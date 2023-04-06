Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Hag's Pizza & Pasta

1315 West Davis Street

Dallas, TX 75208

Starters

Bone-In Wings

10 fresh bone-in wings mixed with your choice of style. Ranch or Bleu Cheese. Wing Sauce can be served on side.

Boneless Wings

10 fresh Boneless Wings mixed with your choice of style. Ranch or Bleu Cheese. Wing Sauce can be served on side.

Mozzarella Sticks

Crunchy on the outside and lots of gooey cheese on the inside. Served with side of Marinara Sauce.

Seasoned Potato Wedges

Crunchy, seasoned Potato Wedges, served with side of Ketchup.

Hag Fries

Potato Wedges topped with nacho cheese sauce and fresh Bacon. Served with side of Ranch Dressing

Garlic Cheese Bread

Served with side of Marinara Sauce.

Garlic Bread

Served with side of Marinara Sauce.

Buttered Parmesan Breadsticks

Freshly made pizza dough with Garlic Butter and Parmesan Cheese. Served with side of Marinara Sauce.

Appetizer Sampler

Half order of Garlic Cheese Bread, our famous Hot Wings, Seasoned Potato Wedges, and Mozzarella Sticks. Served with sides of Ketchup, Ranch Dressing, Marinara Sauce, and Buffalo Sauce.

Salads

House Salad

Freshly tossed Romaine Lettuce with Tomatoes, Mushrooms, Red Onions, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Caesar Salad

Crisp Romaine Lettuce, Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese.

Caprice Salad

$12.99

Tomatoes, Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Fresh Basil, and Olive Oil.

Horiatiki Salad

$12.99

Fresh Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Pepperoni, Green Olives, Feta Cheese, and Italian Dressing.

Specialty Pizzas

Choose from our Mild Pizza Sauce or our Spicy Pizza Sauce! All pizza crust topped with delicious garlic butter. Tap on any pizza to customize as you desire!

New York Village

Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Bell Peppers, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Old Hag's Triple Pepperoni

Deli Sliced 3" Pepperoni, Diced Pepperoni, Cup and Char Pepperoni, extra Mozzarella Cheese, and our famous Spicy Pizza Sauce.

Mulberry Special

Italian Sausage, Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Hamburger, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Porky The Hag

Canadian Bacon, Deli Sliced 3" Pepperoni, Bacon, extra Mozzarella Cheese, and our famous Spicy Pizza Sauce.

Hawaiian

Pineapple, Canadian Bacon, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Extreme Hawiian

Canadian Bacon, Bacon, Pepperoni, Pineapple, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Margherita PIzza

Fresh Tomatoes, Fresh Basil, Fresh Garlic, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Vegetarian Pizza

Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese.

House Special

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Genoa Salami, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella Cheese.

David's Favorite

Canadian Bacon, Genoa Salami, Italian Sausage, Mushrooms, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Prosciutto Pizza

Fresh Tomatoes, Prosciutto Ham, Fresh Basil, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Gorgonzola Pizza

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Roasted Red Peppers, Spinach, Walnuts, Gorgonzola, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Spinaci

Fresh Spinach, Ricotta Cheese, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Sunny Side Pie

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Garlic, Artichoke Hearts, Sun-dried Tomatoes, and Mozzarella Cheese.

North OC Special

Pepperoni, Bacon, Red Onions, Fresh Basil, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Four Cheese

Feta Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Bleeker Street

Pepperoni, Canadian Bacon, Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Feta Cheese, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Roasted Red Pepper

Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Feta Cheese, Red Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Garlic Chicken Alfredo

Baked Chicken with Alfredo Sauce, Mushrooms, Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Laurie's Pesto Garlic Chicken Delight

Baked Chicken with Pesto Sauce, Mushrooms, Garlic, Roasted Red Peppers, Red Onions, and Mozzarella Cheese.

BBQ Chicken

Made with our homemade pizza sauce, topped with our Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, homemade BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella and Fresh Parmesan Cheese. BBQ Sauce not only baked in pizza, but also drizzled on the top after slicing.

Buffalo Chicken Ranch

Made with our homemade pizza sauce, topped with our Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Red Onions, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella and Fresh Parmesan Cheese. Buffalo Sauce not only baked in pizza, but also drizzled on top after slicing along with Ranch Dressing.

Mix or Match (Choose 5 Toppings)

Create your own specialty pizza by mixing or matching up to 5 toppings for the price of a specialty pizza - without having to pay for toppings individually. You can keep the toppings we selected, or remove and choose your own. As long as you stay with 5 normal toppings (excludes Vegan) it will be the Specialty Pizza Price.

Build A Pizza

Choose from our Mild Pizza Sauce or our Spicy Pizza Sauce! All pizza crust topped with delicious garlic butter. Click on any item to customize as you desire!

Slices

9" New York Style

$9.99

12" New York Style

$13.99

16" New York Style

$18.99

9" Pan Pizza

$14.49

12" Pan Pizza

$18.49

16" Pan Pizza

$23.49

12" Gluten Free/Cauliflower Pizza

$18.99

Vegan Lover's

Choose from our Vegan offerings from our homemade pastas that are vegan friendly, our specialty vegan pizza, or make a custom pizza. All vegan offerings will not be topped with butter due to dairy.

9" VEGAN MEATHATERS New York Style

$16.99

All VEGAN Cheese, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef, and Mushrooms. Served on our homemade crust that is Vegan. No butter is put on crust.

12" VEGAN MEATHATERS New York Style

$25.99

16" VEGAN MEATHATERS New York Style

$30.99

9" VEGAN MEATHATERS Pan Pizza

$21.49

12" VEGAN MEATHATERS Pan Pizza

$30.49

16" VEGAN MEATHATERS Pan Pizza

$35.49

VEGAN Pasta

Choose from Fettucine, Spaghetti, or Penne Noodles. Choose from Homemade Marinara Sauce or Olive Oil. Choose from numerous vegetables and even our Vegan Meats if desired. Of course we can even add Vegan Cheese. Due to the hundreds of combinations, pricing based off selections.

Calzones

$16.99 - additional toppings are $1.50 each, excludes Vegan toppings. All Calzones are served with Marinara Sauce for dipping.

New York Calzone

$16.99

Ricotta Cheese, Canadian Bacon, Pizza Sauce, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Oak Cliff Calzone

$16.99

Meatballs, Mozzarella Cheese, and Meat Sauce.

Create your own Calzone

$16.99

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Pizza Sauce, and your choice of two toppings.

Homemade Pasta

All pasta dishes served with slice of hot Garlic Bread and are topped with shredded Parmesan Cheese. Add Meatballs, Italian Sausage, Grilled Chicken, or Shrimp

Spaghetti with Marinara

Spaghetti Noodles topped with Homemade Marinara Sauce and shredded Parmesan Cheese.

Fettucine Alfredo

Fettuccini Noodles topped with Homemade Alfredo Sauce and shredded Parmesan Cheese.

Crazy Cajun

Cajun inspired Penne Pasta Noodles topped with Shrimp, Green Bell Peppers, Red Onions, Mushrooms, Homemade Cajun Cream Sauce, and shredded Parmesan Cheese.

Penne with Meat Sauce

Penne Noodles topped with Homemade Meat Sauce made with our house blend ground beef, and shredded Parmesan Cheese.

Fettucine Carbonara

Fettuccine Noodles topped with Homemade Alfredo Sauce, Mushrooms, Red Onions, Bacon, Tomatoes, and shredded Parmesan Cheese.

Chicken Marsala

Out of stock

Fettuccini Noodles topped with Breaded Chicken Breast, Mushrooms, Creamy Marsala Sauce, a dash of Homemade Alfredo Sauce, and shredded Parmesan Cheese.

Baked Pasta Dishes

All baked pasta dishes served with slice of hot Garlic Bread. Add Meatballs, Italian Sausage, Grilled Chicken, or Shrimp.

Chicken Parmesan

Fettuccine Noodles baked with Homemade Marinara Sauce, Breaded Chicken Breast, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Baked Ziti

Penne Noodles baked with Homemade Marinara Sauce, Ricotta Cheese, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Meat Lasagna

Out of stock

Five Layers of Lasagna Noodles baked with Homemade Meat Sauce made with our house blend ground beef, Ricotta Cheese, Fresh Herbs, and Mozzarella Cheese. Baked to order.

Veggie Lasagna

Out of stock

Five Layers of Lasagna Noodles baked with Homemade Marinara Sauce, Mushrooms, Fresh Tomatoes, Bell Peppers, Black Olives, Ricotta Cheese, and Mozzarella Cheese. Baked to order. VEGETARIAN

Fettucine Formaggio

Fettuccine Noodles baked with Homemade Alfredo Sauce, All-Beef Meatballs, Feta Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Romano Cheese, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Four Cheese Spaghetti

Spaghetti Noodles baked with Homemade Marinara Sauce, Feta Cheese, Parmesan Cheese, Provolone Cheese, and Mozzarella Cheese.

Homemade Grinders (Cold)

All Grinders are served on 12" White Roll with Mayonnaise & Mustard on the side. Bag of chips/popcorn.

The Big Italian

$11.99Out of stock

Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Genoa Salami, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Black Olives.

The George Foster

$10.99Out of stock

Smoked Ham, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Onions. Price:

Veggie Grinder

$10.99Out of stock

Green Bell Peppers, Mushrooms, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onions, and Provolone Cheese. VEGETARIAN

Homemade Grinders (Hot)

All Grinders are served on 12" White Roll with Mayonnaise & Mustard on the side. Bag of chips/popcorn.

Chicken Parmsesan

$12.99

Homemade Marinara Sauce, Breaded Chicken Breast, Parmesan Cheese, and Mozzarella Cheese baked to perfection.

Meatball Parmesan

$12.99

Homemade Marinara Sauce, All-Beef Meatballs, Parmesan Cheese, and Mozzarella Cheese baked to perfection.

Sausage and Peppers

$11.99

Italian Sausage, Green Bell Peppers, and Red Onions.

Sauces

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Italian Dressing

$1.00

Caesar Dressing

$1.00

1000 Island Dressing

$1.00

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Garlic Parmesan

$1.00

Sweet Red Chili

$1.00

Teriyaki

$1.00

Garlic Butter

$1.00

Desserts

New York Cheesecake

$5.49

Oldie but goodie. Traditional dessert from the local bakery.

Three Layer Chocolate Cake

$5.49

All the chocolate you can handle. From the local bakery.

Cinnamon Sugar Twists (8)

$10.99

Freshly made pizza dough twisted with Butter, Cinnamon and Sugar. Served with cream cheese for dipping.

Drinks

Your choice of delicious drinks to wash down your meal.

20oz Bottles

Specialty Drinks

2 Liters

$3.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

The Best Pizza and Pasta in Dallas!

Location

1315 West Davis Street, Dallas, TX 75208

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

