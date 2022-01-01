Restaurant header imageView gallery

Old Lisbon Restaurants

review star

No reviews yet

5837 Sunset Drive

South Miami, FL 33143

Order Again

Popular Items

Bolinhos de Bacalhau
Salada Portuguesa
Bacalhau à Brás

Family Style Combos

Full House Tapas Sampler

Full House Tapas Sampler

$49.00

Full House Tapas Sampler: Codfish Croquettes, Chourico, Fried Calamari, Shrimp in Garlic Sauce, Grilled Sardines & Alheira

Choose Your 3

Choose Your 3

$33.00

Choose your 3: Codfish Croquettes, Chourico, Fried Calamari, Shrimp in Garlic Sauce, Grilled Sardines, Alheira

Seafood Rice Combo for 3

Seafood Rice Combo for 3

$79.00

Arroz de Mariscos for parties of 3 including Appetizers and Dessert Codfish Croquettes, Shrimp in Garlic Sauce and Pasteis de Nata

Seafood Rice Combo for 6

Seafood Rice Combo for 6

$133.00

Arroz de Mariscos for parties of 6 including Appetizers and Dessert Codfish Croquettes, Shrimp in Garlic Sauce and Pasteis de Nata

Seafood Rice Combo for 10

Seafood Rice Combo for 10

$185.00

Arroz de Mariscos for parties of 10 including Appetizers and Dessert Codfish Croquettes, Shrimp in Garlic Sauce and Pasteis de Nata

Codfish Combo for 3

Codfish Combo for 3

$75.00

Customize your Combo of Bacalhau com Natas, Bras, and Gomez. Includes Appetizer and Dessert Codfish Croquettes, Chourico, and Pasteis de Nata

Codfish Combo for 6

Codfish Combo for 6

$140.00

Customize your Combo of Bacalhau com Natas, Bras, and Gomez. Includes Appetizer and Dessert Codfish Croquettes, Chourico, and Pasteis de Nata

Codfish Combo for 10

Codfish Combo for 10

$195.00

Customize your Combo of Bacalhau com Natas, Bras, and Gomez. Includes Appetizer and Dessert Codfish Croquettes, Chourico, and Pasteis de Nata

Petiscos Tradicionais

Bolinhos de Bacalhau

Bolinhos de Bacalhau

$14.00

Codfish Croquettes, Black Eyed Peas

Chouriço

Chouriço

$13.00

Flaming Portuguese Sausage

Camarao ao Alho

Camarao ao Alho

$14.00

Sizzling Sautéed Shrimp in Garlic Sauce

Alheira

Alheira

$13.00

Pork and Poultry Smoked Sausage

Polvo Grelhado

Polvo Grelhado

$22.00

Sizzling Sautéed Octopus in Garlic Sauce

Mexilhoes à D. Francisco ou Açores

Mexilhoes à D. Francisco ou Açores

$14.00

Mussels in Tomato Consommé with Portuguese Sausage Medallions or in a Garlic, Olive Oil and Ground Pepper Sauce

Lulas Fritas

Lulas Fritas

$14.00

Fried Calamari

Lulas Grelhadas

Lulas Grelhadas

$14.00

Grilled Calamari

Sardinhas

Sardinhas

$15.00

Grilled Portuguese Sardines

Amêijoas à Bolhao Pato

Amêijoas à Bolhao Pato

$17.00

Clams, White Wine, Garlic, Coriander, Lime Consommé

Batatinhas

Batatinhas

$5.50

Chips, Pink Garlic Sauce

Polvo à Vinagreta

$22.00

Soups / Salads / Vegetarian

Caldo Verde

Caldo Verde

$10.00

Potato Soup, Collard Greens, Sausage Bites

Sopa de Peixe

Sopa de Peixe

$11.00

Fish Soup

Sopa à Marinheira

Sopa à Marinheira

$19.00

Seafood Soup with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid and Fish

Salada de Bacalhau

Salada de Bacalhau

$15.00

Marinated shredded Cod Salad, Chickpeas

Salada Portuguesa

Salada Portuguesa

$13.00

Lettuce, Carrot, Tomato, Cheese, boiled Egg

Salada de Salmao

$17.00

Mixed Greens, Smoked Salmon, Capers, Quinoa

Beringela Gratinada (Vegetarian)

Beringela Gratinada (Vegetarian)

$19.00

Roasted Eggplant, Tomato, gratinated Cheese

Arroz de Legumes (Vegetarian)

Arroz de Legumes (Vegetarian)

$18.00

Rice and Vegetable Stew

Codfish

Bacalhau à Old Lisbon

Bacalhau à Old Lisbon

$31.00

Breaded Cod Fillet, Onions, Garlic, mashed Potatoes

Bacalhau à Lagareiro

Bacalhau à Lagareiro

$31.00

Grilled Cod Fillet, Onions, Garlic, punched Potatoes, Olive Oil

Caldeirada de Bacalhau

Caldeirada de Bacalhau

$30.00

Cod Stew, steamed Potatoes, Olive Oil

Bacalhau com Natas

Bacalhau com Natas

$28.00

Shredded Cod, Cheese, Potatoes, creamy Sauce

Bacalhau à Brás

Bacalhau à Brás

$27.00

Shredded Cod, Cheese, Potatoes, creamy Sauce

Bacalhau à Gomes de Sá

Bacalhau à Gomes de Sá

$27.00

Shredded Cod, Onions, Garlic, steamed Potatoes, boiled Egg Slices

Arroz de Bacalhau

Arroz de Bacalhau

$30.00

Codfish Rice Stew

Bacalhau Assado

Bacalhau Assado

$30.00

Grilled Cod served with Onions, Garlic, Olive Oil and steamed Potatoes

Bacalhau a moda de Braga

Bacalhau a moda de Braga

$30.00

Deep fried Cod covered in Onions served with Pickles and sliced fried Potatoes

Bacalhau Nortenha

Bacalhau Nortenha

$30.00

Deep fried Cod served with Shrimp, mashed Potatoes and creamy pink Garlic Sauce

Bacalhau Cozido

Bacalhau Cozido

$30.00

Bacalhau Cataplana

$31.00

Cod Stew, Clams, steamed Potatoes, Olive Oil

Land

Bife à Old Lisbon

Bife à Old Lisbon

$34.00

Sirloin Steak topped with Egg, Rice, fried Potatoes, creamy Garlic Sauce

Bife à Portuguesa

Bife à Portuguesa

$34.00

Sirloin Steak topped with Egg and Prosciutto, fried sliced Potatoes, touch of Vinegar

Bife de Churrasco

Bife de Churrasco

$36.00

Skirt Steak, Rice, Fried Potatoes

Filet Mignon

Filet Mignon

$45.00

8 oz. Tenderloin, Mushroom Sauce, Potato Chips

Costeletas de Cordeiro

Costeletas de Cordeiro

$37.00

Grilled Lamb Chops, Vegetables, Potato Chips, Pink Garlic Sauce

Costela de Vitela

Costela de Vitela

$30.00

Veal Short Rib, grilled Tomato, Onions, Garlic, roasted Potatoes

Porco à Alentejana

Porco à Alentejana

$24.00

Sautéed Pork Loin Chunks, Clams, Pickles fried Potatoes

Peito de Frango Grelhado

Peito de Frango Grelhado

$20.00

Grilled Chicken Breast, Rice, fried Potatoes

Sea

Paelha Marinheira

Paelha Marinheira

$27.00

Seafood Rice with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid and Fish

Paelha Marinheira for Two

Paelha Marinheira for Two

$51.00

Seafood Rice with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid and Fish

Parrilhada de Mariscos

Parrilhada de Mariscos

$41.00

Grilled Seafood Mix in White Wine and Garlic Sauce with Lobster, Scallops, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Fish, Salmon and steamed Potatoes

Parrilhada de Mariscos for 2

Parrilhada de Mariscos for 2

$79.00

Grilled Seafood Mix in White Wine and Garlic Sauce with Lobster, Scallops, Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Fish, Salmon and steamed Potatoes

Feijoada de Mariscos

Feijoada de Mariscos

$29.00

Seafood White Bean Stew with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels, Squid, Fish, Sausage Bites and Rice

Camarao à Creme

Camarao à Creme

$26.00

Shrimp, Rice, fried Potatoes, Creamy Garlic Sauce

Salmao Grelhado

Salmao Grelhado

$28.00

Grilled Salmon Fillet, Shrimp, steamed Potatoes, Vegetables, Garlic, Olive Oil

Polvo Grelhado

Polvo Grelhado

$37.00

Grilled Octopus, steamed Potatoes, Vegetables, Garlic, Olive Oil

Sardinhas Assadas

Sardinhas Assadas

$23.00
Camarao Tigre

Camarao Tigre

$49.00

Grilled Tiger Shrimp, steamed Potatoes, Vegetables, Garlic, Olive Oil

Cataplana Peixe e Mariscos

$29.00

Fish Stew with Shrimp, Clams, Mussels and Squid

Arroz de Polvo

$35.00

Sides

Veggies

Veggies

$7.95

Broccoli, Cauliflower & Carrots

Fried Potatoes

Fried Potatoes

$4.95

Fried Potatoes

Rice

Rice

$3.95

White Rice

Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$4.95

Mashed Potatoes

Extra Bread

$3.50

Salad Side

$4.50

Salad Side

Tomato Salad

$4.50

Tomato Salad

Black Eyed Peas

Black Eyed Peas

$4.50

Black Eyed Peas

Mushrooms

$6.50

Mushrooms

Olives

$3.50

Olives

Half Lobster Tail

Half Lobster Tail

$17.95

Half Steamed Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

$32.95

Steamed Lobster Tail

Fried Egg

Fried Egg

$3.50

Fried Egg

Fried Egg Double

$5.50
Steamed Potatoes

Steamed Potatoes

$4.95

Steamed Potatoes

Champagne Risotto

$9.95

Champagne Risotto

Grilled Pepper

$4.50

Grilled Pepper

Desserts

Delicia de Fátima

$9.00

Custard, Cream, Maria Cookies

Pasteis de Nata

Pasteis de Nata

$9.00

Cream Custard Pastries - Portugal's most known Pastry

Mousse de Chocolate

Mousse de Chocolate

$9.00

Homemade Chocolate Mousse

Pêras ao Vinho do Porto

Pêras ao Vinho do Porto

$10.00

Pears cooked in Port Wine

Tarte de Amêndoa

Tarte de Amêndoa

$9.00

Almond Tart

Pudim Português

Pudim Português

$10.00

Port Wine flavored Cream Caramel

Molotoff

$11.00

Flan Cloud Cake

Beers

Super Bock

$7.50

Miller Lite

$7.50

Heineken

$7.50

Corona

$7.50

Champagne & Sparkling

Cielo Prosecco

$41.00

Dom Perignon

$320.00

Francois Montand Brut Split

$16.00

Juve y Camps

$45.00

Moet & Chandon White Star

$120.00

Riesling

$10.00

Terras do Demo

$49.00

Veueve Clicquot

$140.00

Sangria

Sangria Jar

$34.00

Vinho Tinto

Old Lisbon Tinto

$35.00

Old Lisbon Tinto Glass

$11.00

Old Lisbon Tinto Reserva

$44.00

Vinho Tinto Bottle

$100.00

Assobio Esporao Tinto

$39.00

Barca Velha

$890.00

Bispo One Reserva

$49.00

Casa Americo Reserva

$49.00

Casa Ferreirinha Reserva Especial

$490.00

Cartuxa Tinto

$74.00

Cartuxa Tinto Reserva

$135.00

Chamine Tinto

$44.00

Charamba

$29.00

Cortes de Cima

$79.00

Cortes de Cima Resreva

$199.00

Delaforce Touriga Nacional

$56.00

Dona Ermelinda Touriga Nacional

$49.00

Duas Quintas

$42.00

Esporao Private Selection Tinto

$149.00

Esporao Reserva Tinto

$69.00

Eugenio de Almeida Tinto

$39.00

Incognito Cortes de Cima

$220.00

Joao Portugal Ramos Reserva

$45.00

Jordan Cabernet

$120.00

Marquês de Borba

$29.00

Monte Velho Tinto

$37.00

Mouchao

$129.00

Paulo Laureano

$38.00

Pera Grave

$55.00

Pera Manca Tinto

$790.00

Pintas Character

$99.00

Poeira do Douro

$160.00

Portada Wine Maker's Selection

$44.00

Quinta de Bacalhoa

$79.00

Quinta de Cabriz Tinto

$31.00

Quinta de Cabriz Reserva

$62.00

Quinta do Carmo

$63.00

Quinta do Crastro Tinto

$49.00

Quinta do Crastro Reserva

$92.00

Quinta da Garrida Reserva

$56.00

Quinta do Monte de Oiro

$46.00

Quinta do Monte de Oiro Reserva

$79.00

Quinta das Murcas Margem

$110.00

Quinta do Vale Dona Maria

$150.00

Quinta do Vale Meao

$235.00

Santa Alba Pinot Noir

$29.00

Tinto Pesquera

$79.00

Tons de Duorum

$32.00

Torre de Palma Tinto

$57.00

Vinho Branco

Old Lisbon Branco

$34.00

Assobio Branco

$36.00

Cartuxa Branco

$51.00

Esporao Private Branco

$58.00

Esporao Reserva Branco

$52.00

Eugenio de Almeida Branco

$39.00

Monte Velho Branco

$38.00

Pera Manca Branco

$125.00

Quinta de Cabriz

$46.00

Quinta do Castro Branco

$42.00

Quinta de Chocapalhas

$39.00

Redoma

$72.00

Santa Alba Sauvignon Blanc

$29.00

Torre de Palma Branco

$49.00

Vinho Branco Bottle

$40.00

Valdemonxes

$39.00

Vinho Rose

Defesa Rose

$39.00

Figuiere le Saint Andre

$39.00

Gazel Rose

$32.00

Mateus Rose

$35.00

Muralhas de Moncao

$38.00

Woodbridge Zinfandel

$26.00

Pinta Negra

$29.00

Vinho Verde

Old Lisbon Verde

$29.00

Aveleda da Fonte

$30.00

Camaleao

$45.00

Casal Garcia

$29.00

Muralhas de Moncao Verde

$36.00

Muros Antigos

$49.00

Palacio da Brejoeira

$62.00

Quinta da Aveleda Alvarinho

$41.00

Quinta de Azevedo Reserva

$39.00

Quinta do Ameal

$49.00

World Red Wines

Aere Merlot

$83.00

Ancient Peaks

$55.00

Chateau Cazcau

$41.00

Cloudine

$55.00

Colli Senesi Chianti

$49.00

Flichman Reserva Malbec

$39.00

Jordan

$120.00

Marietta Arme

$59.00

Montecillo Reserva

$48.00

Pesqueira

$82.00

Protos Tinto

$42.00

St. Emilion

$75.00

World White Wines

Anterisio

$52.00

Crossbarn by Paul Hobbs

$79.00

Dr. Loosen

$38.00

Framighan

$36.00

Poully Fuisse

$54.00

Rombauer

$59.00

Rossinghole

$57.00

Santa Margherita

$56.00

Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.95

Diet Coke

$3.95

Sprite

$3.95

Sumol

$3.95

Apple Juice

$3.95

Ice Tea

$3.50

Panna Large

$7.25

Panna Small

$5.00

Pellegrino Large

$7.25

Pellegrino Small

$5.00

Market

Hedade do Esporao Gift Package

$35.00

Bacalha Lb

$18.00

Pao

$3.00

Bolinhos Congelados 12pc

$12.90

Chouriço

$12.95

Azeite Victor Guedes Extra

$18.50

Azeite Victor Guedes

$13.50

Piri Piri

$4.50

Porquinho

$25.00

Picante Mendez

$4.99

Azeite Esporao 500ml

$16.50

Azeite Esporao 750ml

$18.50

Sardines

$13.00

Pasteis de Nata Case of 6

$18.00

Alheira

$12.00

Codfish 5kg

$160.00

Octopus Frozen

$10.00

Casteloes Cheese

$42.00

Port Wines

Barros Tawny

$35.00

Barros Ruby

$35.00

Barros 10 Yr

$50.00

Barros 20 Yr

$95.00

Barros 30 Yr

$175.00

Barros 40 Yr

$300.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Authentic Portuguese Dining Experience!

5837 Sunset Drive, South Miami, FL 33143

