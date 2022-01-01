Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bakeries
Sandwiches

Old Mill Bread Company

review star

No reviews yet

432 N Cedar Bluff Road

KNOXVILLE, TN 37923

Order Again

Popular Items

Sandwich
Sandwich and Soup
Cinnamon Raisin Walnut

Bread

Honey Whole Wheat

Honey Whole Wheat

$5.99

Multi-Grain

$6.35

Sunflower

$5.99

Heidelberg Rye

$5.99

Great Plains

$5.99

Cinnamon Raisin Walnut

$6.35

Montana Sourdough

$5.99
Honey White

Honey White

$5.99
Honey Oat

Honey Oat

$5.99

Cinnamon Swirl

$5.99
Hearty White

Hearty White

$5.99

Indiana Amish

$5.99

Jeremiah's Bread

$5.99

Lunch

Soup

$3.59

Sandwich

$5.49

Sandwich and Soup

$8.49

Half Sandwich and Soup

$7.49

Chips

$0.99

Drinks

Bottled Drink

$1.45

Canned Drink

$0.99

Bottled Water

$0.99

Baked Goods

Energy Bar

$2.10

Pumpkin Bread

$4.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Fresh bread and sandwiches made to order

432 N Cedar Bluff Road, KNOXVILLE, TN 37923

Old Mill Bread Company image
Old Mill Bread Company image
Old Mill Bread Company image

