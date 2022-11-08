Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick Toastnow

1,802 Reviews

$$

106 Albany St

New Brunswick, NJ 08901

Prime Cut Burger
TURKEY CLUB
TOMATO BASIL SOUP

Appetizers

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

BOOM BOOM SHRIMP

$14.00

Crispy Tempura Shrimp Tossed In A Creamy Spicy Sauce

MOZZARELLA WEDGES

MOZZARELLA WEDGES

$12.00

House Made, Hand Cut Mozzarella Batter Dipped, Breaded Crispy. Homemade Marinara

BUFFALO WINGS

BUFFALO WINGS

$16.00

Drummies And Wings Dusted With Flour, Fried Crispy, Sauce And Bleu Cheese

CRISPY CALAMARI

CRISPY CALAMARI

$15.00

Semolina Flour Dusted. Marinara On The Side.

COCONUT SHRIMP

COCONUT SHRIMP

$14.00

Four Hand Dipped American Jumbos, A Fig Duck Sauce For Dipping.

GIANT BAVARIAN PRETZEL

GIANT BAVARIAN PRETZEL

$12.00

Cheese Sauce And Spicy Mustard

OLD MAN’S NACHOS

OLD MAN’S NACHOS

$13.00

Cheddar And Jack Cheeses, Diced Tomato, Jalapenos, Sour Cream, Guac, & Salsa

MEDITERRANEAN PLATTER

$15.00

Hummus, feta, roasted red peppers. Warm pita bread.

Perogies

Perogies

$14.00

Potato & Cheese Stuffed, Pan Flashed Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Sour Cream

Loaded Irish Potatoes

Loaded Irish Potatoes

$12.00

Crispy Sliced Skins Topped With Jack, Cheddar Fresh Mozz & Bacon

Classic, Crispy, Bar Pizza Pie

$12.00

12 Inch, With San Marzano Tomato Sauce, And The Perfect Amount of Mootz. Add Pepperoni $2

Philly Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$14.00

With Onions, Peppers, Cheese Sauce to Dip

Mini Chicken Tacos

$13.00

Served Crispy With Fresh Pico & Sour Cream

Vegan Impossible Wings

$11.00

Developed By Rutgers And Amazingly They Taste Just Like Chicken! BBQ & Honey Mustard Sauce OR Tossed Buffalo Style With Tahini For Dipping

Detroit Style Pizza

$13.00

Baked In A Steel Pan Crispy Edges, Two Inches Thick

Soup

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

TOMATO BASIL SOUP

$6.00

Grilled Cheese Croutons

FRENCH ONION

FRENCH ONION

$8.00

Topped With Gruyere Cheese, Crispy Frizzled Onions

Filet Mignon Beef Chili

$11.00Out of stock

Crispy Corn Tortilla Chips

Salad

CAESAR SALAD

CAESAR SALAD

$14.00

Romaine hearts, house made dressing with pasteurized egg yolks. House made foccicia crutons.

GARDEN SALAD

GARDEN SALAD

$12.00

Greens with tomatoes, cucumbers, and ripe olives.

BALSAMIC CHICKEN SALAD

BALSAMIC CHICKEN SALAD

$21.00

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Olives, Artichoke Hearts, Mozzarella, Sliced Grilled Chicken, and Balsamic Dressing

SEARED AHI TUNA SALAD

SEARED AHI TUNA SALAD

$20.00

Organic Mixed Greens, Cucumber, Sweet Red Peppers, Carrots, Snap Peas & Avocado. Black Pepper Pan Seared Rare Ahi Tuna. Sesame Ginger Dressing

COBB SALAD

COBB SALAD

$21.00

Chopped Mixed Greens, With Blackened Chicken, Avocado, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Bleu Cheese, Cucumber, Red Onion, Bacon And Egg. Honey Mustard Dressing

MEDITERRANEAN FALAFEL SALAD

MEDITERRANEAN FALAFEL SALAD

$19.00

Organic Baby Green, Crispy Falafel, Cucumber, Red Onion, Diced Tomato, Greek Olives, and Hummus. A Tahini Sauce Drizzle.

GRILLED STEAK SALAD

GRILLED STEAK SALAD

$23.00

Organic Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Grilled Mushrooms, Red Onions, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Char-Broiled Sliced NY Strip, Balsamic Vinaigrette.

Poke Bowl

Poke Bowl

$20.00

Sushi Grade Tuna, Sliced Cucumbers & Scallions Tossed With A Japanese Vinaigrette. Served Over Rice With Avocado, Mango, and Wakame Seaweed Salad.

PEAR & GORGONZOLA SALAD

PEAR & GORGONZOLA SALAD

$17.00

Mesclun greens, white wine poached pears, gorgonzola cheese, candied walnuts. Sherry wine vinaigrette.

BIG GREEK SALAD

$16.00

A CP Favorite. Romaine, Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Kalamata Olives, Sweet Red Pepper, Feta. Lemon-Red Wine-Olive Oil Vinaigrette.

Classic Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg, Blue Cheese Crumbles Crackling Bacon, Blue Cheese dressing

Beet salas

$17.00

Roasted red and gold beats, fluffy organic greens, candied walnuts, Gorgonzola cheese, vinaigrette dressing.

Handhelds

Prime Cut Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, Tomato And Fries. Includes Choice of Cheese, or Simmered BBQ Onions.

Sloppy Joe

$15.00

Triple stacked rye with sliced prime rib, real turkey breast, hot corn beef. Smothered with Russian dressing and coleslaw on every layer. Crispy potato chips.

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Boneless Breast Simply Seasoned On A Brioche Roll. Lettuce, Tomato And Fries

RAFF’S REUBEN

RAFF’S REUBEN

$17.00

Corn Beef, Pastrami Or Combo. Served With French Fries

PRIME RIB FRENCH DIP

$20.00

Thinly Sliced Prime Rib On A Crispy Italian Roll, Au Jus For Dipping. French Fries

Nashville CHICKEN SLIDERS (3)

Nashville CHICKEN SLIDERS (3)

$17.00

Three Mini White Meat Cutlets Fried And Tossed In Our House Made Spicy-Sweet-Smoky Sauce. Served On Brioche Rolls Topped With Coleslaw. French Fries

TURKEY CLUB

TURKEY CLUB

$16.00

Oven Roasted Turkey Breast, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato. Side of French Fries. Choice of White or Rye Bread

FISH TACOS

FISH TACOS

$18.00

Three Flour Tortillas Folded With Blackened Sea Bass, Shredded Lettuce, A Mango Red Onion-Sweet Red Pepper Salsa And A Sriracha Aioli Drizzle. Rice And Beans.

GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP

GRILLED CHEESE & TOMATO SOUP

$15.00

On Buttery Country White. French Fries, A Cup Of Tomato Soup

Vegan California Burger

Vegan California Burger

$19.00

Vegan Impossible Stuffed With Vegan American. Cast Iron Pan Seared, Onion Roll, Dill Pickle Relish, Sriracha Ketchup, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion. French Fries.

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$16.00

Play ground chicken lo mein tomato red onion cucumber tzatziki french fry

CHEESE BURGER SLIDERS

$17.00

Two Angus Beef Sliders On Brioche Buns. American or Cheddar. Crispy Fries On The Side

Steak Tacos

$19.00

Margarita Jalapeño Cilantro Marinated Ny Strip, Avocado, Sour Cream, Margarita Sauce, Pico. Rice and Beans on the side

BBQ Pulled Pork Sliders (3)

$17.00

In House Smoked Pork, Simmered In House-Made Sauce. Potato Bun, Pickled Red Onions, Home Made Cole Slaw, Sweet Potato Fries.

CRISPY CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Batter & Panko Crusted. Brioche Roll, Shredded Lettuce, Tomato, Siracha Aioli. French Fries.

Shrimp Tacos

$19.00

Crispy tempura batter Dash spicy boom boom sauce shredded lettuce avocado crumbled queso Dash creama drizzle.

Best Of The Wurst

$20.00

Bratwurst & Bockwurst From Brooklyn, Char-Broiled. They Snap When You Bite 'Em. Three Crispy Potato Pancakes, Braised Red Cabbage With Local Apples.

The Gobbler Sandwich

$17.00

Real Roasted Turkey Breast, Served Warm On A Ciabatta Roll With Stuffing And Cranberry Sauce. Sweet Potato Fries. Turkey Gravy On The Side For Dipping.

Vegan Tacos

$18.00

Crispy Impossible Chicken, Honey Chipotle Glaze, Shredded Lettuce, Pico De Gallo, Sliced Avocado, Tahini Drizzle.

Entrees

MEATLOAF

$20.00

Three Nice Slices, Creamy Mashed Potatoes, Peas & Carrots. A Douse Of Beef Gravy With Extra On The Side.

NEW YORK STRIP

NEW YORK STRIP

$34.00

14 Ounce Strip Char-Broiled, Served With Seasonal Veggies. Choice of Baked Potato or Fries

GRILLED SALMON

GRILLED SALMON

$29.00

Simply Seasoned, Char Grilled, Roasted Red Potatoes, Seasonal Veggies, and Lemon Vinaigrette

FISH & CHIPS

FISH & CHIPS

$20.00

Beer Battered And Fried Crispy Cod Filet. Served With French Fries, Tartar Sauce, And Coleslaw

CHICKEN PARMESAN

CHICKEN PARMESAN

$23.00

Organic Breast, San Marzano Marinara, Served With Spaghetti. Buttery Garlic Bread On The Side

TAVERN STEAK

TAVERN STEAK

$26.00

12 Ounce NY Strip. Sliced, On Garlic Bread. Sauteed Mushrooms & Onions, Melted Provolone, Fires

CHICKEN POT PIE BOWL

CHICKEN POT PIE BOWL

$18.00

White Meat Chicken Simmered With Fresh Veggies. Served Atop And Below Flakey Puff Pastry

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$16.00

Choice Of Creamy Alfredo, Marinara Or Classic Pink. Add Grilled Chicken $6

VEGGIE STIR FRY

$15.00

Asian veggies, hoisin, garlic & soy.

CHICKEN STIR FRY

$21.00

Chicken, Asian veggies, hoisin, garlic & soy.

SHRIMP STIR FRY

$23.00

Shrimp, Asian veggies, hoisin, garlic & soy.

BURATTA CHEESE RAVIOLI

BURATTA CHEESE RAVIOLI

$21.00

Jumbo stuffed pasta, buratta, mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan. San Marzano marinara, garlic bread.

MACARONI & CHEESE

MACARONI & CHEESE

$16.00

Fresh Pasta, House Made Three Cheese Sauce

Stuffed Shrimp

$27.00

Six Gulf Jumbos with Crabmeat, Scallops & Shrimp. Jasmine Rice, Seasonal Vegetable Medley

BBQ Ribs

$28.00

A Half Rack Of Slow Roasted Baby Backs, Sweet Potato Fries, Cole Slaw.

SALMON NOODLE BOWL

$20.00

Pan-Seared Medallions Tossed With Broccoli, Peppers, Edamame Beans, Terriyaki Sauce, Rice Noodles.

BONELESS BEEF SHORT RIBS

$29.00

Creamy Risotto, Tri-Forest Mushrooms, Shaved Asparagus, Baby Carrots. Demi Glaze

Filet Mignon

$39.00

Eight Ounce Center Cut Angus Medallion Char-Broiled. Loaded Baked Potato, Butter, Sour Cream Bacon And Cheddar Cheese, Grilled Asparagus.

Best Of The Wurst

$21.00

Sides

SAUTEED VEGGIES

SAUTEED VEGGIES

$6.00
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$6.00

BAKED POTATO

$6.00

MASHED WITH GRAVY

$6.00
COLE SLAW

COLE SLAW

$6.00

JASMINE RICE

$6.00

BREAD BASKET

$6.00

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Small Garden Salad

$6.00

Wine By The Bottle

HOUSE CHARDONNAY

$16.00

PINOT GRIGIO

$16.00

HOUSE CABERNET

$16.00

HOUSE MERLOT

$16.00

Desserts

Dark Side of The Moon

Dark Side of The Moon

$7.25

Fudge cake soaked with coffee liqueur and filled with chocolate mousse. Dipped in rich French ganache and finished with chocolate curls and a crescent moon.

Peanut Butter Explosion (gf)

Peanut Butter Explosion (gf)

$7.25

A chocolate candy bar bottom. Topped with peanut butter ganache and a mound of chocolate mousse. Coated in a blanket of chocolate ganche. Finished with chopped peanuts and peanut butter sauce.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$7.25
Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

Raspberry Swirl Cheesecake

$7.25

Lemon Cake

$7.25
Empire Ny Cheesecake

Empire Ny Cheesecake

$7.25
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.25
Chocolate Marble Cheesecake

Chocolate Marble Cheesecake

$7.25
Red Velvet

Red Velvet

$7.25

Beverages

20z Coke

$2.25

20oz Diet Coke

$2.25

20z Ginger Ale

$2.25

20oz Sprite

$2.25

KIDDOS

CHICKEN FINGERS

$10.00

French fries, BBQ Sauce

PASTA

$9.00

Fettuccine. Butter or Marinara

CHEESE RAVIOLI

$11.00

San Marzano Marinara Sauce

GRILLED CHEESE

$8.00

Crispy French Fries

Burger Sliders

$9.00

Two Single, Cheese Optional, French fries.

All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:15 pm
