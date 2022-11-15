Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries

Old Mill Brewpub & Grill 717 E. Bridge St.

140 Reviews

$$

717 E. Bridge St.

Plainwell, MI 49080

Appetizers

Boneless Chicken Wings

$9.99

Served plain, mild, hot or BBQ.

Buffalo Cheese Curds

$9.99

Wisconsin white cheddar cheese curds fried to a golden brown and tossed in mild buffalo sauce. Served with ranch dressing.

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

A crispy flour tortilla stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and onions and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and scallions. Served with salsa.

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.99

A crispy flour tortilla stuffed with grilled chicken, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes and onions and topped with lettuce, tomatoes and scallions. Served with salsa.

Fried Green Beans

$8.99

Crispy green beans lightly battered and fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.

Kettle Chips & Beer Cheese

$7.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Breaded onion rings fried to a golden brown and served with ranch dressing.

Pub Pickles

$8.99

Breaded pickle spears served with ranch dressing.

Soups & Salads

Steak Chili/Cup

$4.99

Our hearty sirloin chili.

Steak Chili/Bowl

$6.99

Our hearty sirloin chili.

Beer Cheese Soup/Cup

$4.49

Delicious homemade soups.

Beer Cheese Soup/Bowl

$5.99

Delicious homemade soups.

Chicken Tender Salad

$13.99

Fresh greens, sliced chicken tenders, shredded cheddar jack cheese, diced tomatoes and scallions.

Garden Salad

$9.99

Fresh greens topped with diced tomatoes and shredded cheddar jack cheese.

Garden Salad with Chicken

$14.99

Fresh greens with grilled chicken, diced tomatoes and shredded cheddar jack cheese.

Nuts & Berries Salad

$12.99

Fresh greens, Michigan dried cherries, bleu cheese crumbles and toasted pecans. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Nuts & Berries Salad with Chicken

$17.99

Fresh greens, grilled chicken, Michigan dried cherries, bleu cheese crumbles and toasted pecans. Served with raspberry vinaigrette.

Taco Salad with Beef

$13.99

A crispy flour tortilla bowl full of seasoned ground beef, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and onions. Served with chipotle ranch.

Taco Salad with Chicken

$13.99

A crispy flour tortilla bowl full of grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, tomatoes, and onions. Served with chipotle ranch.

House Side Salad

$5.99

Burgers

Black & Bleu Burger

$12.99

1/3 lb. fresh burger patty seasoned with cajun spices and topped with bleu cheese crumbles, lettuce and tomato.

Bronco Burger

$13.99

1/3. lb. burger patty topped with crispy bacon, BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Double Cheeseburger

$14.99

Two 1/3 lb. patties with American cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Feedbag

$15.99

Our version of the kitchen sink burger! A full 1/2 lb. burger patty topped with grilled ham, bacon, Swiss and American cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.99

1/3 lb. burger patty topped with sauteed mushrooms, mayo, melted Swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Old Mill Burger

$11.99

Our traditional 1/3 lb. beef burger. Served with lettuce and tomato.

Green Olive Burger

$12.99

1/3 lb. fresh burger patty topped with a mix of green olives, mayo and light seasoning. Served with lettuce and tomato.

Patty Melt

$13.99

1/2 lb. burger patty on grilled marbled rye bread with sauteed onions, melted Swiss cheese and Thousand Island dressing.

Vegetarian Burger

$10.99

Whether or not you're a vegetarian, you won't miss the meat with our healthy alternative. Served with lettuce and tomato.

Grilled Wraps

BBQ Pulled Pork Wrap

$12.49

BBQ pulled pork, cheddar jack cheese and coleslaw in a flour tortilla.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.49

Crispy chicken tenders tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$12.49

Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, diced tomato, cheddar jack cheese and ranch dressing wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Club Wrap

$12.99

Sliced turkey and ham, bacon, cheddar jack cheese, lettuce, diced tomato and mayo wrapped in a flour tortilla.

Sandwiches

Beer Battered Cod Sandwich

$14.99

Beer battered cod filets on a grilled hoagie bun with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and tartar sauce on the side.

Boxcar BLT

$11.99

Crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, sliced tomatoes and mayo on grilled sourdough.

California Reuben

$11.99

Thinly sliced turkey topped with melted Swiss cheese and homemade coleslaw on grilled rye bread.

Classic Reuben

$13.99

Thinly sliced corned beef topped with melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut and Thousand Island dressing on grilled rye bread.

Depot Dip

$13.99

Roast beef grilled to perfection on a hoagie bun with melted Swiss cheese. Served with au jus.

Grain Elevator

$12.99

Grilled ham & turkey, melted American & Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo. Served on grilled soudough.

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.99

Thinly sliced ribeye grilled with green peppers and onions, topped with melted provolone cheese on a grilled hoagie bun.

Mushroom & Swiss Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled chicken breast topped with melted Swiss cheese and sauteed mushrooms.

Pulled Pork

$11.99

Smoked BBQ pulled pork covered in tangy BBQ sauce on a home style bun. Served with a side of homemade coleslaw.

Entrees

Beer Battered Perch

$17.99

Beer battered Zander perch filets made with our Crazy Beaver Cream Ale, served with french fries, homemade coleslaw and tartar sauce.

Chicken Tenders

$13.99

Crispy chicken tenders served with french fries.

Grilled Chicken - one breast

$12.99

A boneless chicken breast char-grilled to perfection. Choose from BBQ, blackened or plain. Served with a baked potato and vegetable.

Grilled Chicken - two breasts

$15.99

Two chicken breasts grilled to perfection. Choose from BBQ, blackened or plain. Served with a baked potato and vegetable.

Lemon Pepper Cod

$14.99

Flaky sauteed cod filets seasoned with lemon pepper and served with rice pilaf and vegetables.

Shrimp Basket

$13.99

Golden fried shrimp, served with french fries, homemade coleslaw and cocktail sauce.

Daily Special

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.95

Kid's Meals

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.99

Served with french fries.

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Served with french fries.

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

Served with french fries.

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$6.99

Served with french fries.

Extras

Baked Potato

$2.99

Basket of French Fries

$5.99

Basket of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Homemade Coleslaw

$2.99

Vegetable of the Day

$2.99

Basket of Kettle Chips

$4.99

Side of Beer Cheese

$1.69

Desserts

Cheesecake

$5.99

Cheesecake with Chocolate Sauce

$5.99

Beer

4 pack - Little Boy Barley

$26.00Out of stock

4 pack - Crazy Beaver

$17.00

4 pack - Goat Eater

$26.00Out of stock

4 pack - Island City

$17.00

4 pack - Bridge Street IPA

$17.00

4 pack - Oktoberfest

$26.00

4 pack - Flower Power

$17.00

4 pack - Sunshine Stout

$17.00

4 pack Flower Power

$26.00

4 pack - Bridge Street IPA

$17.00Out of stock

4 pack Wooden Shoe Wheat

$17.00Out of stock

Can Orange Creamsicle

$6.75

Can Crazy Beaver

$4.50

Can Duke Of Swirl

$6.75

Can Island City

$4.50

Can Space Elevator IPA

$4.50

Can Oktoberfest

$6.50

Can Flower Power

$4.50

Can Sunshine Stout

$4.50

Can Tomatoad Blonde

$4.50

Can Slow Burn

$4.50Out of stock

Can Wooden Shoe Wheat

$4.50Out of stock

NA Beverage (Copy)

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Cherry Coke

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Mello Yello

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Gingerale

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.49

Tonic

$2.49

Coffee

$3.49

Hot Tea

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$2.99

Apple Juice

$2.99

Orange Juice

$2.99

Grapefruit Juice

$2.99

Pineapple Juice

$2.99

Cranberry Juice

$2.99

Redbull

$3.00

Redbull Sugar Free

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Virgin Daquiri

$4.00

Virgin Margarita

$4.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Kids Soda

$1.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBuffet
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Food! Great Service! Listed on the National Registry of Historic Places, Old Mill offers a unique venue featuring a full restaurant, brewery and catering company. We provide our patrons with a welcoming place to enjoy the best beers, wines, spirits, and food, served to you by a passionate team of Old Mill Employees.

Location

717 E. Bridge St., Plainwell, MI 49080

Directions

