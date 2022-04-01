Mexican & Tex-Mex
Old Mexico Mexican Cantina & Grill Suamico
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
11884 Velp Ave, Green Bay, WI 54313
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Urban Modern Kitchen - 800 E Wisconsin Avenue
4.1 • 22
800 E Wisconsin Avenue Appleton, WI 54911
View restaurant