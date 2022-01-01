Old Man Rafferty's Hillsborough Toastnow

- Home
284 U.S. 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
Appetizers
BOOM BOOM SHRIMP
Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tossed In A Creamy Spicy Sauce
CRISPY MOZZARELLA
House Made, Hand Cut Mozzarella Batter Dipped, Breaded Crispy. Homemade Marinara
BUFFALO WINGS
Drummies And Wings Dusted With Flour, Fried Crispy, Sauce And Bleu Cheese
CALAMARI
Semolina Flour Dusted. Marinara On The Side.
COCONUT SHRIMP
Five Hand Dipped American Jumbos, A Fig Duck Sauce For Dipping.
GIANT BAVARIAN PRETZEL
Cheese Sauce And Spicy Mustard
OLD MAN’S NACHOS
Cheddar And Jack Cheeses, Diced Tomato, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Guac, & Salsa
CHICKEN FINGERS
Four Pieces With Crispy French Fries On The Side
MEDITERRANEAN PLATTER
Hummus, Feta, Roasted Peppers. Warm Pita Bread
Perogies
Potato & Cheese Stuffed, Pan Flashed, Caramelized Onions, Crumbled Bacon, Sour Cream.
Loaded Irish Potaoes
Crispy Sliced Skins Topped With Jack, Cheddar Fresh Mozz & Bacon. Oven Baked. Scallions.
Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls
Deep Fried Crispy, Served With Cheese Sauce For Dipping
Mini Chicken Tacos
Served Crispy With Fresh pico de gallo and crema
Classic Crispy Bar Pie
12 inch with San Marzano Tomato Sauce , And The Perfect Amount of Mootz.
Pepperoni Pie
Vegan Impossible Boneless Wings
Tossed in our House Made Buffalo , Served With Carrots, Celery, Blue Cheese.
Detroit Square
Baked in a Steel Pan, Crispy Edges, Two inch thick.
Crabcakes
Three mini Crabcakes . Topped with Dollops of a Lump Crab Aoli.
Salad
Entree CAESAR SALAD
Entree Garden Salad
BALSAMIC CHICKEN SALAD
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Mozzarella, Sliced Grilled Chicken, and Balsamic Dressing
SEARED AHI TUNA SALAD
Organic Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Sweet Red Peppers, Carrots, Snap Peas & Avocado. Black Pepper Pan Seared Rare Ahi Tuna. Sesame Ginger Dressing
COBB SALAD
Chopped Mixed Greens, With Blackened Chicken, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bleu Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bacon And Egg. Honey Mustard Dressing
MEDITERRANEAN FALAFEL SALAD
Organic Baby Green, Crispy Falafel, Cucumber, Red Onion, Diced Tomato, Greek Olives, and Hummus. A Tahini Sauce Drizzle.
GRILLED STEAK SALAD
Organic Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Mushrooms, Red Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Char-Broiled Sliced NY Strip, Balsamic Vinaigrette.
TUNA POKE OR SALMON POKE
Sushi Grade Tuna OR Salmon Sliced Cucumbers & Scallions Tossed With A Japanese Vinaigrette. Served Over Rice With Avocado, Mango, and Wakame Seaweed Salad.
PEAR & GORGONZOLA SALAD
Mesclun Greens, White Wine Poached Pears, Gorgonzola Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Sherry Wine Vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Iceberg,Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomato Wedges, Blue Cheese Dressing.
Big Greek Salad
Romaine,tomato,cucumber red onion, kalamata olives,sweet red pepper,feta and lemon red wine olive oil dressing.
Beet Salad
Roasted Red Beets and Gold Beets ,Oranges, Candied Walnut and Gorgonzola Cheese, Lemon White Wine Olive Oil Vinaigrette.
Handhelds
Burger -Pat LaFrieda Short Rib Chuck
Pat LaFrieda Short Rib & Chuck. Famous Butcher in NYC. Served With Lettuce,Tomato,Pickle on side And Crispy French Fries
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
Boneless Breast Simply Seasoned On A Brioche Roll. Lettuce, Tomato And Fries
RAFF’S REUBEN
Corn Beef, Pastrami Or Combo. Served With Crispy Chips.
FRENCH DIP
Thinly Sliced Prime Rib On A Crispy Italian Roll, Au Jus For Dipping. French Fries
GRILL CHEESE &CUP OF TOMATO BASIL
On Buttery Country White ,Served With French Fries And A Cup Of Tomato Basil.
Chicken Gyro
Spiced Grilled Chicken, Romine Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Cucumber. Tzatzki Sauce.
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
Batter and Panko Crusted,shredded lettuce, Siracha aoli,tomato.
Vegan California Burger
Vegan Impossible, Cast Iron Seared. Vegan Rice Paper Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion. French Fries
Lobster Rolls
Two Lobster Rolls, Served With French Fries, Cole Slaw
Sloppy Joe
Gobbler Sandwich
Real Roasted Turkey Breast, Served On A Warm French Roll With Stuffing And Cranberry Sauce. Sweet Potato Fries. Turkey Gravy on the Side.
Tacos
FISH TACOS
Three Flour Tortillas Folded With Blackened Sea Bass, Shredded Lettuce, A Mango Red Onion-Sweet Red Pepper Salsa And A Sriracha Aioli Drizzle. Rice And Beans.
Steak Tacos
Marinated Filet Mignon. Avocado, Sour Cream, Margarita Sauce, Pico. Rice & Beans
Shrimp Tacos
Crispy Tempura Battered, Spicy Boom -Boom Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Avocado, Crumbled Queso and Crema Drizzle
Vegan Tacos
Crispy Impossible Chicken, Honey Chipotle Glaze, Shredded Lettuce, pico de gallo, Sliced Avocado. Tahani Drizzle.
Sliders
NASHVILLE CHICKEN SLIDERS
Three Crispy White Meat Cutlets Fried And Tossed In Our House Made Spicy-Sweet-Smoky Sauce. Served On Brioche Rolls Topped With Coleslaw. French Fries
CHEESE BURGER SLIDERS
Two Angus Double Beef Sliders On Brioche Buns. American or Cheddar. Crispy Fries On The Side
Crab Cake Sliders
Toasted Potato Roll, A Dollop Of Old Bay Seasoned Crab Aoli, Micro Greens, Roasted Red Pepper. French Fries and Cole Slaw On Side.
Bbq Pulled Pork Sliders
Entrees
STUFFED SHRIMP
Six American Jumbos Stuffed With Crabmeat. Served with Jasmine Rice and Seasonal Veggies
NEW YORK STRIP
14 Ounce Strip Char-Broiled, Served With Seasonal Veggies. Choice of Baked Potato or Fries
GRILLED SALMON
Simply Seasoned, Char Grilled, Roasted Red Potatoes, Seasonal Veggies, and Lemon Vinaigrette
FISH & CHIPS
Beer Battered And Fried Crispy Cod Filet. Served With French Fries, Tartar Sauce, And Coleslaw
CHICKEN PARMESAN
Organic Breast, San Marzano Marinara, Served With Spaghetti. Buttery Garlic Bread On The Side
Fettuccine (Choice of Sauce)
Choice Of Creamy Alfredo, Marinara or Classic Pink
CHICKEN POT PIE BOWL
White Meat Chicken Simmered With Fresh Veggies. Served Atop And Below Flakey Puff Pastry
BURATTA CHEESE RAVOLI
Jumbo Stuffed Pasta, Buratta Mozzarella, San Marzano Marinara, Garlic Bread
VEGGIE STIR FRY
Asian Veggies, Hoisin, Garlic & Soy
CHICKEN STIR FRY
Pan Flashed Chicken Asian Veggies, Hoisin, Garlic & Soy,
Shrimp Stir Fry
Pan Flashed Shrimp Asian Veggies, Hoisin, Garlic & Soy,
TAVERN STEAK
12 Ounce NY Strip, On Garlic Bread, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Melted Provolone, Fries
BBQ Ribs
Full Rack , Slow Cooked In Our House Made BBQ sauce. Served With Sweet Potato Fries.
MACARONI & CHEESE
Fresh Pasta, House Made Three Cheese Sauce
MeatLoaf
3 hearty slices, with gravy served with mashed potatoes , pees , carrots
Short Ribs Of Beef
Tender and succulent on THE BONE TWO BONES, Creamy Risotto, Tri Forest Mushrooms, Shaved Aspargus,baby carrots topped with a Demi Glaze.
Salmon Bowl
Filet Mignon
Eight Ounce Center Cut Angus Medallion Char Broiled. Loaded Baked Potato, Butter Sour Cream And Bacon and Cheddar cheese. Grilled Asparagus.
Best Of the Wurst
Bratwurst & Bockwurst From Brooklyn, Char Broiled. They Snap When you Bite 'em. Three crispy potato pancake's
Sides
SAUTEED VEGGIES
FRENCH FRIES
BAKED POTATO
MASHED WITH GRAVY
COLE SLAW
Sauteed Broccoli
Sweet Potato Fries
Load Baked Potato
Cheddar Jack Cheese Mixed Topped With Crisp Bacon. Served With Butter and Sour Cream On the Side.
Small Caesar
Small Garden
Jasmine Rice
Basket of Hot Bread
Dark Side Of Moon
Fudge cake soaked with coffee liqueur and filled with chocolate mousse. Dipped in rich French ganache and finished with chocolate curls and a crescent moon.
NY Cheesecake
A rich cheesecake exploding with vanilla flavor sitting on a buttery graham cracker crust.
Coconut Snowball
Vanilla sponge cake topped with a mound of creamy coconut mousse. Covered with coconut flakes.
Peanutbutter Explosion
A chocolate candy bar bottom. Topped with peanut butter ganache and a mound of chocolate mousse. Coated in a blanket of chocolate ganche. Finished with chopped peanuts and peanut butter sauce.
Tiramisu
Vanilla cake soaked with espresso and Kahlua. Fill with a sweet cream cheese and mascarpone mousse. Dusted with cocoa powder and topped with a chocolate bean.
Chocolate Marble Cheesecake
A creamy vanilla cheesecake marbled with Belgian ganache with an Oreo Cookie crust.
Raspberry Marble Cheesecake
Carrot Cake
Bourbon Toffee
Vanilla toffee cake soaked with bourbon. With caramelized banana pudding and toffee mousse. Surrounded by crushed toffee and graham cracker crumbs. With banana chips and caramel drizzle.
Chocolate Dome
A brownie bottom layered with chocolate krispies, white and dark chocolate mousse. Covered in ganache and surrounded by chocolate flakes.
Red Velvet
Layers of red velvet cake iced and filled with our sweet cream cheese icing. Finished with red cake crumbs and white chocolate diamond.
Chocolate lava Cake
Oreo Cheesecake
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
284 U.S. 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844