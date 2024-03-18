Old Line Tailgate Offsite
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
A roaming food truck providing world class grilled and BBQ style dishes, and celebrating classic tailgate culture.
Location
11313 Country Club Rd, New Market, MD 21774
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Old Line Tailgate co. - Food Truck
No Reviews
11313 Country Club Rd New Market, MD 21774
View restaurant
New York J&P Pizza - Frederick - 6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy
4.3 • 262
6103 Spring Ridge Pkwy Frederick, MD 21701
View restaurant
Suvai Biriyani & Curry - 11791 Fingerboard Road
No Reviews
11791 Fingerboard Road Monrovia, MD 21770
View restaurant