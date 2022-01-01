Old Man Rafferty's Hillsborough Toastnow

Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Old Man Rafferty's Hillsborough

review star

No reviews yet

284 U.S. 206

Hillsborough, NJ 08844

Popular Items

Burger -Pat LaFrieda Short Rib Chuck
TOMATO BASIL SOUP
BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

Appetizers

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

$14.00

Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tossed In A Creamy Spicy Sauce

CRISPY MOZZARELLA

CRISPY MOZZARELLA

$12.00

House Made, Hand Cut Mozzarella Batter Dipped, Breaded Crispy. Homemade Marinara

BUFFALO WINGS

BUFFALO WINGS

$16.00

Drummies And Wings Dusted With Flour, Fried Crispy, Sauce And Bleu Cheese

CALAMARI

CALAMARI

$15.00

Semolina Flour Dusted. Marinara On The Side.

COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$14.00

Five Hand Dipped American Jumbos, A Fig Duck Sauce For Dipping.

GIANT BAVARIAN PRETZEL

GIANT BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$12.00

Cheese Sauce And Spicy Mustard

OLD MAN’S NACHOS

OLD MAN’S NACHOS

$14.00

Cheddar And Jack Cheeses, Diced Tomato, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Guac, & Salsa

CHICKEN FINGERS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

Four Pieces With Crispy French Fries On The Side

MEDITERRANEAN PLATTER

$15.00

Hummus, Feta, Roasted Peppers. Warm Pita Bread

Perogies

Perogies

$14.00

Potato & Cheese Stuffed, Pan Flashed, Caramelized Onions, Crumbled Bacon, Sour Cream.

Loaded Irish Potaoes

Loaded Irish Potaoes

$12.00

Crispy Sliced Skins Topped With Jack, Cheddar Fresh Mozz & Bacon. Oven Baked. Scallions.

Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls

$13.00

Deep Fried Crispy, Served With Cheese Sauce For Dipping

Mini Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Served Crispy With Fresh pico de gallo and crema

Classic Crispy Bar Pie

$13.00

12 inch with San Marzano Tomato Sauce , And The Perfect Amount of Mootz.

Pepperoni Pie

$14.00

Vegan Impossible Boneless Wings

$11.00

Tossed in our House Made Buffalo , Served With Carrots, Celery, Blue Cheese.

Detroit Square

$13.00

Baked in a Steel Pan, Crispy Edges, Two inch thick.

Crabcakes

$18.00

Three mini Crabcakes . Topped with Dollops of a Lump Crab Aoli.

Soup

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Croutons

FRENCH ONION

FRENCH ONION

$8.00

Topped With Gruyere Cheese

Salad

Entree CAESAR SALAD
$13.00

Entree CAESAR SALAD

$13.00
Entree Garden Salad
$12.00

Entree Garden Salad

$12.00
BALSAMIC CHICKEN SALAD

BALSAMIC CHICKEN SALAD

$21.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Mozzarella, Sliced Grilled Chicken, and Balsamic Dressing

SEARED AHI TUNA SALAD

SEARED AHI TUNA SALAD

$20.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Sweet Red Peppers, Carrots, Snap Peas & Avocado. Black Pepper Pan Seared Rare Ahi Tuna. Sesame Ginger Dressing

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$21.00

Chopped Mixed Greens, With Blackened Chicken, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bleu Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bacon And Egg. Honey Mustard Dressing

MEDITERRANEAN FALAFEL SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN FALAFEL SALAD

$19.00

Organic Baby Green, Crispy Falafel, Cucumber, Red Onion, Diced Tomato, Greek Olives, and Hummus. A Tahini Sauce Drizzle.

GRILLED STEAK SALAD

GRILLED STEAK SALAD

$22.00

Organic Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Mushrooms, Red Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Char-Broiled Sliced NY Strip, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

TUNA POKE OR SALMON POKE

TUNA POKE OR SALMON POKE

$19.00

Sushi Grade Tuna OR Salmon Sliced Cucumbers & Scallions Tossed With A Japanese Vinaigrette. Served Over Rice With Avocado, Mango, and Wakame Seaweed Salad.

PEAR & GORGONZOLA SALAD

PEAR & GORGONZOLA SALAD

$17.00

Mesclun Greens, White Wine Poached Pears, Gorgonzola Cheese, Candied Walnuts, Sherry Wine Vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg,Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomato Wedges, Blue Cheese Dressing.

Big Greek Salad

$16.00

Romaine,tomato,cucumber red onion, kalamata olives,sweet red pepper,feta and lemon red wine olive oil dressing.

Beet Salad

$17.00

Roasted Red Beets and Gold Beets ,Oranges, Candied Walnut and Gorgonzola Cheese, Lemon White Wine Olive Oil Vinaigrette.

Handhelds

Burger -Pat LaFrieda Short Rib Chuck

$16.00

Pat LaFrieda Short Rib & Chuck. Famous Butcher in NYC. Served With Lettuce,Tomato,Pickle on side And Crispy French Fries

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Boneless Breast Simply Seasoned On A Brioche Roll. Lettuce, Tomato And Fries

RAFF’S REUBEN

RAFF’S REUBEN

$17.00

Corn Beef, Pastrami Or Combo. Served With Crispy Chips.

FRENCH DIP

$20.00

Thinly Sliced Prime Rib On A Crispy Italian Roll, Au Jus For Dipping. French Fries

GRILL CHEESE &CUP OF TOMATO BASIL

GRILL CHEESE &CUP OF TOMATO BASIL

$15.00

On Buttery Country White ,Served With French Fries And A Cup Of Tomato Basil.

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$16.00

Spiced Grilled Chicken, Romine Lettuce, Tomato, Raw Onion, Cucumber. Tzatzki Sauce.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Batter and Panko Crusted,shredded lettuce, Siracha aoli,tomato.

Vegan California Burger

$18.00

Vegan Impossible, Cast Iron Seared. Vegan Rice Paper Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion. French Fries

Lobster Rolls

$27.00

Two Lobster Rolls, Served With French Fries, Cole Slaw

Sloppy Joe

$15.00

Gobbler Sandwich

$17.00

Real Roasted Turkey Breast, Served On A Warm French Roll With Stuffing And Cranberry Sauce. Sweet Potato Fries. Turkey Gravy on the Side.

Tacos

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$18.00

Three Flour Tortillas Folded With Blackened Sea Bass, Shredded Lettuce, A Mango Red Onion-Sweet Red Pepper Salsa And A Sriracha Aioli Drizzle. Rice And Beans.

Steak Tacos

Steak Tacos

$19.00

Marinated Filet Mignon. Avocado, Sour Cream, Margarita Sauce, Pico. Rice & Beans

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Crispy Tempura Battered, Spicy Boom -Boom Sauce, Shredded Lettuce, Avocado, Crumbled Queso and Crema Drizzle

Vegan Tacos

$18.00

Crispy Impossible Chicken, Honey Chipotle Glaze, Shredded Lettuce, pico de gallo, Sliced Avocado. Tahani Drizzle.

Sliders

NASHVILLE CHICKEN SLIDERS

NASHVILLE CHICKEN SLIDERS

$17.00

Three Crispy White Meat Cutlets Fried And Tossed In Our House Made Spicy-Sweet-Smoky Sauce. Served On Brioche Rolls Topped With Coleslaw. French Fries

CHEESE BURGER SLIDERS

CHEESE BURGER SLIDERS

$17.00

Two Angus Double Beef Sliders On Brioche Buns. American or Cheddar. Crispy Fries On The Side

Crab Cake Sliders

$19.00

Toasted Potato Roll, A Dollop Of Old Bay Seasoned Crab Aoli, Micro Greens, Roasted Red Pepper. French Fries and Cole Slaw On Side.

Bbq Pulled Pork Sliders

$17.00

Entrees

STUFFED SHRIMP

STUFFED SHRIMP

$29.00

Six American Jumbos Stuffed With Crabmeat. Served with Jasmine Rice and Seasonal Veggies

NEW YORK STRIP

NEW YORK STRIP

$34.00

14 Ounce Strip Char-Broiled, Served With Seasonal Veggies. Choice of Baked Potato or Fries

GRILLED SALMON

GRILLED SALMON

$29.00

Simply Seasoned, Char Grilled, Roasted Red Potatoes, Seasonal Veggies, and Lemon Vinaigrette

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$20.00

Beer Battered And Fried Crispy Cod Filet. Served With French Fries, Tartar Sauce, And Coleslaw

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$23.00

Organic Breast, San Marzano Marinara, Served With Spaghetti. Buttery Garlic Bread On The Side

Fettuccine (Choice of Sauce)

Fettuccine (Choice of Sauce)

$16.00

Choice Of Creamy Alfredo, Marinara or Classic Pink

CHICKEN POT PIE BOWL

CHICKEN POT PIE BOWL

$19.00

White Meat Chicken Simmered With Fresh Veggies. Served Atop And Below Flakey Puff Pastry

BURATTA CHEESE RAVOLI

BURATTA CHEESE RAVOLI

$21.00

Jumbo Stuffed Pasta, Buratta Mozzarella, San Marzano Marinara, Garlic Bread

VEGGIE STIR FRY

$15.00

Asian Veggies, Hoisin, Garlic & Soy

CHICKEN STIR FRY

$22.00

Pan Flashed Chicken Asian Veggies, Hoisin, Garlic & Soy,

Shrimp Stir Fry

$24.00

Pan Flashed Shrimp Asian Veggies, Hoisin, Garlic & Soy,

TAVERN STEAK

TAVERN STEAK

$26.00

12 Ounce NY Strip, On Garlic Bread, Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Melted Provolone, Fries

BBQ Ribs

$28.00

Full Rack , Slow Cooked In Our House Made BBQ sauce. Served With Sweet Potato Fries.

MACARONI & CHEESE

MACARONI & CHEESE

$16.00

Fresh Pasta, House Made Three Cheese Sauce

MeatLoaf

$19.00

3 hearty slices, with gravy served with mashed potatoes , pees , carrots

Short Ribs Of Beef

$29.00

Tender and succulent on THE BONE TWO BONES, Creamy Risotto, Tri Forest Mushrooms, Shaved Aspargus,baby carrots topped with a Demi Glaze.

Salmon Bowl

$20.00

Filet Mignon

$39.00

Eight Ounce Center Cut Angus Medallion Char Broiled. Loaded Baked Potato, Butter Sour Cream And Bacon and Cheddar cheese. Grilled Asparagus.

Best Of the Wurst

$21.00

Bratwurst & Bockwurst From Brooklyn, Char Broiled. They Snap When you Bite 'em. Three crispy potato pancake's

Sides

SAUTEED VEGGIES
$6.00

SAUTEED VEGGIES

$6.00
FRENCH FRIES
$6.00

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

BAKED POTATO

$6.00

MASHED WITH GRAVY

$6.00
COLE SLAW

COLE SLAW

$6.00

Sauteed Broccoli

$6.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.00

Load Baked Potato

$7.00

Cheddar Jack Cheese Mixed Topped With Crisp Bacon. Served With Butter and Sour Cream On the Side.

Small Caesar

$6.00

Small Garden

$6.00

Jasmine Rice

$6.00

Basket of Hot Bread

$6.00

KIDDOS

Kid Fingers

$10.00

Served with French Fries

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Linquini or Fettuccine With the Choice Of Butter or Marinara

Kids Cheese Ravoli

$10.00

San Marzano Marinara Sauce

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kid Burger Sliders

$9.00

Single Patty , With Choice of cheese or no cheese

Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Snapple Lemonade

$2.50

Sartoga Water

$2.95

Snapple half/half

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sartoga Sparkling

$2.95

Sweet Straight Up Tea

$2.50

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Desserts

Dark Side Of Moon

Dark Side Of Moon

$8.00

Fudge cake soaked with coffee liqueur and filled with chocolate mousse. Dipped in rich French ganache and finished with chocolate curls and a crescent moon.

NY Cheesecake

NY Cheesecake

$8.00

A rich cheesecake exploding with vanilla flavor sitting on a buttery graham cracker crust.

Coconut Snowball

Coconut Snowball

$8.00

Vanilla sponge cake topped with a mound of creamy coconut mousse. Covered with coconut flakes.

Peanutbutter Explosion

Peanutbutter Explosion

$8.00

A chocolate candy bar bottom. Topped with peanut butter ganache and a mound of chocolate mousse. Coated in a blanket of chocolate ganche. Finished with chopped peanuts and peanut butter sauce.

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

Vanilla cake soaked with espresso and Kahlua. Fill with a sweet cream cheese and mascarpone mousse. Dusted with cocoa powder and topped with a chocolate bean.

Chocolate Marble Cheesecake

Chocolate Marble Cheesecake

$8.00

A creamy vanilla cheesecake marbled with Belgian ganache with an Oreo Cookie crust.

Raspberry Marble Cheesecake

$8.00
Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$8.00
Bourbon Toffee

Bourbon Toffee

$8.00

Vanilla toffee cake soaked with bourbon. With caramelized banana pudding and toffee mousse. Surrounded by crushed toffee and graham cracker crumbs. With banana chips and caramel drizzle.

Chocolate Dome

Chocolate Dome

$8.00

A brownie bottom layered with chocolate krispies, white and dark chocolate mousse. Covered in ganache and surrounded by chocolate flakes.

Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$8.00

Layers of red velvet cake iced and filled with our sweet cream cheese icing. Finished with red cake crumbs and white chocolate diamond.

Chocolate lava Cake

$8.00

Oreo Cheesecake

$8.00

Bottled Beer

Coors Light

$2.25

Heinken

$2.50

Bud Lt

$2.25

Budweiser

$2.25

Amstel Light

$2.50

Miller Lite

$5.00

Wine By The Bottle

HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$16.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$16.00

HOUSE CABERNET

$16.00

HOUSE MERLOT

$16.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

284 U.S. 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844

