Old Mexico Mexican Cantina & Grill imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Old Mexico Mexican Cantina & Grill Suamico

review star

No reviews yet

11884 Velp Ave

Green Bay, WI 54313

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Burrito Supreme
Rice

Margaritas & Daiquiris

Small House

$8.00

Medium House

$11.00

Grande house

$17.00

Small Gold

$9.00

Medium

$14.00

Grande

$18.00

Small Max

$11.00

Medium Max

$15.00

Grande Max

$25.00

Small

$9.00

Medium Flav

$12.00

Grande Flav

$18.00

Small

$9.00

Medium

$14.00

Grande

$18.00

Beer & Wine

Domestic Bottle

$5.00

Imported Bottle

$6.00

Draft Import

$5.00

Draft Domestic

$5.00

Wine

$8.00

Soda Etc.

Soda

$3.50

Jarritos

$3.50

Juices & Milk

$3.00

Horchata Water

$3.00

Soda &purée

$4.00

Kids soda

$2.00

Signature Drinks

Cantarito Loco

$11.00

Michelada

$10.00

Coronarita

$14.00+

Sangria

$11.00

Medium Cucumber

$9.95

Mezcallita

$11.00

Virgin Drinks

Virgin Small

$6.00

Virgin Med

$7.00

mix drinks

House liquor

$7.00

Regular

$9.00

Premium liquor

$10.00

Tequila shots

House

$6.00

Reposado

$7.00

Anejo

$8.00

Premier

$10.00

Mojitos

Mojitos

$10.00

Monday Margarita

Small Gold

$9.00

Medium

$14.00

Grande

$18.00

Fishbowl Gold

$20.95

Small Max

$11.00

Medium Max

$15.00

Grande Max

$25.00

Fishbowl Max

$25.95

Small

$9.00

Medium Flav

$12.00

Grande Flav

$18.00

Fishbowl Flav

$19.95

Small House

$8.00

Medium House

$11.00

Grande house

$17.00

Fishbowl house

$18.95

Tuesday Taco

Beef Taco

$0.99

Chicken Taco

$0.99

Appetizers

Nachos al Carbon

$14.00

Mucho Nacho

$14.00

Nachos Carnitas

$14.00

Make Own Nachos

$11.00

Nach Fajita

$14.00

Q Fundido

$11.00

Fresh Guac

$7.00+

Reg Guac

$3.99+

Queso Dip

$6.00+

Grande Bean Dip

$6.00

Salsa Picante

$3.00

Tacos

T c azada

$15.00

T Pescado

$17.00

T Pastor

$15.00

T Brasa

$14.00

Shrimp Tacos

$17.00

Street Tacos

$15.00

Ensaladas

Faj T Salad

$10.00

Shrimp T Salad

$13.00

Guac Salad

$12.00

T Salad

$11.00

SPL T Salad

$11.95

Gril Chik Salad

$13.00

Taquitos Salad

$12.00

Mango Avo SaL

$10.00

Old bowl

$12.00

Burritos

Nacho Cheese Burrito

$14.00

Burrito Supreme

$15.00

Burrito Fajita

$15.00

Burrito De Carnitas

$15.00

Burrito Special

$15.00

Burrito del Mar

$17.00

Burrito Mexicano

$15.00

Burrito Grande

$17.00

Enchiladas

Enchiladas al Carbon

$17.00

Enchiladas Tipicas

$16.00

Enchiladas De Carnitas

$16.00

Super Enchiladas

$16.00

Enchiladas Verdes

$16.00

Enchilada de Mole

$16.00

Enchiladas Ranchera

$16.00

Enchiladas Suizas

$16.00

Enchiladas Tapatias

$16.00

Enchiladas Veracruzanas

$17.00

Enchiladas del Mar

$17.00

Platos Especiales

Steak a la Mexican

$16.00

Chile Colorado

$13.95

Steak & Shrimp

$25.00

Carne Azada

$20.00

Steak Ranchero

$18.00

Chile Verde

$15.00

Pork Chops

$16.00

Carnitas

$15.00

Quesadilla Fajita

$14.00

Chimichanga

$15.00

Combinaciones

#1

$14.00

#2

$14.00

#3

$14.00

#4

$14.00

#5

$14.00

#6

$14.00

#7

$14.00

#8

$14.00

#9

$14.00

#10

$14.00

#11

$14.00

#12

$14.00

#13

$14.00

#14

$14.00

#15

$14.00

#16

$14.00

#17

$14.00

#18

$14.00

#19

$14.00

#20

$14.00

Vegetariano

V#1

$13.00

V#2

$13.00

V#3

$13.00

V#4

$13.00

V#5

$13.00

V#6

$13.00

V#7

$13.00

V#8

$13.00

V#9

$14.00

V#10

$14.00

V#11

$14.00

V#12

$14.00

V#13

$14.00

Platos De Ninos

K#A

$6.00

K#B

$6.00

K#C

$6.00

K#D

$6.00

K#E

$6.00

K#F

$6.00

K#G

$6.00

Kids soda

$6.00

Nuevos Platillos

Pina a la Parrilla

$18.00

Fajitas Vallarta

$20.00

Pollo Azado

$17.00

Burrito al Pasto

$16.00

Molcajete

$39.00

Burrito Habanero

$15.00

Mole Cazero

$16.00

Enchiladas de la Casa

$15.00

Desserts

Mexican Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Mexican Flan

$6.00

Sopapilla

$6.00

Churros

$6.00

Esp de la Casa

Cama a la Diabla

$19.00

Cama al Ajillo

$19.00

Cama Rancheros

$19.00

Chimichanga Cama

$16.00

Chori Pollo

$16.00

Fajita

$16.00

Fajita x2

$37.00

Flautas Mex

$16.00

Old Mex Esp

$17.00

Parrillada

$29.00

Pollo Chipotle

$16.00

Pollo Ranchero

$16.00

Texas Fajitas

$20.00

Tilapia Mex

$18.00

Tilapia Ranchera

$18.00

Trio Shrimp

$21.00

A la Carta

Taco (Beef)

$4.00

Taco (Chicken)

$4.00

Taco Pastor

$4.00

T azada

$4.00

Soft Taco

$4.00

Enchilada

$4.00

Q P

$5.00

Q C

$5.00

Ques (Cheese)

$5.00

Burrito

$7.00

Burrito (Beef)

$7.00

Burrito (Chicken)

$7.00

Tostada (Beef)

$5.00

Tostada (Chicken)

$5.00

Tostada (Beans)

$5.00

Sour Cream

$2.00

Rice

$4.00

Refried Beans

$4.00

Tortillas (3) (Flour)

$3.00

Tortillas (3) (Corn)

$3.00

Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Jalapenos

$2.00

Chile Relleno

$6.00

Tamal

$6.00

French Fries

$4.00

Lettuce

$3.00

Tomatoes

$3.00

Shrimp Skewer

$7.00

Chips & Salsa

$3.95+

Avocado Slices

$3.00

Bean Burito

$7.00

Salsa picate

$3.00

Rice&beans

$4.00

Bto C D

$4.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

11884 Velp Ave, Green Bay, WI 54313

Directions

Gallery
Old Mexico Mexican Cantina & Grill image

Similar restaurants in your area

Los Magueyes - Allouez
orange starNo Reviews
1329 S Webster Ave Allouez, WI 54301
View restaurantnext
El Sarape West - 2615 S Oneida St
orange star4.5 • 1,800
2615 S Oneida St Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
Urban Modern Kitchen - 800 E Wisconsin Avenue
orange star4.1 • 22
800 E Wisconsin Avenue Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Antojitos Mexicanos
orange star4.4 • 1,199
204 E College Ave Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Green Bay

El Sarape West - 2615 S Oneida St
orange star4.5 • 1,800
2615 S Oneida St Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
Heartland Pizza Company
orange star4.5 • 1,381
2822 Ramada Way Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
orange star4.2 • 941
2555 Lineville Rd. Green Bay, WI 54313
View restaurantnext
Copper State Brewing Co.
orange star4.4 • 693
313 Dousman St Green Bay, WI 54303
View restaurantnext
Cheesesteak Rebellion
orange star4.7 • 661
1301 S Broadway Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
The English Inn - Green Bay
orange star4.2 • 640
3597 Bay Settlement Rd Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Green Bay
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Crivitz
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston