Old King's Coffeehouse Yarmouth/Hyannis town line

655 Reviews

$$

44 Rt 28

West Yarmouth, MA 02673

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Sausage Egg & Cheese
Bacon Egg & Cheese
Iced Coffee

Breakfast

Egg & Cheese
$5.99

Egg & Cheese

$5.99
Bacon Egg & Cheese
$6.49

Bacon Egg & Cheese

$6.49
Chicken Sausage Egg & Cheese
$6.49

Chicken Sausage Egg & Cheese

$6.49

Ham Egg & Cheese

$6.49
Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$7.49

2 eggs, bacon, cheddar, housemade black bean salsa, in a whole wheat wrap

Yogurt & Berries
$6.99

Yogurt & Berries

$6.99
Overnight Oats
$6.99

Overnight Oats

$6.99

Donuts

Seasonal Sprinkle Donut

$2.99

Cinnamon Bun Donut

$2.99

Boston Cream

$2.99

Maple Bacon Donut

$2.99

Strawberry Frosted

$2.99Out of stock

Apple Crumble Donut

$2.99

Old Fashioned

$1.99

GF Donut Trio

$4.29

Donut Hole - Trio

$1.99

Donut Hole - 1/2 Dozen

$3.49

Donut Hole - Dozen

$4.99Out of stock

Donut - 1/2 Dozen

$17.00

Donut - Dozen

$34.00

Baked Goods

BAGEL

BAGEL

$3.49
MUFFIN

MUFFIN

$3.49
TEA BREAD

TEA BREAD

$3.29
CROISSANT/DANISH
$4.29

CROISSANT/DANISH

$4.29

HEKLA

$4.29
COOKIE

COOKIE

$2.29

GF MUFFIN

$3.79

OKC Cookie Pack Chocolate Chip

$6.59

Lunch

Lunch
Available at 10:30am everyday!
Turkey BLT

Turkey BLT

$9.95

Turkey, bacon, arugula, vine-ripe tomatoes, pesto spread, on toasted sourdough

Chipotle Turkey Burger

Chipotle Turkey Burger

$9.95

Seasoned turkey burger, cheddar cheese, vine-ripe tomatoes, chopped romaine, chipotle spread, on a toasted OKC muffin

Chicken Caprese

Chicken Caprese

$9.95Out of stock

Fresh grilled chicken, melted mozzarella, vine-ripe tomatoes, arugula, pesto spread, on toasted sourdough

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$9.95Out of stock

Fresh grilled chicken, BBQ, cheddar, bacon, on a toasted OKC muffin

Chicken Burrito

$9.95Out of stock

Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, and our housemade black bean salsa on a whole wheat wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

Chicken Salad Wrap

$10.95

Fresh chicken, mayo, cranberries, walnuts, chopped romaine, on a whole wheat wrap

Caprese

Caprese

$8.95

Fresh melted mozzarella cheese, vine-ripe tomatoes, arugula, on toasted sourdough

King's Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Chicken Caesar Salad

$11.99Out of stock

chopped romaine, parmesan, croutons

Vegan Burrito

$9.95
Half Sandwich & Soup
$9.95

Half Sandwich & Soup

$9.95
Soup of the Day
$4.99

Soup of the Day

$4.99

Turkey Gobler

$9.99

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

Chicken & Waffles

$9.99Out of stock

Kids' Cheese Quesadilla

$5.99

Kids' Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

$7.99Out of stock

HOT Coffee

Dark Roast

$2.69+

Medium Roast

$2.69+

Light Roast

$2.69+

Decaf

$2.69+

TO GO 96oz

$21.49

REFILL

$0.99

ICED Coffee / COLD Brew

Iced Coffee

$3.49+

Cold Brew

$4.39+
Nitro Cold Brew

Nitro Cold Brew
$4.79+

$4.79+

Hazelnut Sweet Cream CB

$4.79+

DECAF Iced Coffee

$3.49+

Iced Coffee REFILL

$0.99

Espresso Drinks

Latte

$4.29+

Cappuccino

$4.29+

Americano

$2.99+

Mocha Latte

$4.89+

Sea Salted Caramel Macchiato

$4.99+

Cinnamon Latte

$4.89+

Maple Brown Sugar Latte

$4.89+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.99+

Autumn Spice Latte

$4.89+

Coconut Mocha

$4.89+

Matcha Latte

$4.99+

Cinnamon Vanilla Matcha

$4.99+

Chai Latte

$3.99+

Iced Matcha Chai

$5.39+

Blackberry Lavender Iced Matcha

$5.39+

Espresso

$0.99+

Traditional Espresso Macchiato

$3.49+

Cortado

$3.49+

Flat White

$4.29

Café Au Lait

$3.49+

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$3.99

HOT Tea

English Breakfast

$2.79+

Earl Grey

$2.79+

Tangerine Ginger

$2.79+Out of stock

Peppermint

$2.79+

Jade Cloud

$2.79+

Tumric Ginger

$2.79+

Super Green Matcha

$2.79+Out of stock

ICED Tea & More

Black Iced Tea (unsweetened)

$2.69+

Citrus Green Iced Tea (only naturally sweet)

$2.69+

Lemonade

$2.69+Out of stock

SMOOTHIES

OKC Frozen Mocha

$6.99

Protein Power

$7.99

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

$6.99

Super Green Smoothie

$6.99

Other

Ice Water

Out of stock

Drinks

Polar Water

$2.39

JUST Water

$3.49

Simply OJ

$2.99

Bluewater Farms Juice

$2.99

Chocolate Milk

$3.29

Milk

$3.29

Apple Juice

$2.49

Spindrift

$2.99

Bai Infusion

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.39

Diet Pepsi

$2.39

King's Cold Brew (Half Gallon)

$19.99

Vita Coconut Water

$3.49

Chips & Snacks

Deep River Chips

$2.39

Healthy Life Snack

$2.99

ONE Bar

$3.29

Aloha Bar

$2.89

Orgain Bar

$2.89

Clif Protein Bar

$2.99

Power Crunch Bar

$2.89

Nature Valley Bars

$2.69

Nature Valley Bar - single pack

$1.99

LG Rice Krispies Bars

$1.09

MINI Rice Krispie Treats

$0.50

Fruit Snacks

$0.99

All Fruit Stick

$1.99

Fruit

$0.99

Goldfish

$1.99

Pirate's Booty

$2.49

Choc Almond Coff Cake

$2.59

Homemade Cranberry Sauce

$6.95

Whole Bean

whole bean DARK

$10.99

whole bean MEDIUM

$10.99

whole bean LIGHT

$10.99

Ground

ground DARK

$11.99

ground MEDIUM

$11.99

ground LIGHT

$11.99

Retail

Old King's Bumper Sticker

$1.99

Old King’s Sweatshirt

$42.00

Old King’s Tee Shirt

$22.00

Old King's Racerback Sleeveless

$22.00

Old King's Insulated Mug

$39.99

Old King’s Beanie

$24.00

Stainless Straw

$3.99Out of stock

Hiking Trail Book

$19.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markContactless Payments
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

44 Rt 28, West Yarmouth, MA 02673

Directions

Gallery
Old King's Coffeehouse image
Old King's Coffeehouse image
Old King's Coffeehouse image

