE NIGHT ENTREES

SCRAMBLED EGGS AND TOMATOES 15

$15.00

SCRAMBLED EGGS AND GREEN PEAS 15

$15.00

SCRAMBLED EGGS AND GREEN BEANS 20

$20.00

Scrambled Eggs with Ghavurma

$40.00

VODKA

Beluga Black

$70.00

Beluga (Allure Leather)

$100.00

Beluga (Gold Line)

$150.00

Beluga Silver

$70.00

Belvedere

$70.00

Grey Goose

$60.00

Ketel One

$60.00

Ohanyan

$70.00

Ohanyan (Ice)

$80.00

Ohanyan organic

$100.00

Stolichnaya Elit

$100.00

Stolichnaya Elit (small)

$60.00

Aralez Plum

$100.00

Roberto Cavalli

$70.00

Karabakh

$100.00

TEQUILA

Avion

$300.00

Avion Cristalino

$300.00

Casamigos Anejo

$150.00

Casamigos Blanco

$100.00

Casamigos Reposado

$120.00

Clase Azul

$300.00

Diamante Silver

$100.00

Diamante Black

$150.00

Diamante Gold

$120.00

Don Julio 1942

$350.00

Don Julio 70

$150.00

Don Julio Anejo

$150.00

Don Julio Anejo (small)

$70.00

Don Julio Reposado

$100.00

Patron Silver

$100.00

Patron Silver (small)

$60.00

Tres Barricas

$150.00

WHISKEY/COGNAC/SCOTCH

Aberlour 16

$200.00

Abrikon Brandy

$70.00

Ararat 15

$150.00

Ararat Dvin

$200.00

Ararat VSOP

$80.00

Camus VSOP

$100.00

Chivas Regal

$100.00

Courvoisier Cognac

$70.00

Glenfiddich 12

$100.00

Glenfiddich 15

$150.00

Hennessy VS

$80.00

Hennessy VSOP

$150.00

Hennessy XO

$400.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$60.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$350.00

KELT Cognac

$150.00

Macallan 12

$150.00

Macallan 18

$750.00

Nairi XO

$200.00

NOY 10

$100.00

NOY 20

$200.00

NOY 7

$60.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$100.00

SATE Brandy

$70.00

Tigran the Great

$200.00

CHAMPAGNE

Dom Perignon

$350.00

Veuve Clicquot

$150.00

Cristal Champagne

$450.00

MOET

$100.00

NA DRINKS

7-UP

$3.00

COCA-COLA

$3.00+

COMPOT

$10.00

DIET COKE

$3.00

JERMUK

$3.00

LEMONADE

$3.00

TAN

$3.00

WATER

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

TEA

$3.00

SODA

$3.00

REPAST -ՀՈԿԵՉԱՇ

REPAST -ՀՈԿԵՉԱՇ

$55.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Old Gyumri is a perfect Mediterranean family restaurant with ancient Gyumri touch. We have been in business long enough to be trusted in restaurant business around the city. Our restaurant is one of a kind with the design that takes you back to old Armenia.

4441 San Fernando Road, Glendale, CA 91204

Directions

